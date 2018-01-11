₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by sarrki(m): 5:34pm
The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Thursday said he warned his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, against implementing the state anti-grazing law recently passed into law.
Lalong said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said his position was that it was wrong to start implementing the law without proper alternatives. The governor said Plateau was enjoying peace at the moment because his government brought everyone, including farmers and herdsmen, together
http://punchng.com/benue-killings-i-warned-ortom-says-plateau-governor/
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by sarrki(m): 5:36pm
Ortom , Lalong , Bauchi governor, jigawa, ugwuanyi joined with yahaya Bello are mistake that will be corrected in 2019
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by SalamRushdie: 5:37pm
sarrki:
Amen Amen but you forgot to add Buhari oo
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by Atiku2019: 5:37pm
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by Crying4NIGERIA(m): 5:40pm
See Who Dey Warn Person?
Comot D Dirty Wey Dey Your Eyes First Before U Go Talk Of Others.Fulani Heardsmen Are Still Terorising Plateau State Quietly U Tink We Don.T Know Ba?
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by sarrki(m): 5:40pm
SalamRushdie:
Baba is serving the interest of a lot of people
Baba you should know better
Politics is interest
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by SalamRushdie: 5:40pm
Lalong is what you call a Fulani house nigger , always ready to lick the withering frail fungi infested balls of the grand patron ..
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by rexchazy: 5:50pm
All I can say is God bless you. U are indeed a prophet
sarrki:
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by imhotep: 5:51pm
sarrki:Sai APC change please
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by sarrki(m): 5:53pm
rexchazy:
Thank you
God bless you too
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by seunmsg(m): 5:56pm
Lalong must be very silly to have said this nonsense. If he has no reasonable thing to say, he should just kept shut. There is no justification whatsoever for the cold blooded murder of innocent Benue people by the criminal herdsmen.
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by delugajackson(m): 5:56pm
And this is coming from a state governor.
Is he justifying their evil doings? Its a pity we have these kind of people as leaders.
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by teckmore(m): 5:59pm
sarrki:
Can't stop laughing �
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by Teewhy2: 6:07pm
Good one, I think the governor was trying to be civil and bringing every one together but it worked against him.
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by Gracespecial101(m): 6:07pm
Chief adviser I hail thee
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by NaijaFutbol: 6:07pm
Ball less governor
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by modelmike7(m): 6:07pm
Okay...
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by Ibrahim9090: 6:07pm
This Benue Killings is becoming joke matter
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by swiz123(m): 6:08pm
Yea.... You warned him not to go against our herdman presido.
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by Agbaletu: 6:08pm
You are a useless governor, lalong
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by Sirheny007(m): 6:08pm
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by Tallesty1(m): 6:08pm
sarrki:Ugwuanyi? Are you mad?
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by solochris(m): 6:09pm
sarrki:
What of my own governor, Rochas
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by abokibuhari: 6:09pm
sarrki:Good thing is that all na APC
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by winkmart: 6:10pm
Too bad
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by DonFabzy: 6:10pm
Were are all the millions of people that were shouting Sai Buhari or whatever?
4 Likes
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by romme2u: 6:11pm
abokibuhari:
unbelievable
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by DemonInSiege: 6:11pm
How can you bring farmers and Fulani criminals together?
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by crazydude1: 6:11pm
Different strokes for different folks. The fact that the anti-grazing bill worked in Ekiti doesn't mean it will work in Benue.
Buhari sef...This man is clueless. This Fulani herdsmen menace is becoming rampant and he's doing absolutely NOTHING to curb it.
|Re: Benue Killings: I Warned Ortom, He Did Not Listen Says... Plateau Governor by EastGold(m): 6:11pm
Ghen ghen
Everybody is blaming Orton.
Even this one wey fulani dey mama dem people for jos too dey talk
