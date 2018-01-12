Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-Zakzaky: Islamic Cleric Feared Dead In Detention - The Guardian (5698 Views)

Army silent as Shiites warn FG not to invent violence

• Rights group seeks release of imprisoned cleric



An Islamic leader in the custody of Nigerian authorities might have died. The nation’s capital, Abuja, was tense for the most part of yesterday, while military armoured tanks and heavily armed policemen patrolled the streets of Kaduna in a show of force.



The Guardian reliably learnt the cleric might have passed away yesterday, with the authorities hurriedly putting security measures in place to forestall violence by his supporters and persons sympathetic to his cause.



A meeting of a paramilitary body in Kaduna, yesterday, was swiftly concluded with members warned to stay indoors and not travel back to their states for fear of a possible backlash following the rumoured death.Followers of the embattled cleric have for months called for his release. The authorities, however, appeared to have had other reasons for holding him, despite court orders granting him bail.





The army, allegedly holding the cleric in “protective custody”, was silent on his current fate. Calls and text messages to spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka, at 3:18 p.m. and 3:48 p.m., yesterday, to confirm the matter were not replied to before press time.Other security sources contacted for confirmation also kept sealed lips.



A call by The Guardian to the embassy of a notable Arab country with presumed links to the cleric did not yield any result, as the cultural envoy was said to have travelled overseas and was not in a position to comment.The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), meanwhile, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the development.



Executive Director, Ibuchukwu Ezike, accused Buhari of impunity and disdain for the rule of law since assumption of office.This president may have just created another Boko Haram, Ezike said, adding that the administration’s incarceration of Nigerians without charge and in defiance of court orders is a threat to democracy and national stability.



Insisting the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) must be released for urgent medical care, the group, yesterday, warned the Federal Government not to use the rumoured death of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky as pretext to create a crisis.



“Security agents are spreading false information and rumours, with a view to breaking our will and causing confusion, so that they could seize the opportunity to turn our peaceful protests into violence. “Credible reports have confirmed that hoodlums have been commissioned by the authorities to foment trouble by burning tyres and property in the course of our peaceful processions. Part of their evil plot involves spreading false news of the alleged death of our leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, due to illness, on fake Facebook profile pages,” said IMN spokesman, Mallam Ibrahim Musa in Kaduna.



The group said the security agencies “had hoped to achieve their mischievous aims by wreaking havoc and attributing the same to supposed reaction of members of the Islamic Movement. When all their evil machinations failed woefully, they went wild and opened fire on peaceful protesters that were demanding the immediate release of Sheikh El-Zakzaky to enable him to attend to his deteriorating health.”



It added: “This police fury followed their inability to cash in on the effects of such fake news and reports they have circulated on social media to incite violence to discredit the Islamic Movement.





“The Islamic Movement will like to reiterate its age-long stand of adopting peaceful means in pursuing its objectives. We vehemently reject any attempt to label us as violent. We are so orderly than for anybody to incite us into taking illogical violent means. We would not be held responsible for anything contrary to our peaceful resolve and methods.”



In the same vein, pro-democracy and non-governmental organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), yesterday, condemned suppression and killings by security forces of IMN protesters.



In the statement in Abuja, National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, urged the Federal Government to release from detention Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), El-Zakzaky and his wife, and thousands of members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).



Source: Source: https://m.guardian.ng/news/detained-islamic-leader-feared-dead/ 2 Likes

Ah no understand why dem hold the man sef 3 Likes

Hmm... There really are no surprises with PMB



Read this article from September 1985 very carefully 6 Likes 4 Shares

"The authorities, however, appeared to have had other reasons for holding him, despite court orders granting him bail".





Too much wickedness in Mohomodu Buhary's blood.



Too many death, too many blood, too many calamity.





Nigerians, which way...? 15 Likes 1 Share

Ok

I still don't understand why FG held that man. PMB keeps making it harder for me to defend him. 4 Likes

I Pray Nigeria Dosen't Record Anoda Terror Group

.. I'll also advise you to swallow yours.



Changed my mind to ask this question..





'When last did you see El-Zakzaky



Changed my mind to ask this question..'When last did you see El-Zakzaky

A day is coming very soon when a crop of young armed men will hold seige this government. There will be blood bath but it shall be for the good of the oppressed. 7 Likes

And this useless govt will expect people to abide by rules and regulation of the land when they cannot even respect the court ruling.



Nigeria is in one chance. 3 Likes

Okay

Ok na

Someone posted the emboldened on a whatsapp group Pls be careful on your movement as DSS just announced the death of El-Zakzaky. There may be violence.

Could it really be true?

hmmmmmmm...I guess Nigerians needs to be distracted from Benue killlings 1 Like

Hmmm finally this government has lost it . 2 Likes

Just look at!! am sure alk these shite will still vote for buhari come 2019 2 Likes

When did an Ibechukwu cared for a zazzaky? guardians of lies and discord wants to create perpetual strife in Nigeria and they will call an Ibechukwu of ipob fame to consecrate their lies and rumour mongering.



The same Guardian that has anti Muslim bigots like Abati has become so concerned for zazzaky?

I'm just watching! 1 Like

Northern problem.[i][/i]







Zee say so!

I hope we can all come out in 2015 to vote buhari out of govt.

If this news is true, e no go well for Buhari and his generation. 2 Likes

If El-Zakzaky dies, Yusuf Buhari will either die or become a vegetable. Heartless murderer. And to think people were praying for his sons health to improve. Rubbish 2 Likes

usba:

When did an Ibechukwu cared for a zazzaky? guardians of lies and discord wants to create perpetual strife in Nigeria and they will call an Ibechukwu of ipob fame to consecrate their lies and rumour mongering. 5 Likes 1 Share

Another wahala loading.... 1 Like 1 Share

BUHARI LOVES TO SHED HUMAN BLOOD 3 Likes

Death news has become the only headlines news in nigeria this days mmmmmmmm and person will come and tell me that aso rock president is a Messiah.



May God save us from this Messiah of doom. 3 Likes