Benue Killings: IGP to relocate to Benue on the directives of the President, moving in with 5 additional units of PMF personnel and other Police special Forces, reads riot act, sends warning signal to any would-be trouble maker https://twitter.com/PoliceNG/status/950533397021167616



Date: 8th January, 2018



PRESS RELEASE



PRESIDENT ORDERS IGP TO MOVE TO BENUE STATE TO RESTORE LAW AND ORDER AND PREVENT FURTHER LOSS OF LIVES AND ATTACKS IN GUMA AND LOGO LGAs OF THE STATE



Following the recent unfortunate killings of innocent people in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas in Benue State and the intervention, and ongoing efforts of the Nigeria Police Force to restore peace in the State, the President and commander in Chief of Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has ordered few hours ago, that the Inspector General of Police moves immediately to Benue State to restore law and order, prevent further loss of lives and forestall the crisis from escalating and spreading in the State.



2. In compliance with the Presidential directives, the IGP is moving into Benue state with additional Five (5) Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) making a total of Ten (10) Units of PMF deployed in the State which is in addition to other Police formations on the ground in the State before the crisis. More Units of the Police Special Forces, Counter Terrorism Units, and Conventional Policemen are already being deployed to the State as at this time today to comply in totality with the Presidential order.



3. The Aerial Surveillance by Police Helicopters will continue, while the Police Mobile Force Personnel, Police Special Forces and conventional Police Personnel, the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) and Special Police Joint Intelligence and Investigation Teams already deployed to Benue State will carry on un-relentlessly with the patrols and crime prevention activities in the affected areas to sustain the normalcy that have been restored in the State.



4. The Force will not hesitate to deal decisively with trouble maker(s), any group(s) or individual for conduct likely to instigate the escalation of the crisis. The full weight of the law will be applied on anyone arrested for being responsible for the mayhem in the affected areas in the State.



5. While once again, the Nigeria Police Force commiserate with Government and the people of Benue State over the loss of innocent lives, the Force implored them to cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force in this latest effort to restore lasting peace in the State.



6. The commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure Law and order and protection of lives and property of all Nigerians throughout the Country remains unequivocal and unwavering.



CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

just imagine

PRESIDENT ORDERS IGP TO MOVE TO BENUE STATE TO RESTORE LAW AND ORDER AND PREVENT FURTHER LOSS OF LIVES AND ATTACKS IN GUMA AND LOGO LGAs OF THE STATE

Instead of effort to get the culprits they are focused on restoring law and order



This is actually the proof that Nigeria needs restructuring



Why should governor ortom a chief security officer have to wait for baba buhari to finish his breakfast lunch and dinner before moving to restore order in his state



There needs to be state police in Nigeria or the centre will not hold



Peradventure all these police in benue, what happens if terrorists decide to strike in adamawa or kaduna



Or bank robbers in Ogun?



If there was state police, fulani herdsmen wont have even started all this because Benue state no open grazing law would have been enforced ab initio by law enforcement apparatus of benue state



Just to restore order? What about the Fulani perpetrators?



After Fulani terrorists have all escaped to other states. Benue people know better.

CaptainJeffry:

Just to restore order? What about the Fulani perpetrators?



Oh I forgot, the benue guys lives don't matter, and now the police are sent to stop them from mobilising and reacting to the attacks after several calls on them to man up. If I understand you well, what you are now saying is that the security forces should be withdrawn?

What the fvck is wrong with these people?



LionDeLeo:



If I understand you well, what you are now saying is that the security forces should be withdrawn?



What the fvck is wrong with these people?





Get it right police cant do fuckard there why not tiger dance like in the south east and every where down south



You and dull dull man think people are fools

















Yes pull back the police let the people defend them selves .

The same government that is behind the killings .







NgeneUkwenu:

a welcome development though, but so many people are dead. too bad

LionDeLeo:



If I understand you well, what you are now saying is that the security forces should be withdrawn?



NgeneUkwenu:

God Bless My President!

Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin

They still not get it, how long will IGP stay there? They attacks are guerilla styled, there will be no attack in a long while.



Severally killings went on in Benue, the president said nothing. Benue people threatened not to vote APC in 2019, the president is trying to do damage control to get Benue votes . who are you fooling?

If you like send the Chief of Air and Naval staff join, you are going back to Daura come 2019.

Yeye President.

CaptainJeffry:

I'm not against the police being sent to restore order but I have issues with the charge that was given to them. The charge should have included investigating, arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.





That's the mandate that was given to the first set of policemen that were deployed to Benue after the killings (investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators).

The team is led by DIG Joshak Habilla (deputy inspector general in charge of operations) and they've already arrested 8 suspects.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/benue-killings-police-go-after-masterminds-dispatch-dig/amp/



Honest people trying to make an honest living are killed in abhorrent manner while you make moves 1 week later..



Why Police when soldiers are sent to deal with harmless IPOB members?



Why to restore order and prevent escalation ( aka retliation by Benue Youths) instead of to apprehend the culprits?



A good development. They should also consider hunting down the perpetrators of the evil act.

gmaribel:

There is nothing that will bring down this govt faster than its lukewarm response to the havoc caused by killer herdsmen.



just imagine





Instead of effort to get the culprits they are focused on restoring law and order



No where in the official statement is apprehending the perpetrators paramount......SMH Fulani herdsmen has been terrorizing Benue people for decades.



Talking abt lukewarmness, did you know how long it took GEJ to react to the issue of boko Haram or chibok griks kidnapping?



gmaribel:

There is nothing that will bring down this govt faster than its lukewarm response to the havoc caused by killer herdsmen.



just imagine





Instead of effort to get the culprits they are focused on restoring law and order



No where in the official statement is apprehending the perpetrators paramount......SMH

Even if we stretch credulity and say Buhari means well, it is evident that this man is archaic and bent on applying 1980 solutions to 2018 problems and can't do the job.

he Force will not hesitate to deal decisively with trouble maker(s), any group(s) or individual for conduct likely to instigate the escalation of the crisis. You can guess who this threat is directed to.

Definitely not the herdsmen.



NgeneUkwenu:

Not enough. The military should be deployed and a shoot at sight order should be given. We've been treating the Fulani herdsmen insurgency with kid gloves for too long. It's time to get very serious with them.

Np...

Macban will relocate operation to another state while Benue is hot.

LionDeLeo:



If I understand you well, what you are now saying is that the security forces should be withdrawn?



What the fvck is wrong with these people?

