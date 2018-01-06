₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by dre11(m): 5:45pm
By Joshua Odeyemi
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/nigerian-forward-xavier-amaechi-signs-for-arsenal.html
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by qualityovenbake(m): 5:47pm
dre11:Hmm Xavier. Our own future Xavi
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Kenzico(m): 6:15pm
Wenger and Signing of Under age players are like 5 and 6.
Please who get that Jacob zuma meme biko?
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by AishaBuhari: 7:10pm
I thought it was Rotimi AmeThief
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by kennieG(m): 7:10pm
Will he take us to champions League?
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Wizdray: 7:11pm
Congrats but I don't know yah sha
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by psychologist(m): 7:11pm
Amaechi qwa?
Tufiakwa bad omen
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by BTT(m): 7:11pm
Biiiig Congrats to the dude!!!
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Gotohellosewa: 7:11pm
Always funny how Nigerians will shamelessly try and reap where they did not sow.
Someone who was born and bred in the United Kingdom and whose talent was discovered and nurtured in England has suddenly become "Nigerian"
I'm going to look for this guy's Instagram and Twitter accounts and send him pictures of the victims of Fulani herdsmen.
Let us see how eager he will be to identify with Nigeria when he see the true "picture" of what it means to live in Nigeria.
He's in a place where Nigerians are trekking across the desert to reach. If I were him I'd remain there.
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 7:11pm
Nigerian with a correct birth date
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by elyte89: 7:11pm
Rohr carry am go world cup
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by tbarrister(m): 7:11pm
This is good
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by uzoclinton(m): 7:11pm
Welcome, welcome to your first season in Arsenal
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by kings09(m): 7:11pm
He is ipob - sarrki, madridguy, ngeneukwenu
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Papachulo(m): 7:12pm
Congratulations son.
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Ulue: 7:12pm
Success has many siblings.......
Never heard of him until this signing happen.
God do a new thing in our lives to announce your glory through us
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by LustreChris(m): 7:12pm
Rotimi Amaechi's sister's uncle brother's nephew child...
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by DaddyFreeze: 7:12pm
This miser of a coach keeps buying cheap incompetent players that will only end him 5th or 6th place as usual. Arsenal fans that is still with this useless club should just go and commit suicide.
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by amani63(m): 7:12pm
dre11:every football star that is fair is Nigerian
Lord have mercy on us
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by kimbraa(f): 7:12pm
Cute boy!.
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Mrkumareze(m): 7:12pm
You for come my club Chelsea with us.
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by franchasng(m): 7:13pm
When will Nigeria have a world class, formidable striker like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lio Messi, Thiery Henry, et al
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Johnhug66(m): 7:13pm
dope nigga, he just clocked 17?? ok now
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by temptnow: 7:14pm
Mrkumareze:taar, so that you people will morata him
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by EsotericMonk: 7:14pm
Congrats to him but under Wenger, his career would shoot right up for the first 2yrs then plummet, turning a promising star into a mediocre for the rest of his career.
Ask Walcott, Ask Ramsey, Ask Wilshire, Ask Chamberlain, Ask Reyes, Ask every other under 20 Wenger has groomed.
An ode to a 'would have been star'
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by latexxbro(m): 7:14pm
Lol... he really looks 17 indeed
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Iyajelili(f): 7:15pm
Congratulations dude
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by latexxbro(m): 7:15pm
;DLol... he really looks 17 indeed
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by hobermener: 7:16pm
Wenger and cheap signings
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by dfrost: 7:17pm
BruncleZuma:
Abi ooo.
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by coolh3ad(m): 7:18pm
franchasng:
Lol. Boss it's gonna be when my son turns 17 o. I can't wait. God willing....lol
|Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 7:18pm
dfrost:you code bah?
