Published January 11, 2018



Sunday Aborisade



President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Campaign Coordinator for Lagos State, Abiodun Faleke, has advised the All Progressives Congress leadership to ignore the pledge by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, that he will deliver the state for the party in the 2019 presidential election.



Bello had during his recent visit to the Presidential Villa, assured the party’s leadership that he would ensure that Kogi delivers more votes for the President in 2019 than Katsina, his home state.



But Faleke, who was the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Kogi State during the 2015 election, alleged that Bello had no such capacity because of his poor record of performance in the state.



Faleke, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “It is the height of deceit for a governor who owe several months’ salaries and pensions, and who cannot provide basic infrastructure, to boast of delivering Kogi for President Buhari in 2019.



“Mr. President, how can a governor who has been indicted by the Independent National Electoral Commission for engaging in double registration lead your campaign train in Kogi with such a moral stain hanging on his neck?



“The question is, will President Buhari contest? If yes, will he win Kogi with Yahaya Bello as the chief campaigner? The answer is No. This is because he has killed the APC in the state, thereby stripping us of critical campaign issues in the state.”







https://punchng.com/2019-faleke-says-buhari-may-lose-in-kogi/

All politicians are now talking of 2019, won't they serve their people well, first, in this 2018! 11 Likes

Keep dreaming? You thinks say zombie get sense? They no get oooo



Zombie na robot, created to worship their master.



Bet me, even if APC kill all their love once, they go still defend them



Blame GEJ



Vote APC back 2019



That's why they are called zombie. 8 Likes

Middle Belt (North Central) and most of Northeast is for Atiku to win come 2019 stubborn Buhari will only have his mumu Northwest to claim to his side. I am too sure of one thing that Buhari will be disgraced come 2019 and if APC dares rig the elections they shall be firmly resisted and physically roasted. APC is evil so is Buhari. APC only have a say in the real sense of it in Lagos. 22 Likes 1 Share

Falake should know APC only won kogi because of PMB, not because he being a rep from Lagos had good ideas. True Bello has failed humanity but in PMB Nigerians trust

one by one dey don dey talk, faleke na Tunubu boy OK till den OK oga 2 Likes

Ratello:

Middle Belt (North Central) and most of Northeast is for Atiku to win come 2019 stubborn Buhari will only have his mumu Northwest to claim to his side. I am too sure of one thing that Buhari will be disgraced come 2019 and if APC dares rig the elections they shall be firmly resisted and physically roasted. APC is evil so is Buhari. APC only have a say in the real sense of it in Lagos.

Benue traditional elders already asked Buhari not to expect their votes.



Buhari is a seriously bad market as he should be especially in the middle-belt. It would be madness for the middle-belt to reward such incompetence with favourable votes for buhari.



If they vote for buhari, then i will honestly give up on them. Benue traditional elders already asked Buhari not to expect their votes.Buhari is a seriously bad market as he should be especially in the middle-belt. It would be madness for the middle-belt to reward such incompetence with favourable votes for buhari.If they vote for buhari, then i will honestly give up on them. 12 Likes

APC = FAILURE!

Period! 9 Likes

KardinalZik:

APC = FAILURE!



Period! Be mindful of what you say.

Now back to the topic:



Falake is no God and neither do i think he understand every gibberish he spits from his corrupt mouth. If you can't support the system, how do you expect it to excel?. Nigerians are in deep pains and this is the only thing a thinking human being can come out to say? APC will still conquer in 2019 no matter the hate. We will do everything possible to fulfil our 2015 promises before 2019. That alone is guaranteed. So Nigerians should keep supporting the truth which is APC and the change they seek for will come in due time. Be mindful of what you say.Now back to the topic:Falake is no God and neither do i think he understand every gibberish he spits from his corrupt mouth. If you can't support the system, how do you expect it to excel?. Nigerians are in deep pains and this is the only thing a thinking human being can come out to say? APC will still conquer in 2019 no matter the hate. We will do everything possible to fulfil our 2015 promises before 2019. That alone is guaranteed. So Nigerians should keep supporting the truth which is APC and the change they seek for will come in due time.

APC will lose every state including kogi state 5 Likes

APC -> 2019

Nigerians Stand With Atiku 9 Likes

MBuhariGCFR:

Be mindful of what you say.

Now back to the topic:



Falake is no God and neither do i think he understand every gibberish he spits from his corrupt mouth. If you can't support the system, how do you expect it to excel?. Nigerians are in deep pains and this is the only thing a thinking human being can come out to say? APC will still conquer in 2019 no matter the hate. We will do everything possible to fulfil our 2015 promises before 2019. That alone is guaranteed. So Nigerians should keep supporting the truth which is APC and the change they seek for will come in due time.

Question: Who put Nigerians in the deep pains you mentioned?



Answer: APC and their lies, deception, propaganda and MAL-ADMINISTRATION.



APC haven't fully delivered any of their promises. ALL THEY DO IS SHIFT THE BLAME to the previous administration as if that is what they were voted to do.



Therefore, I repeat, APC = FAILURE!



Not everyone is a ZOMBIE. Question: Who put Nigerians in the deep pains you mentioned?Answer: APC and their lies, deception, propaganda and MAL-ADMINISTRATION.APC haven't fully delivered any of their promises. ALL THEY DO IS SHIFT THE BLAME to the previous administration as if that is what they were voted to do.Therefore, I repeat, APC = FAILURE!Not everyone is a ZOMBIE. 12 Likes

usba:

Falake should know APC only won kogi because of PMB, not because he being a rep from Lagos had good ideas. True Bello has failed humanity but in PMB Nigerians trust You and your family members trust in Buhari. You and your family members trust in Buhari. 4 Likes

everozone:

You and your family members trust in Buhari.

Nigerians trust PMB, take that the bank Nigerians trust PMB, take that the bank

Only Kogi state 1 Like

usba:





Nigerians trust PMB, take that the bank

Speak for yourself please... Speak for yourself please... 5 Likes

usba:





Nigerians trust PMB, take that the bank That was then.Buhari has woefully failed Nigerians.He no longer enjoy the goodwills of Nigerians as before.His popularity has caught fire.He will lose come 2019.Fact! That was then.Buhari has woefully failed Nigerians.He no longer enjoy the goodwills of Nigerians as before.His popularity has caught fire.He will lose come 2019.Fact! 3 Likes

Me am just tired of Buhari and his busy body cohorts 2 Likes

Buhari has alredy lost. Wat a story, from failure to failure 2 Likes

can any good still come out from APC�� 3 Likes

usba:

Falake should know APC only won kogi because of PMB, not because he being a rep from Lagos had good ideas. True Bello has failed humanity but in PMB Nigerians trust I just give up on hope I just give up on hope 1 Like

He is going to lose everywhere 2 Likes

MBuhariGCFR:

Be mindful of what you say.

Now back to the topic:



Falake is no God and neither do i think he understand every gibberish he spits from his corrupt mouth. If you can't support the system, how do you expect it to excel?. Nigerians are in deep pains and this is the only thing a thinking human being can come out to say? APC will still conquer in 2019 no matter the hate. We will do everything possible to fulfil our 2015 promises before 2019. That alone is guaranteed. So Nigerians should keep supporting the truth which is APC and the change they seek for will come in due time. Nonsense. Dislike!dislike!!dislike!!! Nonsense. Dislike!dislike!!dislike!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari and APC will lose heavily next year, let them continue chest beating and thinking they have everything in bag, PDP were equally bullish ahead of 2015 election. 3 Likes

May loose una say?



If anybody from Benue vote APC, then the person needs psychiatric treatment. 3 Likes

if buhari does not lose the election he will lose his life. losing is losing as far there is lose inside