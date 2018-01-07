₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by Omooba77: 7:39am
One of the Greatest Truth I discovered over time is that the best of men are nothing but wrags and vanity. As for me I know without God Iam nothing; but I dont know about you? Happy Annual Thanksgiving to All Redeemites!
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by bedspread: 7:45am
I AM SO SURE OF THAT...
I have Considered
I know and
I Understand that
I am Nothing without GOD
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by hopefulLandlord: 7:54am
Let's see....
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by adepeter2027(m): 8:04am
Has god ever considered the fact that he's nothing without us but we're something without him.
Cos if he's something, he wouldn't have been hell bent on this hell-fire of a thingy and wouldn't have bothered about sending That Jewish carpenter to come die for sin of man (according to the Bible).
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by Omooba77: 8:07am
adepeter2027:
An opinion though, God make all things for a purpose
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by rattlesnake(m): 8:34am
Nothing without showing love to your fellow man
... God is already OK in heaven
Lets be Focused on mankind
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by Partnerbiz3: 8:35am
I am no atheist.
I know God exists but I am confused as to the extent of his roles in our lives.
At times, I wonder if he truly cares.
I wonder why he allows accidents when he can stop it since he is omnipotent.
I wonder why he allows people to be massacred in his churches why worshipping him.
I wonder why it appears Christians are worse off than unbelievers.
I could cite 1 million instances.
I just wonder, maybe God afterall doesn't bother about us. Maybe he wants to help uw but CANNOT.
Or If actually he CAN yet unwilling, isn't he malevolent.
I just wonder , confused and dispirited.
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by DLondonboiy: 8:35am
In him I live, in him I move, in him I've my being...
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by YorubaMuslims: 8:35am
No
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by Gbadegesin19(m): 8:35am
God is all.
God is love.
I am nothing without Him.
Massive BlackTrib3
Gbadegesin Onyekachukwu John
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by mmsen: 8:35am
There are no gods without the human imagination.
Or the human lust for power.
Or the human capacity to fear.
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by Ayodejioak(m): 8:36am
Allday. Everyday
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by lilbest4(m): 8:36am
I did a little research on Israel and I discovered that about 94% of the people whose history cover over 70% of the Bible are not not even Christians. Why we come carry other people matter for head like this
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by NubiLove(m): 8:36am
okay.
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by Allwility: 8:36am
Yes o. Without God, I am nothing.
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by Kennitrust: 8:37am
you think
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by sarrki(m): 8:37am
You won't understand until he humbles you
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by Cladez(m): 8:37am
adepeter2027:Great point though.
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:37am
rattlesnake:
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by Mikkystorm: 8:39am
Yes..
I'm so nothing[b][/b] without Jesus Christ. I've noticed it. Eversince i told God " Father, let your will be done in my life " , it's been running smooth but according to his will. I no longer worry because everything that happens is according to God's divine will. May His holy name be praised forever more in Jesus name, Amen.
Happy Sunday
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by barallanee(f): 8:40am
He is jux d best. What God has done for me,nobody cn do it...even for the fact DAT am a sinner..
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by jonero4(m): 8:41am
GOD over everything
|Re: Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? by BuhariNaWah: 8:42am
God be praised.
