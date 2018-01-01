₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by Ebal: 1:24am
Unbelievable: Davido First Baby Mama Sophie Momodu Shows Off Her BOOBS(VIDEO)
Davido First Baby Mama Sophie Momodu 's got a humongous pair of bosoms and she's not afraid to use them.
The mother of one has stripped down to her frillies for one of her raciest calendars yet, displaying eye-popping boobs in an array of push-up bras.
Writing around while standing in front of a gate, lets the strap of her nude bra hang coquettishly from her shoulder as she gazes into the camera lense. writing on social media she said
"#ad Push-up season is finally HERE girls, and thanks to @sneakyvaunt I am soon ready to rock it. I've got a bunch of party invites this year, and tbh until I got my girls into this push-up, my outfit plans were missing a little something. No back, no straps, and all this cleavage was exactly what I needed� Don’t just wear that dress this year, rock it - Hit up sneakyvaunt.com to get what you need to make it happen"
http://www.ebalsblog.com/2018/01/unbelievable-davido-first-baby-mama.html
[ url=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9360Ch-p8Q&feature=youtu.be[/url]
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by itspzpics(m): 2:11am
Whr d saggy bo@bs dey
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by kobosmart(m): 7:35am
She no even fine sef
6 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by Larrey(f): 8:08am
She's trying to attract Davido back , nonsense. Na Chioma dey reign now
25 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by veekid(m): 8:55am
Sophia; graduated olosho
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by kolafolabi(m): 8:56am
Used and dumped.. Wowo face
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by Edopesin(m): 8:56am
Where Is The Boob?
Lemme Come And Be Going Jor
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by Elslim: 8:56am
Asha......
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by nairavsdollars: 8:56am
Olosho
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by UbanmeUdie: 8:56am
Offloading an expired commodity for public consumption is a crime.
Sophia Momodu is a catastrophic disgrace!
4 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by swiz123(m): 8:56am
Anyone who censored that flip flop pair of shits has censored their future.... Yinmu !!!!
17 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by jericco1(m): 8:56am
she no even fine. upon all the make up
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by tgmservice: 8:57am
It seems oloshoism is this one destiny
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by EWAagoyin(m): 8:57am
This is2018 and you're still blurring pictures then what did u expect us to come and see for God's sake
4 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by Diesel1(m): 8:57am
classless
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by Firefire(m): 8:57am
IT IS FINISHED!
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by AfonjaBoston: 8:57am
Ashawo 2kobo
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by chukiz(m): 8:58am
Disappointed
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by Articul8(m): 8:58am
Rubbish.. Is dt a video
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by AfonjaBoston: 8:58am
Man whey use this totoh do sacrifice really wicked
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by AfonjaBoston: 8:58am
This has to be Photoshop. Mehn thawty billion blokos no get class. Her body is just a classic turn off.
See her teeth sef
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by Macgreat(m): 8:58am
we
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by loadedvibes: 8:59am
Ugly and a baby mama.. damn
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by Ajewealth123(m): 8:59am
Sophia ki lo ko si o shuku shaka aya shoemaker
anything to make davido come back but kolewerk
na chioma dibia juju dey reign now make she go back to her baba for ijebu
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by Damarislopez: 8:59am
okay
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by olafunny(m): 8:59am
C as she look like bobrisky
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by bigerboy200: 8:59am
Davido don chop this one clean mouth....funny enough she is just a call away from further choppings by the omo baba olowo..She must get a life for herself.
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by kingem(m): 8:59am
Certified olosho
Her only plan this year is party
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:00am
Lmao she just wasted her money on this “push up” bra and thanks to this her ad, I’d never buy that bra and if I was ever considering buying it, I’d change my mind immediately! I’d always known that that bra was a big fail.
And for those of you idiots insulting her tits, remember she’s a mother and a child has suckled those breasts so you don’t expect it to be perky. You should hope and pray your wife’s own would look like that after child birth instead of shaming her.
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Momodu Bares Her Boobs In Push-up Bras Advert (Video, Photo) by itsik(m): 9:00am
Olympus has been conquered.
I repeat,
Olympus is thriving to get to the earth's crust.
3 minutes of silence
To all the soldiers that never made it to war but died even before any serious action. Like this her boobs.
1 Like
