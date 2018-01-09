₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by stephanie11: 4:51pm
@POLITICSNGR
Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Tuesday said that he washed dead bodies as a youth to pay his tuition fees while schooling abroad.
Ajimobi said this at a South-West Youths Regional Summit in Osogbo.
The governor, while urging the youth to have a positive mindset toward hard work, said he spent eight years abroad washing dead bodies to survive.
He said his parents only sent him 30 dollars all through his stay abroad, adding that he had to look for a way to survive.
“I left Nigeria in 1963 to study abroad, but throughout my stay there, I was washing dead bodies to support myself to go to school.
“When ever I got home from work, I will be weeping, remembering the number of dead bodies I washed.
“My boss at work then said I should not be afraid or fear, adding that such feeling is normal for first comers.
“He encouraged me to always see those dead bodies as iced fish.
“But against all odds, I survived and that is why I am urging youths to see hard work as the only way to success.
“I am saying this to challenge the youth of our next generation not to give up.
“This is our chance as youths and as Yorubas to come together to chart a successful pathway for the country.’’
Ajimobi, however, urged Yoruba leaders and governors to unite for the progress of the Yoruba race.
https://politicsngr.com/washed-dead-bodies-survive-apc-governor-makes-shocking-confession/
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by Adedaniel211(m): 5:01pm
hmmmmmmm
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by Pierohandsome: 5:04pm
From there u stole some parts for litual and then u blow
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by kokoA(m): 5:05pm
Why is it that all the successful men in Nigeria today were once poor? "I had no shoes, I washed dead bodies, I was a bus conductor, I did okada for 20 years, I was picked from the gutter etc".. Oboy make I enter streets be that o, I must push wheel barrow by force, so that me go fit tell my own story
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by Optional09: 5:05pm
Who you dey deceive, did you not enjoy good governance abroad? Why not emulate those great leaders who makes washing dead bodies profitable enough to pay your school fees in England £ Wouldn’t you have been more frustrated if their universities were on strike, lecturers not paid, university staffs not paid for 4 years and more?
So, you should shut your dirty mouth and govern people right
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by ehbellsho(m): 5:18pm
Why didnt he wash d dead bodies here in Nigeria, why abroad?
Who say Youths aren't working hard? Its d govt dat'r nt paying.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by princechurchill(m): 5:18pm
He is still washing dead bodies inside the government house to retain his seat
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by Amarabae(f): 5:31pm
Awwww.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by fuckpro: 6:06pm
kokoA:...I will support your course by sending one right away customized with your name branded on it
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by nathanccr(m): 6:09pm
....but now u can effort not to treat the state workers right, abi?
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by adeolakemi: 6:14pm
stephanie11:even their leaders are not exempted .there's this connection between Yoruba and body parts ,I used to think body parts business is for the poor Yoruba masses but I know better now its pure genetic
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by Ncanpresident(m): 7:19pm
hardwork pays
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by HallaDaTruth: 7:19pm
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by baddosky1: 7:19pm
And so? Who doesn't know that handling dead bodies abroad is mainly done by machines? You hardly touch the bodies except for autopsy purposes.
Abeg tell us another story! Unless you mined the skulls of the corpses.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by ProsperMVE(m): 7:19pm
Any way me ma, dey hustle my own, bet9ja must cry this year
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by Badboiz(m): 7:19pm
Ok
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by stinggy(m): 7:20pm
“I am saying this to challenge the youth of our next generation not to give up.The same youths you've turned to miscreants through schools' closure due to non-payment of their lecturers' salaries and emoluments for around a year now.
Useless man, mr Constituted authority. Mistake of a governor.
AuroraB, coman see ur yeye guvnor oo
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by holluwai(m): 7:20pm
Pierohandsome:
Hahahaha
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by Gkay1(m): 7:22pm
that's life for you.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by pol23: 7:23pm
Okay.
You mean you washed corpse for 2 terms and didn't learn you will die someday.
You're given 2 term as Governor,but you live like a mini god.
A religious bigot like you also deserve two term in Hell.
You're a disgrace to the omoluabi's.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by ajbabs(m): 7:23pm
Can people here given chance to wash dead bodies to send themselves to school in Nigeria?
Where a secondary school principal in Oyo State cannot convinently afford the cost of sponsoring himself/herself for a degree in Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State with tuition fee of about #950,000 per session.
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by Blaha(f): 7:23pm
Nawao! Is this supposed to encourage us?
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by davibid: 7:23pm
Sit don look na dog name oooooo
God bless my hustle
2018 my turn to blow
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by lancee(m): 7:23pm
Oga constituted Authourity ,,well done
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by Thisis2raw(m): 7:23pm
Those bead bodies wey him wash der and one wey dey Naija na de same?
Make him go wash a real Nigerian man or woman dead body make him know
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by Sanctus1(m): 7:23pm
so we should go and start washing dead bodies...abi ? commot here joor
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by Bolustical: 7:23pm
Ok
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by majekdom2: 7:24pm
whose business?
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by rhemmiedream(m): 7:24pm
Ironically, these political leaders despite their claims of humble backgrounds still treat the common man poorly and without dignity.
It's a shame really
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by rhemmiedream(m): 7:24pm
adeolakemi:OSU !!! Omo ale olori pelebe
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by MrIcredible: 7:25pm
Mumu man
Thief
Na the type of government wey dey abroad him dey emulate here?
|Re: Governor Ajimobi: I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive by cinoedhunter: 7:25pm
No wonder all the strikes
