₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,939,796 members, 4,010,422 topics. Date: Sunday, 07 January 2018 at 08:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop (1019 Views)
How To Market Your Blog Effectively Without Wasting Time / How To Run A Blogspot Blog Easily Without Having A Computer / Total Cost In Creating A Blog (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by explosivesedo: 6:54pm On Jan 06
Well I decided to put up this lucrative article as a result of some doubts among newbie bloggers or wannabe bloggers who think blogging is too much a task to handle and also must require a special tool such as a laptop.
It is a fact crystal clear to everyone reading this that blogging is done with a laptop but no one said it cannot be done otherwise, take note.
I wouldn't mean to say blogging is easy, no "its way harder than anyone could imagine"
Speaking of blogging in the easy term means blogging for the fun of it. But when we should understand that blogging is hard is when we have to blog for monetization.
Now, a question popped up yesterday from an article I published. The question read "Can I blog without a laptop?"
Wow I was astonished as I saw this question and I knew I needed to answer this question in details and so to clear the air.
The said question received several negative answers from several people as to bring down the morale of who asked the meaningful question but I am taking out time to answer this.
Before I proceed, I will wish to ask my own version of the same question;
"Can I whatsapp with my smart phone?"
Of course this is a silly question to ask right? Then I presume the former question was no less silly.
Note: when I started blogging I started out with my smartphone MOTOROLA HDRAZAR 3.
Why You Must Blog With any Device
If you ever had passion for blogging but not having a laptop is the fact limiting you, then I suggest you do not have any problem at all. If we can understand better, smartphones are better at some handy social media platforms like whatsapp, Facebook, Nimbuzz and several others, then why can't it be good to blog with?
Without further ado, I would like to explain the detailed steps to blogging without a laptop but with simply a smartphone.
Follow these guides explained below;
STEP 1: Get a smartphone
The reason I said get a smartphone is because some people may not have smartphones but will have the passion for blogging. To those who already have a smartphone, keep at it and wait for the second step. Make sure your smartphone is built in with 3GB ram at least and a large memory space for data saving.
Some smartphones have little data space and low RAM, maybe 1GB RAM.
STEP 2: Get a good Sim with good network coverage
Get a good Sim with a good service support in your area.
Sometimes, service issues limit some people from blogging be it as you may be blogging with a laptop or phone. So it is immensely advised you get a Sim with a good network coverage around you.
With this you will escape the hitchup with network and fraustrations that come alongside it.
STEP 3: Get a good data plan
This is the part where most people fail.
Blogging with either laptop or phone must call for data usage and when I say data I mean huge data. If you are a Nigerian and you reside in major cities with good network coverage, I advise you go for GLO as they offer the cheapest data.
You can start out your journey with at least #1200 subscription for 1.5GB for MTN and AIRTEL.
Note: this is not social medias you could buy goodybags for this operation calls for real data.
STEP 4: Get a good web browsing platform/application
Several android phones come with them Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox but if you do not have any of these go ahead and download them. You can also download the internet explorer or the safari if you're using an Apple iPhone.
These high end browsers allows you to see your website from a different perspective and better than the Opera Mini Browser which sometimes hides cookies and doesn't display all websites contents.
When this is done you can not move to the next step.
STEP 5: Start out your blog
At this point you're as good as anything to start publishing.
This is where you have to select where you wish to publish and the platform you're using. Basically, we have the two best blogging platforns,
. The wordpress
. The Blogger
If you're using the wordpress platform, go to any of the browsers and type in https://www.yoursite.com/wp-admin and login using username and password.
On the blogger platform, makse sure your gmail is signed in on the browser then enter blogger.com and your blog will appear and you're good to go.
Wrap up
Running a website without a laptop is as easy as ABC, with this detailed guide I suppose you can now run a website using your smartphone and see your blog grow. Several pro bloggers today started their journey with their smartphones, an example is the admin @blogincomes.com.ng.
Source: http://blogincomes.com.ng/run-blog-effecti…y-without-laptop/
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by Elslim: 7:21am
thank you... if u r in bauchi and u wanna blog.... hit me up last starts something together!!!
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by Doerstech(m): 7:21am
While you can do all things with your smart phones .....including graphics.. Things like blogging, editing your blog post , webpages and the rest its much much better with your laptops, ( Mimi, big ) or worst still with tabs rather than phones....
That's my opinion though, except on a situation of extreme emergency , using my phone for any of the above doesn't occur.
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by abbeyloyee: 7:24am
Nice, FTC
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by Aslawish(m): 7:34am
Nice write up
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by NubiLove(m): 7:42am
-_- okay.
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by DJBIGGY(m): 7:43am
I would never use my phone to blog. last time I tried it, my phone overheated and spoiled the board as a result of excessive browsing and searching for info
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by QuinSecrets(f): 7:51am
Your copy and paste is commendable.
Blogincomes again... you've already rewritten 2 of my blog contents now its can I blog without laptop？
Impressive！
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by AnodaIT(m): 8:06am
This is how copy and paste bloggers start
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by Veyaka: 8:08am
Very good advice to all bloggers
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by cheddahboy(m): 8:18am
Elslim:Chai..I dey bauchi and I wanna blog, where to meet up?
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by ortakida: 8:18am
Rightly said.
in addition you should always use the blogger and WordPress Android apps to manage your blog. A previous version of the WordPress app was so good, you change blog themes, customise it, and do pretty much everything you'd normally do PC with it.
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by NeneKelvin2019(m): 8:20am
Good advice, a starting point for those without a computer.
P.S
All jobs at www.engineersalone.blogspot.com are verified Engineering jobs.
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by Revolva(m): 8:26am
na lie laptop is d best
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by Kkbugatti(m): 8:28am
Took you advice and i got my new blog to express my long life passion so please follow up guys anf give me more advice on how to go about it..Thanks.
Here is my blog http://imusiclifestyle.blogspot.com.ng/2018/01/welcome-to-music-life-style.html
|Re: How To Run A Blog Effectively Without A Laptop by GMBuhari: 8:40am
(0) (Reply)
Introducing RSS / Visual Basic Download / Nvu Web Design Software
Viewing this topic: hotbullion, explosivesedo, kabir87, emecheboy2(m), GMBuhari, mosesjida(m), Sareal1, JTOWNBIZ, Osawubu, AdlatWorld(m), jahmeyou(m), Aawizdom(m), nwajohn(m), PropertyAdverts and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17