|Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by Islie: 10:04pm On Jan 08
A brave Nigerian woman using the handle @annie_vams has narrated on Twitter how she slapped a policeman who had the effrontery to touch her
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-lady-slapped-police-officer-touching-bum-public/
1 Like
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by taylor88(m): 10:06pm On Jan 08
Lol
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by NaoSlay(m): 10:10pm On Jan 08
The way jobless people hustle for attention these days is becoming alarming.
Lying against the police.
Like who believes that trash, police touched your bum?
Haha.
Lying is the new way of gaining attention Now, just ask that girl that invented craps against unilagolodo.
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by Yeligray(m): 10:19pm On Jan 08
NaoSlay:The Brain is an app you should learn to use it once in a while.. Oh, and you should speak for yourself, don't use the word "we" instead use "i".
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by Yeligray(m): 10:21pm On Jan 08
That's a clear case of sexual assault and abuse of power
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by ebujany(m): 10:42pm On Jan 08
Lies....everybody wants to trend
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by femolacqua(m): 10:45pm On Jan 08
I throw way salute for that woman, she clearly knows her right. This is Naija where anything can happen and people will keep quiet.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by julietkcee(f): 10:46pm On Jan 08
He derserves it..
you did well Mi-lady
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by ElRapido: 11:03pm On Jan 08
And what makes her think that her slap will stop the officer from harassing another lass, the name on their uniform is there for a reason, I strongly recommend she get the name of the officer and report to appropriate bodies and 'hopefully' he gets punished for his action, however, this doesn't make the girl innocuous as this could be script to intertwine the said official.many things to type but I don't have the time
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by lukman885(m): 11:29pm On Jan 08
If E be me eh..... You for chop bullet. Stupid bitches be dressing like whores. Why MIB no go touch your nyash
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by apholaryn: 11:31pm On Jan 08
Pic of d ass den squeezed nko make we see if d slap was actually worth it
1 Like
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by corneremperor: 11:31pm On Jan 08
Knuckleheads on twitter create stories, and the other knuckleheads simple believe it. Smh. Where is the evidence that this actually happened, but see idiots insulting the police cos someone wants to trend.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by Evablizin(f): 12:18am
Nice one,the policeman,after recieving the hot slap,was confused.
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by EbukaHades10(m): 12:39am
Attention seeker
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by Monaco2(m): 12:41am
Na soso lie lie stories full twitter now o... Everyone wants to trend for a while......
1 Like
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by LessNoise(m): 12:42am
NaoSlay:
Its a new year....try to get sense this 2018..it'll help you in life...
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by delugajackson(m): 1:18am
I guess he didn't tap that ass right. Or maybe he wasn't handsome, or maybe the ass was too good to behold, which made him lose the gentleman in him.
But all the same, every good ass needs a little bit of smacking. I wonder if its just me or these Henessey shots i'm taking.
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by stillondmatter: 6:16am
If it indeed happened, someone would have narrated this story on your behalf .....Nigerian police wey i sabi go don crack some of your bones with the base of a gun
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by omoiyalayi(m): 6:22am
What will she do if the policeman was a soldier
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by festwiz(m): 6:45am
I smell lies.
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by sodiqapril(m): 6:59am
if the story is true, the police probably deserved it but I don't trust these twitter fellows, they come up with all sort of stories.
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by Rigel95(m): 7:45am
Nice move he won't be able to tell anyone the reason he was slapped.
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by Kenzico(m): 8:04am
With that her name Thickabody
I wonder !! Even officer lose focus slap her arsse!
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:04am
Picture of you slapping the police officer or .........you know the rest
1 Like
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by loadedvibes: 8:24am
That hand go break o.. police fit arrest you then put wan lie for your head you can't do poo na naija you dey
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by spaggyy(m): 8:26am
Newswey don old on instagram....
Oya yin gan
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by Iyajelili(f): 8:26am
Lol
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by overhypedsteve(m): 8:26am
Wow what a boobs inspired slap
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by michoim(m): 8:27am
Good one. Brave woman
|Re: Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos by taugh23: 8:27am
Lol
