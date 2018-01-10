Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Why Do some Men Beat Their Wives? (2745 Views)

So yesterday precisely around 11:36pm I heard voices and woman crying, I came out of my flat and found out that it was my neighbour who was seriously beating his wife.



He even injured her so badly, when I saw the man, I felt so acrimonious as to why a man will beat his wife as if she was his daughter and even if she was, you don't even have the right to beat her anyhow.



I'm not here to justify any woman here because i know that women can be so annoying but at the same time i believe that there are more than 100 ways to deal with a woman instead of hitting her.



I don't just get it why do men beat their women because when they do they will still come back and ask for forgiveness but what happens to thinking about the END first before hitting her? 1 Share

not all wife

just the nagging type 8 Likes

no beating.

and women; no provocation.

OceanmorganTrix:

not all wife just the nagging type really really 2 Likes

MEN don't beat their wives, BOYS does.



Get the difference.

Being intelligent is my own definition of a complete MAN, not age.



Feel free to convince me if an intelligent man will beat a woman up. 9 Likes

OceanmorganTrix:

not all wife

just the nagging type

So, beating her up is the solution. Na your pikin? So, beating her up is the solution. Na your pikin? 11 Likes

So many reason,but no matter what a woman does, a real man would never hit d woman he loves and married wit his money 1 Like

Preshy561:



really





really really





woman: you think you are strong



man: i am just not in this mood



woman: you can't do anything, useless man



man: i am warning you ooo



woman: woeeeeeee



man: really reallywoman: you think you are strongman: i am just not in this moodwoman: you can't do anything, useless manman: i am warning you ooowoman: woeeeeeeeman: 6 Likes 1 Share

woman: kimme ooo, kimme 6 Likes

after some minutes





woman: please, neighbours help me beg my husband

tell him i am sorry, it was the devil... 5 Likes

OceanmorganTrix:

not all wife

just the nagging type

I wish a niqqa would ... na that day he go loose ur worthless life ...

can u imagine ... so if she nags she deserves beating ... let me tell you EVERY FEMALE NAGS ( nagging which is us telling yalll the TRUTH)

So you mothers , sister, aunts, daughters , niece , Nan etc should get beaten up abi ....





Only God will save us sha



Only COWARD AND WEAK MEN raise their hands to a woman ! A mature and intelligent Man who has good home training will never as they know there are many ways infact very simple ways to let a lady know she faked up big time .... even if she cheats seff .. if better to walk away than hit her .....



Don’t quote me bk o I wish a niqqa would... na that day he go loose ur worthless life ...can u imagine ... so if she nags she deserves beating ... let me tell you EVERY FEMALE NAGS ( nagging which is us telling yalll the TRUTH)So you mothers , sister, aunts, daughters , niece , Nan etc should get beaten up abi ....Only God will save us shaOnly COWARD AND WEAK MEN raise their hands to a woman ! A mature and intelligent Man who has good home training will never as they know there are many ways infact very simple ways to let a lady know she faked up big time .... even if she cheats seff .. if better to walk away than hit her .....Don’t quote me bk o 8 Likes

I pity your future wife smh. .I pity your future wife 1 Like

Can't stop laughing.



You must be crazy, thou I know you re trying to be funny Can't stop laughing.You must be crazy, thou I know you re trying to be funny

Beating her is the only solution, beating no dey kill person



#No nonsense 3 Likes

nezzar:

Beating her is the only solution, beating no dey kill person



#No nonsense Oya come and beat me ... lol be like say una never jam person wey go end ya life

Someone will beat ur future daughters like that hope u know .., don’t curse your u born kids dear



Let me going seff ... this kind topic too close to home makes me mad Oya come and beat me ... lol be like say una never jam person wey go end ya lifeSomeone will beat ur future daughters like that hope u know .., don’t curse your u born kids dearLet me going seff ... this kind topic too close to home makes me mad

cruzita:

So many reason,but no matter what a woman does, a real man would never hit d woman he loves and married wit his money act sh!tty i give it to you.

especially if you break my heart.i return the favor by breaking your face.

but if you are good i will give you care and dick. act sh!tty i give it to you.especially if you break my heart.i return the favor by breaking your face.but if you are good i will give you care and dick. 3 Likes









∆ Some of them actually need corrective beating. There are sometimes you can't just walk away from her insults and verbal abuse.



Not just beating. A corrective one though!! ;-) ∆ 3 Likes

nagging nagging

The same reason some women beat their husbands.

...and some women beat their househelps.





Because they can do it and get away with it.



Nothing more!! 7 Likes 1 Share

in the west you slap a lady not even your wife you will charge for domestic violence and be dealt with...

in nigeria men don't even slap their wives they beat them like dogs calling that domestic violence is an understatement, am still looking for the right adjective! 2 Likes 1 Share

ubunja:

act sh!tty i give it to you. especially if you break my heart.i return the favor by breaking your face. but if you are good i will give you care and dick. Hmm, smh 4 ur kind Hmm, smh 4 ur kind

Blackhawk03:





Beat me and say buhbye to your deek!









∆ You see!!! I said it!!!





Some of you need beating. See one of them.





I will beat you and you won't be able to raise one finger. See this one. A beta punch will put you in a gentle state.







Na joke. Shun violence!!! ∆