|Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by AngryNaijaMan: 6:33pm
Fani-Kayode
"We gave massive support to Buhari’s govt. but received 73 corpses in return"- Bishop Williams Avenya, Benue state.https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/951847557868740608
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by AngryNaijaMan: 6:36pm
Reno Omokri
President Buhari, remember your famous body language? That is what Fulani herdsmen see. Your body language in refusing to use the powers you have to crush them like you did IPOB, Niger Delta militants and other five percenters emboldened them to kill Nigerians like never before!
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/951869748244959233
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by clevvermind(m): 6:40pm
FFK is right. It is time for Nigerians to speak up. Buhari is like a vampire.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by Crocky23: 6:47pm
Impeach Buhari before Bubu impeach Nigeria.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by CampuChan: 6:49pm
Benue people waited too long before reacting. They should have confronted the Fulanis from day 1.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by PapaBaby: 6:53pm
President Buhari, remember your famous body language? That is what Fulani herdsmen see
Buhari's body language is telling the Fulanis to kill kill kill
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by bugidon(m): 7:16pm
Buhari has failed in every aspect of leadership, the thing he is good at is rearing cows
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by GMBuhari: 7:51pm
Pained wailers
Now ffk is their lord
Anybody who raises an army within Nigeria is a terrorist
Ask Nnamdi Kanu
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by deltaisgreat: 8:00pm
Benue people should go on crying. When it was happening to some states from the south, they supported Buhari and APC government. Now its their turn they are crying for our sympathy to raise their massacred people. Just bear it and vote wisely next year. Let all men carry his cross. We carried ours alone and we will vote Buhari again so that by 2023 we will know who go surfer pass. As me and my people we are eating our oil money like the Arabs do
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by magoo10(m): 8:09pm
Ipob never shot a bullet for one day but were labelled terrorist even though part of their ideology was against this same murderous group ,fulani herdsmen have maimed and killed innocent Nigerians in the most agonizing manner when they were not provoked yet they have not been labelled terrorist.
The world is watching
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by dhope001(m): 8:52pm
Former military man, doesn't feel bad when it comes to shedding of blood...not to now talk of Fulani men that prefer death of their children instead of their cow. God help us in this country.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by deebsman1(m): 8:52pm
Two mad men
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by BruncleZuma: 8:53pm
I have nothing to say
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by tempest01(m): 8:54pm
GMBuhari:
And the Fulani herdsmen army is what?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by blessedweapon(m): 8:54pm
Sarrki coman preach
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by jeeqaa7(m): 8:54pm
Sic
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by Alao96(m): 8:54pm
Make una ready ooii
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by Opinedecandid(m): 8:55pm
ARM YOURSELF WITH YOUR VOTER'S CARD;
ENSURE MEMBERS OF YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS DO SO, TOO!
Let's all prepare an wait, when that opportunity comes, we act
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:55pm
deltaisgreat:
They have been in support of one Nigeria since the civil war. Where has it gotten them ?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by Sunnycliff(m): 8:55pm
Buhari is not only a bigot but insensitive, callous and wicked
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by BeijinDossier: 8:56pm
The only to save Nigeria right now is impeaching Bubu.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by passyhansome(m): 8:56pm
Yoruba Muslims and Hausa see wetin una cause
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by AkupeMBANO(m): 8:56pm
Any right thinking Nigerian will always condemn these killings. it is not fair at all forget politics.
I saw the pictures of corpses and also the photos from the mass burial and i wept. Buhari is a huge mistake and must be appropriately corrected come 2019
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by MrImole(m): 8:57pm
This is getting out of hands and legs.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by kingsaif(m): 8:57pm
trash
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by Richardabbey(m): 8:58pm
Congratulation Nigeria
INEC Has Declared Fulani Herdsmen As A Political Running Party For 2019
Hope They Won
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by dust144(m): 8:58pm
This what your president is doing
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) by Meti99(m): 8:58pm
Benue people are naturally slow people and I don't see any reason why they have to shout to the air to threaten the Nigeria demons.
Do the necessary silently, Nigerians are behind you
