By Joshua Odeyemi





[img]https://images-dailytrust-com-ng.cdn.ampproject.org/ii/w680/s/images.dailytrust.com.ng/cms/gall_content/2018/1/2018_1$large_Xavier_Amaechi.jpg[/img]





Talented Nigerian winger Xavier Amaechi has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal Football Club.



Amaechi’s signing was announced on Arsenal’s official website on Friday with a picture of him and Arsene Wenger while putting pen to paper.



Xavier, who turned 17 on Thursday, has featured for both Arsenal's under-23s and under-18s this season. He has been at the club since the age of 12, having joined in August 2013.



"We would like to congratulate Xavier on his new contract and look forward to his continued progress at the club", the statement on the club's website reads.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/nigerian-forward-xavier-amaechi-signs-for-arsenal.html

Hmm Xavier. Our own future Xavi





Wenger and Signing of Under age players are like 5 and 6.



Please who get that Jacob zuma meme biko?

I thought it was Rotimi AmeThief

Will he take us to champions League?

Congrats but I don't know yah sha

Amaechi qwa?

Tufiakwa bad omen

Biiiig Congrats to the dude!!!





Always funny how Nigerians will shamelessly try and reap where they did not sow.



Someone who was born and bred in the United Kingdom and whose talent was discovered and nurtured in England has suddenly become "Nigerian"



I'm going to look for this guy's Instagram and Twitter accounts and send him pictures of the victims of Fulani herdsmen.



Let us see how eager he will be to identify with Nigeria when he see the true "picture" of what it means to live in Nigeria.



Always funny how Nigerians will shamelessly try and reap where they did not sow.

Someone who was born and bred in the United Kingdom and whose talent was discovered and nurtured in England has suddenly become "Nigerian"

I'm going to look for this guy's Instagram and Twitter accounts and send him pictures of the victims of Fulani herdsmen.

Let us see how eager he will be to identify with Nigeria when he see the true "picture" of what it means to live in Nigeria.

He's in a place where Nigerians are trekking across the desert to reach. If I were him I'd remain there.

Nigerian with a correct birth date

Rohr carry am go world cup

This is good

Welcome, welcome to your first season in Arsenal

He is ipob

Congratulations son.







Success has many siblings.......





Never heard of him until this signing happen.





Success has many siblings.......

Never heard of him until this signing happen.

God do a new thing in our lives to announce your glory through us

Rotimi Amaechi's sister's uncle brother's nephew child...

This miser of a coach keeps buying cheap incompetent players that will only end him 5th or 6th place as usual. Arsenal fans that is still with this useless club should just go and commit suicide.

dre11:





https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/nigerian-forward-xavier-amaechi-signs-for-arsenal.html

every football star that is fair is Nigerian

every football star that is fair is Nigerian

Lord have mercy on us

Cute boy!.

You for come my club Chelsea with us.

When will Nigeria have a world class, formidable striker like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lio Messi, Thiery Henry, et al

ok now dope nigga, he just clocked 17??ok now

Mrkumareze:

taar, so that you people will morata him

Congrats to him but under Wenger, his career would shoot right up for the first 2yrs then plummet, turning a promising star into a mediocre for the rest of his career.

Ask Walcott, Ask Ramsey, Ask Wilshire, Ask Chamberlain, Ask Reyes, Ask every other under 20 Wenger has groomed.

An ode to a 'would have been star' 1 Like

Lol... he really looks 17 indeed

Congratulations dude

;DLol... he really looks 17 indeed

Wenger and cheap signings

BruncleZuma:

Nigerian with a correct birth date

Abi ooo.

franchasng:

When will Nigeria have a world class, formidable striker like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lio Messi, Thiery Henry, et al

Lol. Boss it's gonna be when my son turns 17 o. I can't wait. God willing....lol