|21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by diana158(m): 10:54am On Jan 05
Akwa Ibom state Government have began the construction of a 21 storey building for offices.
Speaking on efforts so far to ensure relocation of offices of International Oil Companies to the state, Commissioner of information Udoh said the ongoing 21-storey building embarked upon by Governor Udom Emmanuel would have state-of –the art facilities for offices.
"We know how much ExxonMobil is paying as tax to Lagos State government. Now we are constructing a 21 storey building with the intention to gradually increase it to about 30. This is a smart building with standard facilities for a modern office. So ExxonMobil would no longer have any excuse for not relocating to the state”. he said
http://ibomtoday.com/akwa-ibom-begins-construction-of-21-storey-for-mobil/
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by Mynd44: 11:01am On Jan 05
Wait have they gotten an agreement with Exxonmobil before starting this?
This won't end well oooo
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by diana158(m): 11:07am On Jan 05
Mobil have given their consent, when the project is completed Mobil will finally relocate to their operation base which is Akwa Ibom and pay her taxes to the state government
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by wristbangle(m): 11:09am On Jan 05
diana158:
Any source to back up this comment?
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by DeLaRue: 11:09am On Jan 05
'...so ExxonMobil would no longer have an excuse for not relocating to the State.'
This is not the sort of language to use.
International companies are not easily bullied.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by Blue3k(m): 9:07pm On Mar 01
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by Blue3k(m): 9:11pm On Mar 01
lol what sense does this make? When you have more money than sense. Has anyone asked what exxon wants?
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by hammer6F: 9:39pm On Mar 01
Mynd44:
WEN A CHILD DECIDE TO BITE THE HANDS THAT FEED IT.
SOON DELTA, BAYELSA, RIVERS WILL FOLLOW.
DONT WORRY, KANO WILL BUILD THEIR COW AND HERDSMEN HEAD OFFICE IN LAGOS.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by Pavore9: 9:43pm On Mar 01
Will they drag Mobil into the building after completion?
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by hammer6F: 9:45pm On Mar 01
Pavore9:
NASS HAVE ASKED ALL THE OIL COMPANIES TO RELOCATE TO THE SS.
THEY EITHER RELOCATE OR FACE LEGAL ACTION FOR DIVERTING TAX BELONGING TO THE OIL PRODUCING REGION TO LAGOS AT AN INTERNATIONAL COURT.
THAT MEANS, THEY WILL PAY DOUBLE TAX FROM THEN TILL DATE.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by Yorubaskullmine: 9:45pm On Mar 01
Misplaced priority.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by hammer6F: 9:46pm On Mar 01
LAGOS IS GRADUALLY BECOMING YORUBA ONLY AGAIN.
WE WANT TO HAND LAGOS BACK TO THE YORUBA.
THE YORUBA MUST HAND US BACK OUR COMPANIES.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by deomelllo: 9:47pm On Mar 01
Why are the governors in that part of the country so mentally incompetent and naive?
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by hammer6F: 9:48pm On Mar 01
deomelllo:
LAGOS RIGHT?
THEY DEPEND ON EVERYBODY, TOO LAZY TO DO OR DEVELOP THEMSELVES.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by ruggedised: 9:49pm On Mar 01
afonja are already heating, even one bigoted mod can't hid his stupid jealousy
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by hammer6F: 9:50pm On Mar 01
I COMMEND AKWA IBOM STATE FOR BEING THE LIGHT OF THE SOUTHSOUTH REGION.
I CALL ON MY ABLE GOVERNOR OBIANO TO MAKE AKWA IBOM OUR SISTER STATE.
ANAMBRA LIGHT OF THE NATION AND AKWA IBOM, LIGHT OF THE SOUTH SOUTH.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by hammer6F: 9:51pm On Mar 01
ruggedised:
I TELLL U, PARASITES LOVE BLOOD DIE.
THEY WILL SUCK U UNTIL U DIE.
FEAR DEM PARASITES!
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by Blue3k(m): 9:51pm On Mar 01
hammer6F:
Are request laws? If they didn't pass a law then their request means nothing. There's no ground to sue them on or tax penalty for non compliance. Think about this for a second of there a law in place why would state bother building them a building?
How exactly can they tell any firm where to locate their HQ. Should they have right to tell you were to locatate your business HQ?
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by hammer6F: 9:53pm On Mar 01
Blue3k:
AFONJA, PLEASE, I DONT WANT TO DISCUSS ANY NONSENSE.
THE PEOPLE FROM WHERE MOBIL GETS OIL ARE BUILDING THEM OFFICE, AND WILL BUILD MORE.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by deomelllo: 9:55pm On Mar 01
Militants kidnap 7 from Exxon platform off Nigeria
FIVE EXXONMOBIL STAFF KIDNAPPED IN AKWA IBOM
Nigeria military repel attack on ExxonMobil compound
Turkish citizens kidnapped in Akwa Ibom
Oil companies left because of lack of safety and security, violence and kidnappings.
You can not guarantee their safety and security with office building..
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by deomelllo: 9:56pm On Mar 01
hammer6F:
At least, their workers are not getting killed and kidnapped in Lagos.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by hammer6F: 9:57pm On Mar 01
YORUBA HAVE BEEN DIVERTING EASTERN ECONOMY LONG ENOUGH.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
YORUBA GO AND PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS AND DEVELOP YOURSELF.
I TRUST AKWA IBOM, THEY HAVE VERY HIGH STANDARD WHEN IT COMES TO BUILDING.
IT TOOK AKWA IBOM A SHORT TIME TO BUILD THIS IN UYO.
SO, U CAN BET YOUR PANTS, THAT THEY WILL HAVE MOBIL BUILDING READY VERY SHORTLY.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by hammer6F: 10:00pm On Mar 01
deomelllo:
AKWA IBOM IS A SAFE HAVEN. IN FACT, PARADISE!
TAKE YOUR LAGOS AND GO.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by manny4life(m): 10:00pm On Mar 01
Blue3k:
It's the most appropriate thing to do... Almost all Oil Drilling Companies are located in TX or Louisiana, not Washington DC or NY. You cannot drill resources from State A and then pay taxes in State B. It's just not right.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by kettykings: 10:00pm On Mar 01
Niger Deltans are finally waking up , This is even worse than what herdsmen were doing in the middle belt , graze their cows on people's farms and pay no compensation, Oil companies spill their oil on Niger Delta land pollute their Air and water and pay taxes to another state.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by hammer6F: 10:01pm On Mar 01
Blue3k:
Y ARE U DISTURBING ME NAU?
SHEBI U BE MR KNOW IT ALL?
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by deomelllo: 10:02pm On Mar 01
hammer6F:
Didn't know you are a comedian..
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by manny4life(m): 10:03pm On Mar 01
deomelllo:
Maybe if they receive the Billions of Naira that Lagos receives, perhaps they would be able to combat homegrown violence and kidnappings and integrate the youths into meaningful enterprise.
|Re: 21 Storey Building For Mobil In Akwa Ibom: Construction Begins by hammer6F: 10:03pm On Mar 01
deomelllo:
ACTUALLY, MYND44 I AM NOT JOKING HERE.
THE SS WANT THEIR OIL COMPANIES AND DEEP SEAPORT.
HAVE THE SS NOT DONE ENOUGH FOR YORUBA?
DONT YORUBA WANT TO CLAIM LAGOS AGAIN?
WAT THEY DEMAND IS THEIR RIGHT AND DEY WILL GET IT WITH THIS MOVE.
