|Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 9:42am
This is sometimes around 1998 or 1999 and Ilorin city had high profile guests when during Tunde Idiagbon's burial,Buhari was actually seen crying
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by HungerBAD: 9:42am
Hold on.
Is the chubby guy Buhari?yeah that's him..
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:42am
Op I didn't see any of them here
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by spartan117(m): 9:44am
sarrki:Same here
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by AngryNaijaMan: 9:45am
Useless then and useless now.
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 9:46am
More
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 9:51am
More.
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by Samsimple(m): 9:53am
When buhari see this pix he will know how badly he has destroyed nigeria... Imagine no light the alternative to light is only sold at blackmarket at a very high price
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 9:57am
bad network. keep fingers crossed guys
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by fergie001(m): 9:59am
The Nigeria's Presidency makes one a monster........
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 10:00am
More,
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:01am
Just recycling them self
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by frankyychiji(f): 10:03am
HungerBAD:How can the chubby guy be the underfed skeleton in aso rock.
Mumu question.
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 10:13am
My elderly friend I took these pictures from actually fought alongside Tunde Idiagbon during civil war and he thinks Buhari is the best thing since slice bread
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by agwom(m): 10:15am
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 10:16am
This guy was actually the prime minister during Buhari's 1985 tenure,Buhari was more like the president. Buhari used Tunde Idiagbon's credibility as an element for campaigning and that elevated him and made people have that believe that he's a disciplinarian and man of integrity and then people voted him in
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by YouthsPC0: 11:03am
The chubby one in the first pic was Brig Gen Buba Marwa Rtd
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 11:06am
RIP to the real man of integrity. After Idiagbon's retirement,his son was given appointment during Abacha's era and the son brought in trucks he claimed the federal government wasn't using again but Idiagbon ordered him to return the vehicles immediately to where he packed them from or he would disown him but Buhari's family is living lavish at the expense of tax payers,then who is the real man of integrity?
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 11:10am
This was the only man everybody feared. even Olusola Saraki feared him than anything,nepotism was never in his book and he imprisoned Olusoka Saraki who was from his hometown during his tenure
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 11:15am
Tunde Idiagbon was the only soldier Ibrahim Babangida ever feared because Idiagbon put him in detention countless times.
Idiagbon was to be made EFCC chairman by Obasanjo but he was poisoned by corrupt politicians and never accomplished his mission
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 11:19am
Idiagbon was the most principled and disciplined leader ever in Nigerian history and only smiled on Eid el Kabir days. People thought Buhari was like him but Buhari is actually opposite of him
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by Lipscomb: 11:38am
Are you doing this to discredit buhari .
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by ThatKING: 11:41am
Ilorin... Home of the brave, intelligent, ambitious and honest men.
iamrealdeji:Op Saraki is not from Ilorin.
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by daveP(m): 12:57pm
Now i believe this cos my late uncle was a witness to almost all of this. Only the efcc part kinda have a slight twist when uncle joe was telling us these stuff. Having a bullet etched in the scrotum and still living and have kids is just miracle. Ol soulja rip!
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by Deckline(m): 1:51pm
Useless then... Stupid,dull and useless now and forever!
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by funlord(m): 2:11pm
iamrealdeji:
Prime minister in a military junta? Credibility during campaigning how?
If I ask you to explain this statement now you would start to stammer or maybe start crying IPOB youth!
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 2:46pm
funlord:Your Ipob brain should tell you I meant Buhari wasn't the de facto Head of states but more like a President,Idiagbon was more like the Prime Minister,and in 2015,Buhari used Tunde Idiagbon's credibility for campaign,he made it seem to people like he had Tunde Idiagbon's type of principle
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 2:51pm
Lipscomb:depends on the way you see it
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by iamrealdeji(m): 2:53pm
ThatKING:at least he was born in Ilorin. I have heard different rumours of him being from Ogun state too,some say that's why Bukola Saraki is developing Ogun state
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by funlord(m): 2:57pm
iamrealdeji:
Who even told you I am igbo? Lmao! Anyway just look at the tripe you have posted?.."He wasn't the de facto head of state but more like a president?" what is the difference between those 2 titles? And who did Idiagbon take orders from? Was it not buhari? And who are you in the nigerian political realm to discuss buhari's integrity or lack of it thereof?
Mind you I don't send buhari but it's obvious you are just a pained little tribalist with a skull filled with hollow knowledge. Kindly get lost now....
|Re: Tunde Idiagbon's Burial: Buhari And Babangida Pictured (Throwback Photos) by ThatKING: 2:59pm
iamrealdeji:Bukola Saraki was born in Lagos
