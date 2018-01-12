₦airaland Forum

Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group

Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 5:30am
A Fulani socio-cultural organisation, the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) has said that the conflicts between farmers and herders in Benue State and other states is the Fulani way of fighting back over prolonged neglect and injustice.

It said the country had relegated the Fulani herdsmen to the background and were never allowed to exercise any right in the country like other citizens.

He called for the abrogation of the Anti-Open grazing Bill.

National Secretary General of GAFDAN Alhaji Saleh Bayeri told our reporter in Jos, the Plateau State capital, yesterday: “There has been so much hatred against the Fulani by other Nigerians over the years and successive governments never cared to see to the challenges facing the Fulanis in this country, we have been pushed to the wall and the only option we have is to fight back, especially as states are beginning to enact laws to further strangulate the only means of livelihood of the Fulani herdsmen in the country”


Bayeri added: “The reason for the problem is obvious. The Fulani in this country are facing the toughest challenge of their lives, a kind of challenge that makes you to choose between life and death; they are facing serious economic depression.

“Historically, the herdsmen and their business have been neglected o by the people and government of Nigeria. It is therefore natural that for people that feel oppressed to want to fight back or resist oppression. As far back as I can remember, from 1970 till date, there has been no single government policy geared towards assisting herdsmen in any way.

“Naturally, the government should know that the Fulani that keep multiplying in human population and their animal, should know that they need a space to occupy and carry out their legitimate business. The Fulani are not being allowed any space in Nigeria and government does not seem to care, so they have to fight back.

He added: “There was the issue of grazing reserve, about 413 grazing reserves in gazette. Out of that number, you can’t count up to 20 that are functional. But farmers enjoy and keep enjoying all sorts of assistance from the federal government through the same ministry for agriculture. Government does not really care when it comes to the issue of herders.”

On the Benue killings, he said: “We expected the federal government to move in and stop the enforcement on this anti-open grazing law in Benue State, but since government does not care on any issue affecting the Fulani man, the governor was allowed to enforce the law and we can now see the consequences

“From the last check, it was reported that over 70 people have been killed in Benue State in attempt to enforce an unjust law of anti-open grazing. People should ask the governor, is the enforcement of any law worth the lives of over 70 of his people. Has that law succeeded?”



His suggested solution is that “the Benue State governor should withdrew the anti-open grazing law he enacted last year, let him look at Benue State as home for all irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation. The governor should be reminded that he swore to protect and defend the lives of all citizens of Benue State not minding their tribe, religion or political background


http://thenationonlineng.net/benue-dump-law-says-fulani-group/

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 5:33am
I think the Fulani herdsmen should respect the law of the land of there host

When sharia was implemented in some northern states we non Muslim abide peacefully

What is good for the goose is also good for the gander

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by alexlife(m): 5:34am
can you imagine? drop law for peace, they don become Benue lawmakers? hw dare them dictate for Benue indigenes and Government how to lives their life. are they slaves?



Like immigrants in USA asking them to drop their immigration law

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by nero2face: 5:37am
That's what happens when u have a strong backup, the North is really enjoying APC government more than any other region...

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Pavore9: 5:37am
See the boldness! angry

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 5:40am
nero2face:
Zoo nation

Nnamdi called my dear country zoo

Hope you know the consequence

Be guided

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Tyche(m): 5:42am
Na wa ooooo

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by mistarsam(m): 5:44am
Gg

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Nutase(f): 5:52am
When did they become lawmakers to recommend such poo.

Sarrki is this not an admission of the massacre carried out by them and you are here claiming intelligence gathering.

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Amberon11: 5:52am
So you fit get small sense like this?
sarrki:
I think the Fulani herdsmen should respect the law of the land of there host

When sharia was implemented in some northern states we non Muslim abide peacefully

What is good for the goose is also good for the gander

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 5:56am
Nutase:
When did they become lawmakers to recommend such poo.

Sarrki is this not an admission of the massacre carried out by them and you are here claiming intelligence gathering.

As don't get it wrong

I created a thread asking the president to take action some days back

I will never support anything violence

Did you know I can't even stand an accident victim

How much more people killed in their sleep,homes,school and villages

I condemned it strongly

All I asked Nigerians to do is not to politicize it

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by aolawale025: 5:59am
Such arrogance. Dictating to people what to do in their land!

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 6:00am
Amberon11:
This is the same reason I hate Muslims and Islam. They are complaining about hatred from other Nigerians when their entire history is embedded in violence and ethnic cleansing. Cursed people!

Don't generalize

Hate is a harsh and deep word

Majority of east and the south south are fanatical Christians

Majority Middle belt and North east Christians are fanatical

Majority of Northern Muslim are fanatical


They all lack tolerance

They should take a cue from the southwest

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Jlow2: 6:01am
so if the govt dnt back down on the anti grazing law they will continue killing innocent pple on there farm land,there was a country indeed,in my next life if am a nigerian i must be an igbo man,because the foresaw all dis in the 60s

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by EternalTruths: 6:03am
This is the One Nigeria, Tivs pride themselves to have spilled blood to keep as One.

Why then do people cry over another round of blood being spilled by Fulani herdsmen to take Nigeria to a greater height.?


I still maintain that every Tiv person should continue to reject the Christian Republic of Biafra while romancing & sexing the Fulani Republic of Nigeria.

GOWON: Go On With One Nigeria.

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by EnEnPeecee: 6:03am
sarrki:
I think the Fulani herdsmen should respect the law of the land of there host

When sharia was implemented in some northern states we non Muslim abide peacefully

What is good for the goose is also good for the gander
Ewu talking. Your January bmc pay would soon be ready. eat, drink, dine and wine but God go punish all of una one day

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 6:05am
EnEnPeecee:
Ewu talking. Your January bmc pay would soon be ready. eat, drink, dine and wine but God go punish all of una one day

You won't be left out
Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by nero2face: 6:07am
sarrki:


Nnamdi called my dear country zoo

Hope you know the consequence

Be guided

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by EnEnPeecee: 6:07am
The temerity these useless animals had to spew all these garbages is because the useless government of Nigeria headed by the dreaded certificatelesz mallam is giving them protection and cover. may God punish APC and the fulani killers

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 6:09am
Amberon11:
Pls shut up, fanatical indeed. How many time have we given in killing sprees because of religion. You're just an idiot.

Must you kill to be fanatical

Fueling it through actions speaks a lot

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by EnEnPeecee: 6:09am
sarrki:


You won't be left out
it shall not be well with all bmc. u inclusive and that useless thing ngeneukwu

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by SweetPuffPuff(f): 6:11am
ha ha ha ha undecided terriost are making demands on the law?!! The audacity!
What boldness ! They now think they can let blood and get away with but demand law be changed and land given and it be done!

And they are right. Despite their multiple terriost strikes they walk free still ,whike the government, local ,federal and the president himself do nothing

I lie. They are doing something. They've been reasoning on the changing the law, giving these terriost ,these murders land for their cow

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 6:11am
EnEnPeecee:
it shall not be well with all bmc. u inclusive and that useless thing ngeneukwu


Do you notice


I know when I see online drug addicts?
Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by TrueSenator(m): 6:21am
I stand with you on this one..but you must stop politicising and insulting other tribes like SE..... Let's kick backwardness out of Nigeria



sarrki:


As don't get it wrong

I created a thread asking the president to take action some days back

I will never support anything violence

Did you know I can't even stand an accident victim

How much more people killed in their sleep,homes,school and villages

I condemned it strongly

All I asked Nigerians to do is not to politicize it
Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sarrki(m): 6:22am
TrueSenator:
I stand with you on this one..but you must stop politicising and insulting other tribes like SE..... Let's kick backwardness out of Nigeria




Yes sir
Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Amberon11: 7:35am
Sarrki a mad man has more brain cells than you. Clearly you're deficient in myelin because it is obvious the oligodendrocites in your CNS are on vacation.
sarrki:


Must you kill to be fanatical

Fueling it through actions speaks a lot

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by sneezeemek(m): 7:42am
Can anyone bet me, as we re here condemning this stupid demands from this nonentity of a man... Our dear president , is somewhere in the Aso Rock considering this demands and if care is not taking in days to come he will grant them their demands... That's to tell u the man we have as a president of the FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA. A man under his roof his son bought a bike of 50something million naira and he is not even aware, is he qualified to be a head of a family, How much more the president of a country as large as Nigeria?....apart from Nigeria Vs BiAfra war, voting in Buhari is the biggest mistake of humanity in this country . this is exactly how not to be a leader

Re: Stop Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue State For Peace To Reign - Fulani Group by Ladyhippolyta88: 7:43am
sarrki:
I think the Fulani herdsmen should respect the law of the land of there host

When sharia was implemented in some northern states we non Muslim abide peacefully

What is good for the goose is also good for the gander
Sarrki when last did you take your medicine?

