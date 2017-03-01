₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by PrettyCrystal: 7:47pm
A pastor identified as Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere A.K.A Odumeje has sparked outrage online after he was spotted doing the 'unusual at an event in Ezira, Orumba South L.G.A, Anambra State.... The pastor who is also a gospel musician -was filmed throwing cash including dollars at the guests while standing in his exotic BMW jeep as he performed. The guests including photographers left all they were doing to scramble for their own share...
This video which is trending on Facebook has enraged online users who said this is not how man of God is supposed to behave especially in public. Watch the video below and see how the pastor showed that 'recession' is just a word....
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/pastor-throws-cash-from-his-bmw-while.html
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCA1iAgyixw
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by ediama(m): 7:48pm
Definition of poverty and ignorance.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by PrettyCrystal: 7:48pm
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by PrettyCrystal: 7:49pm
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by FvckShiT: 7:50pm
Y.M.C.M.B
Fůcking holy balling
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by Nne5(f): 7:53pm
Issit wrong?
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by CplusJason(m): 7:54pm
Yahoo boy claiming to be a pastor.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by juman(m): 7:58pm
CplusJason:
In nigeria by starting a church one can become super rich.
nigeria is a country where people are religious but not godly.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by CplusJason(m): 8:02pm
juman:You can say that again Bro.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by Deathslater: 8:04pm
At least he is better than some pastors.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by zionmade(m): 8:14pm
As a Christian i have nothing to say. Its wrong to criticize a Man of God. Its only God who calls men know d ones he called and one he didn't. But if i come close to him i will ask him questions on d morality of his actions. But to stay far and call him names its too wrong
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by ITbomb(m): 8:38pm
After all the money will return back to him in Sunday
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by yomibelle(f): 9:08pm
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by ELPablochapo: 9:08pm
Onye nku
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by AntiWailer: 9:09pm
Perform ke.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:09pm
Whats d dıff between dıs pastor and davıdo??
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by ifenes(m): 9:09pm
Money donated by the poor sprayed around freely by the pastor. I thought the money was meant to be with god? I guess I was wrong.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by martineverest(m): 9:09pm
As usual... Nigerians will say 'touch not my anointed.'
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by transient123(m): 9:10pm
You mean pasuma or Don jazzy throwing cash.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by thonyrule(m): 9:10pm
Men of God..... Smh
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by fabian0636: 9:10pm
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by 14teenK(m): 9:10pm
Pastors be using peoples offering to play naija bet
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by Kaxmytex(m): 9:11pm
Anambra next governor...
naso e dey start
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by LordCenturion(m): 9:11pm
All those fake pastors parading themselves as men of GOD, sleeping with their female members, non of them can never says they haven't slept with any of their members(both single and married) before...
Nah so my gf pastor dey text her last last month that "hi bbe, I have missed ur face, actually I couldn't concentrate during the sermon on Sunday" I was shocked to read this from GO of the church, my gf said he has been disturbing her since early February, she said she is going to report the matter to his wife which I go against it, I told her to leave the church instead, which we agreed upon, but to my greatest surprise, my girlfriend secretly going to that church as at last week Sunday and yesterday,I challenge her today but she says she will soon quit the church, she doesn't know that she is fooling herself not me, and am 100% sure that her old pastor who is enough to be her grandfather has been having canal knowledge of her,i have promised not to have anything to do with her as from today,but she never know this yet....i have move on with my life...
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by Strongbest(m): 9:11pm
Speechless.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by henrydadon(m): 9:11pm
all nah hustle..this little stunt now will attract some new members to his church on sunday..
you spend money to make money.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by LordXaaan: 9:11pm
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by sleeknick(m): 9:12pm
One day we will come to realize there is nothing like religion.
It's was just an innocent experiment taken too far.
u know when you say a particular lie and it sounds so good not to be true...
I think That's how religion started.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by 10eola(m): 9:12pm
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by Sijo01(f): 9:12pm
Ritualist! Collecting people's destinies and good fortunes.
|Re: Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video by Dongreat(m): 9:12pm
It's very easy to tell that he is FAKE, very FAKE. His real business is not pastor but "pastor" title is a smoke screen. But because of the love of money in the society due to extreme poverty, he will be seen as the new Elijah and his branch his heading to the capital. What a nation called Nigeria. SMH.
True Christian know what Christianity is all about and 98% Christians in Nigeria are not but "miracle or better put magic" worshippers and men of god buttlickers
