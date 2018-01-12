₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 5:30am
A Fulani socio-cultural organisation, the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) has said that the conflicts between farmers and herders in Benue State and other states is the Fulani way of fighting back over prolonged neglect and injustice.
http://thenationonlineng.net/benue-dump-law-says-fulani-group/
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 5:33am
I think the Fulani herdsmen should respect the law of the land of there host
When sharia was implemented in some northern states we non Muslim abide peacefully
What is good for the goose is also good for the gander
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by alexlife(m): 5:34am
can you imagine? drop law for peace, they don become Benue lawmakers? hw dare them dictate for Benue indigenes and Government how to lives their life. are they slaves?
Like immigrants in USA asking them to drop their immigration law
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by nero2face: 5:37am
That's what happens when u have a strong backup, the North is really enjoying APC government more than any other region...
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Pavore9: 5:37am
See the boldness!
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 5:40am
nero2face:
Nnamdi called my dear country zoo
Hope you know the consequence
Be guided
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Tyche(m): 5:42am
Na wa ooooo
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by mistarsam(m): 5:44am
Gg
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Nutase(f): 5:52am
When did they become lawmakers to recommend such poo.
Sarrki is this not an admission of the massacre carried out by them and you are here claiming intelligence gathering.
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Amberon11: 5:52am
So you fit get small sense like this?
sarrki:
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 5:56am
Nutase:
As don't get it wrong
I created a thread asking the president to take action some days back
I will never support anything violence
Did you know I can't even stand an accident victim
How much more people killed in their sleep,homes,school and villages
I condemned it strongly
All I asked Nigerians to do is not to politicize it
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by aolawale025: 5:59am
Such arrogance. Dictating to people what to do in their land!
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 6:00am
Amberon11:
Don't generalize
Hate is a harsh and deep word
Majority of east and the south south are fanatical Christians
Majority Middle belt and North east Christians are fanatical
Majority of Northern Muslim are fanatical
They all lack tolerance
They should take a cue from the southwest
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Jlow2: 6:01am
so if the govt dnt back down on the anti grazing law they will continue killing innocent pple on there farm land,there was a country indeed,in my next life if am a nigerian i must be an igbo man,because the foresaw all dis in the 60s
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by EternalTruths: 6:03am
This is the One Nigeria, Tivs pride themselves to have spilled blood to keep as One.
Why then do people cry over another round of blood being spilled by Fulani herdsmen to take Nigeria to a greater height.?
I still maintain that every Tiv person should continue to reject the Christian Republic of Biafra while romancing & sexing the Fulani Republic of Nigeria.
GOWON: Go On With One Nigeria.
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by EnEnPeecee: 6:03am
sarrki:Ewu talking. Your January bmc pay would soon be ready. eat, drink, dine and wine but God go punish all of una one day
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 6:05am
EnEnPeecee:
You won't be left out
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by nero2face: 6:07am
sarrki:
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by EnEnPeecee: 6:07am
The temerity these useless animals had to spew all these garbages is because the useless government of Nigeria headed by the dreaded certificatelesz mallam is giving them protection and cover. may God punish APC and the fulani killers
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 6:09am
Amberon11:
Must you kill to be fanatical
Fueling it through actions speaks a lot
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by EnEnPeecee: 6:09am
sarrki:it shall not be well with all bmc. u inclusive and that useless thing ngeneukwu
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by SweetPuffPuff(f): 6:11am
ha ha ha ha terriost are making demands on the law?!! The audacity!
What boldness ! They now think they can let blood and get away with but demand law be changed and land given and it be done!
And they are right. Despite their multiple terriost strikes they walk free still ,whike the government, local ,federal and the president himself do nothing
I lie. They are doing something. They've been reasoning on the changing the law, giving these terriost ,these murders land for their cow
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 6:11am
EnEnPeecee:
Do you notice
I know when I see online drug addicts?
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by TrueSenator(m): 6:21am
I stand with you on this one..but you must stop politicising and insulting other tribes like SE..... Let's kick backwardness out of Nigeria
sarrki:
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 6:22am
TrueSenator:
Yes sir
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Amberon11: 7:35am
Sarrki a mad man has more brain cells than you. Clearly you're deficient in myelin because it is obvious the oligodendrocites in your CNS are on vacation.
sarrki:
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sneezeemek(m): 7:42am
Can anyone bet me, as we re here condemning this stupid demands from this nonentity of a man... Our dear president , is somewhere in the Aso Rock considering this demands and if care is not taking in days to come he will grant them their demands... That's to tell u the man we have as a president of the FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA. A man under his roof his son bought a bike of 50something million naira and he is not even aware, is he qualified to be a head of a family, How much more the president of a country as large as Nigeria?....apart from Nigeria Vs BiAfra war, voting in Buhari is the biggest mistake of humanity in this country . this is exactly how not to be a leader
|Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Ladyhippolyta88: 7:43am
sarrki:Sarrki when last did you take your medicine?
