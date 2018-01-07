₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,940,091 members, 4,011,396 topics. Date: Sunday, 07 January 2018 at 08:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) (13656 Views)
Policeman Runs For Safety As Violence Erupts During LG Election In Delta. Photos / Bola Tinubu Casts His Vote At The Lagos LG Election (Photos) / Ambode Queues To Vote In Epe At Lagos LG Election (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by stephanie11: 5:28pm
@POLITICSNGR
Below are results from the Delta state Local government elections released so far by DSIEC;
Aniocha North
ADC 9
ADP 15
APC 2798
owa 1
MPP 4
PDP 25, 272
Aniocha South
APC 11,250
PDP 26,943
Bomadi LGA
APC 1,079
PDP 74857
Burutu LGA
APC 2791
PDP 83897
Ethiope West LGA
APC 4403
PDP 46307
Ndokwa West
APC 2107
PDP 6692
Oshimili South
APC 1898
PDP 46183
Patani LGA
APC 277
PDP 35752
Ika North East
APC 2839
PDP 71124
Isoko North
APC 5394
PDP 78, 952
Isoko South
APC 4,372
PDP 79,784
Ndokwa East
APC 126
PDP 44,195
Udu LGA
APC 5,491
PDP 62, 668
Ughelli South LGA
APC 2878
PDP 46,941
Ukwuani LGA
APC 5,611
PDP 32,858
Uvwie LGA
APC 593
PDP 103, 308
Warri North LGA
APC 6,221
PDP 48,076
Warri South LGA
APC 2,806
PDP 92,564
Warri South West LGA
APC 1751
PDP 107,973
Ughelli North and Ethiope East elections postponed till Tuesday 9th January 2018
Ika South result not ready.
https://politicsngr.com/2018/01/07/live-updates-delta-lg-election-results-pdp-leading/
1 Like
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by AroOkigbo(m): 5:42pm
Dem for vote in APC nah.
Nigerians are realizing their mistakes
30 Likes
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 5:43pm
APC is dead and buried in the south south.
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by temptnow: 5:44pm
It's scary to be an APC member in Niger Delta
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by temptnow: 5:45pm
Rochas warming up
Mbaka don sign Buhari fck up already
24 Likes
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Richiez(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by DamiBukola: 6:02pm
Where are the nairaland apc members from Delta State?
State apc can never win in Southern Nigeria:
Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi.
Whoever is the PDP candidate come 2019 should just work in the North and see if he can garner up to 35% of the total votes beck we will deliver unprecedented result down here, especially from Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom that will cancel Katsina, Kano and Bauchi.
We shall record 80-90 % voters turn up come 2019 by crook or hook. Any idiot that challenge the wind of change the change will meet his Waterloo whether you are my brother or not.
Operation anything but Buhari.
52 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by FRESHG(m): 6:03pm
WHERE IS NGENEUKWUENU SORRY IDRIS OKUNEYE
24 Likes
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:06pm
See them above, rejoicing over a prepared results by the Governor...
You should even be worried the way the LG election was keenly contested by PDP and APC, even though Local government elections don't exit in Nigeria..
By 2019, when the Military, police and all the apparatus will be APC candidates in delta...it will be interesting...
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by fergie001(m): 6:09pm
These results be like wetin dem use Simultaneous Equation solve oooook
The most wicked people are the people in UVWIE LGA, no chills.
FRESHG is wickedness personified
3 Likes
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:09pm
DamiBukola:
This is LG election conducted and written by the Governor... It happened in Kano, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and will soon happen in IMO and Osun States...
Anambra election PDP came a distant 3rd, you should be worried...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by yanshDoctor: 6:10pm
...i don't need the result to know this. delta state is for pdp. apc cannot win any election in delta
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:12pm
DamiBukola:
Deluded IPOB yoot....Buhari, INEC and APC will fold their hands while you record by hook or by crook?
No wonder, it was very easy for Late Nnamdi KANU to brainwash you guys
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by gabng(m): 6:14pm
No Oshimili North?
stephanie11:
1 Like
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by SIMPLYkush(m): 6:28pm
g
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by dedons: 6:28pm
Ol
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:30pm
Warri
Uwvie
1 Like
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 6:30pm
5%
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by hollywater: 6:30pm
A pc no get level for Delta.
5 Likes
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 6:30pm
You'll always know when it is a PDP state or not...
1 Like
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Roon9(m): 6:30pm
Delta we no dey switch allegiance
Loyal to the last
But don't F with us.
Who APC Don help
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by velai(m): 6:31pm
warri south west recorded over a hundred thousand voters Make I reserve my comments
1 Like
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Jogoewa: 6:31pm
APC IN DEEP poo ONLY BIG GOAT WILL VOTE THEM IN
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by crazygod(m): 6:32pm
NgeneUkwenu:Oh just shut up already.
#AnythingButBuhari
7 Likes
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by kenyguy(m): 6:32pm
APC just need small votes to add to the one they get from the north.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 6:33pm
When Results have already been prepared. You need to see what happened at Ughelli north. PDP are totally scared. DESIEC is okowa appointment...
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by NubiLove(m): 6:33pm
Okay.
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Fianze93(m): 6:33pm
Monecracy
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by bionixs: 6:34pm
stephanie11:what is the need keeping thousands of travellers on a spot at Onitsha because of results a child could predict before voting? Apc winning in Delta state is like PDP winning in Lagos state
2 Likes
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by PMBmustGo2019(f): 6:36pm
PDD - Power to the people
#Buharimustgo2019
3 Likes
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by Xano(m): 6:36pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Interesting
Your post would be saved, then served to you when the time comes.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) by rolams(m): 6:37pm
Who send APC to contest?
States with The Best Infrastructure In Nigeria / INEC Further Extends Final Date For PVC Collection / Obasanjo And Tinubu: Who Is A Better Leader?
Viewing this topic: trila01(m), Softboypeter, khanwale(m), haftob(m), starbn(m), Rihamz(m), cozyfaithex(f), saracus(f), Dammylink(m), sirDUKE, olaair(m), SadiqBabaSani, Abuzay2r(m), kushstephen01(m), isaacsegun(m), BRIGHT180(m), adesola89, kgb101, DeeFlask(m), NnadyAutos, Optional09, Ahmeduana(m), 5sims(m), famology(m), pajesu1(m), coofson, NgeneUkwenu(f), Egghead4real, ochiosa(m), gnaxyt(m), Larben, airsaylongcon, fishbone123, CYNODELEKS, stevnonso, gudvibz(f), globalid, cashreport, Akpowene(m), esota4280(m), highness111, secpowell, Metrofox(m), IceSplash(f), wizzy11, Xano(m), Flow23(m) and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31