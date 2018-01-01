Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldier Kneels Down As His Mother Prays For Him After His Posting To The North. (1659 Views)

The picture which was shared online has melted the heart of online users who have reacted to it.



This is really touching. A mother's love can not be quantified, even in the face of imminent danger... A mother was pictured praying for her son ahead of his posting to the northeast to fight against Boko Haram terrorists. The picture shows the soldier on his knees while receiving prayers and words of encouragement from his mother.The picture which was shared online has melted the heart of online users who have reacted to it.

since monday mkt no dey but i go carry a bag of rice give mama for village.

Oh sweet mother i no go forget you,for the suffer weh you suffer for me.



Mother's love, unbreakable and unique.

Lovely ,yoruba Call This Abiyamo Ku Oro Omo.

He knows the consequences

A soldiers life is a ..........

Wish you the best Agile

"Parrant paying is so pawerfull", Aboki people will not kill us with englishiiii... 2 Likes

sufficient is the day of it own trouble but prayer redeemeth them.





ori iya re, a so e o

A Python dancer? I dont care if he comes back or not

I'm always drawn to tears when I kneel for my parents to pray for me, its the most powerful prayer I know, cos it comes from their soul and guided by love

May God hear and answer the prayers of mama concerning her son. AMEN. .I bu ezigbo mmanu.Chineke goziri gi adanwanyi. .I bu ezigbo mmanu.Chineke goziri gi adanwanyi. 2 Likes

e no easy to b a soldier, wish him goodluck

If you are python, you will go and will never come back but is you are a soldier God will protect you.

no be python dance him dey go for? Wat him need prayer for again... Him life dey him hand no dey any person hand again if i were u. I for remove that uniform go enjoy my love mom...soldier think like me..

May God answer your prayers for him mama...and the prayers of every sweet mouth that gave an Amen!

mama no fear...ur pikin na rugged...heshall return

Kneeling with one leg? Why?

god guide you bro

I can relate. Moms are great people.

Who force am join army?

Just look at the picture and how poor the soldier looks...fighting for thugs and multinational corporations while he and his family stay poor in Africa or the Nigger Area...

Wasted Prayers mama. There is no way a Nigeria soldier can survive the heat of Boko Haram when their chief sponsor is the President. 1 Like

God bless our mothers....



Even when we not in good terms with them

If prayers really work no soldier would die.

Great.

Where is he from?

I bet she has other kids.None of my kids will join the NA.I will disown that child.