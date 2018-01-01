Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles (16020 Views)

The Innoson Military Vehicles Purchased By Nigerian Army (Photos) / Innoson Gets Order From Mayor Of Bamako To Supply 400 IVM / Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Here are some of the amazing vehicles made for the Nigerian Army.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-innosons-military-vehicles.html



cc lalasticlala mynd44 The Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, formally entered into partnership with Nigerian indigenous motor manufacturing company, Innoson Motors Manufacturing Company for modification of some of its equipment, local production of armoured fighting vehicles and other military hardware.Here are some of the amazing vehicles made for the Nigerian Army.cc lalasticlala mynd44 9 Likes 3 Shares

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-innosons-military-vehicles.html 2 Likes



Meanwhile in the north, this is made in Hausa car.. 32 Likes 2 Shares

AngryNaijaMan:

Meanwhile in the north

lol lol 18 Likes





There are great minds in every State Of the Nation.











AngryNaijaMan:

Meanwhile in the north, this is made in Hausa car..

This is great!There are great minds in every State Of the Nation. 20 Likes 2 Shares

The rich and successful igbo men don't engage in tribal bigotry like the illiterates ones, they have better time to spend their energy not in tribalistic shits.



51 Likes 3 Shares

Are they actually manufacturing or what are they assembling 5 Likes

the poster above me, they imported the cars



Afonjas/vultures are hateful tribe 37 Likes 4 Shares

Newshelm:

The Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, formally entered into partnership with Nigerian indigenous motor manufacturing company, Innoson Motors Manufacturing Company for modification of some of its equipment, local production of armoured fighting vehicles and other military hardware.



Here are some of the amazing vehicles made for the Nigerian Army.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-innosons-military-vehicles.html



cc lalasticlala mynd44



Alibaba made in china cars, all i see are replica of hummer Alibaba made in china cars, all i see are replica of hummer 2 Likes

The chest beaters association (CBA) will soon arrive 2 Likes

A good one for PDP/Jonathan powered innoson motors, not now industries are bitting the dust and going moribund. 6 Likes

I'm proud of my tribe... I'm a proud Igbo boy 37 Likes 4 Shares

NaoSlay:

The rich and successful igbo men don't engage in tribal bigotry like the illiterates ones, they have better time to spend your energy on not in tribalistic shits.



like the afonjas that are forever tribalistic like the afonjas that are forever tribalistic 22 Likes

Esseite:

A good one for PDP powered innoson.. Una don come again Una don come again 1 Like

Afonjas won't like this 11 Likes 1 Share

NaoSlay:

The rich and successful igbo men don't engage in tribal bigotry like the illiterates ones, they have better time to spend their energy not in tribalistic shits.



And in your tribe the opposite is the case? And in your tribe the opposite is the case? 9 Likes

Igbo's keep setting pace.Let the suffersticated ones keep boasting while they have not innovated anything. 9 Likes

Hummer Jeep

uzoclinton:

Una don come again

Patience is a virtue... read again.. Patience is a virtue... read again..

This is great, a better news to read than Fulani killing people, to accident news, keep up Innoson, the future global automobile brand. 3 Likes

We need a humvee vehicle..it would work better in the north east

This is nice oo



Africa to the world



Things like this is the only way out for Africa....Poverty is not just Africa's biggest issue



It's the biggest curse 1 Like

Finally the peace corp bill has been signed by Mr president.







God you are the most high Flavour music comes to mind.



Halleluyah Oooooo.







back to the thread good what a kind gesture from 9ja army

Our own Ford

raker300:

like the afonjas that are forever tribalistic







You see an example here.

1 Like

nice

NaoSlay:

The rich and successful igbo men don't engage in tribal bigotry like the illiterates ones, they have better time to spend their energy not in tribalistic shits.



Dumb comment. Dumb comment. 5 Likes 1 Share

Ok