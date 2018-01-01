Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Prosper Erem, UNIPORT Graduate And Shoemaker On China Trip (Photos) (5010 Views)

They are leaving to advance their handwork to meet up with international standard. This trip is being sponsored by the Government of Abia State led by Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.



According to reports, Prosper was once an interim Vice President of the Students Union Government (SUG), UNIPORT. She was once the Vice President of Abia State Students Association, UNIPORT Chapter.



Yesterday, a prayer ceremony was organized at the Government House, to ask for God’s guidance and wisdom on the trainees.



Governor of Abia State Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu charged the trainees to be of good behavior, learn every single step and bring back the knowledge for others to learn.



Am happy for. At least she would be freed from roaming around the street looking for job. 1 Like





Politically-induced list I'm sure.



Names submitted across wards and local govts..



How can this be a success when those with passion for cobbling and shoe-production are left out on the streets for some children of political godfathers...



DOA



I dunno the basis for selection...but I pray they do us proud and come teach other back home and continue the knowledge transfer

Good news we thank you Mr governor but Sir governor remember to build good road for abians too to ease movement and transportation of goods within and outside the state.. 1 Like

Congrats to her but,



...going by her reputation, VP in the student union etc, then you know for sure she's probably not there by merit. She's there for the image, planted there by political influences. There are a host of shoe makers and cobblers with little exposure and more talent but they won't be presented with this opportunity.



Wow, so proud of it

The way I dey see so, this govornor go get. Sense. SmAll

Nothing is better than doing what u love and getting paid for it, NOTHING!!!... wedding MC





Africa and slavery



This is why the black nation will never progress. If na medicine, I for say okay.....but shoe making Simple shoemaking, we need to send people to China?Africa and slaveryThis is why the black nation will never progress. If na medicine, I for say okay.....but shoe making 2 Likes

Am happy for her.. at l

Am happy for her..

My governor

Make sense. Hope Nigeria Aba will begin to export shoes soon enough.

Simple shoemaking, we need to send people to China?



Africa and slavery



This is why the black nation will never progress. If na medicine, I for say okay.....but shoe making If you don't slave, you'll never learn, better late than never. Its easy to critic when you got nothing to offer, you can prove me wrong by showing us a bathroom slippers you produced. 2 Likes

Show you a shoe I produced? Is that your excuse? Foolish. I'm in tech, not in shoemaking business.



You need a foreigner to teach you how to make shoes? Do Chinkos come to Abia to learn how to make shiiit?





Name 5 well-kown Asian shoe brands ... Show you a shoe I produced? Is that your excuse? Foolish. I'm in tech, not in shoemaking business.You need a foreigner to teach you how to make shoes? Do Chinkos come to Abia to learn how to make shiiit?Name 5 well-kown Asian shoe brands ...

Politically-induced list I'm sure.



Names submitted across wards and local govts..



How can this be a success when those with passion for cobbling and shoe-production are left out on the streets for some children of political godfathers...



Once again, this is shoemaking, nothing serious....will it stop an aba mn from making 'GUSHI', 'PLADA' and 'Tommy HILFINGER" shoes?



What a waste of state resources.



Abia state as usual.....commissioning nonsense.



Aregbesola has commissioned more things in 2017 than all SE governors put togeter. SHAME!!! Once again, this is shoemaking, nothing serious....will it stop an aba mn from making 'GUSHI', 'PLADA' and 'Tommy HILFINGER" shoes?What a waste of state resources.Abia state as usual.....commissioning nonsense.Aregbesola has commissioned more things in 2017 than all SE governors put togeter. SHAME!!! 1 Like

Cool.

Simple shoemaking, we need to send people to China?



Africa and slavery



This is why the black nation will never progress. If na medicine, I for say okay.....but shoe making This is too deep This is too deep

But y dem com dress like prisoners na

This is too deep

have u made anytin in ur life??..am sure u can't even make a baby...

And I expect this nonsensical comment to generate lots of likes.



The question is, does your governor need to waste public funds for something as simple as shoemaking that Africans have been doing since they could walk. And I expect this nonsensical comment to generate lots of likes.The question is, does your governor need to waste public funds for something as simple as shoemaking that Africans have been doing since they could walk.

Once again, this is shoemaking, nothing serious....will it stop an aba mn from making 'GUSHI', 'PLADA' and 'Tommy HILFINGER" shoes?



What a waste of state resources.



Abia state as usual.....commissioning nonsense.



Aregbesola has commissioned more things in 2017 than all SE governors put togeter. SHAME!!! have u made anytin in ur life??..am sure u can't even make a baby... have u made anytin in ur life??..am sure u can't even make a baby...

Congrats to her..

Nice one.