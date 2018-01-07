₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,940,091 members, 4,011,396 topics. Date: Sunday, 07 January 2018 at 08:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) (9176 Views)
Mc Tagwaye Shakes President Buhari, As DSS Reacts (Photos, Video) / Photos Of President Buhari As He Resumes Work Today / APC Expels John Akpan Udoedehe, Former Minister (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by dre11(m): 3:07pm
By Fikayo Olowolagba
http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/07/will-serve-buhari-cleaner-messenger-former-senator-udoedehe/
lalasticlala
7 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by madridguy(m): 3:07pm
Even me too wouldn’t mind accepting an appointment as a table cleaner from President Muhammadu Buhari.
Sai Baba, if you're reading this, please declare war on the bastards Fulani terrorists killing innocent Nigerians.
Cc: Presidency
26 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by sarrki(m): 3:09pm
Senator truth be said
Masses aren't smiling any more on the attacks on Fulani herdsmen attack and the town is hot for ordinary masses
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Nogodye(m): 3:10pm
Crazy Sinator...
2 Likes
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by madridguy(m): 3:13pm
I couldn't sleep again with my two eyes closed because of fear. The Fulani terrorists are the worst terrorists group the world has ever seen.
Buratai must give them Operation One corner dance as soon as possible.
sarrki:
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Janaanu: 3:13pm
sarrki:
The masses are not smiling, but backstabbers like you are hailing...
55 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Evablizin(f): 3:15pm
Crazy.
1 Like
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Janaanu: 3:15pm
madridguy:
And you think your Sai Baba is willing to do anything about the herdsmen crisis?
33 Likes
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by fitzmayowa: 3:16pm
madridguy:
2 Likes
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by sarrki(m): 3:16pm
madridguy:
I trust your patriotism
Baba we will see again this January before I leave
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by sarrki(m): 3:17pm
Janaanu:
Shut up
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Evablizin(f): 3:20pm
madridguy:Hahahahaha,fear fear,so you deh fear like this,buratai my foot,you better sleep with your two eyes closed,is only God that protects,i pray that He will keep you.
3 Likes
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Janaanu: 3:20pm
sarrki:
The truth hurts.... Hypocritic patriot.
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by fitzmayowa: 3:28pm
sarrki:
Are you saying you will leave APC this January Or you will desert "Sai Baba" this January
Please kindly clarify and stop dropping cryptic messages here...
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by madridguy(m): 3:30pm
My sister it not funny.
Evablizin:
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by madridguy(m): 3:30pm
God Almighty will keep us alive.
sarrki:
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by madridguy(m): 3:31pm
He must.
Janaanu:
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Kooldon(m): 4:02pm
Appointment As A Sweeper For Buhari? I Cant Turn Down The Offer To Serve My Fatherland In Any Capacity.
Pls His Excellency Sir, When Are You Labelling Fulani Herdsman As A Terrorist Group? Our IPOB Brothers In The East Were Nt This Violent But They Were Terrorist
2 Likes
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by AkpanUnanam(m): 4:10pm
God will reward you for your hardwork for APC IN AKWA IBOM STATE and your suporters.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by CplusJason: 4:12pm
A round of applause for another dumb zombie who's ever willing to lick his masters hairy balls.
6 Likes
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by frankyychiji(f): 4:13pm
sarrki:Senator Udoedeghe is hungry.
He's a political jobber whom Akpabio despite not been in his party allowed to pick up crumbs that fell of the table but because he still refused to respect Akpabio, Akpabio made sure hunger reset his brain.
Imagine a former governorship aspirant who came very close to winning, accepting a board membership role, what happened to the chairmanship post?
Anyway, he should thank the likes of fmr SSG Umana Umana and the likes of Nsima Ekere of NDDC for this little kindness of bailing him out of hunger! Shameless APC political jobbers!
4 Likes
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by frankyychiji(f): 4:14pm
Lere Olayinka Won't kill me oooo!
Lere Olayinka wrote:
#Should you have voted for Buhari?
A man left office as Head of State in 1985, before many of you were born.
1. He didn't go to school to acquire academic knowledge.
2. He was not involved in any business to gain entrepreneurship knowledge - he was only a farmer with 150 cows that never increased.
3. He never travelled to anywhere to expose himself to the outside world.
4. He never socialised. He restricted himself to his old military friends in Daura and Kaduna.
5. He never wrote any book.
6. In terms of news, he was only listening to BBC Hausa Service.
7. Most importantly, he did not attend Council of State meetings except in 2015 when postponement of election was going to be discussed.
8. During electioneering campaign:
a. He called his Running Mate
OSUNBADE instead of OSINBAJO
b. He said IBO State instead of IMO State
c. He called INEC Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission instead of Independent National Electoral Commission
d. He called his own party All Progressives Confidence instead of All Progressives Congress
Yet, you voted for him and made him president.
Even when all these were brought to your attention, you simply responded by chanting SAI BABA and SAI BUHARI.
Now that the whole country is upside down, with killings, sufferings and loss of millions of jobs everywhere, shame will still not let you admit that you acted foolishly by voting a FAILURE called Buhari as President.
So you expected a man who FAILED when he had absolute powers as a Military ruler to succeed in a democracy abi?
Una mumu never do!!
#Hisssssssssh
20 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by sarrki(m): 4:16pm
fitzmayowa:
Madridguy understands better
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by NaoSlay(m): 4:17pm
.
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:20pm
Yes oo, that is a good reply for idiotic pigs of Biafra
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by Omeokachie: 4:23pm
Ofcause he wont mind being a slave as there is free money to pick up if you got their ear.
Grasscutting
NNPC contracts
Ikoyi cash
Balogun market cash...
Dead people are not left out too!
Just get there first and you'll smile.
3 Likes
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by frankyychiji(f): 4:26pm
Jesusloveyou:LoL
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by frankyychiji(f): 4:27pm
[quote author=Jesusloveyou post=63978119]Yes oo, that is a good reply for idiotic pigs of Biafra[/quoteLere Olayinka Won't kill me oooo! grin grin grin
Lere Olayinka wrote:
#Should you have voted for Buhari?
A man left office as Head of State in 1985, before many of you were born.
1. He didn't go to school to acquire academic knowledge.
2. He was not involved in any business to gain entrepreneurship knowledge - he was only a farmer with 150 cows that never increased.
3. He never travelled to anywhere to expose himself to the outside world.
4. He never socialised. He restricted himself to his old military friends in Daura and Kaduna.
5. He never wrote any book.
6. In terms of news, he was only listening to BBC Hausa Service.
7. Most importantly, he did not attend Council of State meetings except in 2015 when postponement of election was going to be discussed.
8. During electioneering campaign:
a. He called his Running Mate
OSUNBADE instead of OSINBAJO
b. He said IBO State instead of IMO State
c. He called INEC Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission instead of Independent National Electoral Commission
d. He called his own party All Progressives Confidence instead of All Progressives Congress
Yet, you voted for him and made him president.
Even when all these were brought to your attention, you simply responded by chanting SAI BABA and SAI BUHARI.
Now that the whole country is upside down, with killings, sufferings and loss of millions of jobs everywhere, shame will still not let you admit that you acted foolishly by voting a FAILURE called Buhari as President.
So you expected a man who FAILED when he had absolute powers as a Military ruler to succeed in a democracy abi?
Una mumu never do!!
#Hisssssssssh
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by frankyychiji(f): 4:30pm
AkpanUnanam:Taaa... Udoedeghe is a spent force with no political value.
It's for hunger not to kill him that they gave him this small appointment.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by AkpanUnanam(m): 4:46pm
frankyychiji:
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by gameboyo: 4:48pm
Disgrace to my state.
1 Like
|Re: I Will Serve Buhari As A Cleaner Or Messenger – Former Senator, Udoedehe (pic) by AkpanUnanam(m): 5:05pm
It's for hunger not to kill him that they gave him this small appointment.[/quote] indeed you're kindergarten in akwa ibom state politics or pdp pretender in apc that claimed not to recognise him. "Sen.udoedehe is a factor in akwa ibom state politics" 2019 is sure bet for him.
Latest News In Nigeria - Nigeria Breaking News / Abia Kidnap Kingpin (Osisi Ka Nkwu) Declared Wanted / Nba Urges National Assembly To Impeach Jonathan
Viewing this topic: engrolawei, asitis752, Sunnyja, BiafraBushBoy(m), netken, Splinz(m), heywhytech1(m), peterely(m), olups(m), Dante2008(m), pazziejosh(m), keeenee, drillskillz, chino4(m), omoluabiguy, ARCHITECTs(m), kowade, kesmiraAutos(m), Alxmyr(m), Doctorjames(m), xlander(m), Eldoni, guruzmarstk(m), Slickszoom, Sirmee(m), BlackAce31(m), octopusfreaky(f), emmateejay(m), helpee(m), designking, Emmy1379, tnthommie(m), chuxyfranklin(m) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7