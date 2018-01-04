Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Brother Is Addicted To Weed And Now Tutolin, HELP! (3452 Views)

Hello Fam!



This is something I wish I wouldn't have to do but I am left with no option as I am at the crossroads.



My brother started smoking lets say about 6-5 years ago, I only got to find out 3 years. He is my immediate elder brother so we are pretty much close, we are also from a Christian family and I can assure you that we were brought up very well. We have other elder siblings (boys).



From his story, I found out he started smoking when he got into University. He got into the federal university in my state and since we weren't based there, he lived alone in the family house.



This is someone who got into school and for his first year studying engineering, he had a very strong 2.1 and bagged Agbami scholarship. Fast forward to 3 years later, he dropped to a 2.2(which he later graduated with) and lost his Agbami scholarship. This same year he came home for hols and started being all by himself. One way or the other, my parents caught him smoking one day, dad scolded him, mum did same but later on went to plead with him to stop. He promised he would but still went back to smoking.



Right now before he goes to someone's house to maybe spend few days he would ask questions like: is there a backyard, is there a lone time in the house? Privacy etc, just so he would smoke.



He smokes weed EVERY single DAY!!!

And now he is getting really slim, anytime I try to talk to him about it he gets angry and walks away.



Just few days ago I noticed he has been drinking something he calls "purple"(he mixes it with maybe coke or ChiExotic). I went into his room and saw a bottle of tutolin which is obviously his "purple". I asked him why he was drinking it, he said he felt like and I told him I was gonna tell someone in the family.



NOW TO MY QUESTION



Should I go ahead and tell a family member/all or I should keep talking to him?

You want to keep talking to him so he can self destruct 1 Like

Maybe you should tell one of your siblings.



Mynd44, Lalasticlala, this requires larger audience 1 Like 2 Shares

I don't think you can handle this alone. What progress have you made since you started talking to him? It seems you haven't made much progress.

My advice is that you tell your parents, blow the siren, this is not to be handled with kids gloves.

Those things are pretty addictive. 6 Likes 1 Share

Weed and masturbation addiction are the strongest addiction....

only God can save someone from it. 10 Likes

You might want to involve the parents and others. 2 Likes 1 Share

That purple is probably codeine. Well i smoke weed on a low im not sure if the advice to give him 3 Likes

Sincerely no progress...

Most times, he would just walk out.



I would involve others then...

Take him to rehab before he turns to Majek Fashek 2 Likes

He needs rehabilitation 1 Like

The only person that can stop him is himself.you can report him to anyone, albeit it won't change anything.





Pray fervently for him though 2 Likes

Let him go for treatment first









Chai!



Send him to rehab. 1 Like

Don't look at rehab as an option, he will end up messed up. He needs to be willing to quit first, as in, realising the need to even though he is still into it. That is a first and most important step. Next he needs a girl, help him find one, whi will love him and nag him.... At first he will sneak around, slowly but gradually. Also register him in the gym, activities to take his time. Above all, PRAY. I smoked weed for 10yrs and I've been clean for 5years without no urge... 2 Likes

Apparently, nothing we can do over the internet



Just inform your parents but make it in such a way that they catch him in the act so that he wouldn't vent his anger on you 1 Like

Addiction is a very strong spiritual issue. Involve an expert and pray fervently for him. 1 Like

why not put it in prayer? 1 Like

Universities whether private or public are a really dangerous place for kids with low self esteem.



Reminds me one bright boy I knew from sec

sch (was my junior). While I was leaving, he was moving to 2nd year. Would you believe this guy didn't graduate upon his first class GPA in year 1.

It's just sad how bright folks mingle with bad people in school and get themselves messed up in the end.



@OP your brother's case has entered "be careful". Pray he doesn't go nuts in the coming days.

You have to talk him into agreeing that it is bad for him, thats where rehabilitation should start.



If he refuses to agree its bad for him, anything you do to stop him, he will feel its wickedness to him. If he agrees its bad for him then you guys ahould workout a plan on how to stop, best bet is to go an see a rehabilitation officer.



Purple and lean is very bad, it can cause multiple seizures. Even wiz khalifa himself once carried a campaign against purple and lean on social media.

tell ur father na...u still come nairaland for comments..smh

Take him to the new rccg rehab centre. Visit www.bgmconnect.com to buy/sell/advertise for free.thank me later

Let him change location. To a place where that syrup will be hard to find, for the weed,let him smoke in peace 3 Likes

Telling a stoner to quit is not easy.

Even if you tell your parent it might not make any difference. My youngest brother is into the same smoking and drinking habit. My parent have talked, advice and scold him no difference at all. I have talked and talked, all my siblings have done the same snd instead of improving, it is getting worse.It's really affecting him and I dont know what to do.

There's nothing wrong in taking weed.

internationalman:

Weed and masturbation addiction are the strongest addiction....



only God can save someone from it. Masturbation can be stopped when one is married Masturbation can be stopped when one is married