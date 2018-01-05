Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mamman Daura Is Dead. (11677 Views)

Former Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) scheme, Ambassador Mamman Daura, has died.



He died yesterday after a protracted illness and will be buried today after funeral prayers slated for 2:30pm at the Emir of Daura’s palace in Katsina State.



Ambassador Daura, born in Daura, Katsina State in 1946, was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Uganda for 11 years and had served in Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Belgium and Cameroon.



He served as TAC director for two terms before leaving in 2013.



Daura, a graduate of Maryland University in the United States of America (USA), started his working career with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1967 before moving to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1969.



He left behind his aged mother, wife, brothers, sisters and children.

Aboki with their confusing identities.



I thought it was the guy that controls Buhari's govt. 85 Likes 3 Shares

cleatoris:

Aboki with their confusing identities.



I thought it was the guy that controls Buhari's govt. He is the one. NTA News just aired it. Except NTA came up with the wrong picture. This is the picture I saw on NTA. He is the one. NTA News just aired it. Except NTA came up with the wrong picture. This is the picture I saw on NTA. 20 Likes 1 Share

I was thinking is buhari uncle 4 Likes

KwoiZabo:

He is the one. NTA News just aired it. You mean the Cabalist Mamman Daura You mean the Cabalist Mamman Daura 5 Likes 1 Share

Fake news. It's a different person by the same name 2 Likes 1 Share

frankyychiji:

You mean the Cabalist Mamman Daura Yes O Yes O

Buhari's uncle?



mtchweeeww that's not Buhari's uncle 3 Likes

KwoiZabo:

Yes O Wow!!! Congrats Nigerians!!!!!





Rest in pieces Alhaji! Wow!!! Congrats Nigerians!!!!!Rest in pieces Alhaji! 9 Likes

Thought it was the dullard of daura. 3 Likes

If not him, death should locate him o 3 Likes

Many rushed in to see if it is the main daura.... Controlling our president.....





Alas na another daura 2 Likes

Let's be serious here...who really died? Buharis powerful uncle? If not, then this ain't news na 4 Likes

Death screwed up on this one.



We Nigerians are the most impatient and the most tribalistic humans in the world.



See them rejoicing over Daura death.



The way hate has consumed us is really alarming.



