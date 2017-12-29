Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) (24028 Views)

What is your take on this?



What is your take on this?

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/police-van-spotted-transporting-grasses.html?m=1

whats wrong if e carry grass? abeg make una rest, like say other countries their fire trucks are not used for other purposes





bad belle people everywhere, na why una no dey progress 11 Likes 4 Shares

Mtcheeew this is clearly Photoshop where is videos? 3 Likes

Welcome to the Federal republic of Cows



Government of the cow, by the cow and for the cow. 62 Likes 5 Shares

For Presidential cows. 4 Likes

what is funny just look at the govt you support and fight for. later you go come dey form hypocrite

Federal Republic of Cows...? 15 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari cow food 4 Likes

what do you expect? they are going to feed their master's flocks











One chance government!!! 6 Likes







This is just the beginning.... When buhari is done with this country.... Somalia will be better This is just the beginning.... When buhari is done with this country.... Somalia will be better 28 Likes 3 Shares









∆ Maybe they are rearing rabbits. Rabbits need food ∆

Welcome to the Federal republic of Cows



Government of the cow, by the cow and for the cow.

I Agree with You, Let Me Add More Photos I Agree with You, Let Me Add More Photos 36 Likes 1 Share

I Agree with You, Let Me Add More Photos

thank you bros

It is a Cow nation thank you brosIt is a Cow nation 9 Likes

Weed, dry weed from Keffi

See dis guys police way dey fit force full cow for back of their motor self..... No wonder na only slp dey make human dey enter back of the pick up

Sorry to say but you all who commented above are all ignorant. Didnt you see mounted troop written on the vehicle ? Mounted troop means police horses, abi na shawama police horse go chop. 21 Likes 1 Share

welcome to the zoo and cow nation 1 Like



What's biggie about that Those are for the police horses, it's their foodWhat's biggie about that 3 Likes 1 Share

Not a big deal!

whats wrong if e carry grass? abeg make una rest, like say other countries their fire trucks are not used for other purposes

bad belle people everywhere, na why una no dey progress





bad belle people everywhere, na why una no dey progress see this one bad belle for what exactly?



as you wey progress your brain didn't tell you that it is unethical to use a police vehicle to carry grass abi? what the hell is the connection between police and grass? see this one bad belle for what exactly?as you wey progress your brain didn't tell you that it is unethical to use a police vehicle to carry grass abi? what the hell is the connection between police and grass? 9 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheeew this is clearly Photoshop where is videos?

Can u see the shadows on the floor... Too genuine to doubt.

I am a graphic designer..





I am a graphic designer.. Can u see the shadows on the floor... Too genuine to doubt.I am a graphic designer.. 1 Like

Can u see the shadows on the floor... Too genuine to doubt.

I am a graphic designer..





I am a graphic designer.. graphic it here with videos graphic it here with videos 1 Like

.sheybi 2moro is salah day? And so what.sheybi 2moro is salah day?

see this one bad belle for what exactly?



as you wey progress your brain didn't tell you that it is unethical to use a police vehicle to carry grass abi? what the hell is the connection between police and grass? See mounted troop written on the body of the truck? They are in charge of the FCT Police horses. Do you expect them to feed indomie to the horses? See mounted troop written on the body of the truck? They are in charge of the FCT Police horses. Do you expect them to feed indomie to the horses? 7 Likes 2 Shares

I am 100% sure of the photos were taken today or not.



What is your take on this?



cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/police-van-spotted-transporting-grasses.html?m=1 bia op, are u a village man？ don't u know that some police baracks have horses？go to keffi or abj and check for urself.. bia op, are u a village man？ don't u know that some police baracks have horses？go to keffi or abj and check for urself.. 2 Likes

whats wrong if e carry grass? abeg make una rest, like say other countries their fire trucks are not used for other purposes

bad belle people everywhere, na why una no dey progress





bad belle people everywhere, na why una no dey progress

Shut Up there....



Stop polluting the cyber space with your hypocrisy Shut Up there....Stop polluting the cyber space with your hypocrisy 1 Like 1 Share

No. Thoze pholice peeples wan go fight fulani herdsmen so zey need to smoke osogbo weed well well...

lol. cow is now colonising the federal government.