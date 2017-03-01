Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Throws Cash From His BMW Jeep While Performing In Anambra. Pics/video (12209 Views)

This video which is trending on Facebook has enraged online users who said this is not how man of God is supposed to behave especially in public. Watch the video below and see how the pastor showed that 'recession' is just a word....



Definition of poverty and ignorance. 4 Likes

Fůcking holy balling Y.M.C.M.BFůcking holy balling 8 Likes

Issit wrong?

Yahoo boy claiming to be a pastor. 9 Likes

Yahoo boy claiming to be a pastor.

In nigeria by starting a church one can become super rich.



nigeria is a country where people are religious but not godly. In nigeria by starting a church one can become super rich.nigeria is a country where people are religious but not godly. 11 Likes

In nigeria by starting a church one can become super rich.



nigeria is a country where people are religious but not godly. You can say that again Bro. You can say that again Bro. 1 Like

At least he is better than some pastors.

As a Christian i have nothing to say. Its wrong to criticize a Man of God. Its only God who calls men know d ones he called and one he didn't. But if i come close to him i will ask him questions on d morality of his actions. But to stay far and call him names its too wrong 11 Likes 1 Share

After all the money will return back to him in Sunday 1 Like

Onye nku

Perform ke.

Whats d dıff between dıs pastor and davıdo?? 1 Like

Money donated by the poor sprayed around freely by the pastor. I thought the money was meant to be with god? I guess I was wrong.

As usual... Nigerians will say 'touch not my anointed.'

You mean pasuma or Don jazzy throwing cash.

Men of God..... Smh

Pastors be using peoples offering to play naija bet 1 Like

Anambra next governor...



naso e dey start

All those fake pastors parading themselves as men of GOD, sleeping with their female members, non of them can never says they haven't slept with any of their members(both single and married) before...



all nah hustle..this little stunt now will attract some new members to his church on sunday..



you spend money to make money.





It's was just an innocent experiment taken too far.



u know when you say a particular lie and it sounds so good not to be true...



I think That's how religion started. One day we will come to realize there is nothing like religion.It's was just an innocent experiment taken too far.u know when you say a particular lie and it sounds so good not to be true...I think That's how religion started.





Ritualist! Collecting people's destinies and good fortunes.