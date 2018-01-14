Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election (1775 Views)

Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) / Victor Umeh Weeps After Seeing Corpse Of His Cousin's Wife During Burial. PICS / Victor Umeh At Peter Obi's Residence For Wedding. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Breaking News....





S/N - Name of Candidate - Party - No. Of Votes



1. Oyeh Mercy Uche - ACCORD - 35

2. Hon. Oby Kate Okafor - ACD - 33

3. Chief Anayo A. Nweke - ADC - 57

4. Sen. Chris Ngige - APC - 975

5. Chief Sir Victor Umeh - APGA - 64,879

6. Christopher A. Chukwendu - GPN - 48

7. Okafor Ikechukwu - ID - 14

8. Chief Denis Oguguo - KOWA -12

9. Kingsley Chukwuma Nwofor - LP - 95

10. Ekweozo C. Nkem - MPPP - 111

11. Ubakamma J. Ikenna - NCP - 72

12. Rev. Charles O. Ekwueme - PDC - 5

13. Igwilo Michael C. - PPA - 116

14. Ikechukwu F. Obiekwe - UPP - 55



Therefore, the APGA Candidate, Chief Sir Victor Umeh is hereby Returned as the winner of the January 13th Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election with a total of 64,879 Votes.





Congratulations!





Details: INEC DECLARES CHIEF VICTOR UMEH 7-OVER-7 WINNER OF ANAMBRA CENTRAL RERUN ELECTIONBreaking News....S/N - Name of Candidate - Party - No. Of Votes1. Oyeh Mercy Uche - ACCORD - 352. Hon. Oby Kate Okafor - ACD - 333. Chief Anayo A. Nweke - ADC - 574. Sen. Chris Ngige - APC - 9755. Chief Sir Victor Umeh - APGA - 64,8796. Christopher A. Chukwendu - GPN - 487. Okafor Ikechukwu - ID - 148. Chief Denis Oguguo - KOWA -129. Kingsley Chukwuma Nwofor - LP - 9510. Ekweozo C. Nkem - MPPP - 11111. Ubakamma J. Ikenna - NCP - 7212. Rev. Charles O. Ekwueme - PDC - 513. Igwilo Michael C. - PPA - 11614. Ikechukwu F. Obiekwe - UPP - 55Therefore, the APGA Candidate, Chief Sir Victor Umeh is hereby Returned as the winner of the January 13th Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election with a total of 64,879 Votes.Congratulations!Details: http://anstalk.com/inec-declares-chief-victor-umeh-7-over-7-winner-of-anambra-central-rerun-election/

Na so!



Wise people wise choice. We don’t vote as told. We vote our hearts.



No Godfatherism for us!



APC should remain in the areas where people share their political and religious ideals, una know una self. 5 Likes 2 Shares

erection election?



My people don betray me finish. Another successfulelection?My people don betray me finish. 8 Likes 1 Share

LionDeLeo:

Another successful erection election?



My people don betray me finish.





go and sleep go and sleep 8 Likes

Congratulations sir

emma321:

go and sleep 3 Likes 1 Share

LionDeLeo:

Another successful [s]erection election?



My people don betray me finish.





[/s]

you don dey poke nose on igbo matters

if they open your chapter now you go run election?My people don betray me finish.[/s]you don dey poke nose on igbo mattersif they open your chapter now you go run 3 Likes

emma321:

Monitoring spirit. Lols.

LionDeLeo:

Another successful erection election?



My people don betray me finish.





NK n ipob go make u run mad NK n ipob go make u run mad 1 Like

nwanza1:

[s][/s]

you don dey poke nose on igbo matters

if they open your chapter now you go run My guy, why you dey whinchy me like dis na? We no be friends again?



Tell that thing above this my post say e no go see anything from me for a very long time. My guy, why you dey whinchy me like dis na? We no be friends again?Tell that thing above this my post say e no go see anything from me for a very long time. 1 Like





Hehehehehehehehehehehehe!!! Na to arrange Oluremi Tinubu. She go good to handle from back!



What do you think?

LionDeLeo:



This one don reach here?Hehehehehehehehehehehehe!!! Na to arrange Oluremi Tinubu. She go good to handle from back!What do you think?

LionDeLeo:



My guy, why you dey whinchy me like dis na? We no be friends again? lol enjoy yourself lol enjoy yourself

nwanza1:

lol enjoy yourself Great, my guy. Great, my guy.

Who give ngige 900 votes sef. E be like say na inec just compensate am 5 Likes

who dash APC and BH party 975 VOTES in Igbo land who dash APC and BH party 975 VOTES in Igbo land 1 Like

bugidon:

Who give ngige 900 votes sef. E be like say na inec just compensate am

Lolz he said,he no longer interested Lolz he said,he no longer interested 1 Like

maslong:

who dash APC and BH party 975 VOTES in Igbo land I don't know ooo I don't know ooo

No lefelendum no erection.

He will make good representation to his people.

LionDeLeo:

Another successful erection election?



My people don betray me finish.





We know your plans. IPOB is now wiser. We are not ceding an inch of our territory to terrorists and their apologists. We know your plans. IPOB is now wiser. We are not ceding an inch of our territory to terrorists and their apologists.

SouthEastFacts:



We know your plans. IPOB is now wiser. We are not ceding an inch of our territory to terrorists and their apologists. Good to read this.



Actually, ipob is now wise, unlike when it used to be foolish when Nnamdi Kanu was alive.



But warn them never to go back to their vomitous. Good to read this.Actually, ipob is now wise, unlike when it used to be foolish when Nnamdi Kanu was alive.But warn them never to go back to their vomitous. 2 Likes 1 Share

Good

Imagine the biggest politician in Anambra Ngige and most loved former Governor polling less than 1000. We told them this is SE, we don't do terrorism and we ain't going to allow any terrorist rule over us.



APGA liberate Abia and IMO also. 1 Like

LionDeLeo:

Another successful erection election?



My people don betray me finish.







They have forgotten the flee infested dog they now follow Zakzaky unfortunately the same way they way the criminals destroyed Nazi sewage rat they also hope to kill zakzaky. They have forgotten the flee infested dog they now follow Zakzakyunfortunately the same way they way the criminals destroyed Nazi sewage rat they also hope to kill zakzaky. 1 Like 1 Share

That's a no-brainer.



Congratulations to Senator Victor Umeh.

usba:





They have forgotten the flee infested dog, they now follow Zakzaky 1 Like 1 Share

I expect apga to put up remarkable showing in the next election in the SE. In my opinion, abia and imo will fall

INEC sha... But Ngige said he wasn't contesting and requested for a new primary so he could be replaced na.