The thugs allegedly met stiff resistance from other political party members, as they tried to chase everybody away before the reinforcement by security operatives.



The local government election in Delta state recorded series of dramatic events today. According to reports, Election materials and results sheets was hijacked by some political thugs who allegedly stormed Delta State Independent Electoral Commission DSIEC. The thugs allegedly met stiff resistance from other political party members, as they tried to chase everybody away before the reinforcement by security operatives.

I laugh in RIGGING language 12 Likes 2 Shares







That's Nigeria police force for you. Is better they run than shotting anyhow.

Why won't they run when they are not well funded or paid.So what is the point of dying for such when your family won't even get benefits when you die. 27 Likes 1 Share

Same police that the political IG claimed will secure the country? 3 Likes

lolz, police wey suppose dey the fore front of the whole saga...

I cannot come and go and die...







Sad but not surprising....





So can this kind of policeman arrest an erring Fulani in the midst of his herd?

" Nigeria police force be like "unto to us a task is given...but death not today... bros can I pass

e be like say this 2018 Na crisis go full wooo... may God save us all.... this country don expire

Even SARS wey de form unbeatable too

Delta election is known to be war as from time immomerial mostly the riverine areas 1 Like

lol. who took this photo?

Truth be told,he needed to run at that point in time. it very obvious they have being over powered...he needs to so as to regroup 1 Like 1 Share

failed country

Who won die...

End sars.

End police.

End politicians

End Nigeria.

Na some stupid Nigerians fighting for a corrupt political party...

All I need is Somalia Passport. 3 Likes

He didn't run. He only staggered



Others were still standing 2 Likes

Bullshit! Number one action during an attack is cover. No matter who you are either SBS, SEALS, SAS. SOF.



You expected him to rush into the crowd because he's an officer? Other officers still remained on their position so it doesn't even seen like something serious for them. 3 Likes 1 Share

So SARS couldn't collect their phones and ask them to get on the hilux..... See as them dey run.... Mumu cowards.

Partnerbiz3:

Evablizin:







He's not running. He's only doing tactical manoeuvre

Omeokachie:

Same police that the political IG claimed will secure the country?



Secure with what, sticks?

pol23:

Who won die...

End sars.

End police.

End politicians

sufri na, na so you dey vex?

davodguy:

He didn't run.



Others were still standing

Any SARs operatives that try to rig Buhari into power will regret his life

