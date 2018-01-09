Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) (10665 Views)

"This whole issue started from a guy who refused to reverse back a little for my friend to drive by as she couldn’t go back herself Cos of the way my street was filled with stones and her car was really low. She then left her car on the same road the guy blocked and walked down to my house, 3mins later, we saw police men from ZONE 5 around the car, they were actually patrolling and stopped, I hurriedly told my friend to go check it out thinking we could resolve the situation amicably, on getting there, they were about to loosen her plate number leaving the other guys car that actually blocked the road and that’s when I intervened on her behalf, the minute I said “oga abeg leave the plate number” that’s how these guys shouted at me, WILL YOU GET OF HERE YOU BASTARD, YOU ARE BECOMING AN UNBECOMING, pointing at me, at this stage I asked him not to intimidate us with his guns or power, and that’s when he jacked up my dress, my kid sister came and intervented, before I could say “jack” these police men were dragging her on the floor, hitting her from left, right, centre and above. She actually fainted and another slap woke her up from her slumber. Thank God for a guy who came to save her from their grips, then a police woman that wasn’t on uniform, came at me shouting while we were resolving this issue again o. YOU THINK SEY YOU DEY MAD, I MAD PASS YOU, and then she came jacking at me too o and I held her dress close to her chest too to leave mine alone and that’s how they said I have beaten up a police woman “who wasn’t on uniform” these men put their handcuffs on me and was dragging me on the road to their hilux car, carrying me and hitting me like I was a criminal, all these, I still refused to enter and this went on for about 7mins before a soldier guy came and said if we must go anywhere, it must be his car I would enter, i agreed and went into his car, at this point he started asking me, what happened, my dear brothers and sister, the next thing I saw was the policeman hitting my pregnant friend telling her to stop the video and it resulted to her strangling her neck and she went into coma. CONT FROM PIC."





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odg4TdjS29Y&feature=youtu.be





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tm4FjVQzfHk&feature=youtu.be



Source: Popular Instagram Twerker, dancer, Jane Mena, shares videos of police officers brutalizing her sister and her pregnant friend.Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/09/nigerian-police-officers-brutalizing-girl-and-her-pregnant-friend-video/ 1 Like

Brutality is a very vital characteristics for the world worst police force. NPF 4 Likes





Omoh !! I just watched the video o see slapping abeg!!



We all know about police brutality but we must remember that life doesn't have photocopy o.

Best thing is to cooperate first then u can use ur connection later . Person wey die don die be dat o .



Maybe they were intimidating the policemen with twerking .



It shall not be well with joblessness.

Popular Instagram twerker? Just negodu person title

And they said Police is our friend Smh !! 2 Likes

lalasticlala md44 ishliove Seun 1 Share

Awon oloshi 1 Like

The Nigerian police are not your friends.



Don't chat with them... Ignore them when you drive through and they wave at you. If you see any of them dying, walk pass instead of assisting to help.



They are criminals and they don't deserve to be treated with respect. 15 Likes 1 Share

tashashiel:

And they said Police is our friend Smh !!

They are your friends.



They messed up with the brutality, but I doubt if policemen can just beat a woman up without a tangible reason or cause.



They are your friends.

They messed up with the brutality, but I doubt if policemen can just beat a woman up without a tangible reason or cause.

Let's be truthful, if the possible offense of those victims takes place with a soldier, the headline might not be this better.



Police is your best friend. But did you forgot that's what friendship is all about?

Police is Your Friend

Thugs in uniform 3 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is no different from war torn countries like syria and Yemen

I didn't finish the story o, but I can tell what our women on steering are capable of doing. She will block u, refuse to go back, and still be running her mouth... They didn't beat u people well 1 Like

shut your _ass up! She went into coma?shut your _ass up! 1 Like

Police is ur frnd, this is part of it.... Ndi ara 1 Like

This police brutality of a thing will happen to us all if we refuse to do a thing about it 1 Like

that's what some of them know how to do

Keep Calm people, Police is your friend. 1 Like

End SARS now 1 Like

Will you say this if it were your pregnant sister that they slapped in that manner. SMH for you. 4 Likes

I didn't finish the story o, but I can tell what our women on steering are capable of doing. She will block u, refuse to go back, and still be running her mouth... They didn't beat u people well You better read the story. You better read the story. 3 Likes

see very good reason why I fill so excited anytime I here say military bully police. 2 Likes

Pathetic country we live in..we are of no value to even ourselves.. Imagine treating a human in this way..99% of Nigeria's police officers are not fit to be cops. Just look at the faces of the police guys in the hospital..They look more like rural area touts and drunkards.. 3 Likes