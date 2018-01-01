Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oritsefemi Buys Peugeot 307 To Celebrate His 33rd Birthday (Photos) (13781 Views)

Hush Puppi Totally Disgraced By A Young Lady While Zoro Buys Himself A Mercedes / Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) / Check Out Pre-wedding Photoshoot Of Singer Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi is a year older today and he spoilt himself with a brand new peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate birthday.



He took to his instagram page to share pictures of the new whip and wrote;





What more can i say



Give thanks



And on another picture, he wrote;



Fresh new bae



The ‘Ogba Larami’ crooner who got married to his boo, Nabila Fash recently, is also hosting a house party at his Lekki residence later today.



33 year old Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known by his first name Oritse Femi, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer. He is best known for his remake of Fela Kuti’s “Double Wahala” song.



Congratulations to the singer!



SOURCE: https://primesng.com/singer-oritsefemi-buys-new-peugeot-307-convertible-celebrate-birthday/ Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi is a year older today and he spoilt himself with a brand new peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate birthday.He took to his instagram page to share pictures of the new whip and wrote;What more can i sayGive thanksAnd on another picture, he wrote;Fresh new baeThe ‘Ogba Larami’ crooner who got married to his boo, Nabila Fash recently, is also hosting a house party at his Lekki residence later today.33 year old Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known by his first name Oritse Femi, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer. He is best known for his remake of Fela Kuti’s “Double Wahala” song.Congratulations to the singer!

okpolor eye nor be open eye.

congratulations to him, I pray God richly bless the works of our hands this year and beyond. 13 Likes 3 Shares

I like d guy sha 1 Like

So.. This guy finally bleach finish.



Like Bob risky like oritsefemi 2 Likes 1 Share

Another billboard loading 1 Like

quote me,wen we get to promose land

33 year old Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known by his first name Oritse Femi, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer. He is best known for his remake of Fela Kuti’s “Double Wahala” song.

He tried



In Other News

Beware!!! Here Is How Social Media is Killing You Slowly

http://www.realfitbody.com/2018/01/beware-here-is-how-social-media-is.html He triedIn Other News

Shollyjay90:

quote me,wen we get to promose land We are there, wake up We are there, wake up 8 Likes

ThisTrend:



Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi is a year older today and he spoilt himself with a brand new peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate birthday.



He took to his instagram page to share pictures of the new whip and wrote;





What more can i say



Give thanks



And on another picture, he wrote;



Fresh new bae



The ‘Ogba Larami’ crooner who got married to his boo, Nabila Fash recently, is also hosting a house party at his Lekki residence later today.



33 year old Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known by his first name Oritse Femi, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer. He is best known for his remake of Fela Kuti’s “Double Wahala” song.



Congratulations to the singer!



SOURCE: https://primesng.com/singer-oritsefemi-buys-new-peugeot-307-convertible-celebrate-birthday/





So I'm older this man? So I'm older this man? 1 Like

Congratulations to him..... My signature ni koko

See bleaching. Chai

his football age. 2 Likes

oya , uche we don reach dia



He suppose buy 303 to celebrate his 33 years and when he is 37 years he suppose buy the 307. Abi the 33 years na football age.





It is another Dry Season, a Season for construction works.

Need a Roof Parapet to bring out the beauty in your Building?

Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.

Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.

Click below

http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6 Congrats to him.He suppose buy 303 to celebrate his 33 years and when he is 37 years he suppose buy the 307. Abi the 33 years na football age.It is another Dry Season, a Season for construction works.Need a Roof Parapet to bring out the beauty in your Building?Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.Click below 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol

This guy has really bleached his skin, looking like a white mouse

33, my foot! 1 Like

Shollyjay90:

quote me,wen we get to promose land

Oya uncle mi...we af reach dere... Oya uncle mi...we af reach dere...

So he celebrated his birthday by buying himself a 15 year old car. Ok na. Make i waka pass 1 Like

abdelrahman:

his football age. abdelrahman:

his football age.

Okay

Visit alhajikuipid.blogspot.com for his nakked picture

Clap for yourself

Mehn...this guy can lie. 33 Kwani...he was 32 when he did the song "Mercies of the Lord" with late Dagrin like 8 years ago... 1 Like

Lol @ 33. So how old was he when his stage name was Junglist? 17? And you expect Buhari to get older than 75? I laugh in Dauranese. 3 Likes

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Every 9ja celebrity too dey use 'show-off', 'yanga', 'arrogance' dey praise God name... na wah ooo.

Class seems to Elude this young man even with all his money

Why na..



He should have gone for Innoson G-wagon. 2 Likes

Ongba lara e gidi gan ni 33 keOngba lara e gidi gan ni

White fowl.....this guy just lack class.....even artists not on his level still looks presentable than him

congratulations