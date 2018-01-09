Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Slaps A Policeman For Touching Her Bum In Lagos (7727 Views)

Ghanaian Lady Slapped By Her Lesbian Partner For Cheating With A Man (Video) / Man Grabs Fiancee's Bum In Pre-Wedding Photo. See Reactions / Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A brave Nigerian woman using the handle @annie_vams has narrated on Twitter how she slapped a policeman who had the effrontery to touch her

bumbum in public.



The woman who obviously didn’t think about the consequences of her actions before she did it, slapped him anyway and since she was able to come online to narrate the entire story with a fine face, it can be said that the officer was left dumbfounded as he realized he had done wrong.



She wrote: “More some of you in this lagos are mad.



Cos you’re an officer with a gun doesn’t give you the stupid guts to slap my ass.

Slapping that police man this evening will teach him never to mis use his power again.



I only stepped out to get deodorant now i’m back with anger.



Useless man!”

According to her, the police officer was left dumbfounded after the incident. A user asked her what the officer did after receiving the hot slap and she responded “He was confused.”



https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-lady-slapped-police-officer-touching-bum-public/ 1 Like

Lol



The way jobless people hustle for attention these days is becoming alarming.



Lying against the police.



Like who believes that trash, police touched your bum?



Haha.



Lying is the new way of gaining attention Now, just ask that girl that invented craps against unilagolodo.

7 Likes

NaoSlay:

okay, like what do we do?



Do we look like fuvk givers? The Brain is an app you should learn to use it once in a while.. Oh, and you should speak for yourself, don't use the word "we" instead use "i". The Brain is an app you should learn to use it once in a while.. Oh, and you should speak for yourself, don't use the word "we" instead use "i". 12 Likes 2 Shares

That's a clear case of sexual assault and abuse of power 4 Likes

Lies....everybody wants to trend 7 Likes

I throw way salute for that woman, she clearly knows her right. This is Naija where anything can happen and people will keep quiet. 1 Like 2 Shares





you did well Mi-lady He derserves it..you did well Mi-lady 1 Like 1 Share

And what makes her think that her slap will stop the officer from harassing another lass, the name on their uniform is there for a reason, I strongly recommend she get the name of the officer and report to appropriate bodies and 'hopefully' he gets punished for his action, however, this doesn't make the girl innocuous as this could be script to intertwine the said official.many things to type but I don't have the time 2 Likes

If E be me eh..... You for chop bullet. Stupid bitches be dressing like whores. Why MIB no go touch your nyash 1 Like 1 Share

Pic of d ass den squeezed nko make we see if d slap was actually worth it 1 Like

Knuckleheads on twitter create stories, and the other knuckleheads simple believe it. Smh. Where is the evidence that this actually happened, but see idiots insulting the police cos someone wants to trend. 2 Likes

Nice one,the policeman,after recieving the hot slap,was confused.

Attention seeker

Na soso lie lie stories full twitter now o... Everyone wants to trend for a while...... 1 Like

NaoSlay:

okay, like what do we do?



Do we look like fuvk givers?

Its a new year....try to get sense this 2018..it'll help you in life... Its a new year....try to get sense this 2018..it'll help you in life... 2 Likes

I guess he didn't tap that ass right. Or maybe he wasn't handsome, or maybe the ass was too good to behold, which made him lose the gentleman in him.



But all the same, every good ass needs a little bit of smacking. I wonder if its just me or these Henessey shots i'm taking.

.....Nigerian police wey i sabi go don crack some of your bones with the base of a gun If it indeed happened, someone would have narrated this story on your behalf.....Nigerian police wey i sabi go don crack some of your bones with the base of a gun 2 Likes

What will she do if the policeman was a soldier

I smell lies.

if the story is true, the police probably deserved it but I don't trust these twitter fellows, they come up with all sort of stories.

Nice move he won't be able to tell anyone the reason he was slapped.

With that her name Thickabody



I wonder !! Even officer lose focus slap her arsse!

Picture of you slapping the police officer or .........you know the rest 1 Like

That hand go break o.. police fit arrest you then put wan lie for your head you can't do poo na naija you dey

Newswey don old on instagram....



Oya yin gan

Lol

Wow what a boobs inspired slap

Good one. Brave woman