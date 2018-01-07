Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Have You Ever Considered You Are Nothing Without God? (270 Views)

Without God, Your Life Is Empty For God Is Life / A World Without God And Death of Civilization! / Religious Atheism EXPOSED : God Without Religion and Religion Without God (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

One of the Greatest Truth I discovered over time is that the best of men are nothing but wrags and vanity. As for me I know without God Iam nothing; but I dont know about you? Happy Annual Thanksgiving to All Redeemites!

I AM SO SURE OF THAT...

I have Considered

I know and

I Understand that



I am Nothing without GOD

Let's see....

Has god ever considered the fact that he's nothing without us but we're something without him.

Cos if he's something, he wouldn't have been hell bent on this hell-fire of a thingy and wouldn't have bothered about sending That Jewish carpenter to come die for sin of man (according to the Bible).

adepeter2027:

Has god ever considered the fact that he's nothing without us but we're something without him.

Cos if he's something, he wouldn't have been hell bent on this hell-fire of a thingy and wouldn't have bothered about sending That Jewish carpenter to come die for sin of man (according to the Bible).

An opinion though, God make all things for a purpose An opinion though, God make all things for a purpose

Nothing without showing love to your fellow man

... God is already OK in heaven

Lets be Focused on mankind

I am no atheist.

I know God exists but I am confused as to the extent of his roles in our lives.



At times, I wonder if he truly cares.



I wonder why he allows accidents when he can stop it since he is omnipotent.





I wonder why he allows people to be massacred in his churches why worshipping him.





I wonder why it appears Christians are worse off than unbelievers.





I could cite 1 million instances.



I just wonder, maybe God afterall doesn't bother about us. Maybe he wants to help uw but CANNOT.





Or If actually he CAN yet unwilling, isn't he malevolent.





I just wonder , confused and dispirited.

In him I live, in him I move, in him I've my being...

No

God is all.

God is love.

I am nothing without Him.



Massive BlackTrib3

Gbadegesin Onyekachukwu John

There are no gods without the human imagination.



Or the human lust for power.



Or the human capacity to fear.

Allday. Everyday

I did a little research on Israel and I discovered that about 94% of the people whose history cover over 70% of the Bible are not not even Christians. Why we come carry other people matter for head like this

okay.

Yes o. Without God, I am nothing.

you think

You won't understand until he humbles you

adepeter2027:

Has god ever considered the fact that he's nothing without us but we're something without him.

Cos if he's something, he wouldn't have been hell bent on this hell-fire of a thingy and wouldn't have bothered about sending That Jewish carpenter to come die for sin of man (according to the Bible). Great point though. Great point though.

rattlesnake:

Nothing without showing love to your fellow man

... God is already OK in heaven

Lets be Focused on mankind

Yes..

I'm so nothing[b][/b] without Jesus Christ. I've noticed it. Eversince i told God " Father, let your will be done in my life " , it's been running smooth but according to his will. I no longer worry because everything that happens is according to God's divine will. May His holy name be praised forever more in Jesus name, Amen.



Happy Sunday

He is jux d best. What God has done for me,nobody cn do it...even for the fact DAT am a sinner..

GOD over everything