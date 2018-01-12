Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group (6039 Views)

A Fulani socio-cultural organisation, the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) has said that the conflicts between farmers and herders in Benue State and other states is the Fulani way of fighting back over prolonged neglect and injustice.



It said the country had relegated the Fulani herdsmen to the background and were never allowed to exercise any right in the country like other citizens.



He called for the abrogation of the Anti-Open grazing Bill.



National Secretary General of GAFDAN Alhaji Saleh Bayeri told our reporter in Jos, the Plateau State capital, yesterday: “There has been so much hatred against the Fulani by other Nigerians over the years and successive governments never cared to see to the challenges facing the Fulanis in this country, we have been pushed to the wall and the only option we have is to fight back, especially as states are beginning to enact laws to further strangulate the only means of livelihood of the Fulani herdsmen in the country”





Bayeri added: “The reason for the problem is obvious. The Fulani in this country are facing the toughest challenge of their lives, a kind of challenge that makes you to choose between life and death; they are facing serious economic depression.



“Historically, the herdsmen and their business have been neglected o by the people and government of Nigeria. It is therefore natural that for people that feel oppressed to want to fight back or resist oppression. As far back as I can remember, from 1970 till date, there has been no single government policy geared towards assisting herdsmen in any way.



“Naturally, the government should know that the Fulani that keep multiplying in human population and their animal, should know that they need a space to occupy and carry out their legitimate business. The Fulani are not being allowed any space in Nigeria and government does not seem to care, so they have to fight back.



He added: “There was the issue of grazing reserve, about 413 grazing reserves in gazette. Out of that number, you can’t count up to 20 that are functional. But farmers enjoy and keep enjoying all sorts of assistance from the federal government through the same ministry for agriculture. Government does not really care when it comes to the issue of herders.”



On the Benue killings, he said: “We expected the federal government to move in and stop the enforcement on this anti-open grazing law in Benue State, but since government does not care on any issue affecting the Fulani man, the governor was allowed to enforce the law and we can now see the consequences



“From the last check, it was reported that over 70 people have been killed in Benue State in attempt to enforce an unjust law of anti-open grazing. People should ask the governor, is the enforcement of any law worth the lives of over 70 of his people. Has that law succeeded?”







His suggested solution is that “the Benue State governor should withdrew the anti-open grazing law he enacted last year, let him look at Benue State as home for all irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation. The governor should be reminded that he swore to protect and defend the lives of all citizens of Benue State not minding their tribe, religion or political background



http://thenationonlineng.net/benue-dump-law-says-fulani-group/

I think the Fulani herdsmen should respect the law of the land of there host



When sharia was implemented in some northern states we non Muslim abide peacefully



What is good for the goose is also good for the gander

can you imagine? drop law for peace, they don become Benue lawmakers? hw dare them dictate for Benue indigenes and Government how to lives their life. are they slaves?







Like immigrants in USA asking them to drop their immigration law 42 Likes 1 Share

That's what happens when u have a strong backup, the North is really enjoying APC government more than any other region... 47 Likes 1 Share

See the boldness! 7 Likes

Nnamdi called my dear country zoo



Hope you know the consequence



Na wa ooooo

Gg

When did they become lawmakers to recommend such poo.



Sarrki is this not an admission of the massacre carried out by them and you are here claiming intelligence gathering. 7 Likes

I think the Fulani herdsmen should respect the law of the land of there host



When sharia was implemented in some northern states we non Muslim abide peacefully



What is good for the goose is also good for the gander So you fit get small sense like this? 22 Likes

When did they become lawmakers to recommend such poo.



Sarrki is this not an admission of the massacre carried out by them and you are here claiming intelligence gathering.

As don't get it wrong



I created a thread asking the president to take action some days back



I will never support anything violence



Did you know I can't even stand an accident victim



How much more people killed in their sleep,homes,school and villages



I condemned it strongly



As don't get it wrong

I created a thread asking the president to take action some days back

I will never support anything violence

Did you know I can't even stand an accident victim

How much more people killed in their sleep,homes,school and villages

I condemned it strongly

All I asked Nigerians to do is not to politicize it

Such arrogance. Dictating to people what to do in their land! 5 Likes

This is the same reason I hate Muslims and Islam. They are complaining about hatred from other Nigerians when their entire history is embedded in violence and ethnic cleansing. Cursed people!

Don't generalize



Hate is a harsh and deep word



Majority of east and the south south are fanatical Christians



Majority Middle belt and North east Christians are fanatical



Majority of Northern Muslim are fanatical





They all lack tolerance



Don't generalize

Hate is a harsh and deep word

Majority of east and the south south are fanatical Christians

Majority Middle belt and North east Christians are fanatical

Majority of Northern Muslim are fanatical

They all lack tolerance

They should take a cue from the southwest

so if the govt dnt back down on the anti grazing law they will continue killing innocent pple on there farm land,there was a country indeed,in my next life if am a nigerian i must be an igbo man,because the foresaw all dis in the 60s 16 Likes 1 Share

This is the One Nigeria, Tivs pride themselves to have spilled blood to keep as One.



Why then do people cry over another round of blood being spilled by Fulani herdsmen to take Nigeria to a greater height.?





I still maintain that every Tiv person should continue to reject the Christian Republic of Biafra while romancing & sexing the Fulani Republic of Nigeria.



GOWON: Go On With One Nigeria. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Ewu talking. Your January bmc pay would soon be ready. eat, drink, dine and wine but God go punish all of una one day

Ewu talking. Your January bmc pay would soon be ready. eat, drink, dine and wine but God go punish all of una one day

You won't be left out

Nnamdi called my dear country zoo



Hope you know the consequence



Be guided 7 Likes 1 Share

The temerity these useless animals had to spew all these garbages is because the useless government of Nigeria headed by the dreaded certificatelesz mallam is giving them protection and cover. may God punish APC and the fulani killers 3 Likes

Pls shut up, fanatical indeed. How many time have we given in killing sprees because of religion. You're just an idiot.

Must you kill to be fanatical



Must you kill to be fanatical

Fueling it through actions speaks a lot

You won't be left out it shall not be well with all bmc. u inclusive and that useless thing ngeneukwu it shall not be well with all bmc. u inclusive and that useless thing ngeneukwu 5 Likes

terriost are making demands on the law?!! The audacity!

What boldness ! They now think they can let blood and get away with but demand law be changed and land given and it be done!



And they are right. Despite their multiple terriost strikes they walk free still ,whike the government, local ,federal and the president himself do nothing



terriost are making demands on the law?!! The audacity!

What boldness ! They now think they can let blood and get away with but demand law be changed and land given and it be done!

And they are right. Despite their multiple terriost strikes they walk free still ,whike the government, local ,federal and the president himself do nothing

I lie. They are doing something. They've been reasoning on the changing the law, giving these terriost ,these murders land for their cow

it shall not be well with all bmc. u inclusive and that useless thing ngeneukwu



Do you notice





Do you notice

I know when I see online drug addicts?









As don't get it wrong



I created a thread asking the president to take action some days back



I will never support anything violence



Did you know I can't even stand an accident victim



How much more people killed in their sleep,homes,school and villages



I condemned it strongly



All I asked Nigerians to do is not to politicize it I stand with you on this one..but you must stop politicising and insulting other tribes like SE..... Let's kick backwardness out of Nigeria

I stand with you on this one..but you must stop politicising and insulting other tribes like SE..... Let's kick backwardness out of Nigeria









Yes sir

Must you kill to be fanatical



Fueling it through actions speaks a lot

Sarrki a mad man has more brain cells than you. Clearly you're deficient in myelin because it is obvious the oligodendrocites in your CNS are on vacation. 4 Likes

Can anyone bet me, as we re here condemning this stupid demands from this nonentity of a man... Our dear president , is somewhere in the Aso Rock considering this demands and if care is not taking in days to come he will grant them their demands... That's to tell u the man we have as a president of the FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA. A man under his roof his son bought a bike of 50something million naira and he is not even aware, is he qualified to be a head of a family, How much more the president of a country as large as Nigeria?....apart from Nigeria Vs BiAfra war, voting in Buhari is the biggest mistake of humanity in this country . this is exactly how not to be a leader 4 Likes