Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) (10225 Views)

Nasir El-Rufai's Thought On Buhari And Babangida's Age In 2010 / Tunde Idiagbon's 74th Posthumous Birthday Is Today / Abacha And Babangida In Kontagora In 1989 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This is sometimes around 1998 or 1999 and Ilorin city had high profile guests when during Tunde Idiagbon's burial,Buhari was actually seen crying 1 Share

Hold on.



Is the chubby guy Buhari?yeah that's him.. 1 Like 1 Share

Op I didn't see any of them here

sarrki:

Op I didn't see any of them here Same here Same here

Useless then and useless now. 6 Likes

More

More.

When buhari see this pix he will know how badly he has destroyed nigeria... Imagine no light the alternative to light is only sold at blackmarket at a very high price

bad network. keep fingers crossed guys

The Nigeria's Presidency makes one a monster........ 1 Like

More,

Just recycling them self 1 Like

HungerBAD:

Hold on.



Is the chubby guy Buhari? How can the chubby guy be the underfed skeleton in aso rock.

Mumu question. How can the chubby guy be the underfed skeleton in aso rock.Mumu question. 4 Likes

My elderly friend I took these pictures from actually fought alongside Tunde Idiagbon during civil war and he thinks Buhari is the best thing since slice bread

This guy was actually the prime minister during Buhari's 1985 tenure,Buhari was more like the president. Buhari used Tunde Idiagbon's credibility as an element for campaigning and that elevated him and made people have that believe that he's a disciplinarian and man of integrity and then people voted him in 6 Likes

The chubby one in the first pic was Brig Gen Buba Marwa Rtd 2 Likes

RIP to the real man of integrity. After Idiagbon's retirement,his son was given appointment during Abacha's era and the son brought in trucks he claimed the federal government wasn't using again but Idiagbon ordered him to return the vehicles immediately to where he packed them from or he would disown him but Buhari's family is living lavish at the expense of tax payers,then who is the real man of integrity? 7 Likes

This was the only man everybody feared. even Olusola Saraki feared him than anything,nepotism was never in his book and he imprisoned Olusoka Saraki who was from his hometown during his tenure 4 Likes 1 Share

Tunde Idiagbon was the only soldier Ibrahim Babangida ever feared because Idiagbon put him in detention countless times.

Idiagbon was to be made EFCC chairman by Obasanjo but he was poisoned by corrupt politicians and never accomplished his mission 1 Like

Idiagbon was the most principled and disciplined leader ever in Nigerian history and only smiled on Eid el Kabir days. People thought Buhari was like him but Buhari is actually opposite of him 4 Likes

Are you doing this to discredit buhari .



iamrealdeji:

This was the only man everybody feared. even Olusola Saraki feared him than anything,nepotism was never in his book and he imprisoned Olusoka Saraki who was from his hometown during his tenure Op Saraki is not from Ilorin. Ilorin... Home of the brave, intelligent, ambitious and honest men.Op Saraki is not from Ilorin. 1 Like

Now i believe this cos my late uncle was a witness to almost all of this. Only the efcc part kinda have a slight twist when uncle joe was telling us these stuff. Having a bullet etched in the scrotum and still living and have kids is just miracle. Ol soulja rip!

Useless then... Stupid,dull and useless now and forever! 1 Like

iamrealdeji:

This guy was actually the prime minister during Buhari's 1985 tenure,Buhari was more like the president. Buhari used Tunde Idiagbon's credibility as an element for campaigning and that elevated him and made people have that believe that he's a disciplinarian and man of integrity and then people voted him in



Prime minister in a military junta? Credibility during campaigning how?



If I ask you to explain this statement now you would start to stammer or maybe start crying IPOB youth! Prime minister in a military junta? Credibility during campaigning how?If I ask you to explain this statement now you would start to stammer or maybe start crying IPOB youth! 1 Like

funlord:







Prime minister in a military junta? Credibility during campaigning how?



If I ask you to explain this statement now you would start to stammer or maybe start crying IPOB youth!

Your Ipob brain should tell you I meant Buhari wasn't the de facto Head of states but more like a President,Idiagbon was more like the Prime Minister,and in 2015,Buhari used Tunde Idiagbon's credibility for campaign,he made it seem to people like he had Tunde Idiagbon's type of principle Your Ipob brain should tell you I meant Buhari wasn't the de facto Head of states but more like a President,Idiagbon was more like the Prime Minister,and in 2015,Buhari used Tunde Idiagbon's credibility for campaign,he made it seem to people like he had Tunde Idiagbon's type of principle 4 Likes

Lipscomb:

Are you doing this to discredit buhari . depends on the way you see it depends on the way you see it

ThatKING:

Ilorin... Home of the brave, intelligent, ambitious and honest men.



Op Saraki is not from Ilorin. at least he was born in Ilorin. I have heard different rumours of him being from Ogun state too,some say that's why Bukola Saraki is developing Ogun state at least he was born in Ilorin. I have heard different rumours of him being from Ogun state too,some say that's why Bukola Saraki is developing Ogun state

iamrealdeji:

Your Ipob brain should tell you I meant Buhari wasn't the de facto Head of states but more like a President, Idiagbon was more like the Prime Minister,and in 2015,Buhari used Tunde Idiagbon's credibility for campaign,he made it seem to people like he had Tunde Idiagbon's type of principle





Who even told you I am igbo? Lmao! Anyway just look at the tripe you have posted?.."He wasn't the de facto head of state but more like a president?" what is the difference between those 2 titles? And who did Idiagbon take orders from? Was it not buhari? And who are you in the nigerian political realm to discuss buhari's integrity or lack of it thereof?





Mind you I don't send buhari but it's obvious you are just a pained little tribalist with a skull filled with hollow knowledge. Kindly get lost now.... Who even told you I am igbo? Lmao! Anyway just look at the tripe you have posted?.."He wasn't the de facto head of state but more like a president?" what is the difference between those 2 titles? And who did Idiagbon take orders from? Was it not buhari? And who are you in the nigerian political realm to discuss buhari's integrity or lack of it thereof?Mind you I don't send buhari but it's obvious you are just a pained little tribalist with a skull filled with hollow knowledge. Kindly get lost now.... 2 Likes