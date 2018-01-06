₦airaland Forum

Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by dre11(m): 5:45pm
By Joshua Odeyemi


[img]https://images-dailytrust-com-ng.cdn.ampproject.org/ii/w680/s/images.dailytrust.com.ng/cms/gall_content/2018/1/2018_1$large_Xavier_Amaechi.jpg[/img]


Talented Nigerian winger Xavier Amaechi has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal Football Club.

Amaechi’s signing was announced on Arsenal’s official website on Friday with a picture of him and Arsene Wenger while putting pen to paper.

Xavier, who turned 17 on Thursday, has featured for both Arsenal's under-23s and under-18s this season. He has been at the club since the age of 12, having joined in August 2013.

"We would like to congratulate Xavier on his new contract and look forward to his continued progress at the club", the statement on the club's website reads.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/nigerian-forward-xavier-amaechi-signs-for-arsenal.html

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by qualityovenbake(m): 5:47pm
Hmm Xavier. Our own future Xavi

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Kenzico(m): 6:15pm
undecided

Wenger and Signing of Under age players are like 5 and 6.

Please who get that Jacob zuma meme biko?

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by AishaBuhari: 7:10pm
I thought it was Rotimi AmeThief shocked

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by kennieG(m): 7:10pm
Will he take us to champions League?

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Wizdray: 7:11pm
Congrats but I don't know yah sha
Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by psychologist(m): 7:11pm
Amaechi qwa?
Tufiakwa bad omen angry

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by BTT(m): 7:11pm
Biiiig Congrats to the dude!!!

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Gotohellosewa: 7:11pm
kiss

Always funny how Nigerians will shamelessly try and reap where they did not sow.

Someone who was born and bred in the United Kingdom and whose talent was discovered and nurtured in England has suddenly become "Nigerian"

I'm going to look for this guy's Instagram and Twitter accounts and send him pictures of the victims of Fulani herdsmen.

Let us see how eager he will be to identify with Nigeria when he see the true "picture" of what it means to live in Nigeria.

He's in a place where Nigerians are trekking across the desert to reach. If I were him I'd remain there.

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 7:11pm
Nigerian with a correct birth date grin grin grin grin

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by elyte89: 7:11pm
Rohr carry am go world cup grin

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by tbarrister(m): 7:11pm
This is good
Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by uzoclinton(m): 7:11pm
Welcome, welcome to your first season in Arsenal
Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by kings09(m): 7:11pm
He is ipob - sarrki, madridguy, ngeneukwenu

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Papachulo(m): 7:12pm
Congratulations son.
Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Ulue: 7:12pm
Success has many siblings.......


Never heard of him until this signing happen.


God do a new thing in our lives to announce your glory through us

6 Likes

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by LustreChris(m): 7:12pm
Rotimi Amaechi's sister's uncle brother's nephew child... wink

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by DaddyFreeze: 7:12pm
This miser of a coach keeps buying cheap incompetent players that will only end him 5th or 6th place as usual. Arsenal fans that is still with this useless club should just go and commit suicide.

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by amani63(m): 7:12pm
every football star that is fair is Nigerian
Lord have mercy on us
Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by kimbraa(f): 7:12pm
Cute boy!.

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Mrkumareze(m): 7:12pm
You for come my club Chelsea with us.

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by franchasng(m): 7:13pm
When will Nigeria have a world class, formidable striker like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lio Messi, Thiery Henry, et al embarassed embarassed
Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Johnhug66(m): 7:13pm
dope nigga, he just clocked 17?? grin ok now

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by temptnow: 7:14pm
Mrkumareze:
You for come my club Chelsea with us.
taar, so that you people will morata him
Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by EsotericMonk: 7:14pm
Congrats to him but under Wenger, his career would shoot right up for the first 2yrs then plummet, turning a promising star into a mediocre for the rest of his career.
Ask Walcott, Ask Ramsey, Ask Wilshire, Ask Chamberlain, Ask Reyes, Ask every other under 20 Wenger has groomed.
An ode to a 'would have been star'

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by latexxbro(m): 7:14pm
Lol... he really looks 17 indeed

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by Iyajelili(f): 7:15pm
Congratulations dude

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by latexxbro(m): 7:15pm
;DLol... he really looks 17 indeedgrin
Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by hobermener: 7:16pm
Wenger and cheap signings undecided
Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by dfrost: 7:17pm
BruncleZuma:
Abi ooo. cheesy grin
Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by coolh3ad(m): 7:18pm
franchasng:
When will Nigeria have a world class, formidable striker like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lio Messi, Thiery Henry, et al embarassed embarassed

Lol. Boss it's gonna be when my son turns 17 o. I can't wait. God willing....lol

Re: Xavier Amaechi Signs For Arsenal (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 7:18pm
Abi ooo. cheesy grin
you code bah?

