|Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by papiforreal(m): 3:45pm On Jan 07
A beautiful Hausa girl from Kano, ,Islam married a yoruba guy, Adewale. The wedding which took place today in Kano has in attendance of several dignitaries from all over the country. I wish them happy married life.
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by smulti(m): 3:47pm On Jan 07
the foundation of this marriage is polygamy
in polygamous families we stand
.
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by mikejj(m): 3:48pm On Jan 07
no guest.na dem join theirself.
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by classicMan22(m): 3:51pm On Jan 07
I Neva knew dat northern women married outside dere tribes
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 3:51pm On Jan 07
"Extremely" keh is it because she is yullow she is ok but not extremely beautiful
In other news; this yoruba man used igbo sense to marry his hausa wife see na he dressed like Hausa man all through and the marriage was done in kano badt guy but when they find out you are not a northern mooslim rip to you
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Rider01: 3:53pm On Jan 07
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Sunnymatey(m): 3:55pm On Jan 07
Moslem grl married moslem man , chikina. HML
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Kseafresh(m): 3:59pm On Jan 07
Hope she is aware dt yoruba men dey get children outside wedlock.
U nd i knw dat so quote at ur own perile
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Nogodye(m): 4:04pm On Jan 07
Love above tribes and ethnics...HML
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by FortifiedCity: 4:06pm On Jan 07
She is beautiful but I don't understand what you mean by 'extremely'.
Op check into a rehab ASAP
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by decatalyst(m): 4:06pm On Jan 07
Kseafresh:
The guardian news reporter
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Evablizin(f): 4:10pm On Jan 07
"Extremely",this op self, happy married life,cute couple.
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Preca(f): 4:11pm On Jan 07
nice
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by sainttwist1(m): 4:13pm On Jan 07
Kseafresh:soooooorrrry oooo
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Evablizin(f): 4:15pm On Jan 07
decatalyst:Hi,welcome back and happy new year.
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Adukey(f): 4:15pm On Jan 07
This is very beautiful,mine will be more beautiful,inshaa Allah (Ameen).
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Tapout(m): 4:19pm On Jan 07
can a persons beauty become extreme
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by decatalyst(m): 4:20pm On Jan 07
Evablizin:
I never left nairaland...just took a break from expressing myself here.
Thank you for taking note dearie.
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Basit99(m): 4:48pm On Jan 07
Kai that bride is beautiful
Any hausa girl here should pm me pls for serious relationship
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by olasaad(f): 4:56pm On Jan 07
papiforreal:
Pls tell me you are joking. I know this person very well. Bro. Wale lives in Ilorin and his wife is not from Kano. Let me stop here
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Blackfire(m): 5:28pm On Jan 07
I pity that girl....
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by lefulefu(m): 5:41pm On Jan 07
So dem don dey allow hausa girls marry outside their tribe.nice development. Congrats to dem.
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by lefulefu(m): 5:42pm On Jan 07
Blackfire:she go dey used to polygamy na
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by OrestesDante(m): 5:51pm On Jan 07
olasaad:
∆ wetin be your own? ∆
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by OneCorner: 6:05pm On Jan 07
I thought its only Igbo women yorubas are marrying
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by emmyluizzz(m): 6:07pm On Jan 07
Adukey:with this ur strong face
aunty stay dere and be dreaming
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:12pm On Jan 07
No doubt, Hausa/Fulani are the most beautiful tribe in Nigeria.
Pls if u are from any of these two, kindly pm me let's start our own relatioship
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Preshy561(f): 6:14pm On Jan 07
hausa girls are mostly slim
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by olasaad(f): 6:16pm On Jan 07
OrestesDante:
My own is that the op is lying and this can break a marriage as that's not even the guy wife.
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by BabbanBura(m): 6:23pm On Jan 07
lefulefu:
They have never disallowed their gals frim marrying outside the tribe. Outside religion, yes but not tribe.
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Adukey(f): 6:25pm On Jan 07
emmyluizzz:
Ok,anything else?
|Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by lefulefu(m): 6:25pm On Jan 07
[quote author=BabbanBura post=63981390]
They have never disallowed their gals frim marrying outside the tribe. Outside religion, yes but not tribe.[/quote ok thanks for clearing dat up
