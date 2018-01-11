₦airaland Forum

Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by LifeDrama: 6:58am
There was drama at the Tinubu Magistrate’s Court yesterday afternoon following the disappearance of Aamir Atiku, the seven-year-old son of Aminu Atiku and his ex-wife, Unmi Fatima Bolori.

The boy’s mother claimed that Aminu, son of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, snatched Aamir and drove off with him.

The alleged incident occurred at 1:59pm, minutes after Aminu lost custody of his daughter Ameera Atiku, 9, and Aamir 7, to Bolori.

Chief Magistrate Ayeye granted Bolori full custody of the children after Aminu failed to file a response to her application for child custody.


The court ordered Aminu to pay Bolori N250, 000 monthly for the upkeep of the children, beginning from this month. It also ordered Aminu to carry out medical insurance on the children among others.

Bolori’s November 2017 application for child custody proposed a nine-point ‘statement of arrangement’ for the children.

It was argued by her counsel, Gloria Albert-Ekpe (Mrs.) and Ethel Okoh from Festus Keyamo Chambers.

The applicant prayed the court to order Aminu to pay her N300,000,00 monthly as feeding and maintenance allowance for the kids’ upkeep and N1million yearly as their clothing allowance.

Bolori also sought an order restraining Aminu from taking the kids “outside the shores of Nigeria for any purpose whatsoever” without her consent.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, neither Aminu nor his legal team was present to announce appearance.


Chief Magistrate Ayeye said: “The respondent failed to file a response. In view of the deliberate absence of the respondent and his legal team, I am constrained to make these following orders in default of respondent’s presence and in the best interest of the children to wit:

“Unmi Fatima Bolori is hereby granted full custody of Aamir Abubakar Sadiq Aminu Atiku (seven years) and Ameera Amina Atiku (nine years).

“The applicant is allowed to reside with the children at her residence at Katampe Extension, Abuja.

“The applicant is ordered to put the children in schools suited for their educational needs in Abuja.

“Access is granted to the respondent to visit his children in Abuja and request for the children to spend holidays with him.

“The respondent is ordered to pay monthly upkeep for the children in the amount ofN250, 000.00 monthly beginning January 2018.

“The Respondent is ordered to effect medical insurance on each of the children.”

When Aminu and his legal team eventually arrived at the courtroom at around 1pm, the proceedings were practically over.

The Nation observed him laughing and playing with both kids in the courtroom. At about 1:45pm, he consulted with his lawyers and walked out of the courtroom.

According to Bolori’s counsel Okoh, Aminu “snatched” his son from the mum, locked him in his car before driving off”.

Okoh said last night that Aminu had refused to hand over his son to her client. She said his mother was worried because they were due to catch a flight to her Abuja home today.

Bolori, daughter of Maiduguri businessman Alhaji Bukar Bolori, and Aminu got married in Ghana in 2007, but they separated in 2011.

On October 18, 2017, Chief Magistrate Ayeye temporarily remanded Aminu in a transit cell within the court’s premises after citing him for alleged contempt.

Atiku allegedly kept Amir from his mother, contrary to an October 11, 2017 order of the court.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/atikus-son-escapes-son-court-awards-wife-custody-kids/amp/

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by obedugo(m): 7:05am
Did i hear snatch? they might charge him for kiddnaping and child adorbtion but that won't stop his father from winning come 2019...

10 Likes

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by omowolewa: 7:26am
The battle isn't over then.

2 Likes

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by sarrki(m): 7:32am
Same like his father

He looted us dry

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by sarrki(m): 7:33am
obedugo:
Did i hear snatch? they might charge him for kiddnaping and child adorbtion but that won't stop his father from winning come 2019...

It won't stop his father winning south south and south east

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by WorldRichest: 7:48am
The judge must be mad to have asked Atikuchukwu's son to pay his gold digging wife 250,000 naira monthly for the children's upkeep. How much does the silly judge earn monthly?

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by grayht(m): 8:24am
Chicken heart...
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by ibkgab001: 8:24am
The rich also cry


Omo aye gbe ya

In other news let's pray for sarrki to receive sense this year and that his salary should be increase from 7k5 to 15K grin


sarrki:
Same like his father

He looted us dry

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by BMCSlayer: 8:24am
sarrki:
Same like his father

He looted us dry

But when you hear Fulani killed so and so you'd say don't politicize everything.

I believe you have the potential to be sensible.

This year you should embarrass yourself less on this forum.

16 Likes

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by abokibuhari: 8:25am
sarrki:


It won't stop his father winning south south and south east
Sarrki salary don double

Thus year sweet die grin

3 Likes

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by sirxbit(m): 8:25am
obedugo:
Did i hear snatch? they might charge him for kiddnaping and child adorbtion but that won't stop his father from winning come 2019...
Win which win?
Una never tire for d same cycle of old thieves?
PDP APC
When una go wise self?

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by EmekaBlue(m): 8:25am
Wetin concern us. Anything to trend
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by Built2last: 8:25am
No need. a child will always look for both parents when grown.

the child needs your support not custody
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by Badboiz(m): 8:26am
sarrki:


It won't stop his father winning south south and south east
Lol, this guy... Everywhere you go like MTN

2 Likes

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by StainlessH(m): 8:27am
This guy must be an APC member, he wants to spoil things for him papa. He is not ATIKulated at all.

Atiku be like
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by bumi10: 8:27am
women and their wahala


ooo
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by slawomir: 8:27am
isoright
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by Henrolla(m): 8:28am
See them. Stubborn man. Not different from a kidnapper in any way.
By default, violence runs in their veins..

We have lots of cases to handle in this country and this isn't part of of . .

Next slide please...
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 8:28am
Nigerian
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by indolomous(m): 8:28am
Atiku all the way 2019
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by lakewise(m): 8:29am
sarrki:


It won't stop his father winning south south and south east

Boss, am sorry to ask u this o, but where do u work?

1 Like

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:29am
undecided
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by ashjay001(m): 8:30am
obedugo:
Did i hear snatch? they might charge him for kiddnaping and child adorbtion but that won't stop his father from winning come 2019...



If u have a stupid son, would u then allow him to do stupid things that wont reflect well on ur name! How did he train his son to be sooooooo stupid!



Money, no brains! Probably, a representation of his father
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by kenrish2(m): 8:30am
sometimes am amazed at man's system of judgment, so unfair. so the wife will just relax and start exchanging young men while the ex husband struggle to provide for her to leave extravagant

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by Pavore9: 8:30am
He will still bring the boy back to his mother. cheesy
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by sodiqapril(m): 8:30am
this is serious, this boy should not spoil his father's ambition
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by AkpaMgbor(m): 8:31am
lakewise:


Boss, am sorry to ask u this o, but where do u work?
At Buhari Media Cows headquarter..
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by Pavore9: 8:32am
kenrish2:
sometimes am amazed at man's system of judgment, so unfair. so the wife will just relax and start exchanging young men while the ex husband struggle to provide for her to leave extravagant

That is reality.
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by omenkaLives(m): 8:32am
Blame Buhari.
Re: Aminu Atiku Flees With His Son Aamir Atiku As He Loses Custody Battle To Ex Wife by EddieCAD: 8:33am
sarrki:
Same like his father

He looted us dry


Behold Sarrki now representing Nwamaikpe, since the latter is no where to be found. grin

