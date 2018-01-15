₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by sojiboy(m): 8:16pm
PRESS RELEASE
Fayose’s kangaroo panel recommendations, a joke taken too far
The attention of the Media Office of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has been drawn to the pre-meditated verdict of the Ekiti State Government, as contained in the white paper submitted by the panel set up by Governor Ayo Fayose to investigate the finances of the state between 2010 and 2014.
While we believe it is part of the responsibilities of the state administration to look into the finances of the state at any point in time, we are also of the belief that such must be done in a very responsible manner devoid of prejudice, witch hunting and a calculated attempt to victimise a citizen.
In this particular case, the entire process is discredited right from the beginning, as the only agenda of the panel was to rubbish Dr Kayode Fayemi’s public service record.
One is therefore not surprised at the recommendations of the White Paper: It only goes to confirm our initial position that the panel was compromised right from inception and targeted against Dr Fayemi.
In his desperation, Governor Fayose chose the crude and ignoble path towards hitting a perceived political foe.
In the process, they ignored the rule of law and behaved as if the court does not matter. Thus making their actions subjudice to the court.
Fayose was however misguided into believing that he could pass a death sentence on Dr Fayemi’s public service with the white paper. This is not only laughable, but ridiculous, as neither Governor Fayose nor his paid agents has the power to bar anyone from political participation.
The entire process and the character personae involved are discredited and since it is impossible to build something on nothing, legally speaking, their recommendation is not only null and void, it is ultra vires.
We urge the teeming supporters of Dr Fayemi, the good people of Ekiti State and the general public not to be disturbed by the development. It is simply another act of illegality, from an administration that has elevated political debauchery to state craft.
It shall not stand. It is nothing but a joke taken too far, perhaps joke of the century.
Signed
Olayinka Oyebode
Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development.
Mynd44
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by midolian(m): 8:22pm
Must you react to everything that has your name mentioned in it? Fayemi and his people should have just laughed it off..Why honor a kpomo cutter with a press release?
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by NOC1(m): 8:30pm
midolian:
You just said what was in my mind. When I read about it in the afternoon I said one mumu spokesboy will respond to this.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by chyckxx(m): 9:38pm
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by BiafranBushBoy: 9:39pm
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by joystickextend1(m): 9:39pm
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by nuti(m): 9:40pm
Fayose.... go an die...
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by habibest06(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by davodyguy: 9:41pm
midolian:
You're very spot on
1 Like
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by LilNetty(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by GLOBALINF(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by jkendy(m): 9:42pm
Thieves would never like to be mentioned or indicted in this part of the world especially if they're prominent in their own sense of reasoning.
To them it's always "a joke" because they know for sure that nothing, absolutely nothing would happen to them.
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by brainpulse: 9:42pm
Fayose will be worst than Abacha if given power more than what he has. He can't accommodate the same abuses, insult he gives many. But the Ipods Jewish pigs loves him the way he is stupid sha.
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by iluvdonjazzy: 9:43pm
Fayemi and Fayose na thesame thing abeg.
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by SilvanusII(m): 9:43pm
Why is Fayemi bothered sef? Only 2 ppl on Fayose's list? I bin think say e go plenti pass that
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by Billyonaire: 9:43pm
He has not made any statement showing his transparency and victimization, he spent the whole time on the write up doing the same things they do at Abuja.
<<<Running away from the rat of the matter>>> and displaying his Federal Talent.
|Re: Fayose’s Kangaroo Panel Recommendations, A Joke Taken Too Far by babdap: 9:45pm
This is what happen when a group of educated people elect semi- illiterate as their leader.
(0) (Reply)
