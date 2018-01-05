₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mamman Daura Is Dead. by KwoiZabo(m): 10:06pm On Jan 04
Former Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) scheme, Ambassador Mamman Daura, has died.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/amb-mamman-daura-ex-tac-director-dies.html
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by HungerBAD: 10:07pm On Jan 04
Rest in peace.
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by remsonik(f): 10:10pm On Jan 04
Rest in peace, may God grant the family he left behind solace
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by Ochinex(m): 10:13pm On Jan 04
Rip to the dead
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by cleatoris: 10:14pm On Jan 04
Aboki with their confusing identities.
I thought it was the guy that controls Buhari's govt.
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by KwoiZabo(m): 10:21pm On Jan 04
cleatoris:He is the one. NTA News just aired it. Except NTA came up with the wrong picture. This is the picture I saw on NTA.
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by Alariiwo: 10:23pm On Jan 04
For real?
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by royalamour(m): 10:24pm On Jan 04
Hmm...
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by pauljumbo: 10:27pm On Jan 04
Rubbish
I was thinking is buhari uncle
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by frankyychiji(f): 10:27pm On Jan 04
KwoiZabo:You mean the Cabalist Mamman Daura
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by jerseyboy: 10:29pm On Jan 04
Fake news. It's a different person by the same name
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by KwoiZabo(m): 10:30pm On Jan 04
frankyychiji:Yes O
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by UmuEri(m): 10:31pm On Jan 04
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by MrHistorian: 10:32pm On Jan 04
Buhari's uncle?
RIP to whoever it is though.
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by tigerclaws: 10:34pm On Jan 04
mtchweeeww that's not Buhari's uncle
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by frankyychiji(f): 10:39pm On Jan 04
KwoiZabo:Wow!!! Congrats Nigerians!!!!!
Rest in pieces Alhaji!
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by freeze001(f): 10:40pm On Jan 04
Hmmm! Goliaths falling?
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by eruchboy(m): 10:40pm On Jan 04
Thought it was the dullard of daura.
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by sinkhole: 10:43pm On Jan 04
Which kain Daura be dis nau, no be d Cabal Daura? Abeg make he be Cabal own o Na dat one we want make he die die die die
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by kayowalemi(m): 10:56pm On Jan 04
If not him, death should locate him o
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by ogaJona(m): 11:09pm On Jan 04
wow if this is true then I'm very happy, one down more to go so those prophesies are coming to pass
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by chloride6: 11:09pm On Jan 04
lalasticlala
Cabals are going
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by Blackfire(m): 11:15pm On Jan 04
Many rushed in to see if it is the main daura.... Controlling our president.....
Alas na another daura
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by DLondonboiy: 11:21pm On Jan 04
Let's be serious here...who really died? Buharis powerful uncle? If not, then this ain't news na
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by ImadeUReadThis: 11:23pm On Jan 04
Death screwed up on this one.
Mr Death you screwed this assignment and got the wrong Duara
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:18am
It better be true
fire burn all the bad bad leader them!
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by NaoSlay(m): 4:04am
We Nigerians are the most impatient and the most tribalistic humans in the world.
See them rejoicing over Daura death.
The way hate has consumed us is really alarming.
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by BRIGHT180(m): 5:22am
It is not buhari's uncle
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by UchaNwababa: 5:45am
My Papa died nobody bring it to the news, Na Aboki una Come the announce his Death, una Father
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by Pavore9: 5:46am
The end awaits all.
|Re: Mamman Daura Is Dead. by CaptainJeffry: 5:49am
Is that Mr. Cabal? If not him, I'm not interested in the news.
