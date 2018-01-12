₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"My Roomate Cut Me With Razor Blade, Because I'm More Beautiful Than Her" by sundilazo(m): 12:22am
I am a student of UNIPORT by name Nancy Ekeh, 200 Level studying philosophy... My roomate Okoija Reva used razor blade to tear my face because I am more beautiful than her.
Please help me.
Admin plz put it in front page
Lmaooo @"tear my face"
Nancy Ekeh how do we help you na?
i dy come, mk i bring dagger,help you tear her face too..
...talk true, na dickk cause una fight, nothing is beautiful with this big head that i'm seeing.
You better start looking for another roomie because next time it will be your throat
Jeez! Na Fulani facewoman she be?
Na small thing she take miss the eye o! You see y am a fan of live alone! Who knows where she will aim at next!...
First of all, what actually happened? Talk true....
My advice....
Wen given opportunity to retaliate, peel that her bleached face
Go for test cos it might be an infected razor!
The names u gave and ur fb names....na so angels go de find u to fight for u. Reconcile them
Naija girls and their stupidity sha!
Looks even more pretty with that cut.
Too bad. Beautiful girl since beauty is the problem here,please leave the room for her to avoid another story that touches the heart.
women dont have friends.they have competition.
the Sisterrhood is an illusion.
Somebody's future wife...
Girls life hard sha, dem go dey compare everything, still add emotion join.. Things like my boyfriend is finer, guys love me more, my nyanch is bigger, I'm more expensive than you, my hole is sweeter.. I've seen two girls fight dirty for an argument as trivial as 'my church is bigger' than yours(it was redeem n winners if I may remember).. Mhen, who cares? live your life
Guys rock I swear, though we have our own problems but we don't start war for little things
Hope say u no d constantly insult her say she worwor...
An emotional abused person can do you anything.
Ah! My sister run for ya life...100m Senior girls
No be police case be dis?
ubunja:
don't mind them. and the worse part is that they pretend to love each other but deep down in their heart they hate each other.
they are jealous of each other too much.
but we guys pretend to hate each other but deep down we love each other.
take for example this can be a conversation between two girls
cynthia: hello baby
Jennifer : hi sweetheart
Cynthia : are you at home
Jennifer : am at home dear
Cynthia : OK am coming to your house. prepare something sweet o
Jennifer : alright i will prepare something good ( after the call. deep down in Jennifer's heart is like where this winch say make i see money take prepare something sweet)
but the boys conversation is like
kevin: mumu how far?
terry: your father.
kevin: you dey house. I be want reach your side. wetin you cook self? I dey H (hungry)
Terry : o boy no level o. na this side worse pass. na garri i even drink sleep yesterday. but show first maybe we go just enter them tunde side go flex. four hundred naira dey with me, we go just buy three cup of rice. tunde go get Maggi and pepper. then the remaining hundred naira we go just track bet 9ja later make we play Liverpool and man city goal goal or over 2.5
that is boys life for you very simple
girls hatred for themselves na die
even my cousin is a Uniben security personnel.
sometimes the guy go just dey tell us how the female students dey quarrel almost all the time for their hostel and them go settle them tire. even things when nor reach them quarrel about go still cause quarrel.
but the guys don't quarrel at all. the only report they do receive is that of stealing. like laptops and phones.
Tell me the truth...what exactly happened ? I can see it with my eyes
Too bad.
Tomorrow now,this one will be somebody's wife/mother.
What type of children will she breed?
What type of neighborh can she be?
Moral decadence has been the major problem we have in this country. But most people haven't notice yet.
Babe,just report to the police.
They should cut her back... That Girl is really wicked... If you marry that type she'll poison you within seconds
Very bad. We are becoming more and more worse than the black Americans.
Na Two People Tear You? Op Where The Girl Pic
Problem.. Girls n jealousy
Millz404:
I guess that is what she has been doing to the rommie
Girls are Scum
Report the matter to the security unit of the university since both of you are students.
C4I like these kind of cases.
Nawa how do we help u now?
Fear Girls and their sheer jealousy....
That moment when u book space in a sorrowful thread with this
& ur phone eventually go off before u could modify............
nairalanders will start seeing u as an idiot without conscience
