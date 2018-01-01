₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by MissEdified(f): 8:22pm On Jan 12
In His Words:
Stop the killing!!! Government must act beyond condemnation of the barbaric Benue massacre
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photo-senator-dino-melaye-rocks-cry-4.html
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by MissEdified(f): 8:23pm On Jan 12
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by duro4chang(m): 8:28pm On Jan 12
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by Tallesty1(m): 8:28pm On Jan 12
Who's government?
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by jdluv(f): 8:54pm On Jan 12
this man does not know whento and when notto flant fashion.....Everything na fashion for him side
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by clevvermind(m): 9:42pm On Jan 12
Buhari must be sent packing from Aso rock to Daura in 2019. We must not continue like this.
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by mikejj(m): 11:05pm On Jan 12
na cry una go dey cry abi mo na no take action
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by futurerex: 12:36am
My love for Dino & Fayose is like bread & butter
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by yarimo(m): 12:41am
clevvermind:what do you mean by WE? Speak for yourself
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by yarimo(m): 12:43am
futurerex:from your comments you must be a citizen of CHAD republic
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by futurerex: 1:01am
yarimo:yeh, as you're also from Niger Republic
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by DeKen: 1:29am
This guy likes drama & attention.
Could you imagine that he acted as someone crying and asked to be photographed for printing on a cloth!
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by princestars(m): 1:39am
These are the kind of Person (s) Nigerians think will restructure this nation
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by NaoSlay: 1:52am
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by iamrealdeji(m): 1:58am
futurerex:Tinubu looks like Opebe in this picture
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by Inyanga(m): 6:20am
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by Inyanga(m): 6:21am
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by anibirelawal(m): 7:05am
So after crying, what next....
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by anibirelawal(m): 7:07am
clevvermind:
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by sinaj(f): 9:16am
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by Dammylois(f): 9:16am
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by wayne4loan: 9:16am
Mr senator don't cry do something, Nigerians are dying
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 9:17am
crocodile tears
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by Sunnycliff(m): 9:17am
You guys are part of the people that created this mayhem
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by crazygod(m): 9:17am
Agbaya ni man yi sha
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by dynicks(m): 9:18am
he woke up to find his face like this simply because he screamed "sai baba and sai apc" IN HIS DREAMS OOO.......
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by nairavsdollars: 9:18am
What is the senate doing about it?
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by Goddygee(m): 9:19am
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by supereagle(m): 9:19am
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by netflicks: 9:23am
Outright mockery to the benue people.. .
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by maestroferddi: 9:23am
yarimo:Could you please shut that trap you call mouth for once?
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims by AiiVee(m): 9:23am
the picture on the cloth self and even the cloth looks like a comedy rather than what it is expected to portray.
The comments even shows what people think of him
