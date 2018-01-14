Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? (1440 Views)

I recently overheard a discussion and was baffled to know if it could be true. my curiosity is borne out of desire to get more understanding and enlightenment on behavior of human spirit. the argument was that " Can someone spirit be summoned consistently in darkness world such as coven to join and operate with other without that person having a knowledge of being there?

pls drop ur view if u have understanding of this.

watch season one of The Exorcist,



google demonic oppression and demonic posession.





with demon u will know but witch craft, u might not know 3 Likes

daryoor:





with demon u will know but witch craft, u might not know

Some may know. Some may not know. They may have dreams that reveals such signs but if they are not enlightened they may not know . someone can have spirit of witchcraft and not necessarily be a witch. Demon and witcraft spirit can use the body of someone as a host in a family to afflict others. yet the person may not know.

Thank you for this beautiful question. Nobody can force you to join anything without you knowing it except you're not sane.



Let's even assume you mistakenly got to their meeting by mistake, did they put gun to your head to start partaking in their rituals.



The power to do right or wrong is in the hands of men.

The power to be obedient or disobedient is in the hands of man

The devil don't have authority over you except the one you gave to him willingly due to your disobedient to God's words. 6 Likes 1 Share

yes but only in Pentecostal churches...



no room for nonsense in White garment churches..



those anjonu shall be prayed or heavily flogged out 1 Like

sonsomegrigbo:

yes but only in Pentecostal churches...



no room for nonsense in White garment churches..



those anjonu shall be prayed or heavily flogged out







Really



You these people sha!



Too early to laugh out loud!





@op, I don't agree !

100% YES

Your personal dreams will tell you whether you are possessed or not, except you don't take cognizance of your dreams and from there you will take the right prayers for deliverance.

Yes



No possesed person knows

Yes........ some are affliction, some are deliberate and some are inherited

Yes o

According to your pastor they can. According to any rational human, demonic possession doesn't exist. Its called schizophrenia in medical terms 1 Like

Op you really asked a nice question#



Let all of us that is going to church ask our pastors,is not everytime the will be telling us to sow a seed,at times they have to teach us or been asked questions 3 Likes

pls drop ur view if u have understanding of this. “For those nations, which you shall dispossess, listen to those who practice witchcraft and to diviners,

but as for you, the LORD your God has not allowed you to do so.

- Deuteronomy 18:14



For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft,

and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry...

- 1 Samuel 15:23a



Wise people will understand these things. A person with insight will recognize them.

The LORD's ways are right. Righteous people live by them.

Rebellious people stumble over them.

- Hosea 14:9



Joagbaje:

Some may know. Some may not know. Then Satan entered into Judas called Iscariot, who was of the number of the twelve

- Luke 22:3



As soon as Judas took the bread, Satan entered into him.

So Jesus told him, "What you are about to do, do quickly."

- John 13:27

Yes, Joagbaje is absolutely right someone can be possesed without knowledge as seen from Luke 22:3 and John 13:27 above



Joagbaje:

They may have dreams that reveals such signs but if they are not enlightened they may not know.

someone can have spirit of witchcraft and not necessarily be a witch.

Demon and witcraft spirit can use the body of someone as a host in a family to afflict others.

- Deuteronomy 18:14- 1 Samuel 15:23a- Hosea 14:9- Luke 22:3- John 13:27Yes, Joagbaje is absolutely right someone can be possesed without knowledge as seen from Luke 22:3 and John 13:27 above





You have been watching too much of Nollywood movies or probably listening to religious fictions.











The answer is capital NO!

You can not know the answers without understanding the question ? You must know how 'possession' works, because it is a technology, when you understand how it works, then you will realize that everyone is possessed by something. And Yes, you can be 'possessed' without knowing.

YES 2 Likes

how can we comfortably say with conviction what we dont know or what we aren't sure of? how can you be an expert on total fallacy? who's possessing you? or better yet who's summoning your spirit? its called mental disorder...seek medical help

with demon u will know but witch craft, u might not know Can you proof this.Some of these signs are symptoms of depression, frustration etc Can you proof this.Some of these signs are symptoms of depression, frustration etc





Yes





Erm according to my Tv series EXORCISTYesIf u need more info on these spiritual tings holla

Yes. Many are ogbanjes without knowing

Yes!

dionysus7:

Here's an example "space bookers"..

I think so

Their dreams will show it. The sort of dreams you have will tell your spirituality. Most times you can tell the spirituality of someone by the reoccurring dreams they had in childhood.

Yes it is possible.



























Will you say yes if evil spirits ask for space in your life?

































People's lives are being taken away from them each time against their wish, the scariest thing about this is that "the spiritual" controls "the physical"

Yes na Ask some Zombies on here....





Cc;sarrki