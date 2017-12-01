Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan (10652 Views)

Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) / Women In Asoebi Denied Entry To Tosin Saraki's Wedding? (Photos) / Wike Hugs Patience Jonathan At The Burial Of Bethel Obuah Today (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



Shared on His Instagram Page with caption ..



You can’t stop God!



God is absolute! He is The Finality



SOURCE : http://www.viviangist.ng/dino-melaye-golden-tie/



cc; lalasticlala









Shared on His Instagram Page with caption ..cc; lalasticlala 3 Likes 1 Share

This is the best senator in Nigeria after Ben Murray Bruce. 3 Likes

Chai..............Mama Peace 2015 1 Like

Oti da ooo

viviangist:

@VIVIANGIST



Shared on His Instagram Page with caption ..



You can’t stop God!



God is absolute! He is The Finality



SOURCE : http://www.viviangist.ng/dino-melaye-golden-tie/



cc; lalasticlala











The elites love themselves shaaaa. Its we the masses that are their pawns in the game of power. The elites love themselves shaaaa. Its we the masses that are their pawns in the game of power. 14 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew and this is news again?

yarimo:

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew and this is news again?

And You Read News Again ....



If you want to Read News About OBJ , ATIKU , And Buhari , On your TV and Tune to NTA News , Or Just Buy a Punch Newspaper , This is a Forum and we have to discuss all we see online.



Mr, News And You Read News Again ....If you want to Read News About OBJ , ATIKU , And Buhari , On your TV and Tune to NTA News , Or Just Buy a Punch Newspaper , This is a Forum and we have to discuss all we see online.Mr, News 9 Likes 1 Share

see as e stand like one responsible person.

Oluwa Bless my Hustle

yarimo:

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew and this is news again? Celebrate success if you want to be celebrated Celebrate success if you want to be celebrated 2 Likes

viviangist:





And You Read News Again ....



If you want to Read News About OBJ , ATIKU , And Buhari , On your TV and Tune to NTA News , Or Just Buy a Punch Newspaper , This is a Forum and we have to discuss all we see online.



Mr, News what do you mean by WE? what do you mean by WE?

cc; lalasticlala

tegamarro:

Oluwa Bless my Hustle ...how skull remain to get there ...how skull remain to get there

Na Dino house fine like that? 2 Likes

Sincerely..so this is Dino's house? I've seen from his timeline other seating room pix when he hosts visitors but first Time I'm seeing this part

That's a Hex tie, I hope you've learnt something new today if you didn't know it before...and you see these politicians, they are all friends o they only do their rubbish to remain relevant, and people are dieing for their matter, God help us

Faji master.

Madness.,,

Man's hot.... He's a senator (corporate thief), internet famous and rich!

The metal tie sharp sha. But his all black suit up looks good on fair guys. That tie comes in matte black so a wide range of suit colors.

#just.saying

Why all these senators get pot belly

Dino

the best senator in Nigeria

So those are the two things he did and it entered fp

when the rich hang out...

we all know you are mad just carry on

I thought he had fashion sense na,this dress is just Horrible.

NwaChibuzor13:

This is the best senator in Nigeria after Ben Murray Bruce. you are thinking with your eyes. you are thinking with your eyes.

The rank is swelling

senator with swag,if u got it flaunt it

edo3:

Na Dino house fine like that?

E fine no be small, we can judge the rest from the part seen in the pix E fine no be small, we can judge the rest from the part seen in the pix