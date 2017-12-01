₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by viviangist: 4:47pm
@VIVIANGIST
Shared on His Instagram Page with caption ..
You can’t stop God!
God is absolute! He is The Finality
SOURCE : http://www.viviangist.ng/dino-melaye-golden-tie/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by NwaChibuzor13: 4:48pm
This is the best senator in Nigeria after Ben Murray Bruce.
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Webman007: 4:53pm
Chai..............Mama Peace 2015
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by okonja(m): 5:00pm
Oti da ooo
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Alcatraz005: 5:00pm
viviangist:
The elites love themselves shaaaa. Its we the masses that are their pawns in the game of power.
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by yarimo(m): 5:01pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew and this is news again?
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by viviangist: 5:07pm
yarimo:
And You Read News Again ....
If you want to Read News About OBJ , ATIKU , And Buhari , On your TV and Tune to NTA News , Or Just Buy a Punch Newspaper , This is a Forum and we have to discuss all we see online.
Mr, News
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Jibril659: 5:12pm
see as e stand like one responsible person.
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by tegamarro(m): 5:16pm
Oluwa Bless my Hustle
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 5:27pm
yarimo:Celebrate success if you want to be celebrated
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by yarimo(m): 6:00pm
viviangist:what do you mean by WE?
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by viviangist: 6:51pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by fuckpro: 7:02pm
tegamarro:...how skull remain to get there
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by edo3(m): 7:17pm
Na Dino house fine like that?
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by sholatech(m): 7:31pm
Sincerely..so this is Dino's house? I've seen from his timeline other seating room pix when he hosts visitors but first Time I'm seeing this part
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by nonxo007(m): 7:35pm
That's a Hex tie, I hope you've learnt something new today if you didn't know it before...and you see these politicians, they are all friends o they only do their rubbish to remain relevant, and people are dieing for their matter, God help us
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by kay29000(m): 7:35pm
Faji master.
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Sunofgod(m): 7:35pm
Madness.,,
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:36pm
Man's hot.... He's a senator (corporate thief), internet famous and rich!
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Xionez(m): 7:36pm
The metal tie sharp sha. But his all black suit up looks good on fair guys. That tie comes in matte black so a wide range of suit colors.
#just.saying
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by chinawapz(m): 7:36pm
Why all these senators get pot belly
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by tayo4ng(m): 7:37pm
Dino
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by AkupeMBANO(m): 7:37pm
the best senator in Nigeria
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Boyooosa(m): 7:37pm
So those are the two things he did and it entered fp
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Primusinterpares(m): 7:37pm
when the rich hang out...
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by dvkot(m): 7:37pm
we all know you are mad just carry on
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by deco22(m): 7:38pm
I thought he had fashion sense na,this dress is just Horrible.
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by adexuxin(m): 7:38pm
NwaChibuzor13:you are thinking with your eyes.
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Keneking: 7:38pm
The rank is swelling
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by donnaD(f): 7:39pm
senator with swag,if u got it flaunt it
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by Hayah: 7:39pm
edo3:
E fine no be small, we can judge the rest from the part seen in the pix
|Re: Dino Melaye Rocks Golden Tie To Tosin Saraki's Wedding. Hugs Patience Jonathan by vicola0281: 7:39pm
i only saw the sitting room o... this is where our money is going to.. issokay
