|Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by dhope: 7:11pm On Jan 13
I recently overheard a discussion and was baffled to know if it could be true. my curiosity is borne out of desire to get more understanding and enlightenment on behavior of human spirit. the argument was that " Can someone spirit be summoned consistently in darkness world such as coven to join and operate with other without that person having a knowledge of being there?
pls drop ur view if u have understanding of this.
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by daryoor(m): 7:32pm On Jan 13
watch season one of The Exorcist,
google demonic oppression and demonic posession.
with demon u will know but witch craft, u might not know
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by Joagbaje(m): 4:46am
dhope:
daryoor:
Some may know. Some may not know. They may have dreams that reveals such signs but if they are not enlightened they may not know . someone can have spirit of witchcraft and not necessarily be a witch. Demon and witcraft spirit can use the body of someone as a host in a family to afflict others. yet the person may not know.
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by luvmijeje(f): 5:04am
Thank you for this beautiful question. Nobody can force you to join anything without you knowing it except you're not sane.
Let's even assume you mistakenly got to their meeting by mistake, did they put gun to your head to start partaking in their rituals.
The power to do right or wrong is in the hands of men.
The power to be obedient or disobedient is in the hands of man
The devil don't have authority over you except the one you gave to him willingly due to your disobedient to God's words.
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by sonsomegrigbo: 5:32am
yes but only in Pentecostal churches...
no room for nonsense in White garment churches..
those anjonu shall be prayed or heavily flogged out
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by greatgod2012(f): 5:42am
sonsomegrigbo:
Really
You these people sha!
Too early to laugh out loud!
@op, I don't agree !
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by CuteMadridista: 5:46am
Interesting
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 6:15am
100% YES
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by Tosinex(m): 6:25am
Your personal dreams will tell you whether you are possessed or not, except you don't take cognizance of your dreams and from there you will take the right prayers for deliverance.
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by millionboi2: 9:01am
Yes
No possesed person knows
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by Newpride(m): 9:02am
Yes........ some are affliction, some are deliberate and some are inherited
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by bmxshop: 9:02am
Yes o
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by indoorscholar(m): 9:02am
According to your pastor they can. According to any rational human, demonic possession doesn't exist. Its called schizophrenia in medical terms
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by Mrphylor09: 9:03am
Ok
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by Oxster(m): 9:03am
Op you really asked a nice question#
Let all of us that is going to church ask our pastors,is not everytime the will be telling us to sow a seed,at times they have to teach us or been asked questions
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by MuttleyLaff: 9:03am
dhope:“For those nations, which you shall dispossess, listen to those who practice witchcraft and to diviners,
but as for you, the LORD your God has not allowed you to do so.
- Deuteronomy 18:14
For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft,
and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry...
- 1 Samuel 15:23a
Wise people will understand these things. A person with insight will recognize them.
The LORD's ways are right. Righteous people live by them.
Rebellious people stumble over them.
- Hosea 14:9
Joagbaje:Then Satan entered into Judas called Iscariot, who was of the number of the twelve
- Luke 22:3
As soon as Judas took the bread, Satan entered into him.
So Jesus told him, "What you are about to do, do quickly."
- John 13:27
Yes, Joagbaje is absolutely right someone can be possesed without knowledge as seen from Luke 22:3 and John 13:27 above
Joagbaje:
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by Benekruku(m): 9:05am
You have been watching too much of Nollywood movies or probably listening to religious fictions.
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by Lonestar124: 9:07am
The answer is capital NO!
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by Billyonaire: 9:07am
dhope:
You can not know the answers without understanding the question ? You must know how 'possession' works, because it is a technology, when you understand how it works, then you will realize that everyone is possessed by something. And Yes, you can be 'possessed' without knowing.
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by jerflakes(m): 9:07am
YES
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by dionysus7: 9:08am
how can we comfortably say with conviction what we dont know or what we aren't sure of? how can you be an expert on total fallacy? who's possessing you? or better yet who's summoning your spirit? its called mental disorder...seek medical help
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by sirfee(m): 9:08am
daryoor:Can you proof this.Some of these signs are symptoms of depression, frustration etc
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by Lalas247(f): 9:09am
Erm according to my Tv series EXORCIST
Yes
If u need more info on these spiritual tings holla
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 9:11am
Yes. Many are ogbanjes without knowing
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by agwom(m): 9:11am
Yes!
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by handsomeyinka(m): 9:11am
dionysus7:Here's an example "space bookers"..
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by maxiquadrian(m): 9:12am
I think so
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by Gungnir: 9:12am
Their dreams will show it. The sort of dreams you have will tell your spirituality. Most times you can tell the spirituality of someone by the reoccurring dreams they had in childhood.
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by SEYILIGHT(m): 9:14am
Yes it is possible.
Will you say yes if evil spirits ask for space in your life?
People's lives are being taken away from them each time against their wish, the scariest thing about this is that "the spiritual" controls "the physical"
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by yeyeboi(m): 9:15am
Ok
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by EweduAfonja(f): 9:15am
Yes na Ask some Zombies on here...
Cc;sarrki
|Re: Can Someone Be Possessed Without Knowing? by Chikita66(f): 9:16am
Yes, you can be possessed without knowing, you will be acting funny and unusual but your mind won't tell you that you are possessed, its other people that will tell you.
