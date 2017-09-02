₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by autojosh: 10:57am On Sep 01
The auto world is changing fast,Cummins has added to that change by unveiling a semi electric truck.
The have beat Tesla to it !.Few weeks back Elon Musk hinted that Tesla was working on electric semi trucks.They might be late to the party ,but most likely we would see a “retaliation” from Tesla soon.
The Aeos ,has 100 mile(160 Km) range and 140KWh battery,the Tesla truck is expected to hit 200-300 mile(321-483Km) range.The Aeos can haul about 22 tons(20,000 Kg).
While the Aeos is still in concept stage ,a working demonstration was showcased.Full production is expected to start in 2019.
“We will leverage our deep industry and customer knowledge and our scale advantage to win,” said Cummins President and CEO Rich Freeland. “Over the past century, our ability to innovate and adapt has fueled our success, and we are confident we are on the right path to do it again.”
What do you think ?
We would love to hear from you.
By Donald3d
Sources:
www.autoblog.com
https://futurism.com/
https://autojosh.com/cummins-beat-tesla-build-semi-electric-truck
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by Donclint007: 7:00am
Wow. Rugged.
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by beeff: 7:00am
Nice
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by enochogaga(m): 7:00am
OK oh
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by nengibo: 7:01am
This one no go dey rugged enuf for Nigerian roads
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by sundilazo(m): 7:01am
Rugged them...dis is a welcome development.
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by shaddoww: 7:02am
Looks too beautiful n fragile for Ilorin-Jebba road.
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by dust144(m): 7:02am
Lovely
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by Clone2020(m): 7:03am
Tesla isn't just trying to build semi-electric trucks, they are on the cusp of mass producing driverless trucks that can go long distances on just battery power. It is a very disruptive company, very soon you will see fleets of trucks hauling goods to and fro without any drivers.
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by 9japrof(m): 7:05am
Oyibo moving farther into innovation and productivity while we are here struggling with corruption in high places, Ritualists in low places, kidnapping , witchcraft, poverty, agitations, boko Haram, militancy adding it up to stupid government both in the centre and every nook and cranny of this country.
I wonder how we keep surviving, naija ma country is strong ooo, what breaks other countries keep making us stronger
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by cstr1000: 7:08am
God bless America
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by Reference(m): 7:11am
Clone2020:
So police checkpoint must....must upgrade to online banking. ...*737 things...
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by 900warriorz(m): 7:11am
funny companies producing funny cars for funny people...buy car wey no get driver for Nigeria if them no go thief am for highway sell all the spare parts comot!
wetin this people take technology for sef?
#0urmumudondo
#nonsensedevelopment
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by Oluwaseyi456(m): 7:12am
Ok
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by Hemcy(m): 7:19am
Truck wei no fit move for Niger road.
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by Jaqenhghar: 7:20am
20 years from now Nigerians will assemble a semi electic truck them claim that theu invented it
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by splenzard(m): 7:24am
why can't we have a hybrid car (gas and electric) with photovoltaic roof and bonnet tops, that indeed is the future
instead of a truck that requires charging every 100km
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by Clone2020(m): 7:28am
Reference:
Lol there wouldn't be a need for police, there will be robocops
|Re: Cummins Just Beat Tesla In The Race To Build A Semi Electric Truck by bewla(m): 7:28am
y c
