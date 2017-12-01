₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,373 members, 3,960,410 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 08:13 PM

Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan (10652 Views)

Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) / Women In Asoebi Denied Entry To Tosin Saraki's Wedding? (Photos) / Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by viviangist: 4:47pm
@VIVIANGIST

Shared on His Instagram Page with caption ..

 You can’t stop God!

God is absolute! He is The Finality

SOURCE : http://www.viviangist.ng/dino-melaye-golden-tie/

cc; lalasticlala




3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by NwaChibuzor13: 4:48pm
This is the best senator in Nigeria after Ben Murray Bruce.

3 Likes

Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Webman007: 4:53pm
Chai..............Mama Peace 2015

1 Like

Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by okonja(m): 5:00pm
Oti da ooo
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Alcatraz005: 5:00pm
viviangist:
@VIVIANGIST

Shared on His Instagram Page with caption ..

 You can’t stop God!

God is absolute! He is The Finality

SOURCE : http://www.viviangist.ng/dino-melaye-golden-tie/

cc; lalasticlala





The elites love themselves shaaaa. Its we the masses that are their pawns in the game of power.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by yarimo(m): 5:01pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew and this is news again? undecided
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by viviangist: 5:07pm
yarimo:
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew and this is news again? undecided

And You Read News Again ....

If you want to Read News About OBJ , ATIKU , And Buhari , On your TV and Tune to NTA News , Or Just Buy a Punch Newspaper , This is a Forum and we have to discuss all we see online.

Mr, News

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Jibril659: 5:12pm
see as e stand like one responsible person.
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by tegamarro(m): 5:16pm
Oluwa Bless my Hustle undecided
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 5:27pm
yarimo:
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew and this is news again? undecided
Celebrate success if you want to be celebrated

2 Likes

Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by yarimo(m): 6:00pm
viviangist:


And You Read News Again ....

If you want to Read News About OBJ , ATIKU , And Buhari , On your TV and Tune to NTA News , Or Just Buy a Punch Newspaper , This is a Forum and we have to discuss all we see online.

Mr, News
what do you mean by WE?
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by viviangist: 6:51pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by fuckpro: 7:02pm
tegamarro:
Oluwa Bless my Hustle undecided
...how skull remain to get there
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by edo3(m): 7:17pm
Na Dino house fine like that?

2 Likes

Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by sholatech(m): 7:31pm
Sincerely..so this is Dino's house? I've seen from his timeline other seating room pix when he hosts visitors but first Time I'm seeing this part
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by nonxo007(m): 7:35pm
That's a Hex tie, I hope you've learnt something new today if you didn't know it before...and you see these politicians, they are all friends o they only do their rubbish to remain relevant, and people are dieing for their matter, God help us
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by kay29000(m): 7:35pm
Faji master.
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Sunofgod(m): 7:35pm
Madness.,,
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:36pm
Man's hot.... He's a senator (corporate thief), internet famous and rich!
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Xionez(m): 7:36pm
The metal tie sharp sha. But his all black suit up looks good on fair guys. That tie comes in matte black so a wide range of suit colors.
#just.saying
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by chinawapz(m): 7:36pm
Why all these senators get pot belly
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by tayo4ng(m): 7:37pm
Dino
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by AkupeMBANO(m): 7:37pm
the best senator in Nigeria
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Boyooosa(m): 7:37pm
So those are the two things he did and it entered fp

Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Primusinterpares(m): 7:37pm
when the rich hang out...
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by dvkot(m): 7:37pm
we all know you are mad just carry on
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by deco22(m): 7:38pm
I thought he had fashion sense na,this dress is just Horrible.
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by adexuxin(m): 7:38pm
NwaChibuzor13:
This is the best senator in Nigeria after Ben Murray Bruce.
you are thinking with your eyes.
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Keneking: 7:38pm
The rank is swelling
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by donnaD(f): 7:39pm
senator with swag,if u got it flaunt it
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Hayah: 7:39pm
edo3:
Na Dino house fine like that?

E fine no be small, we can judge the rest from the part seen in the pix shocked
Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by vicola0281: 7:39pm
i only saw the sitting room o... this is where our money is going to.. issokay

(0) (1) (Reply)

Disrespecting The Office Of The President Is Not Good Enough / Most Political Bigwigs Will Go To Jail Before 2019 — Ojo / "APC Will Remain For 200 Years" - Okoi Obono-Obla, Buhari's Special Assistant

Viewing this topic: dolak, ifakiboy(m), Jigba(f), Rollindollars(m), liberationnow, 2000SMS, kelvinstan96, gift3d(f), kimmy0000, gbogboti, Deflorence, laris, judeogbami, Gbyte02, seunakin231(m), gratefulalways, nwamehn, drsopp(m), tootalk, Jejelaye1, datguru, zpakln, 8744Kin(m), abid4akin(m), Virtualaccounts, Damikejay, Edipee(m), EngrGodson, cchioke, hunry01, stillmaticOG(m), rossiprince(m), Hopehall, Allee90, phlemzee(m), tipan(m), SayeJoe(m), osagieworld, sowanbe, amoduganja, kamikaze2458(m), AkpanUnanam(m), Bukkyright(f), Lawalsuleiman(m), muyiranto, Thorhammer(m), niceface(m), Alpha2k(m), Damibiz(m), Roentgen042, oloruntoba77(m), gbayi4real(m), Ifeoluwa480, Jode1, Ksslib(m), OpinionCounts(m), successgroup(m), wolextayo(m), Lifestone(m), Ikedinna, JerryGent(m), smacky619(m), BossOluwendy(m), Georgesudosen(m), flinder, saintegs(m), owo4mii(m), beejay4all(m), kekeolu(f), Django50, menacity(m), martin92(m), Chiboyz40(m), Harbiras(m), millhouse, sijuwade5, oekehinde(f), Meninist, digee(m), alongekayode18(m), Sammiejokes(m), Sent4rina, ugreat(m), abejide1000(m), silasyoung(m), auditor0471, patrick2015, UD101(m), Edeali(m), Lanredeji(m), khoyejo, sammydoe, debusion, gbenga44, bodejohn(m), Route29, passwelle, TsaTrinity(m), Taimony01, ojochidem(m), TheGreatest1, skimeh(m), rhazur(m), immyy(m), Geenickel(m), badoosnh, wesley80(m), neejay1986(m), asi2013, Senatorwhales and 211 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.