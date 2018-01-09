₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by naptu2: 2:24am
Benue Killings: IGP to relocate to Benue on the directives of the President, moving in with 5 additional units of PMF personnel and other Police special Forces, reads riot act, sends warning signal to any would-be trouble makerhttps://twitter.com/PoliceNG/status/950533397021167616
Date: 8th January, 2018
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by gmaribel(m): 2:29am
There is nothing that will bring down this govt faster than its lukewarm response to the havoc caused by killer herdsmen.
just imagine
PRESIDENT ORDERS IGP TO MOVE TO BENUE STATE TO RESTORE LAW AND ORDER AND PREVENT FURTHER LOSS OF LIVES AND ATTACKS IN GUMA AND LOGO LGAs OF THE STATE
Instead of effort to get the culprits they are focused on restoring law and order
No where in the official statement is apprehending the perpetrators paramount......SMH
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by FastShipping: 2:30am
Too little too late. Jubril must go.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by drake2(m): 2:38am
Reactionary and Clueless Government!
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by scribble: 2:41am
This is actually the proof that Nigeria needs restructuring
Why should governor ortom a chief security officer have to wait for baba buhari to finish his breakfast lunch and dinner before moving to restore order in his state
There needs to be state police in Nigeria or the centre will not hold
Peradventure all these police in benue, what happens if terrorists decide to strike in adamawa or kaduna
Or bank robbers in Ogun?
If there was state police, fulani herdsmen wont have even started all this because Benue state no open grazing law would have been enforced ab initio by law enforcement apparatus of benue state
Not fulani mafia herdsmen we have now who are protected by fulani commander in chief building railroads to let more fulanis in after kicking ghanaians out
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:42am
God Bless My President!
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by CaptainJeffry: 2:46am
Just to restore order? What about the Fulani perpetrators?
Oh I forgot, the benue guys lives don't matter, and now the police are sent to stop them from mobilising and reacting to the attacks after several calls on them to man up.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by cckris: 4:11am
After Fulani terrorists have all escaped to other states. Benue people know better.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by LionDeLeo: 4:15am
CaptainJeffry:If I understand you well, what you are now saying is that the security forces should be withdrawn?
What the fvck is wrong with these people?
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by limeta(f): 4:36am
LionDeLeo:
Get it right police cant do fuckard there why not tiger dance like in the south east and every where down south
You and dull dull man think people are fools
Yes pull back the police let the people defend them selves .
The same government that is behind the killings .
Police that fear herdsmen what can they do
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by FreddyKruger: 5:18am
NgeneUkwenu:
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by FreddyKruger: 5:24am
The foolani president has insulted the benue people too far...this is the height of it all. How come it's the inefficient police that is being sent to quell such a full blown crises with lots of lives lost and not the military? Ortom you're a coward and the blood and lives of your kinsmen will be on your hands if you don't take more realistic measures to protect your people.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by Firefire(m): 5:30am
Posterity will judge Mohomodu Buhary.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by jericco1(m): 5:37am
a welcome development though, but so many people are dead. too bad
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by CaptainJeffry: 5:40am
LionDeLeo:I'm not against the police being sent to restore order but I have issues with the charge that was given to them. The charge should have included investigating, arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by nwanza1: 5:41am
NgeneUkwenu:
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter aisha masha Allah amin
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by magoo10(m): 5:42am
Government of fire brigade have failed to protect the people when it matters.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by omowolewa: 5:42am
They still not get it, how long will IGP stay there? They attacks are guerilla styled, there will be no attack in a long while.
It's issues of joint forces, name it any 'dance' that comes to mind.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by CharleyBright(m): 5:54am
Severally killings went on in Benue, the president said nothing. Benue people threatened not to vote APC in 2019, the president is trying to do damage control to get Benue votes . who are you fooling?
If you like send the Chief of Air and Naval staff join, you are going back to Daura come 2019.
Yeye President.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by naptu2: 5:56am
CaptainJeffry:
That's the mandate that was given to the first set of policemen that were deployed to Benue after the killings (investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators).
The team is led by DIG Joshak Habilla (deputy inspector general in charge of operations) and they've already arrested 8 suspects.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/benue-killings-police-go-after-masterminds-dispatch-dig/amp/
http://www.nairaland.com/4272718/police-arraign-six-herdsmen-over
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by Esseite: 6:05am
Honest people trying to make an honest living are killed in abhorrent manner while you make moves 1 week later..
Generations/lineages are being lost due to your docile attitude.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by DieBuhari: 6:09am
Why Police when soldiers are sent to deal with harmless IPOB members?
Why to restore order and prevent escalation ( aka retliation by Benue Youths) instead of to apprehend the culprits?
This government is the most ethnically biased in history.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by stillondmatter: 6:10am
A good development. They should also consider hunting down the perpetrators of the evil act.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by SLIDEwaxie(m): 6:14am
gmaribel:Fulani herdsmen has been terrorizing Benue people for decades.
Talking abt lukewarmness, did you know how long it took GEJ to react to the issue of boko Haram or chibok griks kidnapping?
Since Benue people are being killed, has PDP ever thought of moving the IG or even the force there? Check your records Sir
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 6:14am
gmaribel:
Even if we stretch credulity and say Buhari means well, it is evident that this man is archaic and bent on applying 1980 solutions to 2018 problems and can't do the job.
There are many flashpoints and arenas for Fulani brigandage in Nigeria. Will the IG relocate to all of them ?
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by perez100: 6:14am
This reminds me when Buhari came to power and the Service Chiefs relocated to Bornu to end Boko Haram, and guessed what, they moved out without doing anything.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by DieBuhari: 6:15am
he Force will not hesitate to deal decisively with trouble maker(s), any group(s) or individual for conduct likely to instigate the escalation of the crisis.You can guess who this threat is directed to.
Definitely not the herdsmen.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by frankyychiji(f): 6:15am
NgeneUkwenu:All Na Wash! We call it dancing to the gallery in my neck of the woods. Unlike you, we are not zombies.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by seunmsg(m): 6:22am
Not enough. The military should be deployed and a shoot at sight order should be given. We've been treating the Fulani herdsmen insurgency with kid gloves for too long. It's time to get very serious with them.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by ImperialYoruba: 6:46am
Np...
Macban will relocate operation to another state while Benue is hot.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by Penalty82(m): 6:59am
LionDeLeo:
Why are you like this?.
|Re: Inspector General Relocates To Benue On Orders Of President Buhari by northvietnam(m): 7:55am
Medicine after Death. ....
Baba yusuf must go
