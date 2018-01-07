₦airaland Forum

Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos)

Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by stephanie11: 5:28pm
@POLITICSNGR

Below are results from the Delta state Local government elections released so far by DSIEC;

Aniocha North

ADC 9

ADP 15

APC 2798

owa 1

MPP 4

PDP 25, 272

Aniocha South 

APC 11,250

PDP 26,943

Bomadi LGA

APC 1,079

PDP 74857

Burutu LGA

APC 2791

PDP 83897

Ethiope West LGA

APC 4403

PDP 46307

 Ndokwa West

APC 2107

PDP 6692

Oshimili South

APC 1898

PDP 46183

Patani LGA

APC 277

PDP 35752

Ika North East

APC 2839

PDP 71124

 Isoko North

APC 5394

PDP 78, 952

 Isoko South

APC 4,372

PDP 79,784

Ndokwa East

APC 126

PDP 44,195

Udu LGA

APC 5,491

PDP 62, 668

Ughelli South LGA

APC 2878

PDP 46,941

Ukwuani LGA

APC 5,611

PDP 32,858

Uvwie LGA

APC 593

PDP 103, 308

Warri North LGA

APC 6,221

PDP 48,076

Warri South LGA

APC 2,806

PDP 92,564

Warri South West LGA

APC 1751

PDP 107,973

Ughelli North and Ethiope East elections postponed till Tuesday 9th January 2018

Ika South result not ready.

https://politicsngr.com/2018/01/07/live-updates-delta-lg-election-results-pdp-leading/

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by AroOkigbo(m): 5:42pm
Dem for vote in APC nah.
Nigerians are realizing their mistakes grin

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 5:43pm
APC is dead and buried in the south south.

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by temptnow: 5:44pm
It's scary to be an APC member in Niger Delta

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by temptnow: 5:45pm
Rochas warming up


Mbaka don sign Buhari fck up already

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Richiez(m): 5:58pm
grin
Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by DamiBukola: 6:02pm
Where are the nairaland apc members from Delta State?

State apc can never win in Southern Nigeria:

Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi.

Whoever is the PDP candidate come 2019 should just work in the North and see if he can garner up to 35% of the total votes beck we will deliver unprecedented result down here, especially from Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom that will cancel Katsina, Kano and Bauchi.

We shall record 80-90 % voters turn up come 2019 by crook or hook. Any idiot that challenge the wind of change the change will meet his Waterloo whether you are my brother or not.

Operation anything but Buhari.

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by FRESHG(m): 6:03pm
WHERE IS NGENEUKWUENU SORRY IDRIS OKUNEYEgrin

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:06pm
See them above, rejoicing over a prepared results by the Governor...

You should even be worried the way the LG election was keenly contested by PDP and APC, even though Local government elections don't exit in Nigeria..

By 2019, when the Military, police and all the apparatus will be APC candidates in delta...it will be interesting...

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by fergie001(m): 6:09pm
These results be like wetin dem use Simultaneous Equation solve oooook grin grin


The most wicked people are the people in UVWIE LGA, no chills.

FRESHG is wickedness personified shocked

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:09pm
DamiBukola:
Where are the nairaland apc members from Delta State?

State apc can never win in Southern Nigeria:

Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi.

Whoever is the PDP candidate come 2019 should just work in the North and see if he can garner up to 35% of the total votes beck we will deliver unprecedented result down here, especially from Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom that will cancel Katsina, Kano and Bauchi.

We shall record 80-90 % voters turn up come 2019 by crook or hook. Any idiot that challenge the wind of change the change will meet his Waterloo whether you are my brother or not.

Operation anything but Buhari.


This is LG election conducted and written by the Governor... It happened in Kano, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and will soon happen in IMO and Osun States...

Anambra election PDP came a distant 3rd, you should be worried... grin

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by yanshDoctor: 6:10pm
...i don't need the result to know this. delta state is for pdp. apc cannot win any election in delta

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:12pm
DamiBukola:
Where are the nairaland apc members from Delta State?

State apc can never win in Southern Nigeria:

Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi.

Whoever is the PDP candidate come 2019 should just work in the North and see if he can garner up to 35% of the total votes beck we will deliver unprecedented result down here, especially from Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom that will cancel Katsina, Kano and Bauchi.

We shall record 80-90 % voters turn up come 2019 by crook or hook. Any idiot that challenge the wind of change the change will meet his Waterloo whether you are my brother or not.

Operation anything but Buhari.

Deluded IPOB yoot....Buhari, INEC and APC will fold their hands while you record by hook or by crook?

No wonder, it was very easy for Late Nnamdi KANU to brainwash you guys grin

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by gabng(m): 6:14pm
No Oshimili North?



Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by SIMPLYkush(m): 6:28pm
Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by dedons: 6:28pm
Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:30pm
Warri

Uwvie

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 6:30pm
Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by hollywater: 6:30pm
A pc no get level for Delta.

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 6:30pm
You'll always know when it is a PDP state or not...

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Roon9(m): 6:30pm
Delta we no dey switch allegiance
Loyal to the last
But don't F with us.
Who APC Don help

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by velai(m): 6:31pm
warri south west recorded over a hundred thousand voters Make I reserve my comments lipsrsealed

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Jogoewa: 6:31pm
APC IN DEEP poo ONLY BIG GOAT WILL VOTE THEM IN

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by crazygod(m): 6:32pm
NgeneUkwenu:
See them above, rejoicing over a prepared results by the Governor...

You should even be worried the way the LG election was keenly contested by PDP and APC, even though Local government elections don't exit in Nigeria..

By 2019, when the Military, police and all the apparatus will be APC candidates in delta...it will be interesting...
Oh just shut up already.
#AnythingButBuhari

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by kenyguy(m): 6:32pm
APC just need small votes to add to the one they get from the north.

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 6:33pm
When Results have already been prepared. You need to see what happened at Ughelli north. PDP are totally scared. DESIEC is okowa appointment...

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by NubiLove(m): 6:33pm
Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Fianze93(m): 6:33pm
Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by bionixs: 6:34pm
Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by PMBmustGo2019(f): 6:36pm
PDD - Power to the people


#Buharimustgo2019

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Xano(m): 6:36pm
NgeneUkwenu:
See them above, rejoicing over a prepared results by the Governor...

You should even be worried the way the LG election was keenly contested by PDP and APC, even though Local government elections don't exit in Nigeria..

By 2019, when the Military, police and all the apparatus will be APC candidates in delta...it will be interesting...

Interesting

Your post would be saved, then served to you when the time comes.

Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by rolams(m): 6:37pm
Who send APC to contest?

