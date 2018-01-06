₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by obafemee80(m): 12:47am
Tesla has already received a healthy stream of pre-orders for its electric semi-truck, but Thor ,a new California company will offer an alternative. Thor Trucks has revealed its first all-electric semi and it boasts promising specs in an attempt to rival the Tesla Semi.
Thor Trucks believes it can stand out by converting fossil fuel-burning trucks into battery-electric ones with its unique powertrain technology and in-house battery production.
Most of the parts are procured from established suppliers, a strategy the company says will help it ramp up production, but also give their clients more confidence. The prototype also uses heavy-duty Dana axles and a TM4 motor while the battery packs are built in-house using LG Chem cells.
Thors electric truck,the ET-One,will arrive with a 300-mile range(Tesla Semi's claimed figure of 500 miles),capable of hauling 80,000 lb load and a top speed of 70 mph. Thor also said the ET-One will cost $150,000, which pegs it squarely as a Tesla competitor. Tesla trucks will likely cost between $150,000 and $180,000.
The ET-One,a Class 8 tractor will up to 30 percent more power than diesel and range options up to 300 miles for short-haul and regional routes. Like Tesla, Thor promises its electric powertrain can out muscle diesel engines while reducing maintenance needs, per-mile cost and overall cost of ownership.
Thor won't have just Tesla to deal with. Two other big names have shown off their own all-electric semi-trucks, too. Daimler revealed the E-Fuso Vision One with a 217-mile range and Cummins beat Tesla to the electric-semi punch when it debuted the Urban Hauler Tractor with a 100-mile range. Unlike Thor, Tesla, or Daimler, Cummins said its electric powertrain can be paired to a diesel engine to act as a range extender for about 300 miles of total range.
Source : https://autojosh.com/thor-reveals-300-mile-et1-electric-truck-aim-go-sale-tesla-semi/
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by OceanmorganTrix: 12:49am
Amazing
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by franchasng(m): 7:05am
Lovely
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by cooldipo1(m): 7:07am
Jeesu..... Looks like a bullet Train head
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by Nwodosis(m): 7:07am
Our oil will soon be in history book like coal.
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by wayne4loan: 7:07am
Can this work in 9ja
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by ttshems(m): 7:09am
Soo cool
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by BeingFrank: 7:13am
Each discovery gives birth to a new age, each invention makes a current trend potentially out-dated. I like this, especially when there is competition in new fields like this.
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by sirfemoz(m): 7:15am
Others are evolving in technology, we are here fighting over oil we still can't enjoy. Wonder how Nigeria will look like by 2030. Cos our leaders lack vision, they are all shortsighted.
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by CaptainJeffry: 7:21am
Wetin concern me, I'm still rocking my Peugeot 504.
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by nvm27: 7:21am
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by Bevista: 7:25am
sirfemoz:It's not just about leaders, but the entire citizenry.
For instance, you'll observe that this post will not get any traction with a lot of folks. It will have very few views, comments and likes. But post a topic about some celeb or something bothering on tribal/religious bigotry and you find them converge like fleas in seconds. And these are the same people that will eventually become leaders.
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by hAlexandro(m): 7:28am
nice concept for the western world but in a country where I have had light for the past 5 days now I rather buy a bicycle
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by sirfemoz(m): 7:33am
Bevista:
That's true. We the citizens are not even helping, cos we allow them to do as they like.
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by colossus91(m): 7:45am
sad but true Nigeria woild be like Sahara desert when all cars become electrical........nonsense leaders!!
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by poseidon12: 7:54am
sirfemoz:
Same with the followers that elect/select those leaders.
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by macaranta(m): 8:04am
Cool... We need to diversify quickly away from oil
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by flamingREED(m): 8:08am
Crude oil will soon be fetched for free from taps like mere water.
|Re: Thor Reveals 300-mile ET1 Electric Truck, Aim To Go On Sale Before Tesla Semi by gooddyoung8: 8:26am
