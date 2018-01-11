Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor (23214 Views)

Lalong said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



He said his position was that it was wrong to start implementing the law without proper alternatives. The governor said Plateau was enjoying peace at the moment because his government brought everyone, including farmers and herdsmen, together





Ortom , Lalong , Bauchi governor, jigawa, ugwuanyi joined with yahaya Bello are mistake that will be corrected in 2019

Amen Amen but you forgot to add Buhari oo

See Who Dey Warn Person?

Comot D Dirty Wey Dey Your Eyes First Before U Go Talk Of Others.Fulani Heardsmen Are Still Terorising Plateau State Quietly U Tink We Don.T Know Ba? 18 Likes

Amen Amen but you forgot to add Buhari oo

Baba is serving the interest of a lot of people



Baba you should know better



Baba is serving the interest of a lot of people

Baba you should know better

Politics is interest

Lalong is what you call a Fulani house nigger , always ready to lick the withering frail fungi infested balls of the grand patron ..

All I can say is God bless you. U are indeed a prophet

Sai APC change please

All I can say is God bless you. U are indeed a prophet

Lalong must be very silly to have said this nonsense. If he has no reasonable thing to say, he should just kept shut. There is no justification whatsoever for the cold blooded murder of innocent Benue people by the criminal herdsmen.





And this is coming from a state governor.



Is he justifying their evil doings? Its a pity we have these kind of people as leaders. 21 Likes 1 Share

Ortom , Lalong , Bauchi governor, jigawa, ugwuanyi joined with yahaya Bello are mistake that will be corrected in 2019



Can't stop laughing �

Good one, I think the governor was trying to be civil and bringing every one together but it worked against him.

Chief adviser I hail thee

Ball less governor

This Benue Killings is becoming joke matter

Yea.... You warned him not to go against our herdman presido.

You are a useless governor, lalong

Ugwuanyi? Are you mad?

Ortom , Lalong , Bauchi governor, jigawa, ugwuanyi joined with yahaya Bello are mistake that will be corrected in 2019

What of my own governor, Rochas

Good thing is that all na APC

Too bad

Were are all the millions of people that were shouting Sai Buhari or whatever?





Good thing is that all na APC

How can you bring farmers and Fulani criminals together?

Different strokes for different folks. The fact that the anti-grazing bill worked in Ekiti doesn't mean it will work in Benue.





Buhari sef...This man is clueless. This Fulani herdsmen menace is becoming rampant and he's doing absolutely NOTHING to curb it. Different strokes for different folks. The fact that the anti-grazing bill worked in Ekiti doesn't mean it will work in Benue.Buhari sef...This man is clueless. This Fulani herdsmen menace is becoming rampant and he's doing absolutely NOTHING to curb it.