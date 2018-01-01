



Davido First Baby Mama Sophie Momodu 's got a humongous pair of bosoms and she's not afraid to use them.

The mother of one has stripped down to her frillies for one of her raciest calendars yet, displaying eye-popping boobs in an array of push-up bras.

Writing around while standing in front of a gate, lets the strap of her nude bra hang coquettishly from her shoulder as she gazes into the camera lense. writing on social media she said

"#ad Push-up season is finally HERE girls, and thanks to @sneakyvaunt I am soon ready to rock it. I've got a bunch of party invites this year, and tbh until I got my girls into this push-up, my outfit plans were missing a little something. No back, no straps, and all this cleavage was exactly what I needed� Don’t just wear that dress this year, rock it - Hit up sneakyvaunt.com to get what you need to make it happen"





