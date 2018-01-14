₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by emma321: 5:08am
INEC DECLARES CHIEF VICTOR UMEH 7-OVER-7 WINNER OF ANAMBRA CENTRAL RERUN ELECTION
Breaking News....
S/N - Name of Candidate - Party - No. Of Votes
1. Oyeh Mercy Uche - ACCORD - 35
2. Hon. Oby Kate Okafor - ACD - 33
3. Chief Anayo A. Nweke - ADC - 57
4. Sen. Chris Ngige - APC - 975
5. Chief Sir Victor Umeh - APGA - 64,879
6. Christopher A. Chukwendu - GPN - 48
7. Okafor Ikechukwu - ID - 14
8. Chief Denis Oguguo - KOWA -12
9. Kingsley Chukwuma Nwofor - LP - 95
10. Ekweozo C. Nkem - MPPP - 111
11. Ubakamma J. Ikenna - NCP - 72
12. Rev. Charles O. Ekwueme - PDC - 5
13. Igwilo Michael C. - PPA - 116
14. Ikechukwu F. Obiekwe - UPP - 55
Therefore, the APGA Candidate, Chief Sir Victor Umeh is hereby Returned as the winner of the January 13th Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election with a total of 64,879 Votes.
Congratulations!
Details: http://anstalk.com/inec-declares-chief-victor-umeh-7-over-7-winner-of-anambra-central-rerun-election/
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by Haganah: 5:11am
Na so!
Wise people wise choice. We don’t vote as told. We vote our hearts.
No Godfatherism for us!
APC should remain in the areas where people share their political and religious ideals, una know una self.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by emma321: 5:11am
Haganah:
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by LionDeLeo: 5:21am
Another successful
My people don betray me finish.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by emma321: 5:26am
LionDeLeo:go and sleep
8 Likes
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by Amarabae(f): 5:29am
Congratulations sir
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by LionDeLeo: 5:31am
emma321:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by nwanza1: 5:32am
LionDeLeo:
My people don betray me finish.
[/s]
you don dey poke nose on igbo matters
if they open your chapter now you go run
3 Likes
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by Haganah: 5:33am
Monitoring spirit. Lols.
emma321:
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by kings09(m): 5:33am
LionDeLeo:NK n ipob go make u run mad
1 Like
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by LionDeLeo: 5:34am
nwanza1:My guy, why you dey whinchy me like dis na? We no be friends again?
Tell that thing above this my post say e no go see anything from me for a very long time.
1 Like
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by Haganah: 5:36am
This one don reach here?
Hehehehehehehehehehehehe!!! Na to arrange Oluremi Tinubu. She go good to handle from back!
What do you think?
LionDeLeo:
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by nwanza1: 5:36am
LionDeLeo:lol enjoy yourself
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by LionDeLeo: 5:41am
nwanza1:Great, my guy.
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by bugidon(m): 5:44am
Who give ngige 900 votes sef. E be like say na inec just compensate am
5 Likes
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by maslong(m): 5:44am
who dash APC and BH party 975 VOTES in Igbo land
1 Like
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by emma321: 5:55am
bugidon:
Lolz he said,he no longer interested
1 Like
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by emma321: 5:56am
maslong:I don't know ooo
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by agwom(m): 5:59am
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by Elnino4ladies: 6:59am
No lefelendum no erection.
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by hisgrace090: 7:00am
He will make good representation to his people.
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by SouthEastFacts: 7:06am
LionDeLeo:We know your plans. IPOB is now wiser. We are not ceding an inch of our territory to terrorists and their apologists.
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by LionDeLeo: 7:08am
SouthEastFacts:Good to read this.
Actually, ipob is now wise, unlike when it used to be foolish when Nnamdi Kanu was alive.
But warn them never to go back to their vomitous.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by Keneking: 7:09am
Good
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by SouthEastFacts: 7:10am
Imagine the biggest politician in Anambra Ngige and most loved former Governor polling less than 1000. We told them this is SE, we don't do terrorism and we ain't going to allow any terrorist rule over us.
APGA liberate Abia and IMO also.
1 Like
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by usba: 7:10am
LionDeLeo:
They have forgotten the flee infested dog they now follow Zakzaky unfortunately the same way they way the criminals destroyed Nazi sewage rat they also hope to kill zakzaky.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by hucienda: 7:11am
That's a no-brainer.
Congratulations to Senator Victor Umeh.
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by LionDeLeo: 7:12am
usba:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by Grundig: 7:15am
I expect apga to put up remarkable showing in the next election in the SE. In my opinion, abia and imo will fall
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by ionsman: 7:16am
INEC sha... But Ngige said he wasn't contesting and requested for a new primary so he could be replaced na.
|Re: Inec Declares Victor Umeh Winner Of Anambra Central Rerun Election by Grundig: 7:18am
I expect the APC to take ebonyi state. Enugu will remain PDP with Delta, Rivers, bayelsa states.
