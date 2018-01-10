₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by Justcash(m): 1:51am
There are things that should be too obvious for people to use to predict and act accordingly. APC CANNOT WIN IN ABIA STATE EVEN IF THEY DECIDE TO RIG THE ELECTION.
Here are the reasons;
1. What is Orji Uzor Kalu, figure head of APC in Abia state, going to use in convincing Abians? Is it that the PDP under which he ruled Abia state destroyed the state? What will be his punchline?
2. Buhari destroyed any remaining hope, if there was any in the past, with his vindictive Python Dance. Infact, the rally looked like a mockery of those killed by the military. Worst thing is that it is too late to salvage anything now. Not to talk of Nnamdi Kanu and his parents. That is fresh in the hearts of Abians.
3. Okezie Ikpeazu is performing better than Orji Uzor Kalu and Theodore Orji combined. He has more punchlines than APC can ever muster.
4. Rochas has proven that APC is a dead and retrogressive party with his performance in neighboring Imo state. His presence is causing more damage than ever.
APC’s attampt to rule Abia is a mission impossicant. Infact, it is a waste of scarce financial resources. They should donate the money to charity instead.
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by serverconnect: 2:04am
They will always carry third/fourth position in Abia state after the election.
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by EASY39(m): 2:20am
Which Election Are They Planning To Do?
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by zendy: 2:34am
From all indications, the APC rally was such a disaster with such low turnout that nobody even bothered to post pictures of it on social media. It was a disgrace and complete waste of time.
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by Emyogalanya: 2:45am
zendy:AND OF MONEY TOO
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by sunbilor(m): 3:00am
zendy:Lol. I was on a bus yesterday evening with some men who obviously were coming back from the rally. Come see lamenting. They were complaining bitterly about how unsuccessful the rally was. I was using one corner of my eye to look at them before they descend on me o. I just dey laff for my mind. They even complained about Eze Ikonne not coming and something about Paul Ikonne his son I couldn't get clearly.
One even wore an APGA badge ( I guess he was a decampee from APGA).
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by magoo10(m): 6:37am
APC association of past criminals
Is that not uche oga I am seeing who tried to carry out a civilian coup in abia state.
Orji kalu who couldn't win ohabunwa in senatorial elections conducted twice nor in appeal and supreme courts want to deliver abia state for APC. Lol
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by dignity33: 6:57am
Beware of leuretta Onochie media outlet BMC on Nairaland they open alot of Username to operate and assemble there comments together to distract people from the topic against this evil Government by calling the author names like pigs, afonja, IPOB to create room for tribal media war within the tribes and make the topic useless.
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by DaniDani(m): 7:29am
magoo10:
I wonder o! That's the greatest defeat of Orji Uzor Kalu. Imagine Ohabunwa with the least political profile defeating Orji Uzor Kalu up and down. APC hopping on Orji Uzor Kalu to deliver Abia is like Buhari taking a decisive action that will see the end of herdsmen attack. Very impossible!
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by Donpresh95(m): 7:32am
Tell them o. APC - Dead on arrival
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by IAMTHEHERO: 7:32am
Please, l want to see the pictures of APC 'MEGA' rally in Abia State.
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by AnodaIT(m): 7:36am
I just pity those SE lawmakers decamping just to get a bite of the $1bn Boko Haram (campaign) fund
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by 9japrof(m): 8:24am
Na so irrelevant people decieve Jonathan to his downfall, the same thing is happening fast to buhari.
Nigerian leaders don't learn
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by EternalBeing: 8:24am
Wake people up before it becomes too late. Repost it everywhere.
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by rawtouch: 8:24am
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:26am
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by wikiadamin: 8:26am
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by abdeiz(m): 8:26am
OP modify your post, Ikpeazu is doing a terrible job in Abia and I don't know where you get all your info from. although I do agree that APC are insensitive and wasteful to the plight of Nigerians and it's resources. Bad timing with this visit.
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by BanevsJoker(m): 8:28am
Justcash:This Uche Ogah seems to be under a spell. Own goal after own goal.
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by tomisinuno: 8:28am
Thieves.
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by nairavsdollars: 8:28am
See how old men raised up brooms like zombies
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by Fesomu(m): 8:28am
PDP can never win Kano...does that mean they shouldn't hold a rally
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by swiz123(m): 8:30am
Orji uzor is a scallywag.At his age, he is still asslicking.
Apc disguised as NUC have almost succeeded in stopping your Federal university Micheal okpara from running programmes that constitute half of their populace.
On behalf of the Igbo origin, we officially disown you.To us, you are now a mallam
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by gurunlocker: 8:31am
I'm sure if it was a successful outing, those BMCs would have flooded nairaland with pictures. But the president saw this coming, he stayed back.....
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:31am
See Lamentations By the ipob Miscreants....
As far as Elections in the South East and South East Are concerned, there is nothing like Free and Fair contests...otherwise people like Ikpeazu will have no business being the Governor, because he was clearly rigged in,, against the wish of the Abians who was Alex Otti...
Why are the PDP crying? The answer is simple, election down here, is a matter of who has the instruments of rigging... Orji Uzo Knows the game very well, when he has the advantage...
This election, unlike The last anambra Governorship election is going to be simultaneously across the country, same time... .
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by frank41(m): 8:32am
serverconnect:Exactly,even in south east States.
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by Amarabae(f): 8:33am
PDP is a disaster in Abia.
Apga should take over Abia in 2019.
Uche ogah has proven that he is just a desperate opportunists.
A green snake in a green field
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by BenzEne1(m): 8:35am
EternalBeing:
Hmmm. Please make it Ibos boycott beef. We must chop suya on a regular in Benin....
Advocate for ranching and not this misleading post. Is it all herdsmen who tote guns?
Stem the bad elements and dont propagate tribal sentiments.
|Re: Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources by frank41(m): 8:36am
magoo10:
Ouk is a disaster to abians and he does not have a surname In abia state again!
