Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oby Ezekwesili's Red Card Movement Gains Grounds On Social Media (6330 Views)

Oby Ezekwesili Describes Buhari's Speech As "Case Of Missed Opportunity" / Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? / Reno Omokri Mocks Oby Ezekwesili: "See What You Have Been Reduced To" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







"I have a Political Agenda for 2019 Elections.



It is that neither APC nor its twin brother (yes, how does 6 differ from half a dozen?) PDP should win the 2019 State and Federal legislative and executive Elections.



I am totally committed to this Agenda."



She wants Nigerians to kick both APC and PDP politicians out of power in 2019.



The so called Red Card Movement is gaining grounds on social media. Her comment has been retweeted over 3,000 times and liked for over 3,600 times as at when this post was made.



Do you think this movement will be successful?



Source: Oby Ezekwesili's Twitter page (@obyezeks):

http://twitter.com/obyezeks?s=09 On Jan 4th at the turn of the year, Oby Ezekwesili, a chartered accountant, co-founder of Transparency International, who served as Federal Minister of Solid Minerals and as Federal Minister of Education during under former president Olusegun Obasanjo, tweeted the following:She wants Nigerians to kick both APC and PDP politicians out of power in 2019.The so called Red Card Movement is gaining grounds on social media. Her comment has been retweeted over 3,000 times and liked for over 3,600 times as at when this post was made.Do you think this movement will be successful?Source: Oby Ezekwesili's Twitter page (@obyezeks): 5 Likes 3 Shares

Red card movement, is she done with Chibok girls? 3 Likes

It is only hot air no substance. Is red card a political party? 3 Likes

More 4 Likes

tuniski:

It is only hot air no substance. Is red card a political party?

It is too early to tell.

She brought a lot of useful publicity to the missing Chibok girls issue. Give her that. 16 Likes 1 Share

So doing they would pave the way for a third force. A new party to knock out PDP and finish APC 7 Likes

LRNZH:





It is too early to tell.

She brought a lot of useful publicity to the missing Chibok girls issue. Give her that. The question is whether red card is a political party or a pressure group?

As it stands APC/PDP can't just be dismissed with red card! The question is whether red card is a political party or a pressure group?As it stands APC/PDP can't just be dismissed with red card! 3 Likes

tuniski:



The question is whether red card is a political party or a pressure group?

As it stands APC/PDP can't just be dismissed with red card!

Good point. That's how some political parties start.

Stay tuned. 9 Likes

Would really love something fresh and new... Enough of recycling criminal minded corrupt men over and over with different party names 4 Likes

LRNZH:





Good point. That's how some political parties start.

Stay tuned. For 2023 abi? For 2023 abi?

All these neither here nor there people decieving themselves

This one is just campaigning for APC through the backdoor...



Red Card Ko, Blue Card Ni... 1 Share

All these neither here nor there people decieving themselves.

.

She wants Nigerians to kick both APC and PDP politicians out of power in 2019.



Mumu Oby Ezekweselli

Kolewerk

No be only Red card movement , na Red CrossMovement



She and her fellow Zombies are trying to campaign for Buhari again through the back door



Nigerians can't be fooled again by the likes of Oby Ezekweselli and Omojuwa the fulani abobaku (slave)

12 Likes 3 Shares

I have to wonder about those of you who insist on dismissing her eminently sensible program by insinuating she's doing this to support one of the two parties she says she wants kicked out of power: are you simply parroting whatever your APC or PDP handlers have ordered you to say, or do you truly believe the nonsense you've written? I have to ask because I can't see how any sane person would want Nigeria to experience more of the same old government by the same old failures and thieves, unless the person stands massively to gain from the status quo.



Oby Ezekweselli is right: it's time the Nigerian masses said "enough is enough", and sent the current career criminals in Abuja and 36 state-houses packing. Let's stop pretending that the only "choice" we have is between the APC and the PDP, both of which are so interchangeable and ideology-free that their members freely jump from one party to the other as it suits them. 13 Likes 4 Shares

What is wrong with canvasing for credible alternative(s) to PDP and APC to enrich out democracy?



No wonder this baba had this to say



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EegatBzdnhU 4 Likes

Am glad the veil on our faces are now removed.

Red card to blame game masters

HANDSOME WOMAN

2 Likes

For the greatness of this national entity ,l support.



APC and Bubu really do the woman strong thing ohhh.



Is this movement from the heart or revenge against a former pay master

Is she a referee? 1 Like

I'm fully for the movement.

it is either the devil or the red sea. Thesame wine but different packaging Do we have other choiceit is either the devil or the red sea. Thesame wine but different packaging 1 Like

pressure group I guess , she served as a minister of education and solid minerals what's her achievement? pressure group I guess , she served as a minister of education and solid minerals what's her achievement?

Boleyndynasty2:

Would really love something fresh and new... Enough of recycling criminal minded corrupt men over and over with different party names



You can say that again. You can say that again.

I support her . Until will vote out all these Jegudujera Africa will not be free n Nigeria Wil forever be under their mercy 3 Likes

No be only red card.



Whether one likes it or not, the president and governors next year will come either from the APC or PDP. Anything else is wishful thinking.



So pick the bad from the worse and worse from worst - since there are hardly any good to vote for in the first place.

RED CARD?

hucienda:

No be only red card.



Whether one likes it or not, the president and governors next year will come either from the APC or PDP. Anything else is wishful thinking.



So pick the bad from the worse and worse from worst - since there are hardly any good to vote for in the first place.

Don't mind the useless transgender zombie called Oby EzekweSILLY, She and her fellow zombies are trying to campaign again for Buhari through the back door



We can't be fooled again