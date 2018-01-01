₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by ThisTrend(f): 5:51pm
Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi is a year older today and he spoilt himself with a brand new peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate birthday.
He took to his instagram page to share pictures of the new whip and wrote;
What more can i say
Give thanks
And on another picture, he wrote;
Fresh new bae
The ‘Ogba Larami’ crooner who got married to his boo, Nabila Fash recently, is also hosting a house party at his Lekki residence later today.
33 year old Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known by his first name Oritse Femi, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer. He is best known for his remake of Fela Kuti’s “Double Wahala” song.
Congratulations to the singer!
SOURCE: https://primesng.com/singer-oritsefemi-buys-new-peugeot-307-convertible-celebrate-birthday/
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by Uyiii: 5:58pm
okpolor eye nor be open eye.
congratulations to him, I pray God richly bless the works of our hands this year and beyond.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 5:58pm
I like d guy sha
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 5:59pm
So.. This guy finally bleach finish.
Like Bob risky like oritsefemi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by HausaOverlord: 6:06pm
Another billboard loading
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by Shollyjay90(m): 6:21pm
quote me,wen we get to promose land
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 7:44pm
33 year old Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known by his first name Oritse Femi, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer. He is best known for his remake of Fela Kuti’s “Double Wahala” song.
He tried
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 7:44pm
Shollyjay90:We are there, wake up
8 Likes
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by kolexy(m): 7:45pm
ThisTrend:
So I'm older this man?
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by cooldipo1(m): 7:45pm
Congratulations to him..... My signature ni koko
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by SpareNo1: 7:45pm
See bleaching. Chai
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by abdelrahman: 7:45pm
his football age.
2 Likes
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by iamtardey: 7:45pm
oya , uche we don reach dia
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by Teewhy2: 7:45pm
Congrats to him.
He suppose buy 303 to celebrate his 33 years and when he is 37 years he suppose buy the 307. Abi the 33 years na football age.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 7:45pm
Lol
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 7:46pm
This guy has really bleached his skin, looking like a white mouse
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by ajibolabd: 7:46pm
33, my foot!
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by Sirme411(m): 7:46pm
Shollyjay90:
Oya uncle mi...we af reach dere...
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:47pm
So he celebrated his birthday by buying himself a 15 year old car. Ok na. Make i waka pass
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by ajibolabd: 7:47pm
abdelrahman:
abdelrahman:
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by Truepee(m): 7:47pm
Okay
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 7:47pm
Clap for yourself
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by delors(m): 7:48pm
Mehn...this guy can lie. 33 Kwani...he was 32 when he did the song "Mercies of the Lord" with late Dagrin like 8 years ago...
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by BanevsJoker(m): 7:48pm
Lol @ 33. So how old was he when his stage name was Junglist? 17? And you expect Buhari to get older than 75? I laugh in Dauranese.
3 Likes
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by notoriousbabe: 7:49pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by Follygunners: 7:49pm
Every 9ja celebrity too dey use 'show-off', 'yanga', 'arrogance' dey praise God name... na wah ooo.
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:49pm
Class seems to Elude this young man even with all his money
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by Alariiwo: 7:50pm
Why na..
He should have gone for Innoson G-wagon.
2 Likes
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by Larrey(f): 7:50pm
33 ke Ongba lara e gidi gan ni
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by dahunsy(f): 7:51pm
White fowl.....this guy just lack class.....even artists not on his level still looks presentable than him
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by Cool83(m): 7:52pm
congratulations
|Re: Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) by Egein(m): 7:52pm
Cheap, problematic car without a second-user value; not the kind anyone should be proud to boast of or show off. Thing is, he bought it second-hand, so it's pretty much valueless, I look forward to helping him push the car on Lekki Road.
3 Likes
