|FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nghubs1(m): 5:12pm
Nigerians has reacted to claims by the Federal Government that power generation has gone up to 7000MW from 3000MW in 2015.
According to a tweet by Government of Nigeria @AsoRock as obtained by NGHUBS, FG also said Transmission Capacity is now at 6900MW in 2017 from about 5,000 MW in May 2015
The tweet read
Power Updates:
-Generated power has gone up to 7000 MW in 2017 from 3,000 MW in May 2015
-Transmission Capacity at 6900MW in 2017 from about 5,000 MW in May 2015
-Peak Distribution now averaging 5,000 MW in 2017 from 2,690MW in 2015.
See Reactions below
http://nghubs.info/nigerians-reacts-as-fg-claims-power-generation-is-up-to-7000mw/
1 Like
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nghubs1(m): 5:13pm
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by sarrki(m): 5:13pm
Ipobs with brain fish
They now screenshot where omoluabis comment
To make the list have national outlook
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nnachukz(m): 5:17pm
They have already started 2019 campaign propaganda.
25 Likes
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:19pm
Can all these grunting elements remind us of the highest power generated under the drunken master of otueke?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by Evablizin(f): 5:21pm
sarrki:Abegii,breath in and breath out,give ipob a break.
48 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by bedspread: 5:22pm
GREAT LIE FROM BIG LIERS......
Invisible mega watts....
All of a sudden PMB launches train
Pmb to increase minimum wage this year..
8million jobs created
PMB to subsidize PMs
Now mega watts increases to 7000. (Invisible light)
THIS IS A FULL TIME LYING GOVERNMENT
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by bloodmoneyspita: 5:22pm
anytime I see power generation and this mega watt stuff online there isn't always light in my house I don't know why.
please has this happened to anyone too?anytime I see power generation and this mega watt stuff online I don
8 Likes
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by sarrki(m): 5:23pm
Evablizin:
My dear nothing you asked of me that I won't give
On ipobs No Retreat No surrender
Its a war I have declared on them
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nnachukz(m): 5:25pm
LionDeLeo:Can you please show us pictures of any infrastructural project initiated and completed by The Murderer in Aso Rock in his two tenures (1984 and now).
It is better to be drunk than to be a murderer by proxy.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:26pm
nnachukz:
Answer the question first before typing bunkum.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nnachukz(m): 5:29pm
LionDeLeo:Then keep quiet and face the topic. Dispute it if it is a lie.
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by sarrki(m): 5:29pm
nnachukz:
Did you go home this December ?
I mean for Xmas ?
The sukuk road along Awka to Enugu is from pmb you hated so much
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:34pm
nnachukz:
I repeat, answer the question and stop typing bunkum.
I know, your concept of facing the topic is to start insulting Buhari, nay, I will not.
The topic is about power generation and that is exactly what I asked, but you derailed completely and started talking about only shuku ala kulikuli knows what, yet you have the guts to tell me to face the topic.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nnachukz(m): 5:37pm
sarrki:What length of that road was touched? It is a shame if it is what fg has achieved for 3years. It is not even completed, waiting to be used for campaign.
I asked initiated and completed.
22 Likes
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by Rockyrascal(m): 5:38pm
7000M what? I know alhaji Lai would be involved directly or indirectly on this lie,i asked someone that day how much from Benin to ekpoma, he said one thousand twenty naira; I mean we can't take this anymore, how can real Madrid draw 4games and lose two and winning just 1 in their last 6games? Why is APC government and nepa tormenting the masses like this...I mean I can't take this anymore.
13 Likes
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nnachukz(m): 5:39pm
LionDeLeo:It is a shame you can't find any picture to post. Just accept it.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:43pm
nnachukz:
Pictures of other infrastructures on a power generation thread?
Is this not the same thing talking about facing the topic just now?
Come, did you learn this or it is inborn?
You know what, pls find a way of getting out of my mention.
Bye.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by princechurchill(m): 5:46pm
sarrki:
I told ur father personally to masturbate instead of f@rckin ur mum that night u occurred.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:47pm
princechurchill:Mynd44 OAM4J seun.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by sodiqapril(m): 5:48pm
the rate at which these APC goons dish out lies makes me feel the devil has a competitor.
5 Likes
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by sarrki(m): 5:49pm
princechurchill:
Myndd44 is this acceptable ?
2 Likes
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by princechurchill(m): 5:50pm
LionDeLeo:I believe u didn't see his racist post because u ain't Igbo man get out
15 Likes
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by princechurchill(m): 5:52pm
sarrki:
Insulting a set of people is not also acceptable
17 Likes
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:52pm
princechurchill:
Is igbo a race?
1 Like
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by princechurchill(m): 5:54pm
LionDeLeo:
Who made u an advocate
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by Preshy561(f): 5:55pm
apc lies are becoming boring everyday.
8 Likes
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by GoroTango(m): 5:55pm
bedspread:Oga calm down and talk true. See as light boku full everywhere. I've travelled around the country a bit of recent and there have been confirmed testimonies on improved power supply. Some areas even recording over 20 hours a day, but I guess your hatred for Buhari won't let you acknowledge it
2 Likes
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by SalamRushdie: 5:56pm
Yet I just got home and I gather the house hasnt had electricity all day ..What a lying govt
1 Like
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:57pm
GoroTango:No, their concern now is other infrastructures, the ones already completed by their god, gej.
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:59pm
SalamRushdie:
Electricity is for human beings living in houses.
|Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by bedspread: 5:59pm
GoroTango:good for u... how many hrs light do u hv? Be Sincere...
