₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,942,103 members, 4,018,473 topics. Date: Thursday, 11 January 2018 at 09:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife (7645 Views)
"Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode / Man In Kano Cuts Open His Roommate's Stomach, Flees With His Intestine / Atiku's Son, Aminu Abubakar Marries A Ghanaian Woman (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by LifeDrama: 6:58am
There was drama at the Tinubu Magistrate’s Court yesterday afternoon following the disappearance of Aamir Atiku, the seven-year-old son of Aminu Atiku and his ex-wife, Unmi Fatima Bolori.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/atikus-son-escapes-son-court-awards-wife-custody-kids/amp/
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by obedugo(m): 7:05am
Did i hear snatch? they might charge him for kiddnaping and child adorbtion but that won't stop his father from winning come 2019...
10 Likes
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by omowolewa: 7:26am
The battle isn't over then.
2 Likes
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by sarrki(m): 7:32am
Same like his father
He looted us dry
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by sarrki(m): 7:33am
obedugo:
It won't stop his father winning south south and south east
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by WorldRichest: 7:48am
The judge must be mad to have asked Atikuchukwu's son to pay his gold digging wife 250,000 naira monthly for the children's upkeep. How much does the silly judge earn monthly?
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by grayht(m): 8:24am
Chicken heart...
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by ibkgab001: 8:24am
The rich also cry
Omo aye gbe ya
In other news let's pray for sarrki to receive sense this year and that his salary should be increase from 7k5 to 15K
sarrki:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by BMCSlayer: 8:24am
sarrki:But when you hear Fulani killed so and so you'd say don't politicize everything.
I believe you have the potential to be sensible.
This year you should embarrass yourself less on this forum.
16 Likes
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by abokibuhari: 8:25am
sarrki:Sarrki salary don double
Thus year sweet die
3 Likes
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by sirxbit(m): 8:25am
obedugo:Win which win?
Una never tire for d same cycle of old thieves?
PDP APC
When una go wise self?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by EmekaBlue(m): 8:25am
Wetin concern us. Anything to trend
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by Built2last: 8:25am
No need. a child will always look for both parents when grown.
the child needs your support not custody
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by Badboiz(m): 8:26am
sarrki:Lol, this guy... Everywhere you go like MTN
2 Likes
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by StainlessH(m): 8:27am
This guy must be an APC member, he wants to spoil things for him papa. He is not ATIKulated at all.
Atiku be like
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by bumi10: 8:27am
women and their wahala
ooo
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by slawomir: 8:27am
isoright
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by Henrolla(m): 8:28am
See them. Stubborn man. Not different from a kidnapper in any way.
By default, violence runs in their veins..
We have lots of cases to handle in this country and this isn't part of of . .
Next slide please...
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 8:28am
Nigerian
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by indolomous(m): 8:28am
Atiku all the way 2019
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by lakewise(m): 8:29am
sarrki:
Boss, am sorry to ask u this o, but where do u work?
1 Like
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:29am
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by ashjay001(m): 8:30am
obedugo:
If u have a stupid son, would u then allow him to do stupid things that wont reflect well on ur name! How did he train his son to be sooooooo stupid!
Money, no brains! Probably, a representation of his father
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by kenrish2(m): 8:30am
sometimes am amazed at man's system of judgment, so unfair. so the wife will just relax and start exchanging young men while the ex husband struggle to provide for her to leave extravagant
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by Pavore9: 8:30am
He will still bring the boy back to his mother.
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by sodiqapril(m): 8:30am
this is serious, this boy should not spoil his father's ambition
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by AkpaMgbor(m): 8:31am
lakewise:At Buhari Media Cows headquarter..
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by Pavore9: 8:32am
kenrish2:
That is reality.
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by omenkaLives(m): 8:32am
Blame Buhari.
|Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by EddieCAD: 8:33am
sarrki:
Behold Sarrki now representing Nwamaikpe, since the latter is no where to be found.
Nationwide Strike Looms In Mainstreet Bank •as Labour Issues 1-week Ultimatum / If You Are Elected The President Of Nigeria / Bianca's Lawyer Threatens Ojukwus Over Properties
Viewing this topic: Henshaw007(m) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17