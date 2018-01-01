₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by ChangeIsCostant: 6:48am
Hon Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini , the member representing Lau local government area in the Taraba State House of Assembly wept uncontrollable while going round all the villages that were affected by the crisis between Bachama farmers and Fulani herdsmen.
The lawmaker took a big risk after being warned against visiting the scene by security details as he insisted on seeing things for himself.
The lawmaker commiserated with the people and sued for peace among them as Military and join task force have since been deployed in and around the crisis area.
At least a dozen people were killed over the weekend in apparent tit-for-tat clashes between the farmers and cattle herders in Taraba state.
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by HungerBAD: 6:49am
I am angry.
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by iambijo(m): 6:50am
R.I.P
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by lordixon(m): 7:00am
Pls dis bodies shld b removed frm the street and buried let d dead rest
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by Jabioro: 7:01am
Weeping and condemnation is no longer enough..hence you have seen it go back to the house of commotion where you enjoy every benefits tax payers dividends,tell your co-members and should raise a bill of law that will be enshrined with red ink into the national constitutn.Not mere communique.
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by sarrki(m): 7:05am
DLondonboiy:
Shut up
You guys are always attributing Religion, ethnicity on everything
Why at you guys so full of hatred
Its too much
Always playing the victim card always
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by DLondonboiy: 7:07am
sarrki:
You would just type without thinking. Where in my post did I mention religion or ethnicity.
We are mourning innocent people your Lord killed and you say we are full of hate while Buhari and his herdsmen are full of love, right?
Which one is victim card? Do you think at all? You kill innocent farmers and you say they are playing the victim card? Who are these zombies sef?
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by Evablizin(f): 7:08am
So sad.
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by sdindan: 7:09am
sarrki:
I pray not this that befallen this innocent soul to happen to u and ur love ones. Continue being politically correct.
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by donk552(m): 7:09am
I think is time for rising against fulani
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by daryoor(m): 7:10am
useless politicians weeping up and down, benue state and taraba state govt are failure of the highest order.
let them try it in ekiti. if i were the governor of this state the generation of cows i will kill eh, there will be scarcity of meat in the country for a decade and that is just to warm up. because they are sai babas cousins you people are paying lips service and shedding crocodile tears up and down then get home to fill your tommy with delicacies and watch african magic hausa....continue
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by SpecialAdviser(m): 7:10am
I repeat. Buhari will never go unpunished.
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by oteneaaron(m): 7:11am
sarrki:
This is so embarrassing. You surprise me.
How much are you been paid by the BMC that you have become so cold and behave exactly like a Zombie
People were killed for Fuccks sake!!
Fathers, mothers, aunts.....humans just like you.
How and where did you see him playing the Victim card?
I pray this doesn't befall your own state, else you'll know how it feels.
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by DLondonboiy: 7:12am
sdindan:
Sarrki is only talking because it is not his brothers that they killed. He is forgetting that what befalls one, befalls alll.
Who knows if omenka has been butchered by fulani herdsmen he helped bring into power.
Where is my friend omenka??
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by AnodaIT(m): 7:23am
lordixon:The town is deserted, security people have warned people not to go there so who would do the burial
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:25am
Chain-Ji just dey fall on Tarabans anyhow, sai Barber
Something is really wrong with that baboon above I swear
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by Hector09: 7:26am
Cant this people defend theirselves, keep on blaming buhari and be dien, this simislar thing happen in my village in 2015 thou one person was killed but reverse was the case when deybam and iceland boys confront them eh, uptill date no herds men ve ever cross my village, buhari is clueless so we the citizens also be clueless, operation protect urself
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by lordkush: 7:30am
Hector09:few people that tried to defend benue, have been arrested by buhari's army.
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by Hector09: 7:34am
lordkush:dont they have any militia group in benue, this is d time to fight for their people, buharies army can not arrest all of them
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by lordkush: 7:38am
Hector09:buhari will do anything to protect fulanis and cattle.
I believe the number of people killed and dispaced are over 10,000 already.
+ orphans now that will go to the orphanage
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by Preshy561(f): 7:44am
so disheartening. .
rip to the dead.
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by FreddyKruger: 7:49am
The foolani dullard in asorock that always condoles with victims of herdsmen albeit in spirit is busy thinking of second term while people are being slaughtered randomly across the country. Never in the history of the black race has a president been this dumb.
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by DLondonboiy: 7:51am
Hector09:
Didn't you hear that Buhari sent soldiers to arrest and kill those militia groups in taraba, collected their guns and gave it to fulani herdsmen? You dont even know what's happening in this country..
Soon, the federal government would proscribe those militia group and call them terrorists.
Una never see anything..
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by Hector09: 7:53am
DLondonboiy:na only u hear that one oo
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by Sunnycliff(m): 7:53am
Buhari it shall not be well with you
|Re: Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit by buchilino(m): 7:54am
HONESTLY, POLITICIANS N CROCODILE TEARS R LIKE 5&6
