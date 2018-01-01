₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by hauwababy: 7:17am
The former president of Nigeria went to visit the family of his late wife and Nigeria's former first lady, Stella Obasanjo at their family home in Irukpen, Edo State.
He was received by her dad, Pa, Abbe, the former Chairman of UAC Nigeria, his wife and other family members.
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by princechurchill(m): 7:25am
That woman with blue Ankara looks like her wella
Rip Stella u stood by ur husband all through his dark days rest well classy first lady
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Papanwamaikpe: 7:39am
After using her for ritual abi?
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by sarkice(m): 7:40am
maleke wetin u dy do 4 there abi una relate
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Threebear(m): 7:48am
I remember that woman, beautiful and graceful. I know nothing about her personal life but she seemed decent enough, may she continue to rest in peace.
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by CastedDude: 8:37am
lalasticlala
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Larrey(f): 8:39am
Papanwamaikpe:Jesus Christ
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Samusu(m): 9:21am
Stella Obasanjo
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by amiibaby(f): 9:37am
Hmmmm
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by amiibaby(f): 9:38am
Why will you say such a tin?
Papanwamaikpe:
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by purem(m): 9:38am
Ok! We don know
So what should we do
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Annibel(f): 9:38am
You aff try... issokay
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by crestedaguiyi: 9:38am
meleke be like wetin i know sef
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by eddieguru(m): 9:38am
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 9:39am
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Annibel(f): 9:39am
Papanwamaikpe:
Hian! bro please... I can't relate to this comment
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Nigeman: 9:39am
Papanwamaikpe:
Your brain is a little less than a Fish Brain
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 9:39am
She paid the ultimate price for wanting to stay fashionable for ever
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Zendinho: 9:39am
In other news.... Just this morning the keke I entered jammed A Range Rover From Behind All Of Us, Including The Driver Ran Away
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Annibel(f): 9:39am
Larrey:it's shocking me too! Holy Ghost?!
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Annibel(f): 9:40am
Nigeman:lmaoooo
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by bola565: 9:41am
why baba face no show wella nah?
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by kikiwendy(f): 9:42am
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Suspense12(m): 9:42am
Papanwamaikpe:
Na wah for una, na u b d dibia we use am abi.....
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by rewarder: 9:43am
Papanwamaikpe:
Receive sense in 2018 IJN
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Fkforyou(m): 9:44am
Zendinho:
You should be worried more about the state of the Keke napep...
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by Hector09: 9:46am
So obj is still alive and relivant
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by jolomiurenyi(m): 9:48am
Papanwamaikpe:
Fulani herdsman sited here.....
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by sursur(m): 9:48am
Zendinho:lol
|Re: Obasanjo Visits Stella Obasanjo's Family In Edo (Photo) by IamPatriotic(m): 9:49am
Where is Mayowa Obasanjo, the only son Stella had for OBJ?
