Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by papiforreal(m): 3:45pm On Jan 07
A beautiful Hausa girl from Kano, ,Islam married a yoruba guy, Adewale. The wedding which took place today in Kano has in attendance of several dignitaries from all over the country. I wish them happy married life.

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by smulti(m): 3:47pm On Jan 07
the foundation of this marriage is polygamy



in polygamous families we stand
.

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by mikejj(m): 3:48pm On Jan 07
no guest.na dem join theirself.
Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by classicMan22(m): 3:51pm On Jan 07
I Neva knew dat northern women married outside dere tribes

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 3:51pm On Jan 07
"Extremely" keh is it because she is yullow she is ok but not extremely beautiful

In other news; this yoruba man used igbo sense to marry his hausa wife see na he dressed like Hausa man all through and the marriage was done in kano badt guy but when they find out you are not a northern mooslim rip to you

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Rider01: 3:53pm On Jan 07
cool
Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Sunnymatey(m): 3:55pm On Jan 07
Moslem grl married moslem man , chikina. HML

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Kseafresh(m): 3:59pm On Jan 07
Hope she is aware dt yoruba men dey get children outside wedlock.
U nd i knw dat so quote at ur own perile

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Nogodye(m): 4:04pm On Jan 07
Love above tribes and ethnics...HML

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by FortifiedCity: 4:06pm On Jan 07
She is beautiful but I don't understand what you mean by 'extremely'.


Op check into a rehab ASAP

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by decatalyst(m): 4:06pm On Jan 07
Kseafresh:
hope she is aware dt yoruba men dey get children outside wedlock

The guardian news reporter

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Evablizin(f): 4:10pm On Jan 07
cheesy


"Extremely",this op self, happy married life,cute couple.

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Preca(f): 4:11pm On Jan 07
nice
Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by sainttwist1(m): 4:13pm On Jan 07
Kseafresh:
hope she is aware dt yoruba men dey get children outside wedlock
soooooorrrry oooo

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Evablizin(f): 4:15pm On Jan 07
decatalyst:

The guardian news reporter
Hi,welcome back and happy new year.
Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Adukey(f): 4:15pm On Jan 07
This is very beautiful,mine will be more beautiful,inshaa Allah (Ameen).

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Tapout(m): 4:19pm On Jan 07
can a persons beauty become extreme undecided

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by decatalyst(m): 4:20pm On Jan 07
Evablizin:
Hi,welcome back and happy new year.

grin

I never left nairaland...just took a break from expressing myself here.

Thank you for taking note dearie. kiss

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Basit99(m): 4:48pm On Jan 07
Kai that bride is beautiful
Any hausa girl here should pm me pls for serious relationship

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by olasaad(f): 4:56pm On Jan 07
papiforreal:
A beautiful Hausa girl from Kano, ,Islam married a yoruba guy, Adewale. The wedding which took place today in Kano has in attendance of several dignitaries from all over the country. I wish them happy married life.

Pls tell me you are joking. I know this person very well. Bro. Wale lives in Ilorin and his wife is not from Kano. Let me stop here

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Blackfire(m): 5:28pm On Jan 07
I pity that girl....
Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by lefulefu(m): 5:41pm On Jan 07
So dem don dey allow hausa girls marry outside their tribe.nice development. Congrats to dem.
Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by lefulefu(m): 5:42pm On Jan 07
Blackfire:
I pity that girl....
she go dey used to polygamy na

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by OrestesDante(m): 5:51pm On Jan 07
olasaad:


Pls tell me you are joking. I know this person very well. Bro. Wale lives in Ilorin and his wife is not from Kano. Let me stop here

angry



∆ wetin be your own? ∆

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by OneCorner: 6:05pm On Jan 07
I thought its only Igbo women yorubas are marrying shocked

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by emmyluizzz(m): 6:07pm On Jan 07
Adukey:
This is very beautiful,mine will be more beautiful,inshaa Allah (Ameen).
with this ur strong face














aunty stay dere and be dreaming

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:12pm On Jan 07
No doubt, Hausa/Fulani are the most beautiful tribe in Nigeria.

Pls if u are from any of these two, kindly pm me let's start our own relatioship
Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Preshy561(f): 6:14pm On Jan 07
hausa girls are mostly slim kiss
Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by olasaad(f): 6:16pm On Jan 07
OrestesDante:


angry



∆ wetin be your own? ∆

My own is that the op is lying and this can break a marriage as that's not even the guy wife.

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by BabbanBura(m): 6:23pm On Jan 07
lefulefu:
So dem don dey allow hausa girls marry outside their tribe.nice development. Congrats to dem.

They have never disallowed their gals frim marrying outside the tribe. Outside religion, yes but not tribe.

Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by Adukey(f): 6:25pm On Jan 07
emmyluizzz:

with this ur strong face














aunty stay dere and be dreaming


Ok,anything else?
Re: Beautiful Hausa Lady Marries A Yoruba Guy (Pictures) by lefulefu(m): 6:25pm On Jan 07
[quote author=BabbanBura post=63981390]

They have never disallowed their gals frim marrying outside the tribe. Outside religion, yes but not tribe.[/quote ok thanks for clearing dat up

