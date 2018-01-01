₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by Angelanest: 9:33pm On Jan 09
This is really touching. A mother's love can not be quantified, even in the face of imminent danger... A mother was pictured praying for her son ahead of his posting to the northeast to fight against Boko Haram terrorists. The picture shows the soldier on his knees while receiving prayers and words of encouragement from his mother.
The picture which was shared online has melted the heart of online users who have reacted to it.
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by Angelanest: 9:33pm On Jan 09
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by meeky007(m): 9:33pm On Jan 09
since monday mkt no dey but i go carry a bag of rice give mama for village.
Na dis one wey dem dey pay u wan make i fry beans.
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by Evablizin(f): 9:35pm On Jan 09
Oh sweet mother i no go forget you,for the suffer weh you suffer for me.
Mother's love, unbreakable and unique.
May God hear and answer the prayers of mama concerning her son. AMEN.
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by EASY39(m): 9:37pm On Jan 09
Lovely ,yoruba Call This Abiyamo Ku Oro Omo.
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by zombieTRACKER: 9:45pm On Jan 09
He knows the consequences
He better enlighten his mother too
A soldiers life is a ..........
Wish you the best Agile
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by amunkita(m): 9:51pm On Jan 09
"Parrant paying is so pawerfull", Aboki people will not kill us with englishiiii...
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by dayo2me(m): 9:53pm On Jan 09
sufficient is the day of it own trouble but prayer redeemeth them.
ori iya re, a so e o
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by zendy: 9:58pm On Jan 09
A Python dancer? I dont care if he comes back or not
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by Mermaida(f): 10:02pm On Jan 09
I'm always drawn to tears when I kneel for my parents to pray for me, its the most powerful prayer I know, cos it comes from their soul and guided by love
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by malware: 10:25pm On Jan 09
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by Paperwhite(m): 10:41pm On Jan 09
Evablizin:.I bu ezigbo mmanu.Chineke goziri gi adanwanyi.
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by cdqyehyeh: 10:55pm On Jan 09
e no easy to b a soldier, wish him goodluck
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by loveth361(f): 10:56pm On Jan 09
If you are python, you will go and will never come back but is you are a soldier God will protect you.
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by Omuneizzy6(m): 11:04pm On Jan 09
no be python dance him dey go for? Wat him need prayer for again... Him life dey him hand no dey any person hand again if i were u. I for remove that uniform go enjoy my love mom...soldier think like me..
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by ImperialYoruba: 11:17pm On Jan 09
May God answer your prayers for him mama...and the prayers of every sweet mouth that gave an Amen!
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by valentineuwakwe(m): 12:18am
mama no fear...ur pikin na rugged...heshall return
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by perez100: 12:24am
Kneeling with one leg? Why?
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by ibksiv(m): 1:43am
god guide you bro
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by CaptainJeffry: 2:49am
I can relate. Moms are great people.
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by Elnino4ladies: 3:39am
Who force am join army?
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by TheKingdom: 3:41am
Just look at the picture and how poor the soldier looks...fighting for thugs and multinational corporations while he and his family stay poor in Africa or the Nigger Area...
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by Partnerbiz: 6:18am
eiyaa
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by YourTerror: 7:00am
Wasted Prayers mama. There is no way a Nigeria soldier can survive the heat of Boko Haram when their chief sponsor is the President.
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by Blackfire(m): 7:09am
God bless our mothers....
Even when we not in good terms with them
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by Hozier: 8:35am
If prayers really work no soldier would die.
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by NaoSlay: 8:49am
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by NaoSlay: 8:49am
Great.
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by lonelydora(m): 8:50am
Where is he from?
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by nkwuocha: 8:50am
I bet she has other kids.None of my kids will join the NA.I will disown that child.
|Re: Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. by chinawapz(m): 8:50am
What about the corper posted to the North?
