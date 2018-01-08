₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,940,714 members, 4,013,480 topics. Date: Monday, 08 January 2018 at 09:17 PM

FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts (6411 Views)

American Voting Center Vs Nigerian Voting Center - Nigerians Reacts / Nigerians Reacts To President Buhari's Twit About The Murdered Woman In Kano / Nigerian Government Targets 7000MW Of Electricity By 2017- VP Osinbajo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nghubs1(m): 5:12pm
Nigerians has reacted to claims by the Federal Government that power generation has gone up to 7000MW from 3000MW in 2015.



According to a tweet by Government of Nigeria @AsoRock as obtained by NGHUBS, FG also said Transmission Capacity is now at 6900MW in 2017 from about 5,000 MW in May 2015

The tweet read

Power Updates:

-Generated power has gone up to 7000 MW in 2017 from 3,000 MW in May 2015

-Transmission Capacity at 6900MW in 2017 from about 5,000 MW in May 2015

-Peak Distribution now averaging 5,000 MW in 2017 from 2,690MW in 2015.

See Reactions below

http://nghubs.info/nigerians-reacts-as-fg-claims-power-generation-is-up-to-7000mw/

1 Like

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nghubs1(m): 5:13pm
Lalasticlala mynd44

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by sarrki(m): 5:13pm
Ipobs with brain fish

They now screenshot where omoluabis comment

To make the list have national outlook

4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nnachukz(m): 5:17pm
They have already started 2019 campaign propaganda.

25 Likes

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:19pm
Can all these grunting elements remind us of the highest power generated under the drunken master of otueke?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by Evablizin(f): 5:21pm
sarrki:
Ipobs with brain fish

They now screenshot where omoluabis comment

To make the list have national outlook
Abegii,breath in and breath out,give ipob a break.

48 Likes 4 Shares

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by bedspread: 5:22pm
GREAT LIE FROM BIG LIERS......
Invisible mega watts....

All of a sudden PMB launches train

Pmb to increase minimum wage this year..

8million jobs created

PMB to subsidize PMs

Now mega watts increases to 7000. (Invisible light)

THIS IS A FULL TIME LYING GOVERNMENT

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by bloodmoneyspita: 5:22pm
anytime I see power generation and this mega watt stuff online there isn't always light in my house I don't know why.

please has this happened to anyone too?anytime I see power generation and this mega watt stuff online I don

8 Likes

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by sarrki(m): 5:23pm
Evablizin:
Abegii,breath in and breath out,give ipob a break.

My dear nothing you asked of me that I won't give

On ipobs No Retreat No surrender

Its a war I have declared on them

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nnachukz(m): 5:25pm
LionDeLeo:
Can all these grunting elements remind us of the highest power generated under the drunken master of otueke?
Can you please show us pictures of any infrastructural project initiated and completed by The Murderer in Aso Rock in his two tenures (1984 and now).
It is better to be drunk than to be a murderer by proxy.

35 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:26pm
nnachukz:

Can you please show us pictures of any infrastructural project initiated and completed by The Murderer in Aso Rock in his two tenures (1984 and now).
It is better to be drunk than to be a murderer by proxy.

Answer the question first before typing bunkum.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nnachukz(m): 5:29pm
LionDeLeo:
[s][/s]
Answer the question first before typing bunkum.
Then keep quiet and face the topic. Dispute it if it is a lie.

29 Likes 3 Shares

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by sarrki(m): 5:29pm
nnachukz:

Can you please show us pictures of any infrastructural project initiated and completed by The Murderer in Aso Rock in his two tenures (1984 and now).
It is better to be drunk than to be a murderer by proxy.

Did you go home this December ?

I mean for Xmas ?

The sukuk road along Awka to Enugu is from pmb you hated so much

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:34pm
nnachukz:

Then keep quiet and face the topic. Dispute it if it is a lie.

I repeat, answer the question and stop typing bunkum.

I know, your concept of facing the topic is to start insulting Buhari, nay, I will not.

The topic is about power generation and that is exactly what I asked, but you derailed completely and started talking about only shuku ala kulikuli knows what, yet you have the guts to tell me to face the topic.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nnachukz(m): 5:37pm
sarrki:


Did you go home this December ?

I mean for Xmas ?

The sukuk road along Awka to Enugu is from pmb you hated so much
What length of that road was touched? It is a shame if it is what fg has achieved for 3years. It is not even completed, waiting to be used for campaign.
I asked initiated and completed.

22 Likes

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by Rockyrascal(m): 5:38pm
7000M what? I know alhaji Lai would be involved directly or indirectly on this lie,i asked someone that day how much from Benin to ekpoma, he said one thousand twenty naira; I mean we can't take this anymore, how can real Madrid draw 4games and lose two and winning just 1 in their last 6games? Why is APC government and nepa tormenting the masses like this...I mean I can't take this anymore.

13 Likes

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by nnachukz(m): 5:39pm
LionDeLeo:
[s][/s]
I repeat, answer the question and stop typing bunkum.

I know, your concept of facing the topic is to start insulting Buhari, nay, I will not.

The topic is about power generation and that is exactly what I asked, but you derailed completely and started talking about only shuku ala kulikuli knows what, yet you have the guts to tell me to face the topic.
It is a shame you can't find any picture to post. Just accept it.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:43pm
nnachukz:

It is a shame you can't find any picture to post. Just accept it.

Pictures of other infrastructures on a power generation thread?

Is this not the same thing talking about facing the topic just now?

Come, did you learn this or it is inborn?

You know what, pls find a way of getting out of my mention.

Bye.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by princechurchill(m): 5:46pm
sarrki:
Ipobs with brain fish

They now screenshot where omoluabis comment

To make the list have national outlook

I told ur father personally to masturbate instead of f@rckin ur mum that night u occurred.

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:47pm
princechurchill:


I told ur father personally to masturbate instead of f@rckin ur mum that night u occurred.
Mynd44 OAM4J seun.

2 Likes

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by sodiqapril(m): 5:48pm
the rate at which these APC goons dish out lies makes me feel the devil has a competitor.

5 Likes

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by sarrki(m): 5:49pm
princechurchill:


I told ur father personally to masturbate instead of f@rckin ur mum that night u occurred.

Myndd44 is this acceptable ?

2 Likes

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by princechurchill(m): 5:50pm
LionDeLeo:

Mynd44 OAM4J seun.
I believe u didn't see his racist post because u ain't Igbo man get out

15 Likes

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by princechurchill(m): 5:52pm
sarrki:
Ipobs with brain fish

They now screenshot where omoluabis comment

To make the list have national outlook


Insulting a set of people is not also acceptable

17 Likes

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:52pm
princechurchill:

I believe u didn't see his racist post because u ain't Igbo man get out

Is igbo a race?

1 Like

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by princechurchill(m): 5:54pm
LionDeLeo:
[s][/s]
Is igbo a race?


Who made u an advocate

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by Preshy561(f): 5:55pm
apc lies are becoming boring everyday.

8 Likes

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by GoroTango(m): 5:55pm
bedspread:
GREAT LIE FROM BIG LIERS......
Invisible mega watts....

All of a sudden PMB launches train

Pmb to increase minimum wage this year..

8million jobs created

PMB to subsidize PMs

Now mega watts increases to 7000. (Invisible light)

THIS IS A FULL TIME LYING GOVERNMENT
Oga calm down and talk true. See as light boku full everywhere. I've travelled around the country a bit of recent and there have been confirmed testimonies on improved power supply. Some areas even recording over 20 hours a day, but I guess your hatred for Buhari won't let you acknowledge it

2 Likes

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by SalamRushdie: 5:56pm
Yet I just got home and I gather the house hasnt had electricity all day ..What a lying govt

1 Like

Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:57pm
GoroTango:
Oga calm down and talk true. See as light boku full everywhere. I've travelled around the country a bit of recent and there have been confirmed testimonies on improved power supply. Some areas even recording over 20 hours a day, but I guess your hatred for Buhari won't let you acknowledge it
No, their concern now is other infrastructures, the ones already completed by their god, gej.
Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by LionDeLeo: 5:59pm
SalamRushdie:
Yet I just got home and I gather the house hasnt had electricity all day ..What a lying govt

Electricity is for human beings living in houses. cheesy
Re: FG Says Power Generation Is Up To 7000MW, Nigerians Reacts by bedspread: 5:59pm
GoroTango:
Oga calm down and talk true. See as light boku full everywhere. I've travelled around the country a bit of recent and there have been confirmed testimonies on improved power supply. Some areas even recording over 20 hours a day, but I guess your hatred for Buhari won't let you acknowledge it
good for u... how many hrs light do u hv? Be Sincere...

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Presidency Appoints Dr Eugene Ikemefuna Juwah Ceo Of Ncc / Watch Apc Rivers Unity Rally On Channels Tv Live. / Are Yorubas Truly The Most Educated In Nigeria?

Viewing this topic: SpComedy, Afoskalex(m), degenesis8, sabatok(m), CHAVINCI(m), Aledze, Teenaira, bolaji3071(m), Gourdoinc(m), Suyaman2015, Lordsview(m), StRichard(m), proeast(m), francofoks, Domwiz4all(m), handebayor, elisha4gabriel(m), eunisam, labbyk(m), honourhim, habakukjss3, helpee(m), otunbablacq, xkluzif(m), Edetedu5(m), inoki247, emi12(f), lilfreezy, mdokaba1(m), rocaika, VictorRomanov, psychologist(m), EsotericMonk, holloowersheun(m), holluwasholar, Blazinraj01(f), felzylix(m), lilll, dsylvo(m), ossy7881, ApostleBlack(m), ja2ken(m), slowie(m), Ovaiegbe(m), fayded(m), Xinzu, Xano(m), Ra88, kunlasky(m), Xisnin(m), KingsSon, calddon(m), bassEQ2000, Psittacus(m), Adex7004(m), adaobi6565, olduche(m), maximunimpact(m), Alonzo50(m), efismikoko(m), ayourbamie, Millionjeff, Chineseface1(f), pol23, sonymax16(m), lovetruth(m), odi1278(m), GoodGovernance, okogbemyk(m), snoppyd111(m), Passy089(m), Spaldino(m), iammo(m), abes(m), Jafar1, eoadeniji(m), adeyemi91(m), crownprince7(m), ziggyzee, BabaO2, jossy91(m), Painkila, XaintJoel20(m), Factfinder1(f), Lateedee(m), nmaihat, Markea, adax007, Judolisco(m), chimaicon(m), Diligentnigga(m), Naijacost22, 3Hopeblog, soulminister(m), shegemenge, ndy87(f), Tajolo, duality(m), Ejiod(m), obi3x(m), PrinceAkbabio(m), Larryomooba(m), abdulrazat(m), likita27, laescatua(m), DatIbibioboy, Chisomagha(f), playcharles(m), kuldude29(m), Fabwealth, luminouz(m), jcflex(m), kizolo(m) and 121 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.