They were whisked away in handcuffs by the army men.



These are the sponsored terrorists in Ikot Ekpene, who were arrested by men of the Nigerian Army, for indulging in violence during the local government election in Akwa Ibom state on Saturday, December 2. The alleged thugs were caught in a Hilux truck with registration number AH 821-KTE allegedly owned by a top chieftain in the state. They were whisked away in handcuffs by the army men.

see as they packed them like sardine

Igbokwenu!!! 1 Like 2 Shares

These pistols just weak me 2 Likes 1 Share

just local government election ooooo

These pistols just weak me

them be like hand held bazooka them be like hand held bazooka

Those are d almighty 'one paaa'.

we de talk am since say una no de fit travel comot outside una comfort zone but una de deny.

To you,every southerner wey no oil soup man na Igbo ba? we de talk am since say una no de fit travel comot outside una comfort zone but una de deny.To you,every southerner wey no oil soup man na Igbo ba? 5 Likes

Op help to fight corruption by posting the name of dia sponsors na....

Not new

Funny how they are all wearing Blue Jeans. 1 Like

Prison fall on them

Go and do you Christmas and new year in prison

Lol.. Well deserved

Give them python dance make them smell their yansh so that sense will fall on them.......Useless youths. Those who gave u guns have their own children abroad save and well protected. No common sense for most nigerian youth. 1 Like

Python dance no dey finish. Na seasons

THEY SHOULD BE KILLED... SEE THEIR GUNS...THEY SHOULD BE KILLED...

This is serious, they don't even use the gun old, absolutely there should be � there prison(yorubas will say won nkan omi so ewon won

See the whack ass pistols

you dey carry ancestral pistol Ordinary LGA electionyou dey carry ancestral pistol

Nigerian youths will never have sense, old Buhari or Atiku will still win

those people that sent you their children are outside this con3 enjoying n you are here killing urself common sense is not common at all

This one fit kill person? Which kind local gun be this?This one fit kill person? 1 Like

Why arrest only the perpetrators? How about those that sponsored them? 1 Like

for Akwa ibom

Their guns are even starting to show signs of rust



Aba made guns. Their guns are even starting to show signs of rustAba made guns.

Go eat your mama pu..y