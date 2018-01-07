Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) (9176 Views)

Mc Tagwaye Shakes President Buhari, As DSS Reacts (Photos, Video) / Photos Of President Buhari As He Resumes Work Today / APC Expels John Akpan Udoedehe, Former Minister (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Fikayo Olowolagba 









http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/07/will-serve-buhari-cleaner-messenger-former-senator-udoedehe/



A former Nigerian senator and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, John Udoedehe, has said that he wouldn’t mind accepting an appointment as a messenger or a cleaner from President Muhammadu Buhari.



This is in reaction to recently released names of board members of various agencies.



Mr. Udoedehe, a former senator from Akwa Ibom State, was appointed as a board member for the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency.



Mr. Udoedehe, a former minister, said he has been receiving several calls from his political associates describing the appointment as humiliating.



He promised to make President Buhari to win majority of votes in Akwa Ibom in the 2019 election despite all odds.



He said, “It will be disrespectful to the president for me to reject the offer, I am a loyal party member.



“If the president finds me worthy to be a messenger or a cleaner in the government, as a Christian I should humble myself and accept it.



“I don’t want to give my enemies weapon to tell lies against me. I don’t want my enemies to go and tell the president ‘I told you this man is arrogant’.



“The Bible talks about long suffering, talks about humility, talks about patience, and talks about gratefulness to God.



“They are shocked by the reply I give them.”



http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/07/will-serve-buhari-cleaner-messenger-former-senator-udoedehe/





lalasticlala 7 Likes 6 Shares

Even me too wouldn’t mind accepting an appointment as a table cleaner from President Muhammadu Buhari.



Sai Baba, if you're reading this, please declare war on the bastards Fulani terrorists killing innocent Nigerians.



Cc: Presidency 26 Likes 10 Shares

Senator truth be said



Masses aren't smiling any more on the attacks on Fulani herdsmen attack and the town is hot for ordinary masses 11 Likes 2 Shares

Crazy Sinator... 2 Likes





Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible.





sarrki:

Senator truth be said



Masses aren't smiling any more on the attacks on Fulani herdsmen attack and the town is hot for ordinary masses I couldn't sleep again with my two eyes closed because of fear. The Fulani terrorists are the worst terrorists group the world has ever seen.Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible. 21 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

Senator truth be said



Masses aren't smiling any more on the attacks on Fulani herdsmen attack and the town is hot for ordinary masses

The masses are not smiling, but backstabbers like you are hailing... The masses are not smiling, but backstabbers like you are hailing... 55 Likes 1 Share

Crazy. 1 Like

madridguy:

I couldn't sleep again with my two eyes closed because of fear. The Fulani terrorists are the worst terrorists group the world has ever seen.



Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible.







And you think your Sai Baba is willing to do anything about the herdsmen crisis? And you think your Sai Baba is willing to do anything about the herdsmen crisis? 33 Likes

madridguy:

I couldn't sleep again with my two eyes closed because of fear. The Fulani terrorists are the worst terrorists group the world has ever seen.



Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible.









2 Likes

madridguy:

I couldn't sleep again with my two eyes closed because of fear. The Fulani terrorists are the worst terrorists group the world has ever seen.



Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible.







I trust your patriotism



Baba we will see again this January before I leave I trust your patriotismBaba we will see again this January before I leave 5 Likes 1 Share

Janaanu:





The masses are not smiling, but backstabbers like you are hailing...

Shut up Shut up 9 Likes 2 Shares

madridguy:

I couldn't sleep again with my two eyes closed because of fear. The Fulani terrorists are the worst terrorists group the world has ever seen.



Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible.





Hahahahaha,fear fear,so you deh fear like this,buratai my foot,you better sleep with your two eyes closed,is only God that protects,i pray that He will keep you. Hahahahaha,fear fear,so you deh fear like this,buratai my foot,you better sleep with your two eyes closed,is only God that protects,i pray that He will keep you. 3 Likes

sarrki:





Shut up

The truth hurts.... Hypocritic patriot. The truth hurts.... Hypocritic patriot. 45 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





I trust your patriotism



Baba we will see again this January before I leave



Are you saying you will leave APC this January Or you will desert "Sai Baba" this January





Please kindly clarify and stop dropping cryptic messages here... Are you saying you will leave APC this JanuaryOr you will desert "Sai Baba" this JanuaryPlease kindly clarify and stop dropping cryptic messages here... 11 Likes 1 Share





Evablizin:

Hahahahaha,fear fear,so you deh fear like this,buratai my foot,you better sleep with your two eyes closed,is only God that protects,i pray that He will keep you. My sister it not funny.





sarrki:





I trust your patriotism



Baba we will see again this January before I leave God Almighty will keep us alive.





Janaanu:





And you think your Sai Baba is willing to do anything about the herdsmen crisis? He must.

Appointment As A Sweeper For Buhari? I Cant Turn Down The Offer To Serve My Fatherland In Any Capacity.

Pls His Excellency Sir, When Are You Labelling Fulani Herdsman As A Terrorist Group? Our IPOB Brothers In The East Were Nt This Violent But They Were Terrorist 2 Likes

God will reward you for your hardwork for APC IN AKWA IBOM STATE and your suporters. 1 Like 2 Shares

A round of applause for another dumb zombie who's ever willing to lick his masters hairy balls. 6 Likes

sarrki:

Senator truth be said



Masses aren't smiling any more on the attacks on Fulani herdsmen attack and the town is hot for ordinary masses Senator Udoedeghe is hungry.



He's a political jobber whom Akpabio despite not been in his party allowed to pick up crumbs that fell of the table but because he still refused to respect Akpabio, Akpabio made sure hunger reset his brain.



Imagine a former governorship aspirant who came very close to winning, accepting a board membership role, what happened to the chairmanship post?



Anyway, he should thank the likes of fmr SSG Umana Umana and the likes of Nsima Ekere of NDDC for this little kindness of bailing him out of hunger! Shameless APC political jobbers! Senator Udoedeghe is hungry.He's a political jobber whom Akpabio despite not been in his party allowed to pick up crumbs that fell of the table but because he still refused to respect Akpabio, Akpabio made sure hunger reset his brain.Imagine a former governorship aspirant who came very close to winning, accepting a board membership role, what happened to the chairmanship post?Anyway, he should thank the likes of fmr SSG Umana Umana and the likes of Nsima Ekere of NDDC for this little kindness of bailing him out of hunger! Shameless APC political jobbers! 4 Likes





Lere Olayinka wrote:



#Should you have voted for Buhari?



A man left office as Head of State in 1985, before many of you were born.



1. He didn't go to school to acquire academic knowledge.



2. He was not involved in any business to gain entrepreneurship knowledge - he was only a farmer with 150 cows that never increased.



3. He never travelled to anywhere to expose himself to the outside world.



4. He never socialised. He restricted himself to his old military friends in Daura and Kaduna.



5. He never wrote any book.



6. In terms of news, he was only listening to BBC Hausa Service.



7. Most importantly, he did not attend Council of State meetings except in 2015 when postponement of election was going to be discussed.



8. During electioneering campaign:

a. He called his Running Mate

OSUNBADE instead of OSINBAJO



b. He said IBO State instead of IMO State



c. He called INEC Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission instead of Independent National Electoral Commission



d. He called his own party All Progressives Confidence instead of All Progressives Congress



Yet, you voted for him and made him president.



Even when all these were brought to your attention, you simply responded by chanting SAI BABA and SAI BUHARI.



Now that the whole country is upside down, with killings, sufferings and loss of millions of jobs everywhere, shame will still not let you admit that you acted foolishly by voting a FAILURE called Buhari as President.



So you expected a man who FAILED when he had absolute powers as a Military ruler to succeed in a democracy abi?



Una mumu never do!!

#Hisssssssssh Lere Olayinka Won't kill me oooo!Lere Olayinka wrote:#Should you have voted for Buhari?A man left office as Head of State in 1985, before many of you were born.1. He didn't go to school to acquire academic knowledge.2. He was not involved in any business to gain entrepreneurship knowledge - he was only a farmer with 150 cows that never increased.3. He never travelled to anywhere to expose himself to the outside world.4. He never socialised. He restricted himself to his old military friends in Daura and Kaduna.5. He never wrote any book.6. In terms of news, he was only listening to BBC Hausa Service.7. Most importantly, he did not attend Council of State meetings except in 2015 when postponement of election was going to be discussed.8. During electioneering campaign:a. He called his Running MateOSUNBADE instead of OSINBAJOb. He said IBO State instead of IMO Statec. He called INEC Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission instead of Independent National Electoral Commissiond. He called his own party All Progressives Confidence instead of All Progressives CongressYet, you voted for him and made him president.Even when all these were brought to your attention, you simply responded by chanting SAI BABA and SAI BUHARI.Now that the whole country is upside down, with killings, sufferings and loss of millions of jobs everywhere, shame will still not let you admit that you acted foolishly by voting a FAILURE called Buhari as President.So you expected a man who FAILED when he had absolute powers as a Military ruler to succeed in a democracy abi?Una mumu never do!!#Hisssssssssh 20 Likes 5 Shares

fitzmayowa:







Are you saying you will leave APC this January Or you will desert "Sai Baba" this January





Please kindly clarify and stop dropping cryptic messages here...

Madridguy understands better Madridguy understands better

.

Yes oo, that is a good reply for idiotic pigs of Biafra

Ofcause he wont mind being a slave as there is free money to pick up if you got their ear.





Grasscutting

NNPC contracts

Ikoyi cash

Balogun market cash...





Dead people are not left out too!



Just get there first and you'll smile. 3 Likes

Jesusloveyou:

Yes oo, that is a good reply for idiotic pigs of Biafra LoL LoL

[quote author=Jesusloveyou post=63978119]Yes oo, that is a good reply for idiotic pigs of Biafra[/quoteLere Olayinka Won't kill me oooo! grin grin grin



Lere Olayinka wrote:



#Should you have voted for Buhari?



A man left office as Head of State in 1985, before many of you were born.



1. He didn't go to school to acquire academic knowledge.



2. He was not involved in any business to gain entrepreneurship knowledge - he was only a farmer with 150 cows that never increased.



3. He never travelled to anywhere to expose himself to the outside world.



4. He never socialised. He restricted himself to his old military friends in Daura and Kaduna.



5. He never wrote any book.



6. In terms of news, he was only listening to BBC Hausa Service.



7. Most importantly, he did not attend Council of State meetings except in 2015 when postponement of election was going to be discussed.



8. During electioneering campaign:

a. He called his Running Mate

OSUNBADE instead of OSINBAJO



b. He said IBO State instead of IMO State



c. He called INEC Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission instead of Independent National Electoral Commission



d. He called his own party All Progressives Confidence instead of All Progressives Congress



Yet, you voted for him and made him president.



Even when all these were brought to your attention, you simply responded by chanting SAI BABA and SAI BUHARI.



Now that the whole country is upside down, with killings, sufferings and loss of millions of jobs everywhere, shame will still not let you admit that you acted foolishly by voting a FAILURE called Buhari as President.



So you expected a man who FAILED when he had absolute powers as a Military ruler to succeed in a democracy abi?



Una mumu never do!!

#Hisssssssssh 4 Likes 1 Share

AkpanUnanam:

God will reward you for your hardwork for APC IN AKWA IBOM STATE and your suporters. Taaa... Udoedeghe is a spent force with no political value.



It's for hunger not to kill him that they gave him this small appointment. Taaa... Udoedeghe is a spent force with no political value.It's for hunger not to kill him that they gave him this small appointment. 3 Likes 1 Share

frankyychiji:

Taaa... Udoedeghe is a spent force with no political value.



It's for hunger not to kill him that they gave him this small appointment.

Disgrace to my state. 1 Like