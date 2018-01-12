Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen & Buhari: FFK And Reno Omokri React (See Tweets) (5464 Views)

Fani-Kayode

"We gave massive support to Buhari’s govt. but received 73 corpses in return"- Bishop Williams Avenya, Benue state.



We warned u! What else did u expect?

If u support a vampire when he feeds on the children of others always remember that one day he will come for urs too. https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/951847557868740608 2 Likes 1 Share

Reno Omokri

President Buhari, remember your famous body language? That is what Fulani herdsmen see. Your body language in refusing to use the powers you have to crush them like you did IPOB, Niger Delta militants and other five percenters emboldened them to kill Nigerians like never before!

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/951869748244959233 2 Likes

FFK is right. It is time for Nigerians to speak up. Buhari is like a vampire. 14 Likes

Impeach Buhari before Bubu impeach Nigeria. 11 Likes

Benue people waited too long before reacting. They should have confronted the Fulanis from day 1. 8 Likes

Buhari has failed in every aspect of leadership, the thing he is good at is rearing cows 9 Likes







Now ffk is their lord





Anybody who raises an army within Nigeria is a terrorist





Ask Nnamdi Kanu Pained wailersNow ffk is their lordAnybody who raises an army within Nigeria is a terroristAsk Nnamdi Kanu 1 Like

Benue people should go on crying. When it was happening to some states from the south, they supported Buhari and APC government. Now its their turn they are crying for our sympathy to raise their massacred people. Just bear it and vote wisely next year. Let all men carry his cross. We carried ours alone and we will vote Buhari again so that by 2023 we will know who go surfer pass. As me and my people we are eating our oil money like the Arabs do 6 Likes

Ipob never shot a bullet for one day but were labelled terrorist even though part of their ideology was against this same murderous group ,fulani herdsmen have maimed and killed innocent Nigerians in the most agonizing manner when they were not provoked yet they have not been labelled terrorist.



The world is watching 18 Likes

Former military man, doesn't feel bad when it comes to shedding of blood...not to now talk of Fulani men that prefer death of their children instead of their cow. God help us in this country. 1 Like

Two mad men





GMBuhari:

Pained wailers





Now ffk is their lord





Anybody who raises an army within Nigeria is a terrorist





Ask Nnamdi Kanu

And the Fulani herdsmen army is what? And the Fulani herdsmen army is what? 3 Likes

Sarrki coman preach

Sic

Make una ready ooii

ARM YOURSELF WITH YOUR VOTER'S CARD;

ENSURE MEMBERS OF YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS DO SO, TOO!



Let's all prepare an wait, when that opportunity comes, we act

deltaisgreat:

Benue people should go on crying. When it was happening to some states from the south, they supported Buhari and APC government. Now its their turn they are crying for our sympathy to raise their massacred people. Just bear it and vote wisely next year. Let all men carry his cross. We carried ours alone and we will vote Buhari again so that by 2023 we will know who go surfer pass. As me and my people we are eating our oil money like the Arabs do

They have been in support of one Nigeria since the civil war. Where has it gotten them ? They have been in support of one Nigeria since the civil war. Where has it gotten them ? 2 Likes

Buhari is not only a bigot but insensitive, callous and wicked

The only to save Nigeria right now is impeaching Bubu. 1 Like

Yoruba Muslims and Hausa see wetin una cause 1 Like

Any right thinking Nigerian will always condemn these killings. it is not fair at all forget politics.

I saw the pictures of corpses and also the photos from the mass burial and i wept. Buhari is a huge mistake and must be appropriately corrected come 2019 2 Likes

This is getting out of hands and legs.

Congratulation Nigeria

INEC Has Declared Fulani Herdsmen As A Political Running Party For 2019

This what your president is doing

