The Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday apologized to people of Benue State over his statement that the Fulani herdsmen attacks on people of the state were communal clashes.



He gave the apology while addressing Benue stakeholders at the Government House in Makurdi.



He said 10 mobile police units have been stationed in Benue and promised to bring to book those that had unleashed terror on the state to serve as deterrent to others.



He assured the state governor, Samuel Ortom, that his men would investigate all allegations raised against Miyetti Allah Katal Houre and that of Nassarawa where some militia men are being camped to carry out attack on Benue people.

Source: Source: http://thenationonlineng.net/idris-apologises-for-comment-on-benue-killings/

that is to say, without investigation he just jump into conclussion 86 Likes 7 Shares

OceanmorganTrix:

that is to say, without investigation he just jump into conclussion

That's the Nigerian Police for you. Terrible mode of operation, from top to bottom. That's the Nigerian Police for you. Terrible mode of operation, from top to bottom. 90 Likes 7 Shares

Even a child is aware that these are coordinated terrorist attacks. 78 Likes 6 Shares

This is the reason he should be fired

He didn't investigate before making comments 74 Likes 7 Shares

Now you are talking....wanted to sound politically correct! 5 Likes 2 Shares

Declare Fulani herdsmen terrorist now. 30 Likes 3 Shares

He was only speaking the mind of his employer 65 Likes 4 Shares

That means the IGP did not think before speaking... 45 Likes 3 Shares

This Idris in saner climes would be at best a policeman that puts on a uniform to accompany officers when they go to make arrests or securing the roads when dignitaries are passing through an area.

But in this place under Buhari he is an IGP.

Any wonder Nigeria is at present most insecure in our history? 26 Likes 3 Shares

That was so unprofessional of him. 24 Likes 2 Shares

If a whole IGP can be so senseless and myopic why should anyone be surprised when other members of their organization also act like dunces?



If the head is rotten there is Really no hope for the rest of the body! 24 Likes 2 Shares

doctokwus:

This Idris in saner climes would be at best a policeman that puts on a uniform to accompany officers when they go to make arrests or securing the roads when dignitaries are passing through an area.

But in this place under Buhari he is an IGP.

Any wonder Nigeria is at present most insecure in our history?

In a saner clime, he would have been fired, or forced to resigned. In a saner clime, he would have been fired, or forced to resigned. 34 Likes 3 Shares

No be apology we wan chop, smoke out the bastards terrorists. Shikena 13 Likes 1 Share



But if na herdsmen they will send ekerebe





One Nigeria ‎ If na IPOB matter they will send Operations (egwu eke) python dancer ‎But if na herdsmen they will send ekerebeOne Nigeria ‎ 18 Likes 4 Shares

Let me go and come...





Until the outcry for his sack, the Mali never thought of apologizing.



Anyway, go and call your brothers and fellow Fulani terrorists to order. 7 Likes

madridguy:

No be apology we wan chop, smoke out the bastards terrorists. Shikena



Be realistic in your demand now. How can an employee smoke our his employer's foot soldiers? Be realistic in your demand now. How can an employee smoke our his employer's foot soldiers? 16 Likes 4 Shares

Both the IGP and Buhari are failures and disgrace to the Human Race 5 Likes 2 Shares

marooh:

If na IPOB matter they will send Operations (egwu eke) python dancer ‎

But if na herdsmen they will send ekerebe





One Nigeria ‎ taqqiya no.1

d army call nijeriyan army is not d conventional army nijeriyans thought dat rises to d occasion to defend citizens like we see in oda con3s. nijeriyan army is actually a sunni military organization. dey ar specially reserved for use against groups dat threatens d authority of d Islamic caliphate.

I bet u, nijeriyan army will never be used to fight against fulani terrorist herds men. both groups ar on d same side. taqqiya no.1d army call nijeriyan army is not d conventional army nijeriyans thought dat rises to d occasion to defend citizens like we see in oda con3s. nijeriyan army is actually a sunni military organization. dey ar specially reserved for use against groups dat threatens d authority of d Islamic caliphate.I bet u, nijeriyan army will never be used to fight against fulani terrorist herds men. both groups ar on d same side. 5 Likes 2 Shares

What an idiot 4 Likes

medicine after death 3 Likes

Good tender ur resignation we are tayad of u 3 Likes

D Damage has bin don yu idiot 1 Like 1 Share

OceanmorganTrix:

that is to say, without investigation he just jump into conclussion he is a stupid IGP ...and he will continue to be a foolish one he is a stupid IGP ...and he will continue to be a foolish one 3 Likes

Airhead 1 Like 1 Share





My annoyance here is that they will be shouting & denying what wise men came together and decided.



That Nigerian police are the worst in the world.



Imagine police head. My annoyance here is that they will be shouting & denying what wise men came together and decided.That Nigerian police are the worst in the world.Imagine police head. 4 Likes 1 Share

What a shame 1 Like

He's a fulani man and part of the grand plan including the chief of army staff and dambazzau. Am not surprised since Buhari have maintained prolonged silence 3 Likes

Damn very bad 1 Like