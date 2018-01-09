₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by Wesporting: 8:06am
Popular Instagram Twerker, dancer, Jane Mena, shares videos of police officers brutalizing her sister and her pregnant friend.
"This whole issue started from a guy who refused to reverse back a little for my friend to drive by as she couldn’t go back herself Cos of the way my street was filled with stones and her car was really low. She then left her car on the same road the guy blocked and walked down to my house, 3mins later, we saw police men from ZONE 5 around the car, they were actually patrolling and stopped, I hurriedly told my friend to go check it out thinking we could resolve the situation amicably, on getting there, they were about to loosen her plate number leaving the other guys car that actually blocked the road and that’s when I intervened on her behalf, the minute I said “oga abeg leave the plate number” that’s how these guys shouted at me, WILL YOU GET OF HERE YOU BASTARD, YOU ARE BECOMING AN UNBECOMING, pointing at me, at this stage I asked him not to intimidate us with his guns or power, and that’s when he jacked up my dress, my kid sister came and intervented, before I could say “jack” these police men were dragging her on the floor, hitting her from left, right, centre and above. She actually fainted and another slap woke her up from her slumber. Thank God for a guy who came to save her from their grips, then a police woman that wasn’t on uniform, came at me shouting while we were resolving this issue again o. YOU THINK SEY YOU DEY MAD, I MAD PASS YOU, and then she came jacking at me too o and I held her dress close to her chest too to leave mine alone and that’s how they said I have beaten up a police woman “who wasn’t on uniform” these men put their handcuffs on me and was dragging me on the road to their hilux car, carrying me and hitting me like I was a criminal, all these, I still refused to enter and this went on for about 7mins before a soldier guy came and said if we must go anywhere, it must be his car I would enter, i agreed and went into his car, at this point he started asking me, what happened, my dear brothers and sister, the next thing I saw was the policeman hitting my pregnant friend telling her to stop the video and it resulted to her strangling her neck and she went into coma. CONT FROM PIC."
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by uzoclinton(m): 8:10am
Following
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by HeOrShe: 8:13am
Brutality is a very vital characteristics for the world worst police force. NPF
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by haywire07(m): 8:18am
Maybe they were intimidating the policemen with twerking .
Omoh !! I just watched the video o see slapping abeg!!
We all know about police brutality but we must remember that life doesn't have photocopy o.
Best thing is to cooperate first then u can use ur connection later . Person wey die don die be dat o .
Cos many of people always wanna proof stubborn because they have camera phone . Be wise!!
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by zulex880: 8:58am
Popular Instagram twerker? Just negodu person title
It shall not be well with joblessness.
NwaAmaikpe is popular nairaland mad man
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by tashashiel(f): 10:12am
And they said Police is our friend Smh !!
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by Wesporting: 4:50pm
lalasticlala md44 ishliove Seun
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by easyfem(m): 7:05pm
Awon oloshi
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by KushyKush: 7:05pm
The Nigerian police are not your friends.
Don't chat with them... Ignore them when you drive through and they wave at you. If you see any of them dying, walk pass instead of assisting to help.
They are criminals and they don't deserve to be treated with respect.
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by Terminator1234g: 7:05pm
Gh
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by donstan18(m): 7:06pm
tashashiel:
They are your friends.
They messed up with the brutality, but I doubt if policemen can just beat a woman up without a tangible reason or cause.
Let's be truthful, if the possible offense of those victims takes place with a soldier, the headline might not be this better.
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by ableguy(m): 7:06pm
But did you forgot that's what friendship is all about?
Police is your best friend.
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by datola: 7:06pm
ok
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by hardywaltz(m): 7:08pm
Sad
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by JohnieWalker12(m): 7:08pm
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by BIGTinfotech: 7:08pm
Police is Your Friend
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by Backinfront(m): 7:08pm
Thugs in uniform
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by fSociety: 7:09pm
Nigeria is no different from war torn countries like syria and Yemen
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by 9japrof(m): 7:09pm
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by solochris(m): 7:09pm
I didn't finish the story o, but I can tell what our women on steering are capable of doing. She will block u, refuse to go back, and still be running her mouth... They didn't beat u people well
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by fSociety: 7:10pm
She went into coma? shut your _ass up!
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by annnikky(f): 7:11pm
Police is ur frnd, this is part of it.... Ndi ara
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by pesty100(m): 7:12pm
This police brutality of a thing will happen to us all if we refuse to do a thing about it
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by Cool83(m): 7:12pm
that's what some of them know how to do
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by Tomoyayi(m): 7:12pm
Keep Calm people, Police is your friend.
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by bedspread: 7:13pm
End SARS now
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by AverageAnnie(f): 7:14pm
[quote author=solochris post=64044232]I didn't finish the story o, but I can tell what our women on steering are capable of doing. She will block u, refuse to go back, and still be running her mouth... They didn't beat u
Will you say this if it were your pregnant sister that they slapped in that manner. SMH for you.
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by Backinfront(m): 7:14pm
solochris:You better read the story.
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by Kenturkey048(m): 7:14pm
see very good reason why I fill so excited anytime I here say military bully police.
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by bigerboy200: 7:15pm
Pathetic country we live in..we are of no value to even ourselves.. Imagine treating a human in this way..99% of Nigeria's police officers are not fit to be cops. Just look at the faces of the police guys in the hospital..They look more like rural area touts and drunkards..
|Re: Police Officers Brutalizing Girl And Her Pregnant Friend (Video) by Realhommie(m): 7:15pm
fSociety:Very true.. Na typical jungle we dey for dis country.
