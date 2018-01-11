Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bisi Akande Trumpet Bridge, Gbongan Osun In Pictures (10835 Views)

Images of the newly completed Bisi Akande Trumpet Bridge, Gbongan.



very beatiful but the government should not feel all is done and dusted



they should also consider maintenance when the time comes







i hail the Government for these awesome project 18 Likes





One must applaud the consistency and tenacity of Aregbesola, despite plunging his state into horrible debts with scam deals such as the IPON IMO which he handed to his son and the uniform deal he handed to his wife.



One must applaud the consistency and tenacity of Aregbesola, despite plunging his state into horrible debts with scam deals such as the IPON IMO which he handed to his son and the uniform deal he handed to his wife.

The man has done quite well, inspite of some unfavourable decisions he made. He should be called the real Mr Project

WAILLERS WONT LIKE THIS 16 Likes

Very laughable comment.



In relation to the socio-economic perculiarities of the state how has he done well?



Newly constructed roads & proper road network are good stuff but how do these roads contribute to the purse of the state & economic upgrade of the state?



Very laughable comment.

In relation to the socio-economic perculiarities of the state how has he done well?

Newly constructed roads & proper road network are good stuff but how do these roads contribute to the purse of the state & economic upgrade of the state?

I'm hoping he will toll that trumpet bridge and some of the roads to generate funds for the state as well as jobs. A number of those toads feed Federal roads which means high volume of vehicular [especially truck] pressure on the roads, he needs to toll them in order for the state to have a stable road maintenance fund stashed away.

WAILLERS WONT LIKE THIS

they won't at all

they won't at all

to all of you wey never see anything good in this government

Aregbe suppose be minister of works.

The man sabi road construction like mad.

He don use road kill dem for osogbo finish, almost every street has tarred road 30 Likes

Did you go to school at all? How in the world will good roads not add to to the purse and economic upgrade of the states? Like seriously I don't understand the sort of youths we have in this country now. Bunch of dead brains

all i see is future arable lands, real estate gold...

Another laughable comment.



Please, prove to us you’re not dead brain by explaining how most of the roads in Osun that cars do not even ply [they’ve become beds for goats & choice spot to dry cassava/yams] will add to the purse of Osun state.



Another laughable comment.

Please, prove to us you're not dead brain by explaining how most of the roads in Osun that cars do not even ply [they've become beds for goats & choice spot to dry cassava/yams] will add to the purse of Osun state.

I'll wait

no mind my brother o, if his still talking about the citizens standard of living now (salaries) no mind my brother o, if his still talking about the citizens standard of living now (salaries)

I am from the state & spent four years in the stare for my first degree. Apart from that, I visit my hometown about every month and sometimes stop over at my alma mater & explore adjoining towns to eat Ogufe or hang out at beer joints there.



So, please answer my question if you can.



I am from the state & spent four years in the stare for my first degree. Apart from that, I visit my hometown about every month and sometimes stop over at my alma mater & explore adjoining towns to eat Ogufe or hang out at beer joints there.

So, please answer my question if you can.

Thank you.

The best governor 3 Likes

If you live in Osun, outside of Osogbo, please share what other places cars ply in high numbers. And I’m not talking roads feeding interstate highways like Olaiya road in Osogbo, Moro road in Sekona & the liked. I’m speaking regular toads tjat cut through streets.



In addition, since these roads have been done tell us if there has been high traffic flow in your area and how it has attracted industries fo your vicinity that created jobs for your environment.



If you live in Osun, outside of Osogbo, please share what other places cars ply in high numbers. And I'm not talking roads feeding interstate highways like Olaiya road in Osogbo, Moro road in Sekona & the liked. I'm speaking regular toads tjat cut through streets.

In addition, since these roads have been done tell us if there has been high traffic flow in your area and how it has attracted industries fo your vicinity that created jobs for your environment.

I'll wait.

Gbongan road is a major road that interstate vehicles ply.



Tell me about the roads in the streets of Gbongan.



And also how the Gbongan road you’re speaking of and the streets inside Gbongan have contributed to the purse of the state without toll and how it has created jobs.



Gbongan road is a major road that interstate vehicles ply.

Tell me about the roads in the streets of Gbongan.

And also how the Gbongan road you're speaking of and the streets inside Gbongan have contributed to the purse of the state without toll and how it has created jobs.

Again, thank you.

This is the most ignorant and unintelligent comment in the history of mankind.







1. Infrastructures creates jobs, boosts IGR, circulates hundreds of billions of NAIRA within the economy from contractors getting paid, painters, plumbers, roofers, bricklayers, engineers, architects, food vendors and so on are getting jobs and getting paid to buy food, pay rents, pay school fees and legitimately increases the state IGR that actually grew @ 10% last year.





2. Infrastructure upgrades attracts investments/Investors





3. Infrastructure upgrades facilitates and eases movement of goods, services, Agric products instead of wasting money, manpower and time on bad roads.





This is the most ignorant and unintelligent comment in the history of mankind.

1. Infrastructures creates jobs, boosts IGR, circulates hundreds of billions of NAIRA within the economy from contractors getting paid, painters, plumbers, roofers, bricklayers, engineers, architects, food vendors and so on are getting jobs and getting paid to buy food, pay rents, pay school fees and legitimately increases the state IGR that actually grew @ 10% last year.

2. Infrastructure upgrades attracts investments/Investors

3. Infrastructure upgrades facilitates and eases movement of goods, services, Agric products instead of wasting money, manpower and time on bad roads.

I do worry about your mental stability though.

Anybody that answers this y0ruba again is jobless...... the guy's not making sense at all. I SMH for him. 8 Likes

He's actually a troll and ipob loser...

Lol applicability is the problem and your mental state should be called to question.



Eku ifa stats yo lati inu furo yin, ogagun 10% . Please provide a link to that so we all see your urce of the 10%, Mr. amukunmeko.



How many Osun folks were hired to build the roads?



How many goods and services are in Osun and how many folks can afford it?



How many investors have Aregbe’s roads attracted to Osun.



Yes, you made sense but you also lack sense to realize outside of textbook applicability isn’t automatic and general. The percularities of every spatial subject are different.



Lol applicability is the problem and your mental state should be called to question.

Eku ifa stats yo lati inu furo yin, ogagun 10%. Please provide a link to that so we all see your urce of the 10%, Mr. amukunmeko.

How many Osun folks were hired to build the roads?

How many goods and services are in Osun and how many folks can afford it?

How many investors have Aregbe's roads attracted to Osun.

Yes, you made sense but you also lack sense to realize outside of textbook applicability isn't automatic and general. The percularities of every spatial subject are different.

So go kick rocks somewhere.

LOL



Delusion.



LOL

Delusion.

Everyone who holds a different opinion is a troll and an Igbo now, eh?

LOL alright.



Now how has this trumper bridge generated funds for the government so far and how it has attracted investors like your co-travelers said.



LOL alright.

Now how has this trumper bridge generated funds for the government so far and how it has attracted investors like your co-travelers said.

I'll wait again.

ipob trolls and clown like you bore me. 11 Likes 1 Share

That boy is a flat head, aka children of hate. Don't be foooled by the 'yoruba' moniker please. Bad belle is in their blood; they just can't help it. Na so dem go open monikers like 'Oo.ni', 'Oduduw.a' etc with the intent of deceiving people.



That boy is a flat head, aka children of hate. Don't be foooled by the 'yoruba' moniker please. Bad belle is in their blood; they just can't help it. Na so dem go open monikers like 'Oo.ni', 'Oduduw.a' etc with the intent of deceiving people.

The thing is, they will be quick to deride Osun if it didn't have this level of infrastructure, calling it 'underdeveloped'. Now that it has this, they just have to come up with yet another excuse as to why it shouldn't have been built it to begin with. Left to them, Osun state mustn't aim high nor deserve world class infrastructure. No, to them Osun is 'poor' and must remain so, and therefore the state mustn't open up for future and projected growth, it mustn't build good school and road infrastructue. The real question is why they continue to obsess over Osun while their own states in their region are retrogressing??

Brilliant!



Now we need to keep Osun state’s status in mind.



Is Osun a rich state? No.



Does Osun need infrastructures? Yes.



But does Osun have the luxury to spend public funds to build massive projects? No.



The realities of Osun as a poor state and a state in a lot of debt at that does not permit it to build just for the benefit of those who need to use it. Osun needs to consider its own purse especially and should be looking for how to recoup money spent on this project. If Osun puts a toll gate on that road, people will be employed and Osun will earn its money back in a number of years.



Brilliant!

Now we need to keep Osun state's status in mind.

Is Osun a rich state? No.

Does Osun need infrastructures? Yes.

But does Osun have the luxury to spend public funds to build massive projects? No.

The realities of Osun as a poor state and a state in a lot of debt at that does not permit it to build just for the benefit of those who need to use it. Osun needs to consider its own purse especially and should be looking for how to recoup money spent on this project. If Osun puts a toll gate on that road, people will be employed and Osun will earn its money back in a number of years.

Osun looks bad financially and needs ways to sustain itself internally. Lagos is a rich state but looks for ways to make money back on projects executed for the benefit of those using it.

Bros, you are a disgrace to your family and you have shown that your parent water money to send you to school.

Telling us construction of roads do not bring value to a state is the most stupid thing I ever heard this year. If not that nairaland is now a new home for stupidity you should be ban for life for spewing this rubbish.



Moti gbo.



Moti gbo.

Oya, you wey your parents nor waste money ontop. Please tell us what values these roads have added to Osun?

Lol.



When Yoruba APC & PDP boot-lickers are boxed in the corner, the first point of escape is to consider the suspicion of Igbo and then drool about how Igbo hate them rather than face the discourse.



Lol.

When Yoruba APC & PDP boot-lickers are boxed in the corner, the first point of escape is to consider the suspicion of Igbo and then drool about how Igbo hate them rather than face the discourse.