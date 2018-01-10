₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,941,871 members, 4,017,767 topics. Date: Wednesday, 10 January 2018 at 08:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? (2745 Views)
Secrets Men Keep From Their Wives / Men That Do House Chores For Their Wives (Photos) / Why Do Many Married Men Cheat On Their Wives? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by sirBLUNT(m): 4:11pm
So yesterday precisely around 11:36pm I heard voices and woman crying, I came out of my flat and found out that it was my neighbour who was seriously beating his wife.
He even injured her so badly, when I saw the man, I felt so acrimonious as to why a man will beat his wife as if she was his daughter and even if she was, you don't even have the right to beat her anyhow.
I'm not here to justify any woman here because i know that women can be so annoying but at the same time i believe that there are more than 100 ways to deal with a woman instead of hitting her.
I don't just get it why do men beat their women because when they do they will still come back and ask for forgiveness but what happens to thinking about the END first before hitting her?
1 Share
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by OceanmorganTrix: 4:14pm
not all wife
just the nagging type
8 Likes
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by ubunja(m): 4:14pm
no beating.
and women; no provocation.
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by Preshy561(f): 4:14pm
OceanmorganTrix:really
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by donstan18(m): 4:15pm
MEN don't beat their wives, BOYS does.
Get the difference.
Being intelligent is my own definition of a complete MAN, not age.
Feel free to convince me if an intelligent man will beat a woman up.
9 Likes
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by Blackhawk03: 4:16pm
OceanmorganTrix:
So, beating her up is the solution. Na your pikin?
11 Likes
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by cruzita(f): 4:18pm
So many reason,but no matter what a woman does, a real man would never hit d woman he loves and married wit his money
1 Like
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by OceanmorganTrix: 4:20pm
Preshy561:
really really
woman: you think you are strong
man: i am just not in this mood
woman: you can't do anything, useless man
man: i am warning you ooo
woman: woeeeeeee
man:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by OceanmorganTrix: 4:20pm
woman: kimme ooo, kimme
6 Likes
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by OceanmorganTrix: 4:21pm
after some minutes
woman: please, neighbours help me beg my husband
tell him i am sorry, it was the devil...
5 Likes
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by Lalas247(f): 4:21pm
OceanmorganTrix:
I wish a niqqa would ... na that day he go loose ur worthless life ...
can u imagine ... so if she nags she deserves beating ... let me tell you EVERY FEMALE NAGS ( nagging which is us telling yalll the TRUTH)
So you mothers , sister, aunts, daughters , niece , Nan etc should get beaten up abi ....
Only God will save us sha
Only COWARD AND WEAK MEN raise their hands to a woman ! A mature and intelligent Man who has good home training will never as they know there are many ways infact very simple ways to let a lady know she faked up big time .... even if she cheats seff .. if better to walk away than hit her .....
Don’t quote me bk o
8 Likes
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by Preshy561(f): 4:21pm
OceanmorganTrix:smh. .
I pity your future wife
1 Like
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by donstan18(m): 4:21pm
OceanmorganTrix:
Can't stop laughing.
You must be crazy, thou I know you re trying to be funny
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by Lalas247(f): 4:22pm
OceanmorganTrix:Yes because he hasn’t got the brain capacity to process information and act accordingly they result to violence .. wt a shame
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by nezzar: 4:22pm
Beating her is the only solution, beating no dey kill person
#No nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by OrestesDante(m): 4:23pm
Blackhawk03:
∆ Sometimes ∆
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by Lalas247(f): 4:23pm
nezzar:Oya come and beat me ... lol be like say una never jam person wey go end ya life
Someone will beat ur future daughters like that hope u know .., don’t curse your u born kids dear
Let me going seff ... this kind topic too close to home makes me mad
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by nezzar: 4:25pm
Lalas247:I already know who my wife will be , she isn't the nagging type
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by ubunja(m): 4:26pm
cruzita:act sh!tty i give it to you.
especially if you break my heart.i return the favor by breaking your face.
but if you are good i will give you care and dick.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by OrestesDante(m): 4:26pm
∆ Some of them actually need corrective beating. There are sometimes you can't just walk away from her insults and verbal abuse.
Not just beating. A corrective one though!! ;-) ∆
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by izaray(f): 4:27pm
OceanmorganTrix:If na person like me that guy set that blow for ehn. I will just tell him, i was only joking biko
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by OceanmorganTrix: 4:29pm
Lalas247:
nagging
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by pocohantas(f): 4:29pm
The same reason some women beat their husbands.
...and some women beat their househelps.
Because they can do it and get away with it.
Nothing more!!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by sirBLUNT(m): 4:29pm
in the west you slap a lady not even your wife you will charge for domestic violence and be dealt with...
in nigeria men don't even slap their wives they beat them like dogs calling that domestic violence is an understatement, am still looking for the right adjective!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by OceanmorganTrix: 4:31pm
izaray:
1 Like
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by Blackhawk03: 4:33pm
OrestesDante:
Beat me and say buhbye to your deek!
1 Like
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by OceanmorganTrix: 4:34pm
donstan18:
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by donstan18(m): 4:34pm
izaray:
You really got me laughing.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by OceanmorganTrix: 4:36pm
Blackhawk03:
so, na only pikin d legit to beat abi
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by cruzita(f): 4:37pm
ubunja:Hmm, smh 4 ur kind
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by OrestesDante(m): 4:37pm
Blackhawk03:
∆ You see!!! I said it!!!
Some of you need beating. See one of them.
I will beat you and you won't be able to raise one finger. See this one. A beta punch will put you in a gentle state.
Na joke. Shun violence!!! ∆
|Re: Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? by ReinaFarine(f): 4:38pm
OrestesDante:
I hope you're joking sha
Yoruba101 Now Available On The Apple Appstore / Question Of The Day?? Let's Call It Quit: After A Breakup, Should The Engagement / Steel Magnolias
Viewing this topic: abuhjo, hupo, noboski, herbeeoredoun(m), obinna222, dflking, Blitzeee(m), 7Alexander(m), Yhemzie(m), awoo47, emi12(f), agborichard, donsimon2012(m), dolphinife, lonelydora(m), Hafeezcodex1(m), ojuikwu, dagreat4(f), ayoku777(m), greenhealthng(m), QuantAnalyst, codedmr, roseboma(f), skywalker240(m), Waffarianman(m), Fulaman198(m), yoyouyou, 12inches1(m), sylolo(m), columnar, vowel(m), vikaosi, sekem, PassionBlu(f), mufasa007, Olajoy, justjeff, lucarella, Enegod(m), shawdon(m), makinson2865, ikemeze, optimismlaz(m), MrRichy(m), know, iambijo(m), glimpse(f), omotolatoyosi(f), addictiv(m), ichidodo(m), femu(m), cappinjerry(m), FbiSegun(m), Bobolanko(m), demoBaba, hardeytunji(m), wizod(m), istand49ja, Deicide, bamisefoster(m), halilu44, MDJ03, Vicintonsh(m), limitless777(m), maestro299, sirBLUNT(m), zlatan10(m), 3millionia, debque(m), Cetona(f), Oledia, ayi1513(m), iammyke(m), Mantain(m), jobbitto(m), donstan18(m), JesusDWay(m), chieni(f), seedsower(m) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13