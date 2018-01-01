₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,939,080 members, 4,008,004 topics. Date: Friday, 05 January 2018 at 08:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles (16020 Views)
The Innoson Military Vehicles Purchased By Nigerian Army (Photos) / Innoson Gets Order From Mayor Of Bamako To Supply 400 IVM / Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Newshelm: 5:09pm
The Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, formally entered into partnership with Nigerian indigenous motor manufacturing company, Innoson Motors Manufacturing Company for modification of some of its equipment, local production of armoured fighting vehicles and other military hardware.
Here are some of the amazing vehicles made for the Nigerian Army.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-innosons-military-vehicles.html
cc lalasticlala mynd44
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Newshelm: 5:10pm
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by AngryNaijaMan: 5:10pm
Meanwhile in the north, this is made in Hausa car..
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Henry22(m): 5:23pm
AngryNaijaMan:lol
18 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by oyatz: 5:51pm
This is great!
There are great minds in every State Of the Nation.
AngryNaijaMan:
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by NaoSlay(m): 5:52pm
The rich and successful igbo men don't engage in tribal bigotry like the illiterates ones, they have better time to spend their energy not in tribalistic shits.
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by benoma: 5:54pm
Are they actually manufacturing or what are they assembling
5 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by ruggedised: 6:09pm
the poster above me, they imported the cars
Afonjas/vultures are hateful tribe
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by vertueptime: 6:09pm
Newshelm:
Alibaba made in china cars, all i see are replica of hummer
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by denkyw(m): 6:10pm
The chest beaters association (CBA) will soon arrive
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Esseite: 6:10pm
A good one for PDP/Jonathan powered innoson motors, not now industries are bitting the dust and going moribund.
6 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by uzoclinton(m): 6:10pm
I'm proud of my tribe... I'm a proud Igbo boy
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by raker300: 6:10pm
NaoSlay:like the afonjas that are forever tribalistic
22 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by jazinogold(m): 6:10pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by uzoclinton(m): 6:10pm
Esseite:Una don come again
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by BruncleZuma: 6:10pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by raker300: 6:10pm
Afonjas won't like this
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by seunny4lif(m): 6:10pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by melejo(m): 6:11pm
NaoSlay:And in your tribe the opposite is the case?
9 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by stanluiz(m): 6:11pm
Igbo's keep setting pace.Let the suffersticated ones keep boasting while they have not innovated anything.
9 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Edopesin(m): 6:11pm
Hummer Jeep
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Esseite: 6:11pm
uzoclinton:
Patience is a virtue... read again..
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Remimadrid(m): 6:11pm
This is great, a better news to read than Fulani killing people, to accident news, keep up Innoson, the future global automobile brand.
3 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by foxe(m): 6:11pm
We need a humvee vehicle..it would work better in the north east
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by cescky(m): 6:11pm
This is nice oo
Africa to the world
Things like this is the only way out for Africa....Poverty is not just Africa's biggest issue
It's the biggest curse
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by Akinz0126(m): 6:12pm
Finally the peace corp bill has been signed by Mr president.
God you are the most high Flavour music comes to mind.
Halleluyah Oooooo.
back to the thread good what a kind gesture from 9ja army
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by chaberry(m): 6:12pm
Our own Ford
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by NaoSlay(m): 6:12pm
raker300:
You see an example here.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by ChineseBuggati3(m): 6:12pm
nice
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by stanluiz(m): 6:12pm
NaoSlay:Dumb comment.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by georgen2u(m): 6:13pm
Ok
|Re: PHOTOS: Innoson’s Military Vehicles by georgen2u(m): 6:13pm
OK na
10 Safety Tips When Driving In The Rain / 12 Killed In Auto Crash At Ondo-Ore Expressway / Which Petrol Station Has The Most Accurate Pump In Lagos
Viewing this topic: samchem(m), Angelawhite(f), ujay4u(m), Surd2121(m), Tobithefirst(m), Red2C(m), johnclark001(m), emma388(m), stickaman04, Bruno531(m), omooba969, ziegurf(m), Gloriouspa(m), shalomme, rafa9(m), sircardinal, swhite2ch, mercyville, patpaul, Kingsteve(m), chuksvee(m), donnaira(m), Awe4luv(m), kurtisblue, UgoFly, SteveUg, njoku10(m), BrainWssh(m), sonchuks1(m), oilmonie, osariemenk(m), ajealadick(m), uhiochris1(m), JustK, paulash52, Taiwogram(m), GidiLuv, jaymore(m), zeetyzin(m), Willzz(m), olempe(m), Unklekelvin, omotee123, gbadexy(m), sparrow18(m), KingDixon(m), Dproles(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5