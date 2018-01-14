Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NAF Takes Delivery Of Final Batch Of Super Mushshak Aircraft. (10224 Views)

CAPACITY BUILDING: NAF TAKES DELIVERY OF FINAL BATCH OF SUPER MUSHSHAK AIRCRAFT



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today, 14 January 2018, took delivery of the second batch of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft that the Federal Government had since ordered from Pakistan. The Ilyushin 76 Strategic Airlifter aircraft that brought the new Super Mushshak aircraft touched down at NAF Base Kaduna at exactly 7.45 am today. The Chief of Logistics at NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Bello Garba, received the new aircraft on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar. A combined team of NAF and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel were also on hand to assist in offloading the new aircraft, some parts of which came in crates. In addition, officials of the National Customs Service and the National Immigration Service were present to ensure necessary documentation. The newly delivered aircraft, which are capable of being used for acrobatics training, are all brand new and fitted with digital glass cockpit.



The newly received aircraft, five in number, form the final batch of a total of 10 Super Mushshak aircraft, the procurement of which the current Federal Government Administration initiated in Year 2016. As at 2015, local primary flying training in the NAF was almost grounded thereby necessitating the procurement of the Super Mushshak Aircraft. Consequently, with the delivery of the new Super Mushshak aircraft, primary flying training of NAF pilots at 401 Flying Training School (FTS), Kaduna has just received a boost. Without doubts, the delivery of the aircraft would go a long way in helping to sustain the process of building capacity to effectively prosecute the counterinsurgency operations in the North East as well as other forms of criminalities in the country.



It would be recalled that the NAF took delivery of the first batch of 5 brand new Super Mushshak Aircraft on 14 July 2017, following which the aircraft were inducted and deployed for primary training of NAF pilots. Furthermore, some NAF personnel had undergone training in Pakistan, as Instructor Pilots and technicians on the Super Mushshak aircraft, as part of the contract. The delivery went without any hitches and the Ilyushin 76 Aircraft has departed from Nigeria. The newly received aircraft will now be assembled in Nigeria by a team of PAF and NAF technicians prior to test flying and formal induction into the NAF.







OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA

Air Vice Marshal

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force

List of Countries Operating Pak Super Mushshak:

Azerbaijan

Iran

Oman

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Turkey and

Pakistan.

SPECIFICATIONS

GENERAL CHARACTERISTIC

Crew: two-three (student, instructor and optional passenger)

Length: 7.15 m (23.5 ft)

Wingspan: 8.85 m (29 ft)

Height: 2.60 m (8 ft 0.5 in)

Wing area: 11.9 sq m (128 sq ft)

Empty weight: 760 kg (1,676 lb)

Max. takeoff weight: 1,250 kg (2,755 lb)

Powerplant: 1 × Textron Lycoming IO-540 V4A5 horizontally opposed 6 cylinder, 194 kW (260 hp)at 2700 RPM (ISA conditions)

Propellers: 1× Mccauley or Hartzell, 3 or 2 blade propeller

PERFORMANCE

Never exceed speed: 363 km/h (196 knots, 226 mph)

Maximum speed: 268 km/h (145 knots, 166 mph) at sea level

Cruise speed: 240 km/h (130 knots, 149 mph)

Stall speed: 96 km/h (52 knots, 60 mph) (flaps down)

Range: 814 km (440 nmi, 506 mi)

Endurance: 4 hr 15 min

Service ceiling: 6,705 m (22,000 ft)

Rate of climb: 8.6 m/s (1,220 ft/min)

Armament: Up to 300 kg (660 lb) external load carrying capability (including pylons).

Do you have reading difficulties?





I get your point. However, there is no deception here, it is simply fact. We placed order for 10 units. Pakistan borrowed us 4 units so our pilots could train on them before delivery begins.

Later they made 5 deliveries and the 4 they lent us were returned. Today, the delivery has been completed.

Also, another delivery of a 4th generation fighter jet, JF-17 Thunder, is expected. Monies have been paid already. NAF has a new committed leaderships, let's give them the benefit of the doubt.

I get your point. However, there is no deception here, it is simply fact. We placed order for 10 units. Pakistan borrowed us 4 units so our pilots can train on them before delivery begins.

Later they made 5 deliveries and the 4 borrowed to us were returned. Today, the delivery has been completed.

Also, another delivery of a 4th generation fighter jet, JF-17 Thunder, is expected. Monies have been paid already. NAF has a new committed leaderships, let's give them the benefit of the doubt



Thanks for throwing more light on this because the last I heard about this aircraft was that Nigeria had returned them since they were only borrowed.

