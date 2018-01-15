₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by LRNZH(m): 9:52pm On Jan 14
On Jan 4th at the turn of the year, Oby Ezekwesili, a chartered accountant, co-founder of Transparency International, who served as Federal Minister of Solid Minerals and as Federal Minister of Education during under former president Olusegun Obasanjo, tweeted the following:
She wants Nigerians to kick both APC and PDP politicians out of power in 2019.
The so called Red Card Movement is gaining grounds on social media. Her comment has been retweeted over 3,000 times and liked for over 3,600 times as at when this post was made.
Do you think this movement will be successful?
Source: Oby Ezekwesili's Twitter page (@obyezeks):
http://twitter.com/obyezeks?s=09
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by velai(m): 9:56pm On Jan 14
Red card movement, is she done with Chibok girls?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by tuniski: 9:59pm On Jan 14
It is only hot air no substance. Is red card a political party?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by LRNZH(m): 10:03pm On Jan 14
More
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by LRNZH(m): 10:06pm On Jan 14
tuniski:
It is too early to tell.
She brought a lot of useful publicity to the missing Chibok girls issue. Give her that.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by aolawale025: 10:19pm On Jan 14
So doing they would pave the way for a third force. A new party to knock out PDP and finish APC
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by tuniski: 10:19pm On Jan 14
LRNZH:The question is whether red card is a political party or a pressure group?
As it stands APC/PDP can't just be dismissed with red card!
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by LRNZH(m): 10:23pm On Jan 14
tuniski:
Good point. That's how some political parties start.
Stay tuned.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:24pm On Jan 14
Would really love something fresh and new... Enough of recycling criminal minded corrupt men over and over with different party names
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by tuniski: 10:25pm On Jan 14
LRNZH:For 2023 abi?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by dsocioemmy(m): 10:38pm On Jan 14
All these neither here nor there people decieving themselves
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:43pm On Jan 14
This one is just campaigning for APC through the backdoor...
Red Card Ko, Blue Card Ni...
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by dsocioemmy(m): 10:44pm On Jan 14
All these neither here nor there people decieving themselves.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by lilfreezy: 10:59pm On Jan 14
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by blackfase(m): 11:10pm On Jan 14
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by IllegalMoney: 11:13pm On Jan 14
She wants Nigerians to kick both APC and PDP politicians out of power in 2019.Mumu Oby Ezekweselli
Kolewerk
No be only Red card movement , na Red CrossMovement
She and her fellow Zombies are trying to campaign for Buhari again through the back door
Nigerians can't be fooled again by the likes of Oby Ezekweselli and Omojuwa the fulani abobaku (slave)
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by omohayek: 11:21pm On Jan 14
I have to wonder about those of you who insist on dismissing her eminently sensible program by insinuating she's doing this to support one of the two parties she says she wants kicked out of power: are you simply parroting whatever your APC or PDP handlers have ordered you to say, or do you truly believe the nonsense you've written? I have to ask because I can't see how any sane person would want Nigeria to experience more of the same old government by the same old failures and thieves, unless the person stands massively to gain from the status quo.
Oby Ezekweselli is right: it's time the Nigerian masses said "enough is enough", and sent the current career criminals in Abuja and 36 state-houses packing. Let's stop pretending that the only "choice" we have is between the APC and the PDP, both of which are so interchangeable and ideology-free that their members freely jump from one party to the other as it suits them.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by LRNZH(m): 11:28pm On Jan 14
What is wrong with canvasing for credible alternative(s) to PDP and APC to enrich out democracy?
No wonder this baba had this to say
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EegatBzdnhU
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by rainview(m): 11:33pm On Jan 14
Am glad the veil on our faces are now removed.
Red card to blame game masters
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by FRESHG(m): 11:53pm On Jan 14
HANDSOME WOMAN
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by laudate: 12:01am
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by ifyan(m): 12:09am
For the greatness of this national entity ,l support.
APC and Bubu really do the woman strong thing ohhh.
Is this movement from the heart or revenge against a former pay master
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by Sirjamo: 12:16am
Is she a referee?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by Obudupikin: 12:30am
I'm fully for the movement.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by futurerex: 12:36am
Do we have other choice it is either the devil or the red sea. Thesame wine but different packaging
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by Lipscomb: 1:36am
pressure group I guess , she served as a minister of education and solid minerals what's her achievement?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by Elnino4ladies: 1:56am
Boleyndynasty2:
You can say that again.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by koladebrainiac(m): 3:24am
I support her . Until will vote out all these Jegudujera Africa will not be free n Nigeria Wil forever be under their mercy
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by hucienda: 3:30am
No be only red card.
Whether one likes it or not, the president and governors next year will come either from the APC or PDP. Anything else is wishful thinking.
So pick the bad from the worse and worse from worst - since there are hardly any good to vote for in the first place.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by anibirelawal(m): 7:08am
RED CARD?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by IllegalMoney: 7:22am
hucienda:
Don't mind the useless transgender zombie called Oby EzekweSILLY, She and her fellow zombies are trying to campaign again for Buhari through the back door
We can't be fooled again
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:41am
what type of political agenda this women still think she have in 2019? from bring back our girls to red card movement....why not yellow card stuff....let's forget all this drama, its just too bad that these country is getter worst daily but truth be told, we can kick both parties out but the corrupt politicians will rise up again and join another party....so the same old recycling goes on...it would have been better to say kick the politicians who have been their since 2007....
