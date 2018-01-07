₦airaland Forum

I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by dre11(m): 3:07pm
By Fikayo Olowolagba 




A former Nigerian senator and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, John Udoedehe, has said that he wouldn’t mind accepting an appointment as a messenger or a cleaner from President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is in reaction to recently released names of board members of various agencies.

Mr. Udoedehe, a former senator from Akwa Ibom State, was appointed as a board member for the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency.

Mr. Udoedehe, a former minister, said he has been receiving several calls from his political associates describing the appointment as humiliating.

He promised to make President Buhari to win majority of votes in Akwa Ibom in the 2019 election despite all odds.

He said, “It will be disrespectful to the president for me to reject the offer, I am a loyal party member.

“If the president finds me worthy to be a messenger or a cleaner in the government, as a Christian I should humble myself and accept it.

“I don’t want to give my enemies weapon to tell lies against me. I don’t want my enemies to go and tell the president ‘I told you this man is arrogant’.

“The Bible talks about long suffering, talks about humility, talks about patience, and talks about gratefulness to God.

“They are shocked by the reply I give them.”


Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by madridguy(m): 3:07pm
Even me too wouldn’t mind accepting an appointment as a table cleaner from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sai Baba, if you're reading this, please declare war on the bastards Fulani terrorists killing innocent Nigerians.

Cc: Presidency

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by sarrki(m): 3:09pm
Senator truth be said

Masses aren't smiling any more on the attacks on Fulani herdsmen attack and the town is hot for ordinary masses

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Nogodye(m): 3:10pm
Crazy Sinator...

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by madridguy(m): 3:13pm
I couldn't sleep again with my two eyes closed because of fear. The Fulani terrorists are the worst terrorists group the world has ever seen.

Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible.


sarrki:
Senator truth be said

Masses aren't smiling any more on the attacks on Fulani herdsmen attack and the town is hot for ordinary masses

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Janaanu: 3:13pm
sarrki:
Senator truth be said

Masses aren't smiling any more on the attacks on Fulani herdsmen attack and the town is hot for ordinary masses

The masses are not smiling, but backstabbers like you are hailing... angry

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Evablizin(f): 3:15pm
Crazy.

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Janaanu: 3:15pm
madridguy:
I couldn't sleep again with my two eyes closed because of fear. The Fulani terrorists are the worst terrorists group the world has ever seen.

Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible.



And you think your Sai Baba is willing to do anything about the herdsmen crisis?

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by fitzmayowa: 3:16pm
madridguy:
I couldn't sleep again with my two eyes closed because of fear. The Fulani terrorists are the worst terrorists group the world has ever seen.

Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible.




cheesy grin cheesy

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by sarrki(m): 3:16pm
madridguy:
I couldn't sleep again with my two eyes closed because of fear. The Fulani terrorists are the worst terrorists group the world has ever seen.

Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible.



I trust your patriotism

Baba we will see again this January before I leave

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by sarrki(m): 3:17pm
Janaanu:


The masses are not smiling, but backstabbers like you are hailing... angry

Shut up

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Evablizin(f): 3:20pm
madridguy:
I couldn't sleep again with my two eyes closed because of fear. The Fulani terrorists are the worst terrorists group the world has ever seen.

Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible.


Hahahahaha,fear fear,so you deh fear like this,buratai my foot,you better sleep with your two eyes closed,is only God that protects,i pray that He will keep you.

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Janaanu: 3:20pm
sarrki:


Shut up

The truth hurts.... Hypocritic patriot.

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by fitzmayowa: 3:28pm
sarrki:


I trust your patriotism

Baba we will see again this January before I leave


Are you saying you will leave APC this January Or you will desert "Sai Baba" this January


Please kindly clarify and stop dropping cryptic messages here...

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by madridguy(m): 3:30pm
My sister it not funny.

Evablizin:
Hahahahaha,fear fear,so you deh fear like this,buratai my foot,you better sleep with your two eyes closed,is only God that protects,i pray that He will keep you.
Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by madridguy(m): 3:30pm
God Almighty will keep us alive.

sarrki:


I trust your patriotism

Baba we will see again this January before I leave
Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by madridguy(m): 3:31pm
He must.

Janaanu:


And you think your Sai Baba is willing to do anything about the herdsmen crisis?
Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Kooldon(m): 4:02pm
Appointment As A Sweeper For Buhari? I Cant Turn Down The Offer To Serve My Fatherland In Any Capacity.
Pls His Excellency Sir, When Are You Labelling Fulani Herdsman As A Terrorist Group? Our IPOB Brothers In The East Were Nt This Violent But They Were Terrorist

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by AkpanUnanam(m): 4:10pm
God will reward you for your hardwork for APC IN AKWA IBOM STATE and your suporters.

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by CplusJason: 4:12pm
A round of applause for another dumb zombie who's ever willing to lick his masters hairy balls.

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by frankyychiji(f): 4:13pm
sarrki:
Senator truth be said

Masses aren't smiling any more on the attacks on Fulani herdsmen attack and the town is hot for ordinary masses
Senator Udoedeghe is hungry.

He's a political jobber whom Akpabio despite not been in his party allowed to pick up crumbs that fell of the table but because he still refused to respect Akpabio, Akpabio made sure hunger reset his brain.

Imagine a former governorship aspirant who came very close to winning, accepting a board membership role, what happened to the chairmanship post?

Anyway, he should thank the likes of fmr SSG Umana Umana and the likes of Nsima Ekere of NDDC for this little kindness of bailing him out of hunger! Shameless APC political jobbers!

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by frankyychiji(f): 4:14pm
Lere Olayinka Won't kill me oooo! grin grin grin

Lere Olayinka wrote:

#Should you have voted for Buhari?

A man left office as Head of State in 1985, before many of you were born.

1. He didn't go to school to acquire academic knowledge.

2. He was not involved in any business to gain entrepreneurship knowledge - he was only a farmer with 150 cows that never increased.

3. He never travelled to anywhere to expose himself to the outside world.

4. He never socialised. He restricted himself to his old military friends in Daura and Kaduna.

5. He never wrote any book.

6. In terms of news, he was only listening to BBC Hausa Service.

7. Most importantly, he did not attend Council of State meetings except in 2015 when postponement of election was going to be discussed.

8. During electioneering campaign:
a. He called his Running Mate
OSUNBADE instead of OSINBAJO

b. He said IBO State instead of IMO State

c. He called INEC Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission instead of Independent National Electoral Commission

d. He called his own party All Progressives Confidence instead of All Progressives Congress

Yet, you voted for him and made him president.

Even when all these were brought to your attention, you simply responded by chanting SAI BABA and SAI BUHARI.

Now that the whole country is upside down, with killings, sufferings and loss of millions of jobs everywhere, shame will still not let you admit that you acted foolishly by voting a FAILURE called Buhari as President.

So you expected a man who FAILED when he had absolute powers as a Military ruler to succeed in a democracy abi?

Una mumu never do!!
#Hisssssssssh

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by sarrki(m): 4:16pm
fitzmayowa:



Are you saying you will leave APC this January Or you will desert "Sai Baba" this January


Please kindly clarify and stop dropping cryptic messages here...

Madridguy understands better
Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by NaoSlay(m): 4:17pm
.
Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:20pm
Yes oo, that is a good reply for idiotic pigs of Biafra
Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Omeokachie: 4:23pm
Ofcause he wont mind being a slave as there is free money to pick up if you got their ear.


Grasscutting
NNPC contracts
Ikoyi cash
Balogun market cash...


Dead people are not left out too!

Just get there first and you'll smile.

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by frankyychiji(f): 4:26pm
Jesusloveyou:
Yes oo, that is a good reply for idiotic pigs of Biafra
LoL
Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by frankyychiji(f): 4:27pm
[quote author=Jesusloveyou post=63978119]Yes oo, that is a good reply for idiotic pigs of Biafra[/quoteLere Olayinka Won't kill me oooo! grin grin grin

Lere Olayinka wrote:

#Should you have voted for Buhari?

A man left office as Head of State in 1985, before many of you were born.

1. He didn't go to school to acquire academic knowledge.

2. He was not involved in any business to gain entrepreneurship knowledge - he was only a farmer with 150 cows that never increased.

3. He never travelled to anywhere to expose himself to the outside world.

4. He never socialised. He restricted himself to his old military friends in Daura and Kaduna.

5. He never wrote any book.

6. In terms of news, he was only listening to BBC Hausa Service.

7. Most importantly, he did not attend Council of State meetings except in 2015 when postponement of election was going to be discussed.

8. During electioneering campaign:
a. He called his Running Mate
OSUNBADE instead of OSINBAJO

b. He said IBO State instead of IMO State

c. He called INEC Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission instead of Independent National Electoral Commission

d. He called his own party All Progressives Confidence instead of All Progressives Congress

Yet, you voted for him and made him president.

Even when all these were brought to your attention, you simply responded by chanting SAI BABA and SAI BUHARI.

Now that the whole country is upside down, with killings, sufferings and loss of millions of jobs everywhere, shame will still not let you admit that you acted foolishly by voting a FAILURE called Buhari as President.

So you expected a man who FAILED when he had absolute powers as a Military ruler to succeed in a democracy abi?

Una mumu never do!!
#Hisssssssssh

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by frankyychiji(f): 4:30pm
AkpanUnanam:
God will reward you for your hardwork for APC IN AKWA IBOM STATE and your suporters.
Taaa... Udoedeghe is a spent force with no political value.

It's for hunger not to kill him that they gave him this small appointment.

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by AkpanUnanam(m): 4:46pm
frankyychiji:
Taaa... Udoedeghe is a spent force with no political value.

It's for hunger not to kill him that they gave him this small appointment.
Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by gameboyo: 4:48pm
Disgrace to my state.

Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by AkpanUnanam(m): 5:05pm
It's for hunger not to kill him that they gave him this small appointment.[/quote] indeed you're kindergarten in akwa ibom state politics or pdp pretender in apc that claimed not to recognise him. "Sen.udoedehe is a factor in akwa ibom state politics" 2019 is sure bet for him.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

