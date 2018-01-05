₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,938,752 members, 4,006,750 topics. Date: Friday, 05 January 2018 at 08:29 AM

Mamman Daura Is Dead. - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mamman Daura Is Dead. (11677 Views)

"Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola": Why Mamman Daura Called Her That - SR / Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) / Mamman Daura Behind President Buhari's Many Decisions (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mamman Daura Is Dead. by KwoiZabo(m): 10:06pm On Jan 04
Former Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) scheme, Ambassador Mamman Daura, has died.

He died yesterday after a protracted illness and will be buried today after funeral prayers slated for 2:30pm at the Emir of Daura’s palace in Katsina State.

Ambassador Daura, born in Daura, Katsina State in 1946, was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Uganda for 11 years and had served in Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Belgium and Cameroon.

He served as TAC director for two terms before leaving in 2013.

Daura, a graduate of Maryland University in the United States of America (USA), started his working career with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1967 before moving to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1969.

He left behind his aged mother, wife, brothers, sisters and children.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/amb-mamman-daura-ex-tac-director-dies.html

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by HungerBAD: 10:07pm On Jan 04
Rest in peace.

1 Like

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by remsonik(f): 10:10pm On Jan 04
Rest in peace, may God grant the family he left behind solace

1 Like

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by Ochinex(m): 10:13pm On Jan 04
Rip to the dead

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by cleatoris: 10:14pm On Jan 04
Aboki with their confusing identities.

I thought it was the guy that controls Buhari's govt.

85 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by KwoiZabo(m): 10:21pm On Jan 04
cleatoris:
Aboki with their confusing identities.

I thought it was the guy that controls Buhari's govt.
He is the one. NTA News just aired it. Except NTA came up with the wrong picture. This is the picture I saw on NTA.

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by Alariiwo: 10:23pm On Jan 04
For real?

1 Like

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by royalamour(m): 10:24pm On Jan 04
Hmm...
Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by pauljumbo: 10:27pm On Jan 04
Rubbish

I was thinking is buhari uncle

4 Likes

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by frankyychiji(f): 10:27pm On Jan 04
KwoiZabo:
He is the one. NTA News just aired it.
You mean the Cabalist Mamman Daura grin

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by jerseyboy: 10:29pm On Jan 04
Fake news. It's a different person by the same name

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by KwoiZabo(m): 10:30pm On Jan 04
frankyychiji:
You mean the Cabalist Mamman Daura grin
Yes O
Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by UmuEri(m): 10:31pm On Jan 04
grin grin grin
Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by MrHistorian: 10:32pm On Jan 04
Buhari's uncle?

RIP to whoever it is though.
Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by tigerclaws: 10:34pm On Jan 04
mtchweeeww that's not Buhari's uncle angry

3 Likes

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by frankyychiji(f): 10:39pm On Jan 04
KwoiZabo:
Yes O
Wow!!! Congrats Nigerians!!!!! grin grin grin


Rest in pieces Alhaji!

9 Likes

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by freeze001(f): 10:40pm On Jan 04
Hmmm! Goliaths falling?

1 Like

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by eruchboy(m): 10:40pm On Jan 04
Thought it was the dullard of daura.

3 Likes

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by sinkhole: 10:43pm On Jan 04
Which kain Daura be dis nau, no be d Cabal Daura? Abeg make he be Cabal own o cheesy cheesy Na dat one we want make he die die die die shocked shocked

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by kayowalemi(m): 10:56pm On Jan 04
If not him, death should locate him o

3 Likes

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by ogaJona(m): 11:09pm On Jan 04
wow if this is true then I'm very happy, one down more to go so those prophesies are coming to pass

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by chloride6: 11:09pm On Jan 04
lalasticlala

Cabals are going grin grin grin
Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by Blackfire(m): 11:15pm On Jan 04
Many rushed in to see if it is the main daura.... Controlling our president.....


Alas na another daura

2 Likes

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by DLondonboiy: 11:21pm On Jan 04
Let's be serious here...who really died? Buharis powerful uncle? If not, then this ain't news na

4 Likes

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by ImadeUReadThis: 11:23pm On Jan 04
Death screwed up on this one.

Mr Death you screwed this assignment and got the wrong Duara

12 Likes

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:18am
It better be true undecided

fire burn all the bad bad leader them!

3 Likes

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by NaoSlay(m): 4:04am
We Nigerians are the most impatient and the most tribalistic humans in the world.

See them rejoicing over Daura death.

The way hate has consumed us is really alarming.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by BRIGHT180(m): 5:22am
It is not buhari's uncle

1 Like

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by UchaNwababa: 5:45am
My Papa died nobody bring it to the news, Na Aboki una Come the announce his Death, una Father

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by Pavore9: 5:46am
The end awaits all.
Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by CaptainJeffry: 5:49am
Is that Mr. Cabal? If not him, I'm not interested in the news. undecided

5 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

GEJ Will Hand Over To Igbo – Ezeife (Fmr Gov Of Anambra) / Igbo President: What Will Nigeria Turn Into? / Pic Difference Btw A SSS Female Agent & Female Police Offcer

Viewing this topic: phemocheee(m), berryprety(f), MarchLegend, Richardquest23, uglodoh(f), bendike, jdluv(f), Mrcapability7(m), Inside(m), emeshot, kudsweet(f), A230385, greenguy, safarigirl(f), nodyke231, phetto(m), sallee(f), collum(m), THEconqueror, takenadoh, Jexyme(f), Ogbona, joncom(m), bigomoh, Godsaves18(m), ikdaddy01(m), Champella(m), aabdulgafar2015, Cutejaelyn(f), amoduokoh(m), kemtol(f), RichDad1(m), concept86, charloski(m), samwell00, Samsars(m), uyigwenosa, ahmedisah(m), Themandator, DonManuel01(m), Chineseface1(f), Thewizardof0zil, BANTADDA, simmydebadest(m), point5, Emyogalanya, zolajpower, Chimezirim121, Ethanegos(m), rhazur(m), krypto, OGAMINISTER, edlion57(m), Dahyur119, Beress(f), Alikote, nams77, Holar1993, franudi, zabson(m), jjsignature(m), LordTrezy, K0y3, Scanfrost, xyzando, babagydoz(m), Akkord4gov, nikas77(m), gcey2k(m), sinkhole, Elsufyan(m), Richdipo(m), caseclosed147, Waluski1, ucomeoga, king94(m), ofeco, exness, Mcreloaded(m), Lightman300(m), BMCSlayer, olatunji21(m), rgurl(f), emmancipated(m), cusBeta, menacity(m), OyelSheik, JESUSBOIY(m), honey001(m), malakaimoscondo, inkon, id4krist(f), sango147(m), Robinson41(m), Oadedeji, jamexborn(m), omolola15(m), nairalandfreak(m), LessNoise(m), fashykenny, PS712, FixNaija(m), freshdude99(m), blank(f), wallymore, douglasposh(m), egwue, DeutschJunge, kizaronto, VERDA, pilarnig(m), Mouthpis(m), hybridtm(m), Allee90, Vilshow(m), orhiomwon(m), nikitafarms, akynwale, ogwoliun, agjm, Bakos2y7, buJu234, Jiggyronnie, Inca(m), Badtman(m), Etuagievin(m), Geeoriginal, Hendrixtzee(m), masterP042(m), Tosin17, Success1099(m), Maxcole, macaphan007(m), Brunicekid(m), okeybarca, francizy(m), Kulas, modibs393, damichworld(m), chigbogbo, Businessman1986(m), oluloveme, tochivitus(m), nnachukz(m), qweenaxx(f), homerac7, chikada001, flexxyworld(m), anaton(m), iKnowevents(m), calyx, oka4ugoo, BruncleZuma, OmoNwa, Larrydogged07, agborichard, fabraham(m), Oblitz(m), oau147, amasss, masterchi(m), vitality22(m), Otamio, lunacol(m), kennylawd, CalyMan2(m), DrGill(m), classicsuave(m), sascosalam, thelastmediator, ginkus(m), kelvinovie(m), Smhart1(f), keriberry(f), mysteriousman(m), Hustlemann, horlardipupo(m), JudgeWilson(m), richcode101(m), obegiri, famousguy01(m), Ugboamaka and 344 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.