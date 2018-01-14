₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by Xbee007(m): 3:44pm
CAPACITY BUILDING: NAF TAKES DELIVERY OF FINAL BATCH OF SUPER MUSHSHAK AIRCRAFT
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today, 14 January 2018, took delivery of the second batch of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft that the Federal Government had since ordered from Pakistan. The Ilyushin 76 Strategic Airlifter aircraft that brought the new Super Mushshak aircraft touched down at NAF Base Kaduna at exactly 7.45 am today. The Chief of Logistics at NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Bello Garba, received the new aircraft on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar. A combined team of NAF and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel were also on hand to assist in offloading the new aircraft, some parts of which came in crates. In addition, officials of the National Customs Service and the National Immigration Service were present to ensure necessary documentation. The newly delivered aircraft, which are capable of being used for acrobatics training, are all brand new and fitted with digital glass cockpit.
The newly received aircraft, five in number, form the final batch of a total of 10 Super Mushshak aircraft, the procurement of which the current Federal Government Administration initiated in Year 2016. As at 2015, local primary flying training in the NAF was almost grounded thereby necessitating the procurement of the Super Mushshak Aircraft. Consequently, with the delivery of the new Super Mushshak aircraft, primary flying training of NAF pilots at 401 Flying Training School (FTS), Kaduna has just received a boost. Without doubts, the delivery of the aircraft would go a long way in helping to sustain the process of building capacity to effectively prosecute the counterinsurgency operations in the North East as well as other forms of criminalities in the country.
It would be recalled that the NAF took delivery of the first batch of 5 brand new Super Mushshak Aircraft on 14 July 2017, following which the aircraft were inducted and deployed for primary training of NAF pilots. Furthermore, some NAF personnel had undergone training in Pakistan, as Instructor Pilots and technicians on the Super Mushshak aircraft, as part of the contract. The delivery went without any hitches and the Ilyushin 76 Aircraft has departed from Nigeria. The newly received aircraft will now be assembled in Nigeria by a team of PAF and NAF technicians prior to test flying and formal induction into the NAF.
OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA
Air Vice Marshal
Director of Public Relations and Information
Nigerian Air Force
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by Xbee007(m): 3:45pm
More
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by Xbee007(m): 3:45pm
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by Xbee007(m): 3:48pm
List of Countries Operating Pak Super Mushshak:
Azerbaijan
Iran
Oman
Nigeria
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey and
Pakistan.
SPECIFICATIONS
GENERAL CHARACTERISTIC
Crew: two-three (student, instructor and optional passenger)
Length: 7.15 m (23.5 ft)
Wingspan: 8.85 m (29 ft)
Height: 2.60 m (8 ft 0.5 in)
Wing area: 11.9 sq m (128 sq ft)
Empty weight: 760 kg (1,676 lb)
Max. takeoff weight: 1,250 kg (2,755 lb)
Powerplant: 1 × Textron Lycoming IO-540 V4A5 horizontally opposed 6 cylinder, 194 kW (260 hp)at 2700 RPM (ISA conditions)
Propellers: 1× Mccauley or Hartzell, 3 or 2 blade propeller
PERFORMANCE
Never exceed speed: 363 km/h (196 knots, 226 mph)
Maximum speed: 268 km/h (145 knots, 166 mph) at sea level
Cruise speed: 240 km/h (130 knots, 149 mph)
Stall speed: 96 km/h (52 knots, 60 mph) (flaps down)
Range: 814 km (440 nmi, 506 mi)
Endurance: 4 hr 15 min
Service ceiling: 6,705 m (22,000 ft)
Rate of climb: 8.6 m/s (1,220 ft/min)
Armament: Up to 300 kg (660 lb) external load carrying capability (including pylons).
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by NwaNimo1(m): 3:48pm
Looks old...
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by Oma307: 4:09pm
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by Xbee007(m): 4:09pm
NwaNimo1:Do you have reading difficulties?
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by hornyofife: 4:11pm
Old news,
Again Nigeria has returned them because they were borrowed from pakistan
APC propaganda machinery continue to fail.
http://www.nairaland.com/3922085/super-mushshak-aircraft-delivered-nigerian
http://www.nairaland.com/4140170/nigeria-returns-4-aircrafts-borrowed
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by Xbee007(m): 4:17pm
hornyofife:Check the date and time on that Tweet or visit @NigAirForce on Twitter.
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by hornyofife: 4:26pm
Xbee007:
Airforce leadership keep repeating old news to deceive the dullard in Aso rock and to create an impression that the monies given to them has been well spent and that NAF is working...
I personally, am not deceived..the Military is one of the most corrupt institutions in Nigeria and they are maximizing their gains by dragging the fight against bokoharam....The military leadership is making billions from the war...only ignorant ones will believe their deception.
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by Xbee007(m): 4:36pm
hornyofife:I get your point. However, there is no deception here, it is simply fact. We placed order for 10 units. Pakistan borrowed us 4 units so our pilots could train on them before delivery begins.
Later they made 5 deliveries and the 4 they lent us were returned. Today, the delivery has been completed.
Also, another delivery of a 4th generation fighter jet, JF-17 Thunder, is expected. Monies have been paid already. NAF has a new committed leaderships, let's give them the benefit of the doubt.
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by rafhell(m): 4:40pm
Why go to Pakistan?
Why not USA or Israel?
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by HalfAmazing(m): 7:49pm
What do I know.... but den again, see as dem wrap Planes like fufu.
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by Infajay(m): 7:50pm
If I can remember these fighters are used in hmmm hmmm Can't remember
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by SalamRushdie: 7:50pm
If only they will be used to hunt Fulani herdsmen but we all know thats a dream
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by oluwasegun007(m): 7:50pm
h
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by seunny4lif(m): 7:51pm
rafhell:US and Israel ?
All those overrated flying coffins called Fighter jets
No thanks
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by crazygod(m): 7:51pm
U call this a fighter jet? Ordinary catapult will bring it down. Thing looks feathery in the air
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:52pm
they must all crash like many jobs and companies that crashed under the watch of the crazy old dulllard
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by Tanktink: 7:53pm
The name of the Air vice Marshall said it all
It's aircraft-Tokunbo.
You know the drill
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by omenkaLives(m): 7:55pm
In this age and time, purchasing these antiquities for defence purposes is downright embarrassing.
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by RonJeremy: 7:57pm
What an embarrassment, Pakistan that is one of the poorest and dangerous country on earth and dependent on USA aid is suppling rickety crop plane to “Shithole” NAF........
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by heendrix(m): 7:58pm
seunny4lif:Lol atleast they top the country with the highest sophisticated fighter jets
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by SirdeKay: 7:58pm
I get your point. However, there is no deception here, it is simply fact. We placed order for 10 units. Pakistan borrowed us 4 units so our pilots can train on them before delivery begins.
Later they made 5 deliveries and the 4 borrowed to us were returned. Today, the delivery has been completed.
Also, another delivery of a 4th generation fighter jet, JF-17 Thunder, is expected. Monies have been paid already. NAF has a new committed leaderships, let's give them the benefit of the doubt
Thanks for throwing more light on this because the last I heard about this aircraft was that Nigeria had returned them since they were only borrowed.
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by shraek: 7:59pm
Okay
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by Paperwhite(m): 8:00pm
hornyofife:Chai! APC propaganda nah helele.Thanks for spotting this fallacy sir. NL Mods pls do verify first.
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by slimthugchimee2(m): 8:02pm
RonJeremy:
The Pakistan you are insulting has nuclear weapons, stop using propagandas to judge
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by erico2k2(m): 8:03pm
Xbee007:All 3rd world countries
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by slimthugchimee2(m): 8:04pm
Infajay:they are not fighters....they are used for training air force pilots and also surveillance
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by erico2k2(m): 8:04pm
slimthugchimee2:Having weapons don't make U rich . N Korea has weapons they r xtreemly poor .
|Re: NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. by seunny4lif(m): 8:04pm
heendrix:They are only useful becos of propaganda
That's all
