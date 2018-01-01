₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by dainformant(m): 4:56pm
The local government election in Delta state recorded series of dramatic events today. According to reports, Election materials and results sheets was hijacked by some political thugs who allegedly stormed Delta State Independent Electoral Commission DSIEC.
The thugs allegedly met stiff resistance from other political party members, as they tried to chase everybody away before the reinforcement by security operatives.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/police-officer-runs-safety-violence-erupts-lg-election-delta-photos.html
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by dainformant(m): 4:56pm
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by OceanmorganTrix: 4:56pm
I laugh in RIGGING language
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by Evablizin(f): 5:33pm
That's Nigeria police force for you. Is better they run than shotting anyhow.
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by Ladyhippolyta88: 5:58pm
Why won't they run when they are not well funded or paid.So what is the point of dying for such when your family won't even get benefits when you die.
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by Omeokachie: 6:05pm
Same police that the political IG claimed will secure the country?
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by Dharniel(m): 6:46pm
lolz, police wey suppose dey the fore front of the whole saga...
I cannot come and go and die...
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by Ulue: 6:47pm
Sad but not surprising....
So can this kind of policeman arrest an erring Fulani in the midst of his herd?
Nigeria police force be like "unto to us a task is given...but death not today... bros can I pass "
e be like say this 2018 Na crisis go full wooo... may God save us all.... this country don expire
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by agboskipool(m): 6:48pm
Even SARS wey de form unbeatable too
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by Mrkumareze(m): 6:49pm
Delta election is known to be war as from time immomerial mostly the riverine areas
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by Generalkaycee(m): 6:49pm
Ndi uwa ojii.. Hahahahahahahahaha
lol. who took this photo?
Truth be told,he needed to run at that point in time. it very obvious they have being over powered...he needs to so as to regroup
failed country
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by pol23: 6:50pm
Who won die...
End sars.
End police.
End politicians
End Nigeria.
Na some stupid Nigerians fighting for a corrupt political party...
All I need is Somalia Passport.
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by davodguy: 6:50pm
He didn't run. He only staggered
Others were still standing
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by tdayof(m): 6:50pm
Bullshit! Number one action during an attack is cover. No matter who you are either SBS, SEALS, SAS. SOF.
You expected him to rush into the crowd because he's an officer? Other officers still remained on their position so it doesn't even seen like something serious for them.
So SARS couldn't collect their phones and ask them to get on the hilux..... See as them dey run.... Mumu cowards.
Partnerbiz3:hello
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by emeka2847: 6:51pm
He's not running. He's only doing tactical manoeuvre
Evablizin:
Omeokachie:Secure with what, sticks?
pol23:sufri na, na so you dey vex?
davodguy:
Any SARs operatives that try to rig Buhari into power will regret his life
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by Richardabbey(m): 6:53pm
Dose Stupid Developers Yaf Started
Wen "python Shoki" Dance On U Nw, Una Go Dey Shout "uncle Jubril" Is Nt Good
Re: Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos by 26Clueless(m): 6:53pm
No b SARS official dey run so ?
