Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Statue In Owerri Already Causing Uproar Ahead Of Visit (14827 Views)

Statue Of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Owerri Pictured Ahead Of Visit To Imo State / South Africans React To Zuma's Statue In Imo / Buhari Receives Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerians curse and blast okorocha for building more statues while civil servants and pensioners are owed several months arrears. Infrastructure is almost zero in the state.

.

H

There's always a good side to every bad situation. Some artisans in Imo state are making some money from these statues 15 Likes 1 Share

I DON'T KNOW THE ESSENCE OF ERECTING THOSE STATUE. IS IT GOING TO BETTER THE ECONOMY THAT IS IN A DECAYED STATE? 4 Likes

Next idol











Worship centre! 2 Likes 1 Share

IMO people hv to endure, 2019 dey will make d choice again. Dis man is doing business with all dis statues 4 Likes 1 Share





It's so easy for everyone to say Rochas is a fool.

But I remember the clamour for Rochas in IMO state around the end of Ohakim's tenure.



The yearning for him was overwhelming.

From Okigwe to Amaifeke,

From Nkwerre to Ihitte Uboma,

From Okwelle to Mbaise.

From Onuimo to Akabo.

There was unison in this clamour.



Everyone wanted the messiah.

Rochas was too good to be true....he was all everyone wanted for a leader.



Imolites were wrong.

Rochas was a cunning, undeserving clueless snake created in the Hybrid mold of Yahaya Bello and Dino Melaye.



Imolites are getting what they deserve.

If only they listened to Marshall 'Eminem' Mather's words, "when someone seems too good to be true; they are usually opposites"



Chief Martin Agbaso remains the messiah IMO state lost. It's so easy for everyone to say Rochas is a fool.But I remember the clamour for Rochas in IMO state around the end of Ohakim's tenure.The yearning for him was overwhelming.From Okigwe to Amaifeke,From Nkwerre to Ihitte Uboma,From Okwelle to Mbaise.From Onuimo to Akabo.There was unison in this clamour.Everyone wanted the messiah.Rochas was too good to be true....he was all everyone wanted for a leader.Imolites were wrong.Rochas was a cunning, undeserving clueless snake created in the Hybrid mold of Yahaya Bello and Dino Melaye.Imolites are getting what they deserve.If only they listened to Marshall 'Eminem' Mather's words,Chief Martin Agbaso remains the messiah IMO state lost. 42 Likes 5 Shares

aolawale025:

There's always a good side to every bad situation. Some artisans in Imo state are making some money from these statues I doubt the artisans are from Imo.

I'm 90% sure they are not I doubt the artisans are from Imo.I'm 90% sure they are not 14 Likes 1 Share

Okorocha have become a burden to Imo state.That is why APC remain clueless.Imagine erecting status everywhere,pencil production or masquerade dressing. 3 Likes

Okorocha, you can do better than this na





Chai who did this thing to Okorocha? Chai who did this thing to Okorocha? 3 Likes

He is making imo a brand name in Africa, you mumus just won't see that now 1 Like

clevvermind:

I DON'T KNOW THE ESSENCE OF ERECTING THOSE STATUE. IS IT GOING TO BETTER THE ECONOMY THAT IS IN A DECAYED STATE?

The glory in what okorocha is doing today will soon manifest in the near future. Do you think it is easy to make a president of any country to abandon his/her official duties just to visit a state not even a country? Okorocha is now Africa's most recognized and respected governor. When he says his vision drives him crazy, your myopic thoughts went literal but it's ok you are not yet a lost cause. Your eyes will soon open when the 1million kids from different African countries start celebrating just one man in 5years to come. By then Okorocha must have been a celebrated icon in African political and social village. Be wise young man. Join the Rochas movement before it is too late. The glory in what okorocha is doing today will soon manifest in the near future. Do you think it is easy to make a president of any country to abandon his/her official duties just to visit a state not even a country? Okorocha is now Africa's most recognized and respected governor. When he says his vision drives him crazy, your myopic thoughts went literal but it's ok you are not yet a lost cause. Your eyes will soon open when the 1million kids from different African countries start celebrating just one man in 5years to come. By then Okorocha must have been a celebrated icon in African political and social village. Be wise young man. Join the Rochas movement before it is too late. 4 Likes 1 Share

With the way this man started out with free education schemes and the rest, one would think that he's going to be the Messiah of Nigeria only for him to come to this debauch state.... it's a pity. 4 Likes

lol Roaches Okoracha 2 Likes

elantraceey:

With the way this man started out with free education schemes and the rest, one would think that he's going to be the Messiah of Nigeria only for him to come to this debauch state.... it's a pity.

ibo governors are pitiable ibo governors are pitiable

The evil spirit tormenting Rochas is very strong, the poor man needs prayers from imo pple. 1 Like

Funny enough, Rochas is one of the best the Igbos have to offer in 2023



Own goal buruku. 1 Like

I am surprised no one is yet to blame Buhari and Afonjas for this.



Rochas for President.

Oblongata:

He is making anambra a brand name in Africa, you mumus just won't see that now just negodu!

In a bid to promote ur nonsense ewedu party called Apc u couldnt even know that Imo and not anambra is the issue here just negodu!In a bid to promote ur nonsense ewedu party called Apc u couldnt even know that Imo and not anambra is the issue here 9 Likes

Bede2u:

just negodu!

In a bid to promote ur nonsense ewedu party called Apc u couldnt even know that Imo and not anambra is the issue here

I only aired my view, am sorry am not tribalistic, I am far mature than that, unlike you I reason objectively



Thanks for the correction I only aired my view, am sorry am not tribalistic, I am far mature than that, unlike you I reason objectivelyThanks for the correction 1 Like 1 Share

ok

Okoroawusa haf finished IMO people... Ndi IMO am sorry for the intentional one chance una Enter, I have always known that Okoroawusa as a scammer, 3 Likes 1 Share

Rochas Foolish Ahswear

NwaAmaikpe:





It's so easy for everyone to say Rochas is a fool.

But I remember the clamour for Rochas in IMO state around the end of Ohakim's tenure.



The yearning for him was overwhelming.

From Okigwe to Amaifeke,

From Nkwerre to Ihitte Uboma,

From Okwelle to Mbaise.

From Onuimo to Akabo.

There was unison in this clamour.



Everyone wanted the messiah.

Rochas was too good to be true....he was all everyone wanted for a leader.



Imolites were wrong.

Rochas was a cunning, undeserving clueless snake created in the Hybrid mold of Yahaya Bello and Dino Melaye.



Imolites are getting what they deserve.

If only they listened to Marshall 'Eminem' Mather's words, "when someone seems too good to be true; they are usually opposites"



Chief Martin Agbaso remains the messiah IMO state lost.



1 Like

Another one...

Hmm