He wrote on his Instagram page:





"I choose to fight for the progress of Nigerians and suggest solutions to their problems. It's my duty to speak the truth about the ill-effects of conservative Muslims who are harming Islam rather than helping it. I condemned their refusal to expand their knowledge outside their own religion and failure to realise that knowledge is power.



I also correctly concluded denying the right to pursue scientific and technological knowledge and restricting people to Islamic knowledge is the best means of ensuring that Muslims in Northern Nigeria will be remain economically backward. I'm upset at the legion of beggars on the streets and is trying to bridge the gap between the backward North and the Southern parts of the nation.



I still believe that conservative Muslims are still stuck in the 13th Century and their claim that children need no other knowledge than Islamic studies flies in the face of reality. All the poverty, under-development and immense suffering in the North are a result of uneducated masses refusing to learn work or a trade.



The majority of technicians in Kano are from the South while untrained indigenes beg. How does that make sense? Why is it that conservative Muslims who claim to be against scientific progress enter aeroplanes and fly to perform the Hajj in Mecca rather than using camels to cross the desert! Why do they watch sermons beamed by TV live from Mecca and read the Holy Quaran on their laptops yet profess to abhor modern technology? I'd like to point out that there is no harm in copying from the West if it brings succour to the masses of poverty stricken Muslims in Northern Nigeria.



After all Saudi Arabia, the "home" of Islam is known for its highly-rated airline, modern hospitals, indigenous oil industry and space program all of which make it a world leader. In our backward nation, we insist on denying the truth. Unless Northern political leaders like Governor Yari pay attention to me, there will never be a day when anywhere in the North will be like the modern Muslim cities of Kuala Lumpar, Istanbul, Jakarta, Lahore, Greater Cairo, Dacca, Karachi, Dubai, Riyadh or Faisalabad"





Truth sounds bitter but must be told. Any one who wishes to be progressive in life must be willing to accept the truth. This is a good thing/idea coming from an enlighten traditional and highly-revered figure. So maybe his opinion/suggestions will help liberate some people from bondage of ignorance and conservatism that hinder development/progress.



The Emir is very correct on this. I know Kano very well. I did my NYSC service there. So I can testify to all he said. It's time we Africans accepted positive change. We should not continue to live in the past. I wish all our traditional leaders emulate Sanusi on this and use their various offices to open way for positive changes amomgst their subject.



Pardon my ignorance but my observations these past few weeks about sanusi,

Seem the man might want to contest for the post of the presidency in the nearest future hence all these he said this he said that.

But sincerely,he is been making salient points since he became outspoken

His people will soon come and abuse him here now. Truth is always a bitter pill to swallow.

True talk from Emir Sanusi & i will like to see more traditional/religious leaders speak more about the growth & development of their areas more openly than keeping quiet.

But somebody should remind the OP of other major and minor tribes in the South.





Sanusi did not mention anyone in particular.

True royal blood. He never fears people from and outside his own tribe.



He single handedly fought against the national assembly and fished out the fish-eye woman called Allison Madueke Dieziani for the unremitted sum of $20Billion. But trust Nigerians, we hate honest people with a passion.



I look forward to the day when we'll have a man like Sanusi as President of Nigeria.

I respect this man greatly.....



Always calls a spade a spade...and an ace what is



He has balls. These are obvious truths. Others might be afraid to tell the truth e.g. Jibrin apologizing for calling for PMB to resign



But Lamido as Emir who can't seek a higher earthly position has nothing to lose, no political aspirations

Okoyiboz1:

Nowhere did he mention Igbos. For somebody like me that have studied the Igbos very well, I am not surprised that the OP immediately assumed Sanusi was talking about them as the only aim they have is to dominate the south. The hatred they have for the Yorubas is simply because they always put them in check so that they can not openly display their Igbo supremacy mentality.





I don't blame him though but the mod that put this on front page.







For somebody like me that have studied the Igbos very well, I am not surprised that the OP immediately assumed Sanusi was talking about them as the only aim they have is to dominate the south. The hatred they have for the Yorubas is simply because they always put them in check so that they can not openly display their Igbo supremacy mentality.

Let pray this wave sweeps all over the whole north.



There seems to be a new crop of politicians who believe in enlightening and empowering their people.



Sanusi, Ganduje it was Balarabe the other day.



God bless the soul of the late yaradua (GCFR), he advocated and advocated. This people no gree.



The biggest hindrance to this evolution is the royalty in North.



This one is speaking out because he is already fulfilled as a person.



Those emirs would rather maintain the hold they weld on the people to their detriment.



Nigeria has to change.



God bless Nigeria.

Truth hurts.... All they know is to fucckk, marry many wives and give birth to Almajiris that will start roaming around and become less productive.





This man is talking some sense these days.

Truth hurts.



The fact whether anyone likes it or not.



Only he knows why he's finally voicing out the fact tho of late. FFK, you've found a kindred spirit.



While countries like the UAE, Qatar and the likes are practicing 21st century Islam, Northern Nigeria is stuck with Mohammed in the 13th century.

SLS is speaking sense into those backward 13th century elements in the North.



Where on earth in that speech did SLS mentioned the name of deluded Ugandan Developers?



This deceptive people and their affinity for twisting news is legendary.

This is the bitter truth 2 Likes

They are tired of the underdevelopment and poverty. Alhaji sanasi what have you done to eradicate Almajiri and eradicate extreme hunger in the north?

It shouldnt just start and end on Instagram....

How many Almajiri's have you sponsored to learn a skill or acquire education?

Are you just waking up from your slumber?

something tells me that your rant may be that you are seeking for a political office.



Bunch of confused northern elders.... 1 Like

Why is this man suddenly voicing out the ills in his society?



Probably nursing a political ambition or subtly campaigning for someone..



But then it is too late ..his people will remain backward without education and weaning themselves from religious bigotry and extremism..



kolewerk.. 4 Likes

"Why is it that conservative Muslims who claim to be against scientific progress enter aeroplanes and fly to perform the Hajj in Mecca rather than using camels to cross the desert! Why do they watch sermons beamed by TV live from Mecca and read the Holy Quaran on their laptops yet profess to abhor modern technology?" .....Hypocrisy at its peak!

The man is tired of his aboki (backward) people...

I can see a man building his way to contest for election soon...









