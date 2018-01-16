Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS Tries To Arrest Pastor Isa Elbuba Over His Video On Buhari, Fulani Herdsmen (13179 Views)

DSS Arrest Man Who Was Caught Trying To Buy Votes During Anambra Election. Photo / Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest / Photo Of NLC Chairman's Landcruiser, Same Man Condemning Senators Lol (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



PoliticsNGR has just learnt that a Pentecostal pastor, Isa Elbuba has allegedly been arrested by the Department of State Security(DSS) for criticizing the activities of Fulani Herdsmen.



According to a witness, Prince Henry Nwazuruahu Shield, Elbuba was picked up by the Operatives in Jos, Plateau state earlier today. It will be recalled that Elbuba criticized the herdsmen and President Buhari in a church sermon video that his has since gone viral. He is the General Overseer of EBOMI ministries.



Mr Shield wrote;



You remember him? He's the bold pastor who made the same kind of video I made few days ago. He has just been arrested. I'm ready for mine. We won't let these tyrants destroy the democracy many laid down their lives to build.



BUHARI AND DAURA, I AM READY! COME FOR ME TOO!



BREAKING: DSS Has Reportedly Picked Pastor Isa Elbuba In Jos, Plateau State Today For Condemning The Fulani Herdsmen Who Are On Bloodshed Across Nigeria.



UPDATE:



According to Mr Shield, the church members resisted the DSS officers. They asked the pastor Elbuba to report to the DSS office tomorrow.



https://politicsngr.com/dss-allegedly-arrest-pastor-isa-elbuba-condemning-fulani-herdsmen/ PoliticsNGR has just learnt that a Pentecostal pastor, Isa Elbuba has allegedly been arrested by the Department of State Security(DSS) for criticizing the activities of Fulani Herdsmen.According to a witness, Prince Henry Nwazuruahu Shield, Elbuba was picked up by the Operatives in Jos, Plateau state earlier today. It will be recalled that Elbuba criticized the herdsmen and President Buhari in a church sermon video that his has since gone viral. He is the General Overseer of EBOMI ministries.Mr Shield wrote;According to Mr Shield, the church members resisted the DSS officers. They asked the pastor Elbuba to report to the DSS office tomorrow.

Buhari is a terrorist 119 Likes 6 Shares

President Buhari have finally colonized the DSS, NPF, EFCC for his private witch hunting. 98 Likes 3 Shares

46 Likes 8 Shares

Anything that supports buhari is a hell fire candidate.... 81 Likes 5 Shares

Nigerians never seen anything yet,by the time Buhari secure his second term Una go hear wiiii both sophisticated region and non sophisticated regions. 60 Likes 5 Shares

They left the killers and arrested someone that criticized just as omenkalive or death placed curse on innocent people. Though, I sympathize with Benue people but some hypocrites like Omenkadeath and others who like to rejoice each time IPOB and MASSOB members are killed are the ones frowning and placing curse on MASSOB because of their comments on Benue killings. If at all MASSOB made such negative remarks. I hate it if people rejoice over innocent people's death. This omenkalive has never placed curse on his Fulani killers but he had chosen the way of the bibilical Balaam who took bribe from King Balak to curse Israelites. The curse will always come back to him. Omenkalive is Fulani. 56 Likes 5 Shares

iyke926:

President Buhari have finally colonized the DSS, NPF, EFCC for his private witch hunting.













The whole security apparatus of the country is under the Fulani.... Yet nobody is talking



A particular tribe shut down the country when Gej removed subsidy .....

Today how much is fuel with subsidy... Yet nobody is talking The whole security apparatus of the country is under the Fulani.... Yet nobody is talkingA particular tribe shut down the country when Gej removed subsidy .....Today how much is fuel with subsidy... Yet nobody is talking 84 Likes 8 Shares

Liondeleo

Usba

Yerimo

Yeske ......etc



Ur services are needed 6 Likes



Don't vote out of sentiment or emotion.....vote for what you want Didn't you know who you voted? ....... Lessons learnt...Don't vote out of sentiment or emotion.....vote for what you want 16 Likes

Buhari is a fool.

A shameless animal. 34 Likes 4 Shares

Nigerians should endure for this year. about 15 month left. 10 Likes

zombieTRACKER:





The whole security apparatus of the country is under the Fulani.... Yet nobody is talking



A particular tribe shut down the country when Gej removed subsidy .....

Today how much is fuel with subsidy... Yet nobody is talking

Bros, Nigeria matter just tire me. Bros, Nigeria matter just tire me. 56 Likes 9 Shares





A secret service that don't have intel to foil fulani attacks and other national security concerns but only at the whims and caprices of Fulani militia herdsmen is that one a real security service



These dudes are making mockery of themselves. DAURA SECRET SERVICE doing what they know how to do best.A secret service that don't have intel to foil fulani attacks and other national security concerns but only at the whims and caprices of Fulani militia herdsmen is that one a real security serviceThese dudes are making mockery of themselves. 27 Likes 4 Shares

Lets conduct a Bet9ja poll on Buhari and his govt; based on sense and no sense.





Sense No sense



1[20.00] [X] [1.19]2





Me i go for (2)away win and over 2.5..





Since they don't have sense, i was taught political participation in school and criticizing/analyzing the affairs of the government is a form of political participation.. His rights have been infrightd upon specifically; right to freedom of speech/thought and conscience... There is no regard for the law in my country. 9 Likes

It can only happen in a shithole country. 17 Likes 2 Shares

if these is true what kind of country are we...,is these the kind of Nigerian our said founding fathers dreamt of? these DSS are overstepping their bounds ooo..someone should please read out the constitutional role of the DSS..my mum told me he used these same DSS well well as a military president and now again, what arrant, stupendious, irresponsive, callous, babrious element of...infact make i park well before them come trace and pick me up my own..... 4 Likes

Good for those that voted him, they cannot deny knowing his antecedents as a human rights abuser,what they bargained is what they are getting, ride on buhari, shebi Prof Soyinka and others don dey complain one by one,una never see sumtin. 11 Likes

no wonder all Yoruba Pastorprenuers have been soon quite...while concentrating on collection of tithes and offerings....



Yorubas brought this mess and they must be made to clear it up 30 Likes 2 Shares

dis man dy play wit fire

valentineuwakwe:

if these is true what kind of country are we...,is these the kind of Nigerian our said founding fathers dreamt of? these DSS are overstepping their bounds ooo..someone should please read out the constitutional role of the DSS..my mum told me he used these same DSS well well as a military president and now again, what arrant, stupendious, irresponsive, callous, babrious element of...infact make i park well before them come trace and pick me up my own.....

They hurriedly told nigerians they found some Fulani herdsmen dead bodies buried in a SE forest sometime last year.



Isn't it time the service used the same speed to unravel those behind Fulani militia terrorists herdsmen killings or are they only after those speaking out against present government manner of handling this issue?



The FG should prove Nigerians wrong that they are serious in prosecuting perpetrators of this heinous crime. They hurriedly told nigerians they found some Fulani herdsmen dead bodies buried in a SE forest sometime last year.Isn't it time the service used the same speed to unravel those behind Fulani militia terrorists herdsmen killings or are they only after those speaking out against present government manner of handling this issue?The FG should prove Nigerians wrong that they are serious in prosecuting perpetrators of this heinous crime. 19 Likes

Am here to slap any "MUMU"

Buhari Why are you trying your best to destroy Nigeria before you kick the bucket? Why seriously Buhari Why? 23 Likes 1 Share

zombieTRACKER:

Anything that supports buhari is a hell fire candidate....









chai hungry can make someone to be talking trash day and night chai hungry can make someone to be talking trash day and night

TrueSenator:

Didn't you know who you voted? ....... Lessons learnt...

Don't vote of of sentiment or emotion.....vote for what you want that is who majority of Nigerians want and still want him till 2023.. BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023 beware or keep off that is who majority of Nigerians want and still want him till 2023.. BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023 beware or keep off 1 Like

ettybaba:

Buhari is a fool.

A shameless animal. mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeew weed smokers everywhere mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeew weed smokers everywhere

yanshDoctor:

Nigerians should endure for this year. about 15 month left. to re elect BUHARI as president of federal republic of Nigeria abi? Sai baba sai baba to re elect BUHARI as president of federal republic of Nigeria abi? Sai baba sai baba

superemmy:

Buhari Why are you trying your best to destroy Nigeria before you kick the bucket? Why seriously Buhari Why? Shaaatap Shaaatap 1 Like

This is definitely just a tip of the iceberg..I created a thread and sounded a note of warming;only for the thread to be deleted...Buhari has been using the security apparatus to abduct and kidnap any dissenting voice commando style and this can only worsen in the coming months.

This islamisation agenda is as real as the day break..We can all see it starring us in the face right now and nobody seems to care!!

Did the DSS abduct any imam or alfa in the north during the previous government despite all their hateful and caustic vitriol against GEJ??..It was what they brainwashed all their followers with in the lead up to the 2015 election yet nobody was arrested.

Buhari can only try but he will surely fail shamefully just like his predecessors IBB and Abacha as long as God liveth!!

He has been given divine warnings severally and if he still persist.....Watch this space.

Peace. 29 Likes 1 Share

Boobwari kicked on the Tushe back to daura I can no longer wait to see thiskicked on the Tushe back to daura 3 Likes