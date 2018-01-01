Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit (12310 Views)

The lawmaker took a big risk after being warned against visiting the scene by security details as he insisted on seeing things for himself.



The lawmaker commiserated with the people and sued for peace among them as Military and join task force have since been deployed in and around the crisis area.



At least a dozen people were killed over the weekend in apparent tit-for-tat clashes between the farmers and cattle herders in Taraba state.



I am angry. 5 Likes

R.I.P

Pls dis bodies shld b removed frm the street and buried let d dead rest 3 Likes 1 Share

Weeping and condemnation is no longer enough..hence you have seen it go back to the house of commotion where you enjoy every benefits tax payers dividends,tell your co-members and should raise a bill of law that will be enshrined with red ink into the national constitutn.Not mere communique. 6 Likes

Buhari is evil.



Fulani herdsmen kill innocent and defenceless people, everybody keeps quiet, but some individuals come out to defend themselves, soldiers swing into action...arrest and kills them.

Too bad.



The only reason why an Ngenekwenu, a hungerbad or a sarrki would keep chanting "Buhari till I die" is because they are not in Taraba or Benue.



Nobody see omenka again, only God knows if herdsmen have killed him .



Nigerians think! una too mumu.

Shut up



You guys are always attributing Religion, ethnicity on everything



Why at you guys so full of hatred



Its too much



Shut up

You guys are always attributing Religion, ethnicity on everything

Why at you guys so full of hatred

Its too much

Always playing the victim card always

Shut up



You guys are always attributing Religion, ethnicity on everything



Why at you guys so full of hatred



Its too much



Always playing the victim card always

You would just type without thinking. Where in my post did I mention religion or ethnicity.

We are mourning innocent people your Lord killed and you say we are full of hate while Buhari and his herdsmen are full of love, right?



You would just type without thinking. Where in my post did I mention religion or ethnicity.

We are mourning innocent people your Lord killed and you say we are full of hate while Buhari and his herdsmen are full of love, right?

Which one is victim card? Do you think at all? You kill innocent farmers and you say they are playing the victim card? Who are these zombies sef?

So sad.

Shut up



You guys are always attributing Religion, ethnicity on everything



Why at you guys so full of hatred



Its too much



Always playing the victim card always

I pray not this that befallen this innocent soul to happen to u and ur love ones. Continue being politically correct.

I think is time for rising against fulani 2 Likes

useless politicians weeping up and down, benue state and taraba state govt are failure of the highest order.



let them try it in ekiti. if i were the governor of this state the generation of cows i will kill eh, there will be scarcity of meat in the country for a decade and that is just to warm up. because they are sai babas cousins you people are paying lips service and shedding crocodile tears up and down then get home to fill your tommy with delicacies and watch african magic hausa....continue 5 Likes

I repeat. Buhari will never go unpunished. 1 Like

Shut up



You guys are always attributing Religion, ethnicity on everything



Why at you guys so full of hatred



Its too much



Always playing the victim card always

This is so embarrassing. You surprise me.



How much are you been paid by the BMC that you have become so cold and behave exactly like a Zombie



People were killed for Fuccks sake!!



Fathers, mothers, aunts.....humans just like you.



How and where did you see him playing the Victim card?



This is so embarrassing. You surprise me.

How much are you been paid by the BMC that you have become so cold and behave exactly like a Zombie

People were killed for Fuccks sake!!

Fathers, mothers, aunts.....humans just like you.

How and where did you see him playing the Victim card?

I pray this doesn't befall your own state, else you'll know how it feels.

I pray not this that befallen this innocent soul to happen to u and ur love ones. Continue being politically correct.

Sarrki is only talking because it is not his brothers that they killed. He is forgetting that what befalls one, befalls alll.



Who knows if omenka has been butchered by fulani herdsmen he helped bring into power.



Sarrki is only talking because it is not his brothers that they killed. He is forgetting that what befalls one, befalls alll.

Who knows if omenka has been butchered by fulani herdsmen he helped bring into power.

Where is my friend omenka??

Pls dis bodies shld b removed frm the street and buried let d dead rest

The town is deserted, security people have warned people not to go there so who would do the burial

















Something is really wrong with that baboon above I swear Chain-Ji just dey fall on Tarabans anyhow, sai Barber

Cant this people defend theirselves, keep on blaming buhari and be dien, this simislar thing happen in my village in 2015 thou one person was killed but reverse was the case when deybam and iceland boys confront them eh, uptill date no herds men ve ever cross my village, buhari is clueless so we the citizens also be clueless, operation protect urself 5 Likes

Cant this people defend theirselves, keep on blaming buhari and be dien, this simislar thing happen in my village in 2015 thou one person was killed but reverse was the case when deybam and iceland boys confront them eh, uptill date no herds men ve ever cross my village, buhari is clueless so we the citizens also be clueless, operation protect urself

few people that tried to defend benue, have been arrested by buhari's army.

few people that tried to defend benue, have been arrested by buhari's army.





dont they have any militia group in benue, this is d time to fight for their people, buharies army can not arrest all of them

dont they have any militia group in benue, this is d time to fight for their people, buharies army can not arrest all of them buhari will do anything to protect fulanis and cattle.





I believe the number of people killed and dispaced are over 10,000 already.



buhari will do anything to protect fulanis and cattle.

I believe the number of people killed and dispaced are over 10,000 already.

+ orphans now that will go to the orphanage



so disheartening. .

so disheartening. .

rip to the dead.

The foolani dullard in asorock that always condoles with victims of herdsmen albeit in spirit is busy thinking of second term while people are being slaughtered randomly across the country. Never in the history of the black race has a president been this dumb. 2 Likes

dont they have any militia group in benue, this is d time to fight for their people, buharies army can not arrest all of them

Didn't you hear that Buhari sent soldiers to arrest and kill those militia groups in taraba, collected their guns and gave it to fulani herdsmen? You dont even know what's happening in this country..



Soon, the federal government would proscribe those militia group and call them terrorists.



Didn't you hear that Buhari sent soldiers to arrest and kill those militia groups in taraba, collected their guns and gave it to fulani herdsmen? You dont even know what's happening in this country..

Soon, the federal government would proscribe those militia group and call them terrorists.

Una never see anything..

Didn't you hear that Buhari sent soldiers to arrest and kill those militia groups in taraba, collected their guns and gave it to fulani herdsmen? You dont even know what's happening in this country..



Soon, the federal government would proscribe those militia group and call them terrorists.



na only u hear that one oo

Buhari it shall not be well with you 2 Likes