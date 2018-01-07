Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Delta LG Election Results Released By DSIEC(Photos) (13656 Views)

@POLITICSNGR



Below are results from the Delta state Local government elections released so far by DSIEC;



Aniocha North



ADC 9



ADP 15



APC 2798



owa 1



MPP 4



PDP 25, 272



Aniocha South



APC 11,250



PDP 26,943



Bomadi LGA



APC 1,079



PDP 74857



Burutu LGA



APC 2791



PDP 83897



Ethiope West LGA



APC 4403



PDP 46307



Ndokwa West



APC 2107



PDP 6692



Oshimili South



APC 1898



PDP 46183



Patani LGA



APC 277



PDP 35752



Ika North East



APC 2839



PDP 71124



Isoko North



APC 5394



PDP 78, 952



Isoko South



APC 4,372



PDP 79,784



Ndokwa East



APC 126



PDP 44,195



Udu LGA



APC 5,491



PDP 62, 668



Ughelli South LGA



APC 2878



PDP 46,941



Ukwuani LGA



APC 5,611



PDP 32,858



Uvwie LGA



APC 593



PDP 103, 308



Warri North LGA



APC 6,221



PDP 48,076



Warri South LGA



APC 2,806



PDP 92,564



Warri South West LGA



APC 1751



PDP 107,973



Ughelli North and Ethiope East elections postponed till Tuesday 9th January 2018



Ika South result not ready.



Nigerians are realizing their mistakes Dem for vote in APC nah.Nigerians are realizing their mistakes 30 Likes

APC is dead and buried in the south south. 58 Likes 2 Shares

It's scary to be an APC member in Niger Delta 42 Likes 1 Share

Rochas warming up





Mbaka don sign Buhari fck up already 24 Likes

Where are the nairaland apc members from Delta State?



State apc can never win in Southern Nigeria:



Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi.



Whoever is the PDP candidate come 2019 should just work in the North and see if he can garner up to 35% of the total votes beck we will deliver unprecedented result down here, especially from Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom that will cancel Katsina, Kano and Bauchi.



We shall record 80-90 % voters turn up come 2019 by crook or hook. Any idiot that challenge the wind of change the change will meet his Waterloo whether you are my brother or not.



Operation anything but Buhari. 52 Likes 6 Shares

WHERE IS NGENEUKWUENU SORRY IDRIS OKUNEYE 24 Likes

See them above, rejoicing over a prepared results by the Governor...



You should even be worried the way the LG election was keenly contested by PDP and APC, even though Local government elections don't exit in Nigeria..



By 2019, when the Military, police and all the apparatus will be APC candidates in delta...it will be interesting... 12 Likes 3 Shares







The most wicked people are the people in UVWIE LGA, no chills.



FRESHG is wickedness personified These results be like wetin dem use Simultaneous Equation solve oooookThe most wicked people are the people inLGA, no chills.FRESHG is wickedness personified 3 Likes

DamiBukola:

Where are the nairaland apc members from Delta State?



State apc can never win in Southern Nigeria:



Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi.



Whoever is the PDP candidate come 2019 should just work in the North and see if he can garner up to 35% of the total votes beck we will deliver unprecedented result down here, especially from Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom that will cancel Katsina, Kano and Bauchi.



We shall record 80-90 % voters turn up come 2019 by crook or hook. Any idiot that challenge the wind of change the change will meet his Waterloo whether you are my brother or not.



Operation anything but Buhari.



This is LG election conducted and written by the Governor... It happened in Kano, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and will soon happen in IMO and Osun States...



Anambra election PDP came a distant 3rd, you should be worried... This is LG election conducted and written by the Governor... It happened in Kano, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and will soon happen in IMO and Osun States...Anambra election PDP came a distant 3rd, you should be worried... 9 Likes 1 Share

...i don't need the result to know this. delta state is for pdp. apc cannot win any election in delta 5 Likes 1 Share

DamiBukola:

Where are the nairaland apc members from Delta State?



State apc can never win in Southern Nigeria:



Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi.



Whoever is the PDP candidate come 2019 should just work in the North and see if he can garner up to 35% of the total votes beck we will deliver unprecedented result down here, especially from Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom that will cancel Katsina, Kano and Bauchi.



We shall record 80-90 % voters turn up come 2019 by crook or hook. Any idiot that challenge the wind of change the change will meet his Waterloo whether you are my brother or not.



Operation anything but Buhari.

Deluded IPOB yoot....Buhari, INEC and APC will fold their hands while you record by hook or by crook?



No wonder, it was very easy for Late Nnamdi KANU to brainwash you guys Deluded IPOB yoot....Buhari, INEC and APC will fold their hands while you record by hook or by crook?No wonder, it was very easy for Late Nnamdi KANU to brainwash you guys 7 Likes 1 Share









cc: lalasticlala, mynd44 No Oshimili North? 1 Like

Warri



Uwvie 1 Like

A pc no get level for Delta. 5 Likes

You'll always know when it is a PDP state or not... 1 Like

Delta we no dey switch allegiance

Loyal to the last

But don't F with us.

Who APC Don help 4 Likes 1 Share

Make I reserve my comments warri south west recorded over a hundred thousand votersMake I reserve my comments 1 Like

APC IN DEEP poo ONLY BIG GOAT WILL VOTE THEM IN 4 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

See them above, rejoicing over a prepared results by the Governor...



You should even be worried the way the LG election was keenly contested by PDP and APC, even though Local government elections don't exit in Nigeria..



By 2019, when the Military, police and all the apparatus will be APC candidates in delta...it will be interesting... Oh just shut up already.

#AnythingButBuhari Oh just shut up already.#AnythingButBuhari 7 Likes

APC just need small votes to add to the one they get from the north. 3 Likes 1 Share

When Results have already been prepared. You need to see what happened at Ughelli north. PDP are totally scared. DESIEC is okowa appointment... 6 Likes 2 Shares

Okay.

Monecracy

what is the need keeping thousands of travellers on a spot at Onitsha because of results a child could predict before voting? Apc winning in Delta state is like PDP winning in Lagos state what is the need keeping thousands of travellers on a spot at Onitsha because of results a child could predict before voting? Apc winning in Delta state is like PDP winning in Lagos state 2 Likes

PDD - Power to the people





#Buharimustgo2019 3 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

See them above, rejoicing over a prepared results by the Governor...



You should even be worried the way the LG election was keenly contested by PDP and APC, even though Local government elections don't exit in Nigeria..



By 2019, when the Military, police and all the apparatus will be APC candidates in delta...it will be interesting...

Interesting



Your post would be saved, then served to you when the time comes. InterestingYour post would be saved, then served to you when the time comes. 2 Likes 1 Share