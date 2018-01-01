₦airaland Forum

PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Newshelm: 5:09pm
The Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, formally entered into partnership with Nigerian indigenous motor manufacturing company, Innoson Motors Manufacturing Company for modification of some of its equipment, local production of armoured fighting vehicles and other military hardware.

Here are some of the amazing vehicles made for the Nigerian Army.


Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Newshelm: 5:10pm
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by AngryNaijaMan: 5:10pm
Meanwhile in the north, this is made in Hausa car.. grin

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Henry22(m): 5:23pm
Meanwhile in the north
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by oyatz: 5:51pm
This is great!

There are great minds in every State Of the Nation.





Meanwhile in the north, this is made in Hausa car.. grin

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by NaoSlay(m): 5:52pm
The rich and successful igbo men don't engage in tribal bigotry like the illiterates ones, they have better time to spend their energy not in tribalistic shits.

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by benoma: 5:54pm
Are they actually manufacturing or what are they assembling

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by ruggedised: 6:09pm
the poster above me, they imported the cars

Afonjas/vultures are hateful tribe

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by vertueptime: 6:09pm
Alibaba made in china cars, all i see are replica of hummer

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by denkyw(m): 6:10pm
The chest beaters association (CBA) will soon arrive

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Esseite: 6:10pm
A good one for PDP/Jonathan powered innoson motors, not now industries are bitting the dust and going moribund.

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by uzoclinton(m): 6:10pm
I'm proud of my tribe... I'm a proud Igbo boy

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by raker300: 6:10pm
The rich and successful igbo men don't engage in tribal bigotry like the illiterates ones, they have better time to spend your energy on not in tribalistic shits.

like the afonjas that are forever tribalistic

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by jazinogold(m): 6:10pm
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by uzoclinton(m): 6:10pm
A good one for PDP powered innoson..
Una don come again

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by BruncleZuma: 6:10pm
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by raker300: 6:10pm
Afonjas won't like this

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by seunny4lif(m): 6:10pm
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by melejo(m): 6:11pm
The rich and successful igbo men don't engage in tribal bigotry like the illiterates ones, they have better time to spend their energy not in tribalistic shits.

And in your tribe the opposite is the case?

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by stanluiz(m): 6:11pm
Igbo's keep setting pace.Let the suffersticated ones keep boasting while they have not innovated anything.

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Edopesin(m): 6:11pm
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Esseite: 6:11pm
Una don come again

Patience is a virtue... read again..
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Remimadrid(m): 6:11pm
This is great, a better news to read than Fulani killing people, to accident news, keep up Innoson, the future global automobile brand.

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by foxe(m): 6:11pm
We need a humvee vehicle..it would work better in the north east
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by cescky(m): 6:11pm
This is nice oo

Africa to the world

Things like this is the only way out for Africa....Poverty is not just Africa's biggest issue

It's the biggest curse

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Akinz0126(m): 6:12pm
Finally the peace corp bill has been signed by Mr president.



God you are the most high Flavour music comes to mind.

Halleluyah Oooooo.



back to the thread good what a kind gesture from 9ja army
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by chaberry(m): 6:12pm
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by NaoSlay(m): 6:12pm
You see an example here.

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by ChineseBuggati3(m): 6:12pm
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by stanluiz(m): 6:12pm
The rich and successful igbo men don't engage in tribal bigotry like the illiterates ones, they have better time to spend their energy not in tribalistic shits.

Dumb comment.

Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by georgen2u(m): 6:13pm
Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by georgen2u(m): 6:13pm
OK na

