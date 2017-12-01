₦airaland Forum

Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos

Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:11am
These are the sponsored terrorists in Ikot Ekpene, who were arrested by men of the Nigerian Army, for indulging in violence during the local government election in Akwa Ibom state on Saturday, December 2. The alleged thugs were caught in a Hilux truck with registration number AH 821-KTE allegedly owned by a top chieftain in the state.

They were whisked away in handcuffs by the army men.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/political-thugs-arrested-guns-lg-election-akwa-ibom-state-photos.html

Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:12am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by slyzy(m): 4:40am
see as they packed them like sardine
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by pussyeater: 4:44am
Igbokwenu!!!

Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by pussyeater: 4:44am
These pistols just weak me undecided

Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by princeade86(m): 5:03am
just local government election ooooo
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by olatade(m): 5:16am
pussyeater:
These pistols just weak me undecided

them be like hand held bazooka
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by dokiOloye(m): 5:45am
pussyeater:
These pistols just weak me undecided
Those are d almighty 'one paaa'.
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Atiku2019: 5:47am
sad
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by dokiOloye(m): 5:48am
pussyeater:
Igbokwenu!!!
pussyeater:
These pistols just weak me undecided
we de talk am since say una no de fit travel comot outside una comfort zone but una de deny.
To you,every southerner wey no oil soup man na Igbo ba?

Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Authoreety: 6:20am
Op help to fight corruption by posting the name of dia sponsors na....
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Fabulouski(m): 8:48am
Not new
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by kay29000(m): 8:49am
Funny how they are all wearing Blue Jeans.

Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by charles2044: 8:49am
Prison fall on them
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by wunmi590(m): 8:49am
Go and do you Christmas and new year in prison grin
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by murdgan(m): 8:50am
Lol.. Well deserved
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by sureheaven(m): 8:51am
Give them python dance make them smell their yansh so that sense will fall on them.......Useless youths. Those who gave u guns have their own children abroad save and well protected. No common sense for most nigerian youth.

Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Boyooosa(m): 8:51am
Python dance no dey finish. Na seasons
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by blowjob: 8:51am
SEE THEIR GUNS... angry angry THEY SHOULD BE KILLED... angry angry
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Princesteve7248: 8:52am
This is serious, they don't even use the gun old, absolutely there should be � there prison(yorubas will say won nkan omi so ewon won
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by mammanbawa: 8:52am
See the whack ass pistols grin
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Olukat(m): 8:53am
Ordinary LGA election angry angry angryyou dey carry ancestral pistol grin grin
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by okerekeikpo: 8:54am
Nigerian youths will never have sense, old Buhari or Atiku will still win
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Abfinest007(m): 8:54am
those people that sent you their children are outside this con3 enjoying n you are here killing urself common sense is not common at all
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 8:54am
wats the name of these pistols

Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by itsandi(m): 8:54am
Which kind local gun be this?
This one fit kill person? sad

Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by delugajackson(m): 8:54am
Why arrest only the perpetrators? How about those that sponsored them?

Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:55am
pussyeater:
Igbokwenu!!!
for Akwa ibom

Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by xreal: 8:55am
...
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by deco22(m): 8:55am
shocked

Their guns are even starting to show signs of rust grin

Aba made guns.

Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by TruePass(m): 8:55am
Go eat your mama pu..y
pussyeater:
Igbokwenu!!!
Re: Thugs Arrested With Pistols By Soldiers During LG Election In Akwa Ibom. Photos by xreal: 9:00am
pussyeater:
Igbokwenu!!!

U are a disgrace to Yorubas'.

I know u were born, school and still pay your way out to be posted to your state for NYSC.

Shouting igbokwenu here says it all.

