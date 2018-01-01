Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Rocks "Crying For Naija" Top To Mourn Benue Victims (2739 Views)

Stop the killing!!! Government must act beyond condemnation of the barbaric Benue massacre





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photo-senator-dino-melaye-rocks-cry-4.html In His Words:Stop the killing!!! Government must act beyond condemnation of the barbaric Benue massacre

Who's government?

this man does not know whento and when notto flant fashion.....Everything na fashion for him side

Buhari must be sent packing from Aso rock to Daura in 2019. We must not continue like this. 10 Likes

na cry una go dey cry abi mo na no take action

My love for Dino & Fayose is like bread & butter 4 Likes 1 Share

clevvermind:

what do you mean by WE? Speak for yourself

futurerex:

from your comments you must be a citizen of CHAD republic

yarimo:

yeh, as you're also from Niger Republic



Could you imagine that he acted as someone crying and asked to be photographed for printing on a cloth!

Could you imagine that he acted as someone crying and asked to be photographed for printing on a cloth!

These are the kind of Person (s) Nigerians think will restructure this nation

futurerex:

Tinubu looks like Opebe in this picture

Rather unfortunate

So after crying, what next....

clevvermind:

Buhari must be sent packing from Aso rock to Daura in 2019. We must not continue like this.

Mr senator don't cry do something, Nigerians are dying

crocodile tears

You guys are part of the people that created this mayhem

Agbaya ni man yi sha

he woke up to find his face like this simply because he screamed "sai baba and sai apc" IN HIS DREAMS OOO.......

What is the senate doing about it?

Outright mockery to the benue people.. .

yarimo:

Could you please shut that trap you call mouth for once?