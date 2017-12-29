₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,945,320 members, 4,029,780 topics. Date: Tuesday, 16 January 2018 at 09:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) (24028 Views)
Police Patrol Vehicle In Abuja Spotted Transporting Cowfeed / Man Collapses Ahead Of Planned Protest Over Buhari’s Resignation In Abuja. PICS / Nnamdi Kanu Poses With Friends As He's Freed From Kuje Prison In Abuja.PICS/VID (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by zoba88: 1:57pm
I am 100% sure of the photos were taken today or not.
What is your take on this?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/police-van-spotted-transporting-grasses.html?m=1
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by HungerBAD: 1:58pm
Lol.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by zoba88: 1:58pm
1 Share
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by iamJ(m): 2:01pm
whats wrong if e carry grass? abeg make una rest, like say other countries their fire trucks are not used for other purposes
bad belle people everywhere, na why una no dey progress
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by binsanni(m): 2:02pm
hm
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by yarimo(m): 2:06pm
Mtcheeew this is clearly Photoshop where is videos?
3 Likes
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by magoo10(m): 2:17pm
Welcome to the Federal republic of Cows
Government of the cow, by the cow and for the cow.
62 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by tealaw: 2:19pm
For Presidential cows.
4 Likes
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by tomiwakeem: 2:20pm
HungerBAD:what is funny just look at the govt you support and fight for. later you go come dey form hypocrite
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by Firefire(m): 2:21pm
Federal Republic of Cows...?
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 2:30pm
Buhari cow food
4 Likes
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by Benevee: 2:38pm
what do you expect? they are going to feed their master's flocks
One chance government!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by ebujany(m): 2:46pm
This is just the beginning.... When buhari is done with this country.... Somalia will be better
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 3:00pm
∆ Maybe they are rearing rabbits. Rabbits need food ∆
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by Jirate(m): 3:03pm
magoo10:
I Agree with You, Let Me Add More Photos
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by magoo10(m): 3:11pm
Jirate:thank you bros
It is a Cow nation
9 Likes
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by Keneking: 3:25pm
Weed, dry weed from Keffi
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 3:27pm
See dis guys police way dey fit force full cow for back of their motor self..... No wonder na only slp dey make human dey enter back of the pick up
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by Kalapizim(m): 3:41pm
Sorry to say but you all who commented above are all ignorant. Didnt you see mounted troop written on the vehicle ? Mounted troop means police horses, abi na shawama police horse go chop.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by sirBLUNT(m): 3:43pm
welcome to the zoo and cow nation
1 Like
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by oloriooko(m): 3:45pm
Those are for the police horses, it's their food
What's biggie about that
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 3:45pm
Not a big deal!
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by sirBLUNT(m): 3:50pm
iamJ:see this one bad belle for what exactly?
as you wey progress your brain didn't tell you that it is unethical to use a police vehicle to carry grass abi? what the hell is the connection between police and grass?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by Crossbow(m): 5:05pm
yarimo:
Can u see the shadows on the floor... Too genuine to doubt.
I am a graphic designer..
1 Like
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by yarimo(m): 5:07pm
Crossbow:graphic it here with videos
1 Like
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by cybriz82(m): 5:30pm
And so what .sheybi 2moro is salah day?
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by jaymichael(m): 5:33pm
sirBLUNT:See mounted troop written on the body of the truck? They are in charge of the FCT Police horses. Do you expect them to feed indomie to the horses?
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by PSTEMMA1960(m): 6:38pm
zoba88:bia op, are u a village man？ don't u know that some police baracks have horses？go to keffi or abj and check for urself..
2 Likes
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by zombieTRACKER: 6:47pm
iamJ:
Shut Up there....
Stop polluting the cyber space with your hypocrisy
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by webstacka: 7:24pm
No. Thoze pholice peeples wan go fight fulani herdsmen so zey need to smoke osogbo weed well well...
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 7:28pm
lol. cow is now colonising the federal government.
|Re: Police Van Transporting Cow Feed In Abuja (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 7:38pm
A country where cow is more respected than human life....
A country where those who speaks against senseless killings by the fulani herdsmen who are the kith and kin of the president are intimidated by the govt
There was a country.
2 Likes
Princess Stella Oduah Won The Anambra North Senatorial Seat. / Lagos Distributes 115 Jeeps To Obas / Faces of the SSS fallen Heroes
Viewing this topic: Olumighty2038(m), selfemployed(m), oloyesaso(m), Biodun556(m), hopeofobike(f), Nizguy(m), kessel, WISDOM891(m), dodec(m), webbro007(m), gateleo(m), Explorers(m), maduxs, dnative(m), NonneySark(m), streetzdreamz(m), vicadex07(m), Rooneyboy(m), Ajeborta20(m), prinzadey(m), Iam4Atiku2019, ezigr8(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), latbas(m), Ezedon(m), onyenzuzu(m), wallinton, Lucin, Sammy1805(m), frankg0, Orpe7(m), hakanai(m), moigee, Faizee32, lekikosky(m), Barcanister(m), Develpeast, GloryIsaac, ohepo2020(m), sleazy5(m), Gizer, a2yin, Ememma44, Kells011, ip2121918021(m), dandollar1, Balkan(m), SShadow(m), obaogo, Abbamizy(m), whitering, apriko(m), sangfroidJJ, Robbin7(m), Titanic888(m), Fiyinfoluwa20, fuckerholic(m), Spark01(m), Liketocomment(m), maj59(m), Eve4eva(f), adewuyiade, umarshehu58(m), Jenticles(f), gadoski4sure, ericsmith, ecele, Tunsboy17(m), valve, osy77(m), FCMinistries, dpete1, sweetmaami(f), Wizkhalifa2(m), omonnakoda, UcGadaz, uzeba(m) and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12