|Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 2:57am
Congratulations are in order for a proud and happy Aba shoemaker, Prosper Erem of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state (UNIPORT), who will be joining other 29 Aba shoemakers to China for a 30 Day Workshop Training on Shoe Making & other Leather Works.
They are leaving to advance their handwork to meet up with international standard. This trip is being sponsored by the Government of Abia State led by Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.
According to reports, Prosper was once an interim Vice President of the Students Union Government (SUG), UNIPORT. She was once the Vice President of Abia State Students Association, UNIPORT Chapter.
Yesterday, a prayer ceremony was organized at the Government House, to ask for God’s guidance and wisdom on the trainees.
Governor of Abia State Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu charged the trainees to be of good behavior, learn every single step and bring back the knowledge for others to learn.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/uniport-student-prosper-erem-to-join-other-shoe-makers-for-trip-to-china.html
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 2:58am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by odiereke(m): 3:00am
Am happy for. At least she would be freed from roaming around the street looking for job.
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 3:00am
Politically-induced list I'm sure.
Names submitted across wards and local govts..
How can this be a success when those with passion for cobbling and shoe-production are left out on the streets for some children of political godfathers...
DOA
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by sirusX(m): 3:42am
I dunno the basis for selection...but I pray they do us proud and come teach other back home and continue the knowledge transfer
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by Kingspin(m): 3:58am
Good news we thank you Mr governor but Sir governor remember to build good road for abians too to ease movement and transportation of goods within and outside the state..
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by festwiz(m): 6:39am
Congrats to her but,
...going by her reputation, VP in the student union etc, then you know for sure she's probably not there by merit. She's there for the image, planted there by political influences. There are a host of shoe makers and cobblers with little exposure and more talent but they won't be presented with this opportunity.
#...
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by Samusu(m): 7:47am
Wow, so proud of it
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by baski92(m): 7:58am
The way I dey see so, this govornor go get. Sense. SmAll
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 8:07am
Still on the matter ............ Happy birthday to me .
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by MrRhymes101(m): 8:07am
Nothing is better than doing what u love and getting paid for it, NOTHING!!!... wedding MC
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by okway: 8:08am
Simple shoemaking, we need to send people to China?
Africa and slavery
This is why the black nation will never progress. If na medicine, I for say okay.....but shoe making
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by Olawalesadiq(m): 8:08am
Am happy for her.. at l
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by Olawalesadiq(m): 8:08am
Am happy for her..
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by ngwababe(f): 8:08am
My governor
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by segunjowo(m): 8:09am
Make sense. Hope
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by Johnrake69: 8:10am
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by MemphisRaynes: 8:10am
If you don't slave, you'll never learn, better late than never. Its easy to critic when you got nothing to offer, you can prove me wrong by showing us a bathroom slippers you produced.
okway:
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by simplemach(m): 8:10am
Hmmmmm, nothing should be underrated and I mean, nothing!!!
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by Narldon(f): 8:10am
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by okway: 8:14am
MemphisRaynes:
Show you a shoe I produced? Is that your excuse? Foolish. I'm in tech, not in shoemaking business.
You need a foreigner to teach you how to make shoes? Do Chinkos come to Abia to learn how to make shiiit?
Name 5 well-kown Asian shoe brands ...
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by okway: 8:15am
daewoorazer:
Once again, this is shoemaking, nothing serious....will it stop an aba mn from making 'GUSHI', 'PLADA' and 'Tommy HILFINGER" shoes?
What a waste of state resources.
Abia state as usual.....commissioning nonsense.
Aregbesola has commissioned more things in 2017 than all SE governors put togeter. SHAME!!!
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 8:16am
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 8:17am
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by MRAKBEE(m): 8:18am
okway:This is too deep
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by fash6: 8:19am
But y dem com dress like prisoners na
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by okway: 8:19am
MRAKBEE:
anyimontana:
And I expect this nonsensical comment to generate lots of likes.
The question is, does your governor need to waste public funds for something as simple as shoemaking that Africans have been doing since they could walk.
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by anyimontana(m): 8:20am
okway:have u made anytin in ur life??..am sure u can't even make a baby...
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by sunbbo(m): 8:20am
Congrats to her..
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:20am
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 8:21am
|Re: Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) by jonero4(m): 8:21am
she is there to cook for the boys#@.erem be a good girl o..coz ur second pix :-Xshe is there to cook for the boys#@.erem be a good girl o..coz ur second pix
Viewing this topic: Victoriousvic(m), tossmani, yuh2(m), emeritus00(m), oshyno(m), tron23(m), Rajy00(m), smithsydny(m), Cairoprince(m), Abeyjide, aril, kacyjabari, purplelady, palamo(m), dallyemmy, roundandbrown, Innobee99(m), Funpeter(m), Aya2, abefeb1(m), itoski(m), proclivity, uniquemeh, Electra52, nextdoor84(m), supajizy, Bigmas2525(m), mortunde(m), bossGeh(f), yeyerolling, nnatobryno(m), Obilo123(m), youngpojat6944(m), nams77, LadySarah(f), Sibigam1(m), dammieco(m), SDoubleOBrown, zikkyozabor(f), winnah(m), shankara7, Jemc(m), DEBLESSEDMC(m), snoopylinus(m), frankpro27(m), freeman67, wallinton, Cutepessy(m), usmanjamiu723(m), gcof(m), hams12(m), bigdot1759(m), Marleek(m), kynbasil01, dyel, Moscow95, donregal, ibietela2(m), dumodust(m), Ugowizboy(m), phkka1(m), OreoPaschal(m), UAE123(m), bjjbam, stereotype, met2(m), waveman2 and 137 guest(s)
