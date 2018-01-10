Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Apc’s Rally In Abia State: Waste Of Financial Resources (4359 Views)

There are things that should be too obvious for people to use to predict and act accordingly. APC CANNOT WIN IN ABIA STATE EVEN IF THEY DECIDE TO RIG THE ELECTION.



Here are the reasons;



1. What is Orji Uzor Kalu, figure head of APC in Abia state, going to use in convincing Abians? Is it that the PDP under which he ruled Abia state destroyed the state? What will be his punchline?



2. Buhari destroyed any remaining hope, if there was any in the past, with his vindictive Python Dance. Infact, the rally looked like a mockery of those killed by the military. Worst thing is that it is too late to salvage anything now. Not to talk of Nnamdi Kanu and his parents. That is fresh in the hearts of Abians.



3. Okezie Ikpeazu is performing better than Orji Uzor Kalu and Theodore Orji combined. He has more punchlines than APC can ever muster.



4. Rochas has proven that APC is a dead and retrogressive party with his performance in neighboring Imo state. His presence is causing more damage than ever.



APC’s attampt to rule Abia is a mission impossicant. Infact, it is a waste of scarce financial resources. They should donate the money to charity instead. 14 Likes 3 Shares

They will always carry third/fourth position in Abia state after the election. 7 Likes 1 Share

Which Election Are They Planning To Do? 4 Likes

From all indications, the APC rally was such a disaster with such low turnout that nobody even bothered to post pictures of it on social media. It was a disgrace and complete waste of time. 22 Likes 3 Shares

AND OF MONEY TOO AND OF MONEY TOO

From all indications, the APC rally was such a disaster with such low turnout that nobody even bothered to post pictures of it on social media. It was a disgrace and complete waste of time. Lol. I was on a bus yesterday evening with some men who obviously were coming back from the rally. Come see lamenting. They were complaining bitterly about how unsuccessful the rally was. I was using one corner of my eye to look at them before they descend on me o. I just dey laff for my mind. They even complained about Eze Ikonne not coming and something about Paul Ikonne his son I couldn't get clearly.

One even wore an APGA badge ( I guess he was a decampee from APGA). Lol. I was on a bus yesterday evening with some men who obviously were coming back from the rally. Come see lamenting. They were complaining bitterly about how unsuccessful the rally was. I was using one corner of my eye to look at them before they descend on me o. I just dey laff for my mind. They even complained about Eze Ikonne not coming and something about Paul Ikonne his son I couldn't get clearly.One even wore an APGA badge ( I guess he was a decampee from APGA). 14 Likes

APC association of past criminals



Is that not uche oga I am seeing who tried to carry out a civilian coup in abia state.



Orji kalu who couldn't win ohabunwa in senatorial elections conducted twice nor in appeal and supreme courts want to deliver abia state for APC. Lol 8 Likes

Beware of leuretta Onochie media outlet BMC on Nairaland they open alot of Username to operate and assemble there comments together to distract people from the topic against this evil Government by calling the author names like pigs, afonja, IPOB to create room for tribal media war within the tribes and make the topic useless. 10 Likes 1 Share

APC association of past criminals



Is that not uche oga I am seeing who tried to carry out a civilian coup in abia state.



Orji kalu who couldn't win ohabunwa in senatorial elections conducted twice nor in appeal and supreme courts want to deliver abia state for APC. Lol

I wonder o! That's the greatest defeat of Orji Uzor Kalu. Imagine Ohabunwa with the least political profile defeating Orji Uzor Kalu up and down. APC hopping on Orji Uzor Kalu to deliver Abia is like Buhari taking a decisive action that will see the end of herdsmen attack. Very impossible! I wonder o! That's the greatest defeat of Orji Uzor Kalu. Imagine Ohabunwa with the least political profile defeating Orji Uzor Kalu up and down. APC hopping on Orji Uzor Kalu to deliver Abia is like Buhari taking a decisive action that will see the end of herdsmen attack. Very impossible! 5 Likes

Tell them o. APC - Dead on arrival 1 Like

Please, l want to see the pictures of APC 'MEGA' rally in Abia State. 3 Likes

I just pity those SE lawmakers decamping just to get a bite of the $1bn Boko Haram (campaign) fund 1 Like





Nigerian leaders don't learn Na so irrelevant people decieve Jonathan to his downfall, the same thing is happening fast to buhari.Nigerian leaders don't learn 2 Likes

Wake people up before it becomes too late. Repost it everywhere. 1 Like

hmmm..

Politics...





OP modify your post, Ikpeazu is doing a terrible job in Abia and I don't know where you get all your info from. although I do agree that APC are insensitive and wasteful to the plight of Nigerians and it's resources. Bad timing with this visit.

There are things that should be too obvious for people to use to predict and act accordingly. APC CANNOT WIN IN ABIA STATE EVEN IF THEY DECIDE TO RIG THE ELECTION.



Here are the reasons;



1. What is Orji Uzor Kalu, figure head of APC in Abia state, going to use in convincing Abians? Is it that the PDP under which he ruled Abia state destroyed the state? What will be his punchline?



2. Buhari destroyed any remaining hope, if there was any in the past, with his vindictive Python Dance. Infact, the rally looked like a mockery of those killed by the military. Worst thing is that it is too late to salvage anything now. Not to talk of Nnamdi Kanu and his parents. That is fresh in the hearts of Abians.



3. Okezie Ikpeazu is performing better than Orji Uzor Kalu and Theodore Orji combined. He has more punchlines than APC can ever muster.



4. Rochas has proven that APC is a dead and retrogressive party with his performance in neighboring Imo state. His presence is causing more damage than ever.



This Uche Ogah seems to be under a spell. Own goal after own goal.

See how old men raised up brooms like zombies 1 Like

PDP can never win Kano...does that mean they shouldn't hold a rally

Orji uzor is a scallywag.At his age, he is still asslicking.





Apc disguised as NUC have almost succeeded in stopping your Federal university Micheal okpara from running programmes that constitute half of their populace.



On behalf of the Igbo origin, we officially disown you.To us, you are now a mallam 4 Likes

I'm sure if it was a successful outing, those BMCs would have flooded nairaland with pictures. But the president saw this coming, he stayed back..... 2 Likes





As far as Elections in the South East and South East Are concerned, there is nothing like Free and Fair contests...otherwise people like Ikpeazu will have no business being the Governor, because he was clearly rigged in,, against the wish of the Abians who was Alex Otti...



Why are the PDP crying? The answer is simple, election down here, is a matter of who has the instruments of rigging... Orji Uzo Knows the game very well, when he has the advantage...



See Lamentations By the ipob Miscreants....

Exactly,even in south east States.

PDP is a disaster in Abia.

Apga should take over Abia in 2019.

Uche ogah has proven that he is just a desperate opportunists.

A green snake in a green field 3 Likes

Wake people up before it becomes too late. Repost it everywhere.



Hmmm. Please make it Ibos boycott beef. We must chop suya on a regular in Benin....



Advocate for ranching and not this misleading post. Is it all herdsmen who tote guns?





Stem the bad elements and dont propagate tribal sentiments. Hmmm. Please make it Ibos boycott beef. We must chop suya on a regular in Benin....Advocate for ranching and not this misleading post. Is it all herdsmen who tote guns?Stem the bad elements and dont propagate tribal sentiments.