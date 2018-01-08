Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts (6411 Views)

According to a tweet by Government of Nigeria @AsoRock as obtained by NGHUBS, FG also said Transmission Capacity is now at 6900MW in 2017 from about 5,000 MW in May 2015



The tweet read



Power Updates:



-Generated power has gone up to 7000 MW in 2017 from 3,000 MW in May 2015



-Transmission Capacity at 6900MW in 2017 from about 5,000 MW in May 2015



-Peak Distribution now averaging 5,000 MW in 2017 from 2,690MW in 2015.



See Reactions below



Ipobs with brain fish



They now screenshot where omoluabis comment



To make the list have national outlook 4 Likes 3 Shares

They have already started 2019 campaign propaganda. 25 Likes

Can all these grunting elements remind us of the highest power generated under the drunken master of otueke? 8 Likes 1 Share

Ipobs with brain fish



They now screenshot where omoluabis comment



To make the list have national outlook Abegii,breath in and breath out,give ipob a break. Abegii,breath in and breath out,give ipob a break. 48 Likes 4 Shares

GREAT LIE FROM BIG LIERS......

Invisible mega watts....



All of a sudden PMB launches train



Pmb to increase minimum wage this year..



8million jobs created



PMB to subsidize PMs



Now mega watts increases to 7000. (Invisible light)



THIS IS A FULL TIME LYING GOVERNMENT 23 Likes 1 Share

anytime I see power generation and this mega watt stuff online there isn't always light in my house I don't know why.



please has this happened to anyone too?anytime I see power generation and this mega watt stuff online I don 8 Likes

Abegii,breath in and breath out,give ipob a break.

My dear nothing you asked of me that I won't give



On ipobs No Retreat No surrender



Its a war I have declared on them My dear nothing you asked of me that I won't giveOn ipobs No Retreat No surrenderIts a war I have declared on them 3 Likes 2 Shares

Can all these grunting elements remind us of the highest power generated under the drunken master of otueke? Can you please show us pictures of any infrastructural project initiated and completed by The Murderer in Aso Rock in his two tenures (1984 and now).

It is better to be drunk than to be a murderer by proxy. Can you please show us pictures of any infrastructural project initiated and completed by The Murderer in Aso Rock in his two tenures (1984 and now).It is better to be drunk than to be a murderer by proxy. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Can you please show us pictures of any infrastructural project initiated and completed by The Murderer in Aso Rock in his two tenures (1984 and now).

It is better to be drunk than to be a murderer by proxy.

Answer the question first before typing bunkum. Answer the question first before typing bunkum. 4 Likes 1 Share

[s][/s]

Answer the question first before typing bunkum. Then keep quiet and face the topic. Dispute it if it is a lie. Then keep quiet and face the topic. Dispute it if it is a lie. 29 Likes 3 Shares

Can you please show us pictures of any infrastructural project initiated and completed by The Murderer in Aso Rock in his two tenures (1984 and now).

It is better to be drunk than to be a murderer by proxy.

Did you go home this December ?



I mean for Xmas ?



The sukuk road along Awka to Enugu is from pmb you hated so much Did you go home this December ?I mean for Xmas ?The sukuk road along Awka to Enugu is from pmb you hated so much 3 Likes 1 Share

Then keep quiet and face the topic. Dispute it if it is a lie.

I repeat, answer the question and stop typing bunkum.



I know, your concept of facing the topic is to start insulting Buhari, nay, I will not.



The topic is about power generation and that is exactly what I asked, but you derailed completely and started talking about only shuku ala kulikuli knows what, yet you have the guts to tell me to face the topic. I repeat, answer the question and stop typing bunkum.I know, your concept of facing the topic is to start insulting Buhari, nay, I will not.The topic is about power generation and that is exactly what I asked, but you derailed completely and started talking about only shuku ala kulikuli knows what, yet you have the guts to tell me to face the topic. 2 Likes 1 Share

Did you go home this December ?



I mean for Xmas ?



The sukuk road along Awka to Enugu is from pmb you hated so much What length of that road was touched? It is a shame if it is what fg has achieved for 3years. It is not even completed, waiting to be used for campaign.

I asked initiated and completed. What length of that road was touched? It is a shame if it is what fg has achieved for 3years. It is not even completed, waiting to be used for campaign.I asked initiated and completed. 22 Likes

7000M what? I know alhaji Lai would be involved directly or indirectly on this lie,i asked someone that day how much from Benin to ekpoma, he said one thousand twenty naira; I mean we can't take this anymore, how can real Madrid draw 4games and lose two and winning just 1 in their last 6games? Why is APC government and nepa tormenting the masses like this...I mean I can't take this anymore. 13 Likes

[s][/s]

I repeat, answer the question and stop typing bunkum.



I know, your concept of facing the topic is to start insulting Buhari, nay, I will not.



The topic is about power generation and that is exactly what I asked, but you derailed completely and started talking about only shuku ala kulikuli knows what, yet you have the guts to tell me to face the topic.

It is a shame you can't find any picture to post. Just accept it. It is a shame you can't find any picture to post. Just accept it. 14 Likes 1 Share

It is a shame you can't find any picture to post. Just accept it.

Pictures of other infrastructures on a power generation thread?



Is this not the same thing talking about facing the topic just now?



Come, did you learn this or it is inborn?



You know what, pls find a way of getting out of my mention.



Bye. Pictures of other infrastructures on a power generation thread?Is this not the same thing talking about facing the topic just now?Come, did you learn this or it is inborn?You know what, pls find a way of getting out of my mention.Bye. 3 Likes 1 Share

Ipobs with brain fish



They now screenshot where omoluabis comment



To make the list have national outlook

I told ur father personally to masturbate instead of f@rckin ur mum that night u occurred. I told ur father personally to masturbate instead of f@rckin ur mum that night u occurred. 22 Likes 1 Share

I told ur father personally to masturbate instead of f@rckin ur mum that night u occurred. Mynd44 OAM4J seun. Mynd44 OAM4J seun. 2 Likes

the rate at which these APC goons dish out lies makes me feel the devil has a competitor. 5 Likes

I told ur father personally to masturbate instead of f@rckin ur mum that night u occurred.

Myndd44 is this acceptable ? Myndd44 is this acceptable ? 2 Likes

Mynd44 OAM4J seun. I believe u didn't see his racist post because u ain't Igbo man get out I believe u didn't see his racist post because u ain't Igbo man get out 15 Likes

Ipobs with brain fish



They now screenshot where omoluabis comment



To make the list have national outlook



Insulting a set of people is not also acceptable Insulting a set of people is not also acceptable 17 Likes

princechurchill:



I believe u didn't see his racist post because u ain't Igbo man get out

Is igbo a race? Is igbo a race? 1 Like

[s][/s]

Is igbo a race?



Who made u an advocate Who made u an advocate 22 Likes 1 Share

apc lies are becoming boring everyday. 8 Likes

GREAT LIE FROM BIG LIERS......

Invisible mega watts....



All of a sudden PMB launches train



Pmb to increase minimum wage this year..



8million jobs created



PMB to subsidize PMs



Now mega watts increases to 7000. (Invisible light)



THIS IS A FULL TIME LYING GOVERNMENT

Oga calm down and talk true. See as light boku full everywhere. I've travelled around the country a bit of recent and there have been confirmed testimonies on improved power supply. Some areas even recording over 20 hours a day, but I guess your hatred for Buhari won't let you acknowledge it Oga calm down and talk true. See as light boku full everywhere. I've travelled around the country a bit of recent and there have been confirmed testimonies on improved power supply. Some areas even recording over 20 hours a day, but I guess your hatred for Buhari won't let you acknowledge it 2 Likes

Yet I just got home and I gather the house hasnt had electricity all day ..What a lying govt 1 Like

Oga calm down and talk true. See as light boku full everywhere. I've travelled around the country a bit of recent and there have been confirmed testimonies on improved power supply. Some areas even recording over 20 hours a day, but I guess your hatred for Buhari won't let you acknowledge it No, their concern now is other infrastructures, the ones already completed by their god, gej. No, their concern now is other infrastructures, the ones already completed by their god, gej.

Yet I just got home and I gather the house hasnt had electricity all day ..What a lying govt

Electricity is for human beings living in houses. Electricity is for human beings living in houses.