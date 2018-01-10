₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,941,871 members, 4,017,767 topics. Date: Wednesday, 10 January 2018 at 08:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings (13514 Views)
Policemen Who Took Photos With Nnamdi Kanu To Be Punished – IGP Idris / IGP Idris Promotes Policemen Who Killed Notorious "Vampire" In Imo State (photo) / Amah Daniel, Youngest DPO In Nigeria, Who Wowed The IGP, Idris [SEE PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by Ijaya123: 5:19pm
The Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday apologized to people of Benue State over his statement that the Fulani herdsmen attacks on people of the state were communal clashes.
Source: http://thenationonlineng.net/idris-apologises-for-comment-on-benue-killings/
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by OceanmorganTrix: 5:19pm
that is to say, without investigation he just jump into conclussion
86 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by Ijaya123: 5:22pm
OceanmorganTrix:
That's the Nigerian Police for you. Terrible mode of operation, from top to bottom.
90 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by magoo10(m): 5:23pm
Even a child is aware that these are coordinated terrorist attacks.
78 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by Homeboiy: 5:24pm
This is the reason he should be fired
He didn't investigate before making comments
74 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by Uyeye(m): 5:24pm
Now you are talking....wanted to sound politically correct!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by magoo10(m): 5:24pm
Declare Fulani herdsmen terrorist now.
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by SalamRushdie: 5:24pm
He was only speaking the mind of his employer
65 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by gurunlocker: 5:26pm
That means the IGP did not think before speaking...
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by doctokwus: 5:27pm
This Idris in saner climes would be at best a policeman that puts on a uniform to accompany officers when they go to make arrests or securing the roads when dignitaries are passing through an area.
But in this place under Buhari he is an IGP.
Any wonder Nigeria is at present most insecure in our history?
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by Pavore9: 5:28pm
That was so unprofessional of him.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by funlord(m): 5:31pm
If a whole IGP can be so senseless and myopic why should anyone be surprised when other members of their organization also act like dunces?
If the head is rotten there is Really no hope for the rest of the body!
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by Ijaya123: 5:36pm
doctokwus:
In a saner clime, he would have been fired, or forced to resigned.
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by madridguy(m): 5:36pm
No be apology we wan chop, smoke out the bastards terrorists. Shikena
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by marooh: 5:40pm
If na IPOB matter they will send Operations (egwu eke) python dancer
But if na herdsmen they will send ekerebe
One Nigeria
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by baralatie(m): 5:40pm
ok
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by Firefire(m): 6:10pm
Let me go and come...
Until the outcry for his sack, the Mali never thought of apologizing.
Anyway, go and call your brothers and fellow Fulani terrorists to order.
7 Likes
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by Firefire(m): 6:15pm
madridguy:
Be realistic in your demand now. How can an employee smoke our his employer's foot soldiers?
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by AllTheWayUp: 6:26pm
Both the IGP and Buhari are failures and disgrace to the Human Race
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by drss(m): 6:40pm
marooh:taqqiya no.1
d army call nijeriyan army is not d conventional army nijeriyans thought dat rises to d occasion to defend citizens like we see in oda con3s. nijeriyan army is actually a sunni military organization. dey ar specially reserved for use against groups dat threatens d authority of d Islamic caliphate.
I bet u, nijeriyan army will never be used to fight against fulani terrorist herds men. both groups ar on d same side.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by careytommy7(m): 7:08pm
What an idiot
4 Likes
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by 3millionia: 7:08pm
medicine after death
3 Likes
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by hardywaltz(m): 7:09pm
Good tender ur resignation we are tayad of u
3 Likes
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by SHAKABOOM: 7:09pm
D Damage has bin don yu idiot
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by Fourwinds: 7:10pm
OceanmorganTrix:he is a stupid IGP ...and he will continue to be a foolish one
3 Likes
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by bejeria101(m): 7:11pm
Airhead
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by dontbothermuch: 7:11pm
My annoyance here is that they will be shouting & denying what wise men came together and decided.
That Nigerian police are the worst in the world.
Imagine police head.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by bjayx: 7:11pm
What a shame
1 Like
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by Sunnycliff(m): 7:13pm
He's a fulani man and part of the grand plan including the chief of army staff and dambazzau. Am not surprised since Buhari have maintained prolonged silence
3 Likes
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by strangest(m): 7:14pm
Damn very bad
1 Like
|Re: IGP, Idris Apologises For Comment On Benue Killings by originalKsp(m): 7:15pm
The look on the governor's face is that of hopelessness
3 Likes
OBJ - I'm Getting Tired Of Politics / Fajana Ojo-Ade Suspended For 101 Days From Ekiti House Of Assembly / Who 'Won' The Lagos Governorship Debate On Channels TV?
Viewing this topic: samsard(m), RCDIY(m), nnaawiz, Omeokachie, JkDanchi005(m), intruxive(m), 2busy, ProveT, gantic, laliga01, galuxidris, baxmaich(m), nwanna89(m), obi4eze, laplace19(m), CeejayCharles(m), WUMIFAN(m), GoodGovernance, alobright17(m), doctokwus, yudee233, Judgesledge(m), LordTrezy, columbs(m), prinsam30(m), Terver23(m), stallionng, mekachuko(m), CalyMan2(m), dahmie2013, Akaraiwe(m), omegaurch1, donswaga, johnonuh, umeocha, Bamibor, moviemaker, iammaKING(m), seun001(m), PoliticalThuG(m), brookz, JBosco123(m), socialmerchant, zicoraads(m), armour05, odave, jleague, oludollar(m), brownciga, viceddy95(m), Phatmyk(m), Bonga4, SIRmuel86(m), namdy, billyG(m), africanman85, airfinance(m), shugarken(m), kaziblake(f), ddddon(m), nuele(m) and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20