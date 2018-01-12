₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by ikorodureporta: 6:53am
Army silent as Shiites warn FG not to invent violence
Source: https://m.guardian.ng/news/detained-islamic-leader-feared-dead/
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by veekid(m): 8:47am
Ah no understand why dem hold the man sef
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by three: 8:47am
Hmm... There really are no surprises with PMB
Read this article from September 1985 very carefully
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by Firefire(m): 8:47am
"The authorities, however, appeared to have had other reasons for holding him, despite court orders granting him bail".
Too much wickedness in Mohomodu Buhary's blood.
Too many death, too many blood, too many calamity.
Nigerians, which way...?
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by Trustme2(m): 8:47am
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by braine: 8:47am
I still don't understand why FG held that man. PMB keeps making it harder for me to defend him.
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by Edopesin(m): 8:47am
I Pray Nigeria Dosen't Record Anoda Terror Group
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by dunkem21(m): 8:47am
No comment .. I'll also advise you to swallow yours.
Changed my mind to ask this question..
'When last did you see El-Zakzaky
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by GreatMahmud: 8:48am
A day is coming very soon when a crop of young armed men will hold seige this government. There will be blood bath but it shall be for the good of the oppressed.
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by bart10: 8:48am
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by Moreoffaith(m): 8:49am
And this useless govt will expect people to abide by rules and regulation of the land when they cannot even respect the court ruling.
Nigeria is in one chance.
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by obryneblaque: 8:49am
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by jerflakes(m): 8:49am
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by promise0001: 8:49am
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by Benjom(m): 8:49am
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by UnknownT: 8:50am
Someone posted the emboldened on a whatsapp group Pls be careful on your movement as DSS just announced the death of El-Zakzaky. There may be violence.
Could it really be true?
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by Doerstech(m): 8:50am
hmmmmmmm...I guess Nigerians needs to be distracted from Benue killlings
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by MrPeterson(m): 8:50am
Hmmm finally this government has lost it .
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by bugidon(m): 8:50am
Just look at!! am sure alk these shite will still vote for buhari come 2019
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by usba: 8:50am
When did an Ibechukwu cared for a zazzaky? guardians of lies and discord wants to create perpetual strife in Nigeria and they will call an Ibechukwu of ipob fame to consecrate their lies and rumour mongering.
The same Guardian that has anti Muslim bigots like Abati has become so concerned for zazzaky?
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by jeromedee: 8:51am
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by israelmao(m): 8:51am
I'm just watching!
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by zionic(m): 8:51am
Northern problem.[i][/i]
Zee say so!
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by Statsocial: 8:51am
I hope we can all come out in 2015 to vote buhari out of govt.
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by jchioma: 8:51am
If this news is true, e no go well for Buhari and his generation.
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by DukeNija(m): 8:52am
If El-Zakzaky dies, Yusuf Buhari will either die or become a vegetable. Heartless murderer. And to think people were praying for his sons health to improve. Rubbish
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by Firefire(m): 8:52am
usba:
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by yemmy27: 8:52am
Another wahala loading....
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by fuckbmc: 8:53am
BUHARI LOVES TO SHED HUMAN BLOOD
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by Hemaah: 8:53am
Death news has become the only headlines news in nigeria this days mmmmmmmm and person will come and tell me that aso rock president is a Messiah.
Doom
Doom
Doom
Doom
May God save us from this Messiah of doom.
|Re: El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian by Odingo1: 8:53am
So FG is above the law and want the people they are ruling to obey the law they are refusing to obey.
That is why Nigeria is lawless country.
