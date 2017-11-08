₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by computerwiz2: 7:09am
Nigerians curse and blast okorocha for building more statues while civil servants and pensioners are owed several months arrears. Infrastructure is almost zero in the state.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by computerwiz2: 7:10am
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by computerwiz2: 7:11am
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by aolawale025: 7:14am
There's always a good side to every bad situation. Some artisans in Imo state are making some money from these statues
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by clevvermind(m): 7:20am
I DON'T KNOW THE ESSENCE OF ERECTING THOSE STATUE. IS IT GOING TO BETTER THE ECONOMY THAT IS IN A DECAYED STATE?
4 Likes
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by onward4life(m): 7:23am
Next idol
Worship centre!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by ufuosman(m): 7:24am
IMO people hv to endure, 2019 dey will make d choice again. Dis man is doing business with all dis statues
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by NwaAmaikpe: 7:31am
It's so easy for everyone to say Rochas is a fool.
But I remember the clamour for Rochas in IMO state around the end of Ohakim's tenure.
The yearning for him was overwhelming.
From Okigwe to Amaifeke,
From Nkwerre to Ihitte Uboma,
From Okwelle to Mbaise.
From Onuimo to Akabo.
There was unison in this clamour.
Everyone wanted the messiah.
Rochas was too good to be true....he was all everyone wanted for a leader.
Imolites were wrong.
Rochas was a cunning, undeserving clueless snake created in the Hybrid mold of Yahaya Bello and Dino Melaye.
Imolites are getting what they deserve.
If only they listened to Marshall 'Eminem' Mather's words, "when someone seems too good to be true; they are usually opposites"
Chief Martin Agbaso remains the messiah IMO state lost.
42 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by ajokebelle(f): 7:34am
aolawale025:I doubt the artisans are from Imo.
I'm 90% sure they are not
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by Paperwhite(m): 7:39am
Okorocha have become a burden to Imo state.That is why APC remain clueless.Imagine erecting status everywhere,pencil production or masquerade dressing.
3 Likes
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by Yyeske(m): 7:44am
Okorocha, you can do better than this na
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by Evablizin(f): 7:48am
Chai who did this thing to Okorocha?
3 Likes
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by Oblongata: 7:49am
He is making imo a brand name in Africa, you mumus just won't see that now
1 Like
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by Tonythriller(m): 7:57am
clevvermind:
The glory in what okorocha is doing today will soon manifest in the near future. Do you think it is easy to make a president of any country to abandon his/her official duties just to visit a state not even a country? Okorocha is now Africa's most recognized and respected governor. When he says his vision drives him crazy, your myopic thoughts went literal but it's ok you are not yet a lost cause. Your eyes will soon open when the 1million kids from different African countries start celebrating just one man in 5years to come. By then Okorocha must have been a celebrated icon in African political and social village. Be wise young man. Join the Rochas movement before it is too late.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by elantraceey(f): 8:16am
With the way this man started out with free education schemes and the rest, one would think that he's going to be the Messiah of Nigeria only for him to come to this debauch state.... it's a pity.
4 Likes
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by McBeal10(f): 8:56am
lol Roaches Okoracha
2 Likes
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by computerwiz2: 9:44am
elantraceey:
ibo governors are pitiable
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by lagdmark(m): 10:01am
The evil spirit tormenting Rochas is very strong, the poor man needs prayers from imo pple.
1 Like
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by Bolustical: 10:01am
Funny enough, Rochas is one of the best the Igbos have to offer in 2023
Own goal buruku.
1 Like
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by Bolustical: 10:09am
I am surprised no one is yet to blame Buhari and Afonjas for this.
Rochas for President.
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by Bede2u(m): 10:24am
Oblongata:just negodu!
In a bid to promote ur nonsense ewedu party called Apc u couldnt even know that Imo and not anambra is the issue here
9 Likes
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by Oblongata: 10:58am
Bede2u:
I only aired my view, am sorry am not tribalistic, I am far mature than that, unlike you I reason objectively
Thanks for the correction
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by TeeAL(m): 11:04am
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by NnamdiKanu(m): 11:05am
Okoroawusa haf finished IMO people... Ndi IMO am sorry for the intentional one chance una Enter, I have always known that Okoroawusa as a scammer,
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by OneKinGuy(m): 11:05am
Rochas Foolish Ahswear
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by AngelicBeing: 11:06am
NwaAmaikpe:
1 Like
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by ililebeke: 11:06am
Another one...
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by GodDeyCraze: 11:07am
|Re: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit by dadebayo1(m): 11:07am
Okorocha for igbo means cocroach, now tell me how insect can rule human beings?
1 Like
