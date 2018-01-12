₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,942,768 members, 4,020,706 topics. Date: Friday, 12 January 2018 at 09:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke (4052 Views)
2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP / James Faleke Escapes Death, Was Shot At, Car Riddled With Bullets / APC Will Lose In 2019 - Yakassai (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by afroniger: 6:12am
Published January 11, 2018
https://punchng.com/2019-faleke-says-buhari-may-lose-in-kogi/
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by Lorechino(m): 6:13am
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by Flexherbal(m): 6:14am
All politicians are now talking of 2019, won't they serve their people well, first, in this 2018!
11 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by alexlife(m): 6:15am
Keep dreaming? You thinks say zombie get sense? They no get oooo
Zombie na robot, created to worship their master.
Bet me, even if APC kill all their love once, they go still defend them
Blame GEJ
Vote APC back 2019
That's why they are called zombie.
8 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by Ratello: 6:18am
Middle Belt (North Central) and most of Northeast is for Atiku to win come 2019 stubborn Buhari will only have his mumu Northwest to claim to his side. I am too sure of one thing that Buhari will be disgraced come 2019 and if APC dares rig the elections they shall be firmly resisted and physically roasted. APC is evil so is Buhari. APC only have a say in the real sense of it in Lagos.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by usba: 6:21am
Falake should know APC only won kogi because of PMB, not because he being a rep from Lagos had good ideas. True Bello has failed humanity but in PMB Nigerians trust
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by JAMO4REAL1(m): 6:23am
one by one dey don dey talk, faleke na Tunubu boy OK till den OK oga
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by cstr1001: 6:25am
Ratello:
Benue traditional elders already asked Buhari not to expect their votes.
Buhari is a seriously bad market as he should be especially in the middle-belt. It would be madness for the middle-belt to reward such incompetence with favourable votes for buhari.
If they vote for buhari, then i will honestly give up on them.
12 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by KardinalZik(m): 6:32am
APC = FAILURE!
Period!
9 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by MBuhariGCFR(m): 6:32am
KardinalZik:Be mindful of what you say.
Now back to the topic:
Falake is no God and neither do i think he understand every gibberish he spits from his corrupt mouth. If you can't support the system, how do you expect it to excel?. Nigerians are in deep pains and this is the only thing a thinking human being can come out to say? APC will still conquer in 2019 no matter the hate. We will do everything possible to fulfil our 2015 promises before 2019. That alone is guaranteed. So Nigerians should keep supporting the truth which is APC and the change they seek for will come in due time.
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by ORACLE1975(m): 6:35am
APC will lose every state including kogi state
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by MBuhariGCFR(m): 6:38am
APC -> 2019
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by Atiku2019: 6:41am
Nigerians Stand With Atiku
9 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by KardinalZik(m): 6:55am
MBuhariGCFR:
Question: Who put Nigerians in the deep pains you mentioned?
Answer: APC and their lies, deception, propaganda and MAL-ADMINISTRATION.
APC haven't fully delivered any of their promises. ALL THEY DO IS SHIFT THE BLAME to the previous administration as if that is what they were voted to do.
Therefore, I repeat, APC = FAILURE!
Not everyone is a ZOMBIE.
12 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by everozone: 7:29am
usba:You and your family members trust in Buhari.
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by usba: 7:41am
everozone:
Nigerians trust PMB, take that the bank
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by ajebuter(f): 7:42am
Only Kogi state
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by ajebuter(f): 7:42am
usba:
Speak for yourself please...
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by everozone: 7:52am
usba:That was then.Buhari has woefully failed Nigerians.He no longer enjoy the goodwills of Nigerians as before.His popularity has caught fire.He will lose come 2019.Fact!
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by Thisis2raw(m): 8:18am
Me am just tired of Buhari and his busy body cohorts
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by colexy: 8:18am
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by kings09(m): 8:19am
Buhari has alredy lost. Wat a story, from failure to failure
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by joshtega27(m): 8:19am
can any good still come out from APC��
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by Chikelue2000(m): 8:20am
usba:I just give up on hope
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by Millz404(m): 8:21am
He is going to lose everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by jerryile(m): 8:23am
MBuhariGCFR:Nonsense. Dislike!dislike!!dislike!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by sanpipita(m): 8:27am
Buhari and APC will lose heavily next year, let them continue chest beating and thinking they have everything in bag, PDP were equally bullish ahead of 2015 election.
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by chiedu7: 8:27am
May loose una say?
If anybody from Benue vote APC, then the person needs psychiatric treatment.
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by Abfinest007(m): 8:28am
if buhari does not lose the election he will lose his life. losing is losing as far there is lose inside
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Lose In Kogi - Faleke by deeone10: 8:32am
lose in Kogi alone or lose generally
1 Like
Breaking News: Violence In Bodija Market Ibadan. Police & Hausa Clash. One Dead? / Havard Graduate Donates His Certificate To Buhari.(photo) / Who Is Maj.-gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.) – The New National Security Adviser
Viewing this topic: viceddy95(m), destinable(m), sassy247(m), Mbenzy(m), aji2015, giantstrides(m), Davephilips(m), oriafoh(m), mediaspy, Ambi25, bendike, martinsaba, ologuntheo(m), Darey207(m), Iamadeiza(m), HomeOfMe(f), Honourable001, Mcweber(m), oceania100(m), wizzyrich(m), lmm4real, emmaeneche92(m), jedisco(m), Treasure1919(f), Thomps2, knuckbuck(m), naijaboy756, ikwubaba, Uzordrew, SerPounce(m), Tompee2, bosunayoola, Nehemz(m), mannatech, IMO22(m), adadadon(m), BanMePls and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21