Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by stephanie11: 5:58pm
Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Sunday declared that the Boko Haram insurgents have been defeated by troops in the northeast.
Buratai made the declaration at a special service to commemorate the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at ST Bartholomew’s Military Church, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.
Buratai, represented by Maj.-Gen. David Ahmadu, the Chief of Training and Operations, Army Headquarters, disclosed that the military has won the war against insurgency.
He revealed that the military had recorded successes in the intensified offensive, routed and defeated the insurgents, adding that the military was committed to the restoration of peace to the region.
Buratai decried the insurgents recruitment of the teeming unemployed youths that lack morality and are illiterates in their fight.
The chief of army staff admonished parents to ensure proper moral upbringing of their wards to protect them from being used by bad elements to foment troubles and disrupt peace in the society.
“I want to assure you without mincing words that the Boko Haram terrorists have been defeated, all we are fighting for now is the peace in the northeast.
“Character begins from home; if the children or the youth do not listen to their parents then there is problem. It is the responsibilities of parents to ensure that they disciplined their children.
“And the children too must have something to give back by being disciplined, educated, try to behave well wherever they go and without being deceived by anyone to do what is bad”.
Buratai stressed the commitments of the military to end insurgency, protect lives and property and secure the nation’s territorial integrity.
He noted that the Nigerian Army had contributed to peace building in various countries across the globe including African sub-region.
The army chief added that their sacrifices of the fallen heroes would be immortalise by ensuring unity, peace and stability in the country.
Buratai charged the soldiers not to allow themselves to be hoodwinked by self seeking individuals who promote hate speech, and to remain dedicated and professional in the discharge of their duties.
While commending President Muhamadu Buhari over his support to the military, the Chief Army Staff tasked commanders to ensure effective utilization of equipment and logistics provided to facilitate successful completion of the counter-insurgency campaign.
Also, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed that the troops had recorded significant success in various operations against the insurgents in Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region in the past few days.
Nicholas assured that the counter-insurgency campaign would soon be concluded.
https://politicsngr.com/2018/01/07/boko-haram-insurgents-defeated-army-chief-buratai/
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by BankeSmalls(f): 6:00pm
Captain Hassan says hello from the grave, he says burantashi is a liar
http://www.nairaland.com/4274929/brave-soldier-killed-boko-haram
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Sunnymatey(m): 6:00pm
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by limeta(f): 6:00pm
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Alphasoar(m): 6:02pm
Please this government should allow us to start the new year the way we like.
Boko Haram are the only people you can always defeat on same issue for a dozen times.
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by zionmde: 6:04pm
I thought devil is the greatest liar until I met lai Mohammed and the entire APC crew. Anyway defeated or not defeated its none of our business. those people that trained the beasts in the name of sharia should keep suffering in the hands of the beast they reared.
one day the Fulani herdsmen will turn around and start destroying their own people who have been currently backing them. And that time it will still be none of our business
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by luckyelems(m): 6:28pm
if you are sure you have defected bokoharam pls relocate your family to boronu state
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Nogodye(m): 6:28pm
Kudos to you...You guys are doing a great job
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by sarrki(m): 6:31pm
Remaining Fulani herdsmen
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by madridguy(m): 6:40pm
Next is Fulani terrorists.
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Chiedu4Trump: 8:05pm
NA SO DEM TALK B4
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Saheed9: 8:05pm
Will you keep kwayet
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Uyi168(m): 8:05pm
Believe these people at ur own peril..
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by NaijaMutant(f): 8:05pm
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Badboiz(m): 8:05pm
We’ve heard this before..
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Pangea: 8:05pm
No shame at all
What kind of bareface lie is This?
People are loosing lives and limbs everyday and this incompetent mofo is lying!
The man just pissed on dead
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by FortifiedCity: 8:05pm
Yet they kill your men like chickens. Keep lying
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Omeokachie: 8:05pm
But I need $1b to buy up properties in Dubai?
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Narldon(f): 8:06pm
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by d33types: 8:06pm
Why do these guys keep insulting our collective intelligence?
What's $1Billion for ?
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Elparaiso(m): 8:06pm
So who come dey bomb?
Boko Halal?
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by NaijaMutant(f): 8:06pm
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by mmsen: 8:06pm
What about the Boko Haram insurgents inside the Federal Government and the armed forces? Have they been defeated too?
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by drasob: 8:06pm
Then what is the 1billion dollars for??
2019 elections bah
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Edopesin(m): 8:06pm
I Heard That Last Year
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by princeade86(m): 8:06pm
what should we do to u if we hear bomb again.?
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by NaijaMutant(f): 8:07pm
laughable
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by MrBUN86(m): 8:07pm
Is it technically or should we expect another defeat?
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by bmxshop: 8:07pm
Eze n'aghogbu ndi o na achi.
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by Godful: 8:07pm
Re: Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated In The North-east - Army Chief, Buratai by sotall(m): 8:08pm
